Breathing has been on my list of subjects ever since one of my earliest readers (and mentor), Amelia, emailed me:

According to the ABS nearly 11% of Australians had asthma in 2022. Asthma, 2022 | Australian Bureau of Statistics (abs.gov.au) Does it surprise you to know if asthmatics are taught to breathe properly they find they no longer, or far less often need, their asthma drugs? Does it surprise you to know that there are plenty of controlled studies that show this, going back decades? Who would have thought that doctors prescribe drugs for a lifetime and don't explain that changing behaviour reduces or eliminates drug use! George Carlin and Dr Buteyko focused on breathing and they are like Weston Price who focused on nutrition. The work of these men converges in that Price found poor nutrition leads to physiological changes that make breathing less easy. You can read/listen to an explanation of Dr Buteyko's work (they offer a free CD you can download) about the problems caused by hyperventilation/overbreathing. You can read a copy of George Carlin's book written in the 1800s after he observed American Indian tribes and saw how they taught their babies to sleep with their mouths shut and that they had virtually no infant and child deaths, at a time when deaths of infants and children were so high in settler communities. You can also buy instruction books and other stuff from breathingcenter.com. I have just ordered The Breathing Cure (2020)…There is another book that looks good: 'Breath - the new science of a lost art' by James Nestor (2021), which I guess brings it all together in a science / travel / historical way. This one has a link to a free online tutorial, and your readers will like greenmedinfo.com I think.

Which brings us to Breath.

With thanks to Amelia.

Leave a comment

Share

Breath By James Nestor Unbekoming Book Summary 117KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

1× 0:00 -27:48

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Breath

30 Questions & Answers

Question 1: What is the main thesis or central argument presented in the book "Breath" by James Nestor?

The main thesis of "Breath" by James Nestor is that the way we breathe has a profound impact on our physical and mental health, and that modern humans have largely lost touch with the art and science of proper breathing. Nestor argues that by relearning and practicing healthy breathing techniques, we can improve our well-being, prevent chronic diseases, and enhance our overall quality of life.

Question 2: How does the author describe the evolution of the human skull and its impact on breathing?

Nestor explains that over the course of human evolution, the human skull has undergone significant changes, particularly in the last 300 years. These changes, such as the development of a smaller mouth and a more crowded airway, have led to an increased prevalence of breathing problems, such as snoring and sleep apnea. Nestor attributes these changes to factors like the industrialization of the food supply and the increased use of baby bottles and pacifiers, which can alter the development of the oral cavity.

[Unbekoming: If anyone knows of good material on the downsides of pacifiers, please let me know. Email below.]

Question 3: What were the key findings of the Stanford experiment conducted by the author and Anders Olsson?

In the Stanford experiment, Nestor and Olsson spent 10 days breathing exclusively through their mouths, followed by 10 days of nasal breathing. The key findings were that during the mouth breathing phase, both participants experienced negative health effects, including elevated blood pressure, increased snoring and sleep apnea, and lower athletic performance. During the nasal breathing phase, these negative effects were reversed, and both participants experienced improved health markers and increased athletic performance.

Question 4: How does mouth breathing affect overall health and well-being according to the book?

According to Nestor, mouth breathing can have a wide range of negative effects on overall health and well-being, such as increased risk of snoring and sleep apnea, elevated blood pressure, decreased heart rate variability, impaired cognitive function, increased risk of dental cavities and gum disease, decreased athletic performance and endurance, and increased risk of anxiety and depression. Nestor argues that mouth breathing is a dysfunctional pattern that can lead to chronic health problems over time.

Question 5: What is the importance of nasal breathing, and how does it differ from mouth breathing?

Nasal breathing is important because it allows the air we breathe to be filtered, humidified, and warmed before it enters the lungs, which helps protect the delicate tissues of the respiratory system and prevent irritation and infection. Nasal breathing also allows for the production of nitric oxide, a molecule that helps dilate blood vessels and improve oxygen delivery to cells. In contrast, mouth breathing bypasses these natural processes, leading to dryness and irritation of the airways, and tends to be more shallow and rapid than nasal breathing, which can lead to hyperventilation and negative health effects.

The Nitric Oxide Solution - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 6: What role does carbon dioxide play in the body, and how does it relate to breathing?

Carbon dioxide is often thought of as a waste product that needs to be eliminated from the body, but Nestor explains that it actually plays a crucial role in regulating many bodily functions. When we breathe too rapidly or too deeply, we exhale too much carbon dioxide, leading to a condition called hypocapnia. This can cause a range of symptoms, including dizziness, anxiety, and fatigue.

In contrast, when we breathe slowly and efficiently, we maintain optimal levels of carbon dioxide in the body, which helps to regulate blood pH, dilate blood vessels, and improve oxygen delivery to the cells. Nestor argues that by learning to breathe in a way that optimizes carbon dioxide levels, we can improve our overall health and well-being.

Question 7: How does the book describe the concept of "breathing less" and its potential benefits?

Nestor introduces the concept of "breathing less" as a way to optimize the body's use of oxygen and carbon dioxide. He explains that many people tend to breathe too much, taking in more air than the body actually needs, which can lead to negative health effects like anxiety, fatigue, and impaired cognitive function. In contrast, by learning to breathe less – that is, by taking slower, shallower breaths – we can improve the efficiency of our respiratory system and optimize the balance of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the body, leading to benefits such as reduced stress and anxiety, improved sleep quality, enhanced athletic performance, increased mental clarity and focus, and reduced risk of chronic diseases.

Question 8: What is the significance of the "second heart" as described in the book, and how does it relate to breathing?

Nestor introduces the concept of the "second heart" to describe the role of the diaphragm in the breathing process. He explains that the diaphragm is a large, dome-shaped muscle located at the base of the lungs that plays a crucial role in pumping air in and out of the lungs. When we breathe deeply and efficiently using the diaphragm as our primary breathing muscle, we can improve the circulation of blood and lymph throughout the body. Nestor describes the diaphragm as a "second heart" because of its ability to support the function of the cardiovascular system by pumping these fluids. By learning to engage the diaphragm more fully in the breathing process, we can improve our overall health and well-being, reduce stress and tension, and support the optimal function of our bodily systems.

Question 9: How does the book explain the connection between chewing, facial structure, and breathing?

Nestor explains that there is a close connection between the way we chew, the structure of our facial bones, and our ability to breathe effectively. He cites research showing that the act of chewing, particularly on hard, fibrous foods, can stimulate the growth and development of the jaw and facial bones. In contrast, a diet that is soft and highly processed, requiring little chewing, can lead to underdevelopment of the jaw and a narrowing of the airway, contributing to a range of breathing problems. Nestor suggests that by incorporating more hard, fibrous foods into our diets and making a conscious effort to chew more thoroughly, we can support the healthy development of our facial bones and improve our breathing.

Question 10: What is Tummo breathing, and what are its potential benefits?

Tummo breathing is an ancient Tibetan breathing practice that involves generating inner heat through a combination of breathing exercises, visualization, and physical movements. Nestor describes Tummo breathing as a form of "breathing+" – a practice that goes beyond the basic mechanics of breathing to unlock deeper states of physical and mental well-being. According to Nestor, Tummo breathing can have a range of potential benefits, including increased body temperature and resistance to cold, enhanced immune function, improved circulation and cardiovascular health, reduced stress and anxiety, increased mental clarity and focus, and heightened spiritual awareness and connection. Nestor emphasizes that Tummo breathing is a powerful practice that should be approached with care and under the guidance of a qualified teacher.

Question 11: How does the book describe the relationship between breathing and the autonomic nervous system?

Nestor explains that breathing is closely tied to the functioning of the autonomic nervous system (ANS), which regulates many of the body's unconscious processes, such as heart rate, digestion, and blood pressure. The ANS is divided into two branches: the sympathetic nervous system, associated with the "fight or flight" response, and the parasympathetic nervous system, associated with the "rest and digest" response. Nestor argues that the way we breathe can have a powerful influence on the balance between these two branches. Rapid, shallow breathing can activate the sympathetic nervous system, leading to increased heart rate, blood pressure, and feelings of anxiety and stress. In contrast, slow, deep breathing can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, leading to a state of relaxation, calmness, and improved digestion. By learning to regulate our breathing, we can gain greater control over our ANS and improve our overall health and well-being.

Question 12: What is holotropic breathwork, and how does it differ from other breathing techniques?

Holotropic breathwork is a breathing technique developed by psychiatrist Stanislav Grof and his wife, Christina Grof, in the 1970s. It involves lying down and breathing rapidly and deeply for an extended period of time, often to the accompaniment of evocative music. Holotropic breathwork differs from other breathing techniques in its duration (sessions typically last for several hours), intensity (the rapid, deep breathing can be physically and emotionally intense), and therapeutic focus (it is often used as a tool for self-exploration, personal growth, and accessing unconscious material). Nestor describes his own experience with holotropic breathwork as both challenging and transformative, and cites research suggesting that it can have potential benefits such as reduced anxiety and depression, increased self-awareness and emotional regulation, and enhanced creativity and problem-solving abilities.

Question 13: What is the significance of the research conducted on "S.M." and the German twins who suffered from Urbach-Wiethe disease?

The research conducted on "S.M." and the German twins who suffered from Urbach-Wiethe disease provides important insights into the role of the amygdala in the experience of fear and anxiety, and how this relates to breathing. Urbach-Wiethe disease causes damage to the amygdalae, small structures in the brain that play a key role in processing emotions, particularly fear and anxiety. S.M. and the German twins had lost the ability to experience fear in response to external threats due to this damage. However, when researchers exposed them to high levels of carbon dioxide through a breathing apparatus, they experienced intense feelings of fear and panic, despite their amygdalae not functioning. This research suggests that the experience of fear and anxiety is not solely mediated by the amygdala but is also closely tied to the body's physiological response to changes in carbon dioxide levels. Nestor argues that this has important implications for our understanding and treatment of anxiety and panic disorders.

Question 14: How does the book describe the concept of prana, and what is its relationship to breathing?

Nestor describes the concept of prana as a vital energy or life force that is closely tied to the breath. According to traditional yogic and Ayurvedic teachings, prana is the animating force that sustains all living things and is taken into the body through the breath. In these traditions, the breath is seen not just as a physical process of gas exchange, but as a powerful tool for accessing and cultivating prana. By learning to breathe in a slow, deep, and mindful way, practitioners believe that they can increase the flow of prana in the body, leading to improved physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Nestor cites research suggesting that the concept of prana may have some basis in modern scientific understanding, such as the measurable effects of yogic breathing exercises on the body's physiological systems. He suggests that regardless of whether prana can be scientifically validated, the practice of cultivating it through breathing exercises can have powerful and transformative effects on one's health and well-being.

Question 15: What is the perfect breath according to the book, and how can it be achieved?

According to Nestor, the perfect breath is one that is slow, deep, and primarily through the nose. He cites research suggesting that the optimal breathing rate for most people is around 5.5 breaths per minute, with each breath lasting about 5.5 seconds on the inhale and 5.5 seconds on the exhale. Nestor argues that this slow, deep breathing pattern has a range of benefits for the body and mind, including improved oxygenation of the blood and tissues, reduced stress and anxiety, increased heart rate variability, enhanced cognitive function and mental clarity, improved digestion and elimination, and stronger immune function. To achieve the perfect breath, Nestor recommends a simple technique called "coherent breathing," which involves inhaling and exhaling at a steady rate of 5.5 seconds each, for a total of 5.5 breaths per minute. He suggests that this technique can be practiced at any time and can be particularly helpful before sleep or during times of stress or anxiety.

Question 16: What is the role of the nose in breathing, and how does it affect overall health?

The nose plays a crucial role in breathing by filtering, humidifying, and warming the air before it enters the lungs. The nasal passages are lined with tiny hairs called cilia, which trap dust, pollutants, and other irritants, preventing them from reaching the delicate tissues of the lungs. The nose also produces nitric oxide, a molecule that helps to dilate blood vessels and improve oxygen delivery to the cells. Nestor argues that nasal breathing is the body's natural and preferred mode of respiration, and that chronic mouth breathing can lead to a range of negative health effects, including snoring, sleep apnea, and impaired cognitive function.

Question 17: How does the book describe the relationship between breathing and longevity?

Nestor cites research suggesting that the way we breathe can have a significant impact on our longevity and overall health. He notes that in many traditional cultures, such as the Yanomami people of the Amazon rainforest, individuals who live to be over 100 years old are often characterized by their slow, deep breathing patterns. Nestor argues that by adopting these same breathing habits, we can tap into the body's natural healing and regenerative processes, reducing our risk of chronic diseases and extending our lifespan.

Question 18: What is the significance of the Bohr effect, and how does it relate to breathing?

The Bohr effect refers to the relationship between the concentration of carbon dioxide in the blood and the ability of hemoglobin to release oxygen to the tissues. Nestor explains that when carbon dioxide levels in the blood are high, hemoglobin releases oxygen more readily, allowing it to be delivered to the cells that need it most. Conversely, when carbon dioxide levels are low, hemoglobin holds onto oxygen more tightly, reducing its availability to the tissues. Nestor argues that by learning to breath in a way that maintains optimal levels of carbon dioxide in the blood, we can improve oxygen delivery to the cells and support overall health and well-being.

Question 19: How does the book describe the relationship between breathing and anxiety?

Nestor explores the close relationship between breathing and anxiety, noting that many people with anxiety disorders tend to breathe rapidly and shallowly, often through the mouth. This type of breathing can lead to a state of chronic hyperventilation, which can exacerbate feelings of anxiety and panic. Nestor cites research suggesting that by learning to breathe more slowly and deeply, particularly through the nose, individuals with anxiety can reduce their symptoms and improve their overall mental health. He also notes that specific breathing techniques, such as alternate nostril breathing and coherent breathing, have been shown to be particularly effective for reducing anxiety and promoting relaxation.

Question 20: What is the significance of the research conducted by Konstantin Buteyko, and how has it influenced modern breathing practices?

Konstantin Buteyko was a Ukrainian physician who developed a breathing technique in the 1950s aimed at treating respiratory disorders such as asthma and bronchitis. Buteyko believed that many of these conditions were caused by chronic hyperventilation, and that by learning to breathe more slowly and shallowly, patients could reduce their symptoms and improve their overall health. Nestor describes how Buteyko's research has influenced modern breathing practices, particularly in the field of alternative medicine. He notes that while Buteyko's techniques are not widely accepted by mainstream medical professionals, they have been shown to be effective for some individuals with respiratory disorders, and have helped to raise awareness about the importance of healthy breathing habits.

Question 21: What is the importance of exhaling fully, and how does it relate to overall breathing efficiency?

Nestor emphasizes the importance of exhaling fully, arguing that many people tend to breathe in a shallow, incomplete way, often failing to fully expel the air from their lungs. This can lead to a buildup of stale air in the lungs, reducing the amount of fresh air that can enter with each breath. Nestor cites research suggesting that by learning to exhale fully and completely, we can improve the efficiency of our breathing, allowing us to take in more oxygen with each breath and reduce the workload on the respiratory muscles. He notes that techniques such as pursed lip breathing and diaphragmatic breathing can be particularly helpful for improving exhalation and promoting more efficient breathing overall.

Question 22: How does the book describe the relationship between breathing and athletic performance?

Nestor explores the relationship between breathing and athletic performance, noting that many elite athletes and coaches have long recognized the importance of proper breathing techniques for optimizing performance. He cites research suggesting that by learning to breathe more efficiently, particularly through the nose, athletes can improve their endurance, reduce their risk of injury, and speed up their recovery time. Nestor also describes specific breathing techniques, such as hypoxic training and high-altitude training, that have been shown to be particularly effective for improving athletic performance. He argues that by incorporating these techniques into their training regimens, athletes of all levels can unlock their full potential and achieve greater success in their chosen sports.

Question 23: What is the significance of the research conducted by Carl Stough, and how has it influenced modern breathing practices?

Carl Stough was an American choral conductor and breathing expert who developed a technique called "Breathing Coordination" in the 1950s. Stough believed that many people breathe in a shallow, inefficient way, often failing to fully engage the diaphragm and other respiratory muscles. He developed a series of exercises aimed at improving breathing efficiency and increasing lung capacity, which he used to treat a range of respiratory disorders, including asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema. Nestor describes how Stough's research has influenced modern breathing practices, particularly in the fields of physical therapy and vocal coaching. He notes that while Stough's techniques are not widely known outside of these fields, they have been shown to be effective for improving breathing efficiency and supporting overall respiratory health.

Question 24: What is the role of the diaphragm in breathing, and how can it be strengthened?

The diaphragm is a large, dome-shaped muscle located at the base of the lungs that plays a crucial role in breathing. When we inhale, the diaphragm contracts and flattens, creating a vacuum that draws air into the lungs. When we exhale, the diaphragm relaxes and returns to its domed shape, helping to expel air from the lungs. Nestor argues that many people tend to underutilize the diaphragm in their breathing, often relying more on the accessory muscles of the chest and neck. This can lead to shallow, inefficient breathing and a range of respiratory problems. Nestor describes a variety of techniques for strengthening the diaphragm, including diaphragmatic breathing, belly breathing, and yoga poses such as "breath of fire." He argues that by incorporating these techniques into our daily routines, we can improve our breathing efficiency, reduce our risk of respiratory problems, and support overall health and well-being.

Question 25: How does the book describe the relationship between breathing and stress?

Nestor explores the close relationship between breathing and stress, noting that the way we breathe can have a powerful impact on our physiological and psychological responses to stressful situations. He cites research suggesting that rapid, shallow breathing, often through the mouth, can activate the sympathetic nervous system, triggering the "fight or flight" response and exacerbating feelings of stress and anxiety. Conversely, slow, deep breathing, particularly through the nose, can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting relaxation and reducing stress levels. Nestor describes a variety of breathing techniques that can be used to manage stress, including diaphragmatic breathing, alternate nostril breathing, and box breathing. He argues that by incorporating these techniques into our daily routines, we can improve our resilience to stress and support overall mental and emotional well-being.

Question 26: What is the significance of the discovery made by Christian Bohr, and how has it influenced our understanding of breathing?

Christian Bohr was a Danish physician and physiologist who made a significant discovery about the relationship between carbon dioxide and oxygen in the blood. Known as the Bohr effect, this discovery showed that the presence of carbon dioxide in the blood makes it easier for oxygen to be released from hemoglobin and delivered to the tissues. Nestor argues that this discovery has important implications for our understanding of breathing and its impact on overall health. He notes that by maintaining optimal levels of carbon dioxide in the blood through slow, deep breathing, we can improve oxygen delivery to the cells and support a range of physiological processes, including digestion, immune function, and brain health. Nestor also describes how the Bohr effect has influenced modern medical practices, particularly in the treatment of respiratory disorders such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Balneotherapy - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 27: What is the role of the larynx in breathing, and how has it evolved over time?

The larynx, also known as the voice box, is a complex structure located at the top of the trachea that plays a crucial role in breathing, swallowing, and speech. Nestor describes how the larynx has evolved over time, becoming more complex and specialized in humans compared to other mammals. He notes that the low position of the larynx in the human throat allows for a greater range of vocal sounds, but also makes us more susceptible to choking and other respiratory problems. Nestor also explores the role of the larynx in breathing, particularly in the production of sounds such as humming and chanting. He cites research suggesting that these sounds can have a therapeutic effect on the body, promoting relaxation, reducing stress, and supporting overall respiratory health. Nestor argues that by understanding the anatomy and function of the larynx, we can better appreciate the complex interplay between breathing, speech, and overall health.

Question 28: How does the book describe the relationship between breathing and sleep apnea?

Nestor explores the relationship between breathing and sleep apnea, a common disorder characterized by repeated pauses in breathing during sleep. He notes that sleep apnea is often associated with a range of negative health outcomes, including high blood pressure, heart disease, and cognitive impairment. Nestor describes how the anatomy of the upper airway, particularly the size and shape of the jaw and tongue, can contribute to the development of sleep apnea. He also explores the role of breathing patterns in the disorder, noting that people with sleep apnea often breathe rapidly and shallowly, particularly through the mouth. Nestor cites research suggesting that by learning to breathe more slowly and deeply, particularly through the nose, individuals with sleep apnea can reduce their symptoms and improve their overall sleep quality. He also describes a range of other treatments for sleep apnea, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy and oral appliances.

Question 29: What is the significance of the research conducted by Yandell Henderson, and how has it influenced our understanding of breathing?

Yandell Henderson was an American physiologist who conducted pioneering research on the role of carbon dioxide in breathing and overall health. Nestor describes how Henderson's research challenged conventional wisdom about the dangers of carbon dioxide, showing that it plays a crucial role in regulating blood pH, dilating blood vessels, and supporting overall respiratory function. Henderson also developed a technique called "carbogen therapy," which involves inhaling a mixture of carbon dioxide and oxygen to treat a range of respiratory and neurological disorders. Nestor argues that Henderson's research has important implications for our understanding of breathing and its impact on overall health. He notes that by learning to maintain optimal levels of carbon dioxide in the body through slow, deep breathing, we can support a range of physiological processes and promote overall health and well-being. Nestor also describes how Henderson's research has influenced modern medical practices, particularly in the treatment of anxiety disorders and other conditions characterized by hyperventilation.

Question 30: What are some of the practical breathing techniques and exercises recommended in the book for improving overall health and well-being?

Nestor describes a range of practical breathing techniques and exercises that can be used to improve overall health and well-being. One of the most basic techniques is diaphragmatic breathing, which involves breathing deeply into the belly and fully engaging the diaphragm. Nestor also recommends nasal breathing, particularly during exercise and sleep, to promote more efficient oxygen uptake and reduce the risk of respiratory problems. Other techniques described in the book include alternate nostril breathing, box breathing, and coherent breathing, all of which can help to promote relaxation, reduce stress, and support overall respiratory health. Nestor also explores more advanced techniques, such as Tummo breathing and Sudarshan Kriya, which involve specific patterns of rapid and slow breathing to promote deep states of relaxation and altered consciousness. He argues that by incorporating these techniques into our daily routines, we can unlock the full potential of our breath and support a range of positive health outcomes, from improved cardiovascular function to enhanced cognitive performance and emotional well-being.

Leave a comment

Share

Thank You for Being Part of Our Community

Your presence here is greatly valued. If you've found the content interesting and useful, please consider supporting it through a paid subscription. While all our resources are freely available, your subscription plays a vital role. It helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. Please make full use of our Free Libraries.

Discover Our Free Libraries:

Unbekoming Interview Library: Dive into a world of thought-provoking interviews across a spectrum of fascinating topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Explore concise summaries of groundbreaking books, distilled for efficient understanding.

Hear From Our Subscribers: Check out the [Subscriber Testimonials] to see the impact of this Substack on our readers.

Share Your Story or Nominate Someone to Interview:

I'm always in search of compelling narratives and insightful individuals to feature. Whether it's personal experiences with the vaccination or other medical interventions, or if you know someone whose story and expertise could enlighten our community, I'd love to hear from you. If you have a story to share, insights to offer, or wish to suggest an interviewee who can add significant value to our discussions, please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com. Your contributions and suggestions are invaluable in enriching our understanding and conversation.

Resources for the Community:

For those affected by COVID vaccine injury, consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Discover 'Baseline Human Health': Watch and share this insightful 21-minute video to understand and appreciate the foundations of health without vaccination.

Books as Tools: Consider recommending 'Official Stories' by Liam Scheff to someone seeking understanding. Start with a “safe” chapter such as Electricity and Shakespeare and they might find their way to vaccination.

Your support, whether through subscriptions, sharing stories, or spreading knowledge, is what keeps this community thriving. Thank you for being an integral part of this journey.