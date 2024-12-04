The poisoning continues. It is relentless. They are relentless.

You can use the template letter below to contact your meat and dairy producers and suppliers.

Force them to think about what they are doing and selling. Be a squeaky wheel.

Remember, that a brick doesn’t know which building it is propping up. That’s how compartmentalization works.

Elevator Explanation

Bovaer is a feed additive designed to reduce methane emissions from cattle, but it raises serious questions about safety, transparency, and ethics. Its active ingredient, 3-NOP, has been linked to reproductive toxicity and other potential health risks, yet long-term studies on humans are lacking. There’s no labeling to inform consumers if they’re eating products from Bovaer-fed animals, effectively making this a global experiment. Meanwhile, corporations promote it as a climate solution, sidelining natural, sustainable farming methods. The idea that we can "fix" methane, and “climate change” with synthetic additives is not just risky—it’s absurd.

18 Questions & Answers

Sources

Question (1): What is Bovaer, and how does it function as a methane-reducing feed additive?

Answer: Bovaer is a feed additive designed to lower methane emissions in cattle by targeting the digestive processes within their rumen. The active ingredient, 3-Nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP), works by inhibiting the enzyme methyl-coenzyme M reductase, which plays a key role in methane production during digestion. This inhibition reduces the methane released during the cows’ natural digestive process, with studies suggesting reductions of 30% for dairy cattle and up to 45% for beef cattle.

The additive’s effects are seen quickly, often within 30 minutes of ingestion, and require only a small daily dose. It breaks down into natural compounds already present in the cow’s digestive system. While marketed as a climate-friendly innovation, its introduction raises questions about safety, efficacy, and broader impacts on both animals and humans.

Question (2): What are the claimed benefits of Bovaer in reducing methane emissions, and how significant are these reductions?

Answer: The primary benefit of Bovaer is the reduction of methane emissions from cattle, which is touted as a key strategy to combat climate change. Methane, a greenhouse gas, is claimed to contribute significantly to global warming, and livestock accounts for approximately 12% of global emissions. By reducing methane emissions from digestion, Bovaer addresses an apparent significant environmental challenge associated with cattle farming.

The reductions are substantial, with dairy cattle emitting 30% less methane and beef cattle up to 45% less when given the additive. These figures represent apparently immediate and quantifiable environmental benefits. However, questions remain about the long-term sustainability and whether these reductions justify the risks to animal health, human consumers, and agricultural practices.

Question (3): What were the key findings from safety studies on 3-Nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP), the active ingredient in Bovaer?

Answer: Safety studies on 3-NOP have highlighted mixed results. The compound has been found to metabolize quickly within the cow’s digestive system, with minimal residues detected in milk and meat. However, animal studies reported notable side effects, including reduced testicular and epididymal weights, decreased sperm counts, and altered sperm motility in rats. Other studies identified benign mesenchymal tumors at high doses, though these were deemed non-carcinogenic at lower levels.

The Food Safety Commission of Japan established an acceptable daily intake of 1 mg/kg of body weight per day, applying a safety factor of 100 to the no-observed-adverse-effect level. Despite these regulatory approvals, concerns about its potential for genotoxicity and long-term health impacts in humans remain unresolved, especially given the lack of extensive human trials.

Bovaer is toxic. Any product that comes with contraindications and you need to wear gloves and masks to handle it, should not be in the food chain.

Question (4): What are the reproductive and developmental concerns associated with 3-NOP?

Answer: Studies on 3-NOP have revealed potential reproductive toxicity, particularly in male rats. Observations included reduced testis and epididymal weights, decreased sperm count, and reduced sperm motility. These findings raise concerns about the compound’s impact on fertility, especially given its potential accumulation in food products consumed by humans.

Developmental studies on female rats and rabbits showed fewer adverse effects, with no teratogenic outcomes noted. However, decreased ovarian sizes were observed in cows at high doses, though without histopathological changes. These reproductive effects warrant further investigation to assess risks to both livestock and humans consuming products derived from treated animals.

Question (5): What potential carcinogenic and genotoxic effects have been linked to 3-NOP?

Answer: Research into 3-NOP’s carcinogenic and genotoxic effects has produced conflicting data. While in vitro tests suggested potential genotoxicity in certain cells, subsequent in vivo studies generally yielded negative or inconclusive results. For example, an increased incidence of benign mesenchymal tumors was reported in rats at high doses, though these were considered non-carcinogenic at recommended levels.

Moreover, the involvement of external consultants hired by manufacturers to reinterpret test results has drawn criticism. Concerns remain about the additive’s potential to damage DNA or cause mutations, particularly given the limited scope of long-term studies on human health risks.

Question (6): How have regulatory agencies, such as the FDA and FSCJ, assessed the safety of Bovaer, and what gaps exist in their evaluations?

Answer: Regulatory bodies such as the FDA and the Food Safety Commission of Japan (FSCJ) have assessed Bovaer’s safety based on available animal studies and established acceptable daily intake levels. These agencies concluded that the compound poses minimal risk under controlled usage. However, they acknowledged gaps, such as the lack of long-term studies on human health and insufficient analysis of potential impurities like dioxins and heavy metals in the final product.

Furthermore, the FDA has chosen not to enforce strict drug approval requirements for Bovaer, raising concerns about regulatory leniency. Critics argue that such gaps in evaluation leave consumers exposed to unquantified risks and undermine trust in the regulatory process.

Question (7): Why has the lack of long-term human health studies for Bovaer raised ethical and safety concerns?

Answer: The absence of long-term human health studies on Bovaer presents significant ethical and safety challenges. Consumers are effectively part of a global experiment without their informed consent, as there is no labeling to identify products derived from Bovaer-fed livestock. This lack of transparency raises concerns about the compound’s unknown cumulative effects on human health over time.

Ethical issues also arise from the prioritization of environmental goals over consumer safety. While Bovaer’s short-term benefits in methane reduction are emphasized, the potential risks to fertility, genetic health, and carcinogenicity remain inadequately addressed, creating a moral dilemma for its widespread use.

Question (8): What is the role of Bill Gates and Breakthrough Energy Ventures in promoting feed additives like Bovaer?

Answer: Bill Gates and his Breakthrough Energy Ventures fund play a pivotal role in promoting innovations like Bovaer as part of broader efforts to combat climate change through technology. While Gates has not directly invested in Bovaer, he has supported similar initiatives, such as methane-reduction additives developed by companies like Rumin8.

Critics argue that such involvement reflects a trend toward centralized control of the food system by billionaires and multinational corporations. Gates’ advocacy for lab-grown and synthetic foods aligns with his vision of using technology to address global challenges, though it also raises concerns about monopolization and ethical implications.

Question (9): How does Bovaer align with broader corporate agendas, including the push for synthetic and lab-grown foods?

Answer: Bovaer’s development reflects the growing corporate push for technological solutions to environmental challenges, particularly in agriculture. Companies like DSM-Firmenich and their investors align with global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through innovations such as methane-reducing feed additives and synthetic foods.

However, this approach often prioritizes corporate profit and market consolidation over traditional practices and consumer sovereignty. Critics highlight the risks of centralizing food production under a few large players, which can undermine local food systems and create dependence on patented technologies.

Question (10): What is the public’s response to Bovaer-fed livestock products, and how have boycotts impacted the market?

Answer: Public response to Bovaer-fed livestock products has been largely negative, with many consumers expressing distrust in the additive’s safety and ethical implications. Boycotts of products from companies using Bovaer, such as Arla Foods, have gained traction, driven by concerns about transparency and health risks.

These consumer actions reflect broader dissatisfaction with corporate control over food systems and the lack of informed choice in purchasing decisions. While the long-term impact on the market remains uncertain, such backlash highlights the importance of addressing consumer trust and ethical concerns in the adoption of new technologies.

Question (11): How has the labeling and transparency around Bovaer use affected consumer trust?

Answer: The absence of labeling to identify products derived from Bovaer-fed livestock has significantly eroded consumer trust. Many consumers are unaware that they may already be purchasing meat or dairy products treated with the additive, as there are no mandatory disclosure requirements in most regions. This lack of transparency denies consumers the ability to make informed choices about their food.

Additionally, concerns about potential health risks and inadequate regulatory oversight exacerbate the issue. The perception that corporations are prioritizing profits over public safety has led to growing skepticism and calls for clearer labeling and independent safety studies. These actions are essential to restoring consumer confidence.

Question (12): What are the environmental arguments for and against reducing methane emissions from cattle using feed additives like Bovaer?

Answer: Proponents argue that reducing methane emissions from cattle is critical to mitigating climate change, as methane is a potent greenhouse gas with a far greater short-term warming potential than carbon dioxide. Bovaer offers a scalable solution to this challenge, significantly cutting emissions from livestock without requiring changes to agricultural practices.

However, critics contend that focusing solely on methane reduction oversimplifies the issue. Methane is part of the natural biogenic carbon cycle, and disrupting it may have unintended ecological consequences. Furthermore, alternative approaches, such as regenerative grazing practices, could achieve similar environmental benefits without introducing potentially harmful additives.

Question (13): What are the potential effects of Bovaer on the health and well-being of cattle?

Answer: While Bovaer is marketed as safe for cattle, some studies suggest potential adverse effects at high doses. These include reduced feed intake, decreased water consumption, and altered ovarian size in cows. Changes in the rumen microbiome, which plays a vital role in digestion, could also affect the animals’ overall health and productivity.

The long-term effects on cattle remain uncertain due to limited research. Critics argue that altering the natural digestive processes of ruminants may lead to unforeseen consequences for their health, which could ultimately affect the quality and safety of their meat and milk.

Question (14): How might Bovaer use impact traditional farming practices and small-scale farmers?

Answer: The adoption of Bovaer may impose financial burdens on small-scale farmers, who might struggle to afford the additive or adapt to its requirements. This could accelerate the consolidation of farms into large corporate operations, as only well-funded entities may be able to comply with new environmental mandates.

Traditional farming practices, which often emphasize sustainability and ecological balance, may also be undermined. Farmers relying on natural grazing systems could face pressure to adopt Bovaer, even if it conflicts with their values or practices, further marginalizing small, independent producers.

Question (15): What alternative methods exist for reducing methane emissions in livestock, and how do they compare to Bovaer?

Answer: Alternative methods for reducing methane emissions include regenerative grazing practices, improved pasture management, and dietary adjustments such as feeding cattle seaweed or other natural supplements. These approaches aim to enhance the health of the soil and livestock while reducing emissions.

Unlike Bovaer, these methods do not involve synthetic additives or disrupt the rumen’s natural processes. While potentially less scalable, they align with holistic and sustainable farming practices, offering a less invasive solution to methane emissions without introducing additional health risks.

Question (16): What is the significance of methane in the carbon cycle, and how might altering it affect environmental sustainability?

Answer: Methane is an integral part of the biogenic carbon cycle, where it is released by ruminants and eventually converted back into carbon dioxide, which plants use for photosynthesis. This natural cycle has been in balance for millennia, sustaining ecosystems and agricultural practices.

Altering this cycle through additives like Bovaer may have unintended consequences. While reducing methane emissions may lower greenhouse gas levels temporarily, disrupting natural processes could affect soil health, plant growth, and overall ecological balance, undermining long-term sustainability.

Question (17): How does the experimental nature of Bovaer’s rollout raise ethical issues for consumers and farmers?

Answer: The rollout of Bovaer without comprehensive long-term studies and proper labeling raises ethical concerns about informed consent. Consumers are unknowingly part of a global experiment, as there is no clear disclosure about the presence of Bovaer-fed products in the food supply.

For farmers, the lack of transparency about potential risks and benefits creates uncertainty. Many are pressured to adopt the additive to comply with environmental goals, often without fully understanding its implications for their livestock and livelihoods. These ethical dilemmas highlight the need for greater accountability and consumer education.

Question (18): How might the adoption of Bovaer contribute to the centralization of food production under large corporations?

Answer: The adoption of Bovaer could reinforce the centralization of food production by making small-scale farming less viable. Large corporations are better positioned to absorb the costs of additives, comply with regulatory requirements, and leverage economies of scale.

This trend could lead to greater market consolidation, reducing competition and consumer choice. It also raises concerns about the loss of food sovereignty, as power becomes concentrated in the hands of a few multinational entities, potentially limiting access to sustainable and locally sourced products.

Template letter

Subject: Request for Information on the Use of Bovaer in Your Products

Dear [Supplier's Name],

I hope this message finds you well. As a valued supplier, your commitment to transparency and quality is greatly appreciated. I am reaching out to request clarification regarding the use of feed additives, specifically Bovaer (containing 3-Nitrooxypropanol, or 3-NOP), in the production of any livestock-derived products supplied by your company.

Recent research and regulatory developments have raised significant questions about the safety and long-term effects of Bovaer. While marketed as a solution to reduce methane emissions in cattle, the active ingredient, 3-NOP, has been linked to several concerning outcomes:

Potential Reproductive and Developmental Effects: Studies in animals have shown reduced testicular and epididymal weights, decreased sperm counts, and altered ovarian sizes at certain doses. Carcinogenic and Genotoxic Risks: Although some studies suggest low carcinogenic risk at approved levels, conflicting data from high-dose experiments highlight gaps in our understanding of its long-term safety. Insufficient Human Health Studies: To date, there is a lack of comprehensive, long-term human health studies to evaluate the cumulative impacts of consuming products derived from Bovaer-fed livestock.

Given these concerns and the lack of clear labeling requirements for products involving Bovaer-fed livestock, I am keen to ensure that informed decisions can be made regarding the sourcing and consumption of these products. Transparency on this matter is critical to maintaining trust and prioritizing consumer health.

I kindly request your confirmation on whether Bovaer or similar methane-reducing feed additives are used in any aspect of the production process for your livestock products. Additionally, if such additives are used, please provide any available documentation regarding their safety assessments and inclusion in the supply chain.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. I look forward to your prompt response, which will assist in ensuring continued confidence in the quality and safety of your products.

Yours sincerely,

[Your Full Name]

