Cash Asher was a journalist and author based in Detroit, and a former Executive Director of the American Indian Defense Association. He wrote across a range of subjects throughout his career — from Detroit municipal politics in Sacred Cows (1931), an account of the recall of Mayor Bowles, to Native American history in The Memoirs of Chief Red Fox (1971), which he edited and introduced. His work consistently gravitated toward institutional power and the suppression of inconvenient truths. Bacteria, Inc. was first published in 1949 by Bruce Humphries, Inc. of Boston, and reproduced in 1955 by the Lee Foundation for Nutritional Research in Milwaukee. Its subtitle — In Which is Told the Story of New York’s Half Million Dollar Bedbug — signals both the book’s central investigation and its author’s instinct for the damning, overlooked detail.

The book’s argument is deceptively simple: bacteria are not the enemy of human health but its silent custodians, and the twentieth century’s vast edifice of vaccination, immunization, and pharmaceutical intervention rests on a foundational misreading of what early researchers saw through the microscope. Asher draws on the published findings of bacteriologists, the official records of public health agencies, the pages of the Journal of the American Medical Association, and the proceedings of medical societies to build a case that the decline of epidemic disease followed sanitation and nutrition — not the needle. The evidence he marshals is not obscure or speculative. It is drawn from the institutions whose authority he is questioning.

At the book’s center is the work of Dr. Charles A. R. Campbell of San Antonio, a scientist recommended for the Nobel Prize, who spent years conducting controlled experiments demonstrating that smallpox was transmitted exclusively by the bedbug and was neither airborne nor contagious through contact. Campbell’s findings were endorsed by his local medical society, corroborated by a colleague working independently in Mexico, and then buried — because the vaccination industry they threatened was already too profitable, too legally entrenched, and too professionally enforced to tolerate a solution that involved pest control and fresh vegetables instead of serums and needles. When a New York woman found a bedbug in her dead husband’s clothing during the 1947 smallpox panic that led to the mass vaccination of five million people, the doctors identified the insect correctly and dismissed it as irrelevant.

Asher writes from a mid-century America where the pharmaceutical industry is consolidating power, the American Medical Association is disciplining dissenters, compulsory vaccination laws are spreading across states, and the military is building a global infrastructure of “Total Medicine.” His concerns — the profit motive distorting medical research, the suppression of physicians who challenge orthodoxy, the use of law to enforce procedures whose efficacy the evidence does not support — have not become less relevant with time. Bacteria, Inc. is a short book that asks a large question: what happens when an entire civilization builds its health infrastructure on a theory that its own researchers have been quietly undermining for decades? The answer, Asher suggests, is written in the rising rates of heart disease, cancer, and encephalitis among the most vaccinated generation the world had ever produced.