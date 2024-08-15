Dr Robert Yoho recently produced this excellent stack:

It looks like they have lied to us about both aspirin and Tylenol, with their usual nefarious means and objectives.

In Australia, Tylenol is known as Panadol; both are paracetamol.

Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol outside the U.S. and Canada, is often abbreviated as APAP on medical labels and records.

20 things to know about aspirin:

Daily use of aspirin can reduce cancer risk by over 50%. Aspirin lowers the risk of heart attack by 44%. It reduces the risk of dementia, diabetes, and other conditions like multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, ALS, and strokes. Long-term aspirin use may reduce gout, fatty liver, mental illness, inflammation, hypertension, obesity, osteoporosis, and more. A 1993 study of 600,000 Canadian health records showed a 60% cancer risk reduction for those taking five or more aspirin a week. The Harvard Nurses' Study showed a 67% reduction in breast cancer deaths in stages I, II, and III when aspirin was used daily for six weeks. Aspirin reduces cancer risk: 63% for colon, 36% for lung, 39% for prostate, 73% for esophageal, 62% for stomach, and 55% for melanoma. Aspirin lowers the amount of fibrinogen in the blood, which is thought to prevent the formation of fibrous clots that can close arteries and cause heart attacks. Aspirin lowers mitochondrial dysfunction, which may explain its positive effects on mental illness. It promotes positive bone remodeling and can reverse osteoporosis. It can inhibit osteoclast differentiation and bone resorption activity, contributing to its anti-osteoporosis effect. Giving 1200 mg of aspirin following major general surgery reduced pulmonary embolism from 15.4% to 6%. Aspirin has neuroprotective effects, potentially limiting damage in stroke cases. In the Physician Health Study, aspirin usage (325 mg every other day) reduced heart attacks from 439.7 to 254.8 per 100,000 patient-years. Aspirin decreases insulin resistance in diabetes. It's an effective treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, with doses of 3 to 7.5 grams recommended in older medical literature. Aspirin is an antioxidant that protects cells and mitochondria. It increases brain-derived neurotrophic factors (BDNF), promoting healing. Aspirin is theorized to have co-evolved with mammals, suggesting a natural compatibility. It protects adenosine triphosphate (ATP), our body's biofuel, and its source, mitochondria. Aspirin is inexpensive, costing under five cents a dose.

20 things to know about Tylenol:

Acetaminophen toxicity is the second most common cause of liver transplantation worldwide and the most common in the US. It causes 56,000 emergency department visits, 2,600 hospitalizations, and 500 deaths per year in the US (some sources cite 1000 deaths). Taking just 4 grams (8x500mg capsules) in 24 hours may cause fatal liver necrosis. When combined with alcohol, liver damage may occur after only 2 grams (4 pills). For survival, treatment must begin within about 8 hours of overdose. 39% of users experienced liver enzyme (ALT) elevation to more than 3 times normal when taking 4 grams daily. After 14 days of 4 grams daily, 25% of users had ALTs 8 times the upper limit of normal. A long-term study found a 63% increase in death rate for regular APAP users. APAP is associated with increased cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and renal adverse effects. It's potentially neurotoxic, with 50.6% of elderly dementia patients using APAP compared to 21.4% who didn't. Mothers who used APAP for 28+ days during pregnancy had offspring with statistically lower cognitive function. Children given APAP by age 7 showed a 3-fold increase in asthma (another source cited 323% increase). Long-term use is linked to a 20% or greater increase in diabetes risk. APAP can be kidney toxic for glutathione-depleted patients or those taking certain other drugs. It causes mitochondrial dysfunction, impairing mitochondrial function before damaging cell membranes. By 2023, Tylenol had been added to over 100 prescription medicines. As of 2011, there were 325 over-the-counter preparations containing APAP. APAP use during pregnancy is associated with cognitive and physical developmental decline in offspring. It's potentially linked to the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease. Even at therapeutic doses, APAP can cause kidney toxicity in certain patient populations.

10 detailed questions and answers focusing on the history and propaganda related to both aspirin and Tylenol (acetaminophen/APAP).

Q: How did aspirin become the top-selling drug, and how long did it hold this position? A: Aspirin became the go-to drug for pain, colds, and arthritis after Bayer marketed it in 1899 at a 500 mg dose. It held the position of the number-one-selling drug for over five decades, until 1980. Q: What role did "tobacco science" play in the shift from aspirin to Tylenol? A: Pharmaceutical companies used "tobacco science" - a term implying misleading or manipulated research - to replace aspirin, described as a "wonder drug," with Tylenol (APAP), which is described as toxic. This strategy allowed them to promote a more profitable drug despite its potential risks. Q: How did the pharmaceutical industry manipulate the perception of aspirin's safety regarding ulcers? A: The industry exaggerated the ulcer risk associated with aspirin. They published an endoscopic study claiming more "lesions" were seen in the stomachs of aspirin users and, with the help of the FDA, used this data to justify putting an ulcer warning even on coated baby aspirin. They claimed the ulcer hazard was 1,000 times greater when using aspirin, despite clinical experience with tens of millions of people proving it safe at even higher doses. Q: What was the significance of the Physician Health Study published in 1989, and how was its data used? A: The Physician Health Study proved that aspirin usage protected the heart. It involved 22,071 physicians over 60.2 months, showing significantly fewer heart attacks in the aspirin group. However, the pharmaceutical industry focused on a minor increase in ulcers (32 more cases out of 11,075 people over five years) to discredit aspirin's safety. Q: How did the creation of "baby aspirin" serve as a form of propaganda against regular aspirin use? A: Pharmaceutical companies concocted the 81 mg coated baby aspirin supposedly to prevent ulcer risks. However, this dose takes longer to dissolve, resulting in a 50% lower peak blood level and delayed absorption. This was a "therapeutic fraud" with unmeasurable effects, effectively discouraging the use of more effective, higher doses of aspirin. Q: How was Reye's syndrome used to discourage aspirin use in children, and what is suggested about this claim? A: Reye's syndrome was claimed to be related to aspirin use in children, leading to recommendations against using aspirin for children. However, this claim was exaggerated. When genetic testing became available, only two cases per year were seen in the entire US, down from 555 reported cases in 1979-80. A 2012 review concluded that the relationship between aspirin intake and Reye's syndrome in children is not supported by sufficient facts. Q: How did the pharmaceutical industry transition from phenacetin to acetaminophen (Tylenol)? A: Phenacetin was first marketed because acetaminophen was considered too toxic. When phenacetin was withdrawn from the US market due to kidney damage, the pharmaceutical industry responded by turning acetaminophen (APAP, later branded as Tylenol) into a bestseller, despite its known toxicity. Q: How has the pharmaceutical industry expanded the use of acetaminophen in medications? A: By 2023, Tylenol (acetaminophen) had been added to over 100 prescription medicines. This allows new combinations to be patented, even when using an off-patent drug. As of 2011, there were 325 over-the-counter preparations containing acetaminophen. This widespread inclusion might be partly due to the potential profits from complications and even deaths. Q: How has the FDA's stance on aspirin changed over time? A: The FDA, described as a "lapdog," has become more restrictive on aspirin use over time. It now says that baby aspirin should only be used for those with the highest risk of heart attacks and not for cancer prevention. Contrast this with the lack of warnings in the past, even when much higher doses were routinely used for conditions like rheumatoid arthritis. Q: What is the difference between public perception of aspirin and Tylenol versus their actual safety profiles? A: There is a stark contrast between public perception and claimed reality. Aspirin, despite being largely safe and potentially highly beneficial, has been saddled with excessive warnings (15 lines of warnings on a bottle, which Yoho argues should be 15 lines of benefits). Conversely, Tylenol is presented as widely used and perceived as safe, despite being described as highly toxic and the leading cause of drug-induced liver failure.

Here's a comprehensive list of conditions that aspirin can potentially help with:

Cancer (various types, including breast, colon, lung, prostate, esophageal, stomach, and melanoma) Heart disease (reducing risk of heart attacks) Dementia Diabetes Fibrosis of the lungs Multiple sclerosis Parkinson's disease Alzheimer's disease ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) Strokes Pulmonary embolism Fungal infections Bacterial infections Viral infections Gout Fatty liver Mental illness Inflammation Hypertension Obesity Osteoporosis Insulin resistance Atherosclerosis Endothelial dysfunction Macular degeneration Metabolic syndrome Oxidative damage Rheumatoid arthritis

