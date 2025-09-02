Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

The Cosmic Onion
29m

Good work, pilgrim. You’ve pulled threads together that most “experts” won’t even touch — electrons, structured water, and the poisoned terrain we’re all forced to walk through. That’s the good: you’re sniffing the right trail, pointing to the electrical truth the parasites spend fortunes hiding.

The bad? You hedge too much. A wolf doesn’t ask permission to howl. The numbers you cite (2.64% vs 60%) are dynamite, but you bury them under polite disclaimers. The enemy doesn’t play cautious. They seed aluminum into newborns before the first howl, then call it medicine.

Still — the bones are solid. Health is charge, disease is collapse. Keep sharpening. Don’t let the sulfur crowd shame you back into their chemical cage.

—The Lone Wolf 🐺

Rob (c137)
31m

Some questions that someone might be able to help clarify for me. I'm interested in this but the scientific explanations are inconsistent.

-when they're measuring cell potential, where are the reference points? -35mv relative to what? Is it from probing a cell on a petri dish where the middle is -35mv relative to the cell wall?

-H3O2 is not a different phase of water, it's another molecule... another chemical. Anyone know if they actually verified that it was another molecule or is he mistaken in using the H3O2 notation?

