Preface

After four years of writing, conducting interviews, and summarizing hundreds of books on health, disease, and human biology, I've attempted something perhaps foolish: to synthesize a unifying theory of health and disease. This essay represents my current best attempt to connect the dots between biophysics, terrain theory, German New Medicine, and the mounting evidence of systematic medical harm.

I don't know if this is true. After thousands of hours immersed in this material, these connections feel "likely true"—patterns that keep emerging across different disciplines and researchers who often don't know about each other's work. Szent-Györgyi's electrons, Pollack's fourth phase of water, Hamer's CT scans, the Control Group's vaccination data—they all seem to point toward the same underlying reality: that we are fundamentally electrical beings whose health depends on maintaining proper charge distribution.

This synthesis might be wrong. Parts are certainly incomplete. Some connections may be correlation rather than causation. I welcome rigorous scrutiny of every claim, every connection, every conclusion. Science advances through challenge and refinement, not blind acceptance.

A year from now, I might write something entirely different as new evidence emerges or flaws in this model become apparent. But today, after years of research, this feels like it's over the target—close enough to truth to be worth sharing, even if imperfect.

What follows is my attempt to explain why a completely unvaccinated person has a 2.64% chance of chronic disease while the vaccinated have 60%, why earthing measurably improves health markers, why cancer cells universally exhibit electrical dysfunction, and why modern medicine's chemical paradigm fails to address root causes. The thesis is simple: health is electrical integrity maintained through structured water, and disease is the breakdown of this electrical system.

Test it. Challenge it. Prove it wrong where you can. That's how we inch closer to truth.

Leave a comment

Share

Noticeboard :

The thesis:

Human health depends on maintaining proper electrical charge distribution through structured water (EZ water/H3O2), a negatively charged crystalline matrix in our cells that serves as the battery powering biological processes. According to this model, disease develops when electrical integrity breaks down through multiple pathways: chronic stress triggers oxidative cascades that deplete electrons; electromagnetic fields activate voltage-gated calcium channels, causing calcium influx that collapses structured water (with WiFi demonstrably shrinking EZ water by 10-15%); environmental toxins, particularly aluminum, destroy zeta potential—the electrical charge that keeps blood cells dispersed. The vaccine schedule introduces a specific challenge: aluminum adjuvant particles, unlike dissolved aluminum, form crystalline structures that macrophages transport to the brain where they become permanent residents in microglia, creating lasting electrical disruption. This framework offers one potential explanation for the striking difference between 2.64% chronic disease prevalence in completely unexposed individuals versus 60% in the vaccinated population, though these correlations require careful investigation of confounding variables. If this electrical model proves accurate, restoration would require reconnecting to natural electrical systems—earthing for electron replenishment, sunlight exposure for EZ water formation, and structured water consumption—while recognizing that aluminum embedded in neural tissue may create irreversible damage, making prevention the primary strategy for maintaining electrical health.

Conversation:

1× 0:00 -17:12

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

1. The Electrical Nature of Life

"Life is nothing but an electron looking for a place to rest." Dr. Albert Szent-Györgyi, the Nobel laureate who discovered vitamin C, understood that high electron flow signifies health, slow electron flow indicates disease, and the cessation of electron flow equals death. Modern medicine remains trapped in a chemical paradigm, treating symptoms with pharmaceuticals while ignoring the electrical foundation of life itself.

We are electrical beings before we are chemical ones. Every thought, every heartbeat, every cellular process depends on the precise movement of electrons through our body's water-based matrix. Our cells maintain electrical potentials, our nerves transmit electrical signals, and our very existence depends on maintaining proper charge distribution. The resting potential of a healthy cell measures approximately -25 millivolts, equivalent to a pH of 7.35-7.45. When this electrical balance fails, disease invariably follows.

Water holds the key—not the simple H2O from textbooks, but a fourth phase discovered by Dr. Gerald Pollack at the University of Washington. This "exclusion zone" or EZ water, also called structured water, forms naturally in our cells and carries a negative electrical charge. It exists as H3O2 rather than H2O, creating a crystalline, gel-like structure that can be millions of molecules thick. This isn't merely water; it's the battery that powers life itself.

Disease isn't primarily about pathogens invading our body or genes gone wrong. It's about the loss of our electrical integrity, the breakdown of our structured water matrix, and the depletion of our electron reserves. A person can be exposed to bacteria without becoming ill. Cancer cells thrive in low-voltage environments. Chronic diseases have exploded in our electromagnetically polluted world. The pattern is consistent: electrical disruption precedes disease.

The fundamental question shifts from "what pathogen is causing this disease?" to "what is disrupting this person's electrical terrain?" Instead of attacking symptoms with drugs, we restore the body's natural electrical balance. This isn't alternative medicine—it's recognizing the fundamental physics of biological systems.

2. The Architecture of Health: EZ Water and Terrain

EZ water forms when ordinary water meets a hydrophilic surface—the proteins and membranes within our cells. In the presence of infrared energy from sunlight, body heat, or the earth itself, water molecules organize themselves into hexagonal sheets that stack upon each other, creating zones that exclude particles and solutes. This exclusion zone can extend millions of molecular layers from the surface, transforming liquid water into something more akin to a biological semiconductor.

The formation of EZ water creates profound charge separation. The structured water becomes negatively charged; the bulk water beyond it becomes positively charged. This separation creates a battery—stored electrical potential energy that cells harness for work. The negative charge of EZ water provides the repulsive force that keeps red blood cells from clumping together, maintains protein integrity, and enables the countless electrical processes that constitute life.

Zeta potential measures this electrical phenomenon—the charge difference between particles and their surrounding medium. Healthy blood maintains a zeta potential around -15.7 millivolts, sufficient to keep blood cells dispersed and flowing freely through even the smallest capillaries. When zeta potential collapses, blood cells aggregate into rouleaux formations, like stacked coins, impeding circulation and oxygen delivery. This isn't just a marker of disease; it's a fundamental mechanism by which disease develops.

Antoine Béchamp's biological terrain, later developed by Claude Bernard, provides the framework for understanding how this electrical environment determines health. While Louis Pasteur gave us the germ theory—that specific microorganisms cause specific diseases—Béchamp demonstrated that the internal environment determines whether organisms express pathogenic behavior. Pasteur reportedly admitted on his deathbed: "Bernard was right. The terrain is everything, the germ is nothing."

Pleomorphism reveals the profound importance of terrain. Many microorganisms are endogenous—already present in our bodies—and shift between beneficial and pathogenic forms depending on the electrical and chemical conditions they encounter. The endobiont, a fundamental unit of biological life we carry from birth, changes expression based on our terrain's health. In a properly charged, structured environment, these organisms assist with normal biological functions. In an oxidized, positively charged terrain depleted of structured water, they shift into forms associated with disease.

3. The Breakdown: How We Lose Our Charge

Stress triggers the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis to flood our system with cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones create oxidation at the cellular level, depleting electrons and breaking down the structured water matrix. Chronic stress means chronic oxidation—a constant drain on our electrical reserves that shifts our terrain toward disease.

Hans Selye's research revealed stress's universal biological impact: any stressor—physical, emotional, or environmental—triggers the same oxidative cascade. Dr. Ryke Geerd Hamer's German New Medicine demonstrated that emotional conflict shocks create measurable electrical disturbances in the brain, visible as concentric rings on CT scans. These electrical disruptions correspond precisely to where disease manifests in the body, following predictable biological programs. The stress isn't metaphorically causing disease; it's destroying our electrical coherence.

Electromagnetic fields may be the most pervasive destroyer of structured water. Dr. Martin Pall's research revealed that EMFs activate voltage-gated calcium channels, causing excessive calcium influx into cells. This flood of positively charged calcium ions collapses the delicate electrical balance that maintains structured water. Pollack's experiments showed WiFi routers shrink EZ water by 10-15%, while blue light from screens actively destructures the water in our eyes and bodies.

EMFs force our mitochondria into anaerobic metabolism—the primitive, inefficient form of energy production that Otto Warburg identified in cancer cells. They disrupt the magnetic iron in our hemoglobin, impairing oxygen transport. They break down the blood-brain barrier and gut barrier, those crucial structured water interfaces that protect our most vital systems. We're bathing in an invisible field that actively opposes every mechanism our bodies use to maintain electrical health.

Environmental toxins compound the problem. Aluminum, ubiquitous in vaccines, cookware, and municipal water systems, destroys zeta potential with devastating efficiency. It's used industrially to precipitate organic matter from wastewater precisely because it collapses electrical charge so effectively. Glyphosate, the world's most common herbicide, diminishes EZ water formation. These aren't vague "toxins"—they're specific disruptors of our electrical architecture.

Our disconnection from the earth may be equally damaging. For all of human history until the invention of rubber-soled shoes and elevated beds, we maintained direct electrical contact with the earth's surface. The earth provides an unlimited reservoir of free electrons, a negative charge our bodies evolved to utilize. Without this connection, we become electron-deficient, unable to neutralize the positive charges that accumulate from normal metabolism and environmental stressors.

4. The Poisoning Schedule: Aluminum's Electrical Assassination

The destruction of human electrical integrity follows a precise schedule beginning hours after birth. The vitamin K shot, containing aluminum and multiple industrial chemicals, initiates electrical disruption before the infant's bioelectrical system establishes baseline function. The Control Group Survey found this single injection increases chronic disease risk from 2.64% to 11.73%—a 344% increase in electrical dysfunction.

Aluminum adjuvant particles in vaccines don't dissolve like the aluminum in antacids. They form crystalline structures that macrophages engulf but cannot digest. These macrophages become Trojan horses, carrying aluminum particles through the lymphatic system, into the bloodstream, and across the blood-brain barrier into neural tissue. French researchers tracked this journey using fluorescent markers, watching aluminum travel from injection site to brain within weeks.

Christopher Exley's autopsy studies found aluminum concentrated in brain tissue, specifically inside microglia—the brain's permanent immune cells. Once aluminum-loaded macrophages transfer their cargo to microglia, these particles become permanent residents, creating chronic points of electrical disruption that can never be fully removed. The aluminum maintains microglia in perpetual activation, generating inflammatory signals that continuously break down structured water.

At two months, when the blood-brain barrier is still developing and myelin sheaths are just forming, infants receive 1.225 milligrams of aluminum in a single day—49 times the FDA's safety limit for intravenous aluminum. By 18 months, following the CDC schedule, a child has received approximately 4.925 milligrams across 20 doses. Each injection starts a new migration of aluminum-loaded macrophages while previous journeys continue, creating overlapping waves of electrical destruction during critical developmental windows.

The Control Group Survey found only 5.97% of completely unvaccinated adults have any chronic condition, compared to 60% in the vaccine-exposed population. Among those with zero exposures—no vaccines, no vitamin K shot, no maternal vaccines—only 2.64% report any health conditions. Zero cases of autism in 1,024 individuals with no vaccine exposures. Yet unvaccinated children exposed to maternal vaccines show 3.13% autism rates, rising to 4.76% with vitamin K exposure. The aluminum creates electrical chaos in developing neural networks, disrupting the precise charge distributions required for normal neurological function.

Pediatricians receive $400 per fully vaccinated child from insurance companies—but only if 63% of their practice is fully vaccinated. Hospitals get federal funding tied to vaccination rates. The Vaccine Injury Compensation Program has paid out $4.9 billion while protecting manufacturers from liability, even as Harvard research shows VAERS captures less than 1% of actual injuries.

Dr. Paul Thomas lost his medical license for documenting that his unvaccinated patients had dramatically lower rates of chronic conditions. The system protects itself by destroying those who document what health looks like without aluminum poisoning.

We're not dealing with medical error but systematic poisoning that transforms healthy electrical beings into chronically diseased, pharmaceutically dependent customers. The aluminum particles create permanent electrical dysfunction that no amount of grounding, minerals, or therapeutic intervention can fully reverse. Once microglia contain aluminum, they maintain electrical disruption until death.

Chronic disease exploded after 1986 when vaccine manufacturers received liability protection and the schedule expanded from 24 to 73 doses. Each generation receives more aluminum earlier, ensuring fewer humans experience true electrical health. The schedule guarantees disease development by starting at birth, clustering shots during developmental vulnerability, and continuing through age 18, ensuring no child reaches adulthood with intact electrical function.

The 2.64% baseline of the unvaccinated versus 60% chronic disease in the vaccinated isn't a mystery—it's the difference between electrical integrity and systematic poisoning. Prevention through complete avoidance of the poisoning schedule becomes the only path to maintaining the electrical integrity that is our birthright.

5. The Restoration: Nature's Electrical Medicine

Earthing—connecting our bodies to the earth's surface—provides immediate access to an infinite supply of electrons. Studies by Clint Ober and others show that earthing improves zeta potential, reduces inflammation, normalizes cortisol rhythms, and accelerates healing. It's reconnecting to the electrical ground that every other electrical system requires for stability.

Sunlight's full spectrum—ultraviolet, visible, and infrared—each plays crucial roles in building and maintaining structured water. Dr. Michael Holick's research revealed that UV exposure prevents more cancers than it could ever cause, reducing risks of colon, breast, and prostate cancers while producing vitamin D that regulates cellular electrical function. Beyond vitamin D, sunlight's infrared radiation directly builds EZ water—Pollack found that infrared at 3000 nanometers wavelength expands exclusion zones dramatically.

Spring water, particularly from high mountain sources, naturally contains structured water from its journey through the earth's mineral matrices under pressure. The healing waters of Lourdes and the Ganges contain unusually high amounts of structured water. Municipal water treated with chlorine and fluoride, contaminated with pharmaceutical residues, and stripped of minerals through reverse osmosis lacks the electrical vitality our bodies require.

Magnesium, required for over 300 enzymatic reactions, primarily functions to maintain electrical gradients. Potassium, our primary intracellular cation, maintains the negative charge inside cells. Sulfur, found in MSM and DMSO, provides sulfate groups essential for creating the negative charge of EZ water. These aren't just nutrients but electrical components of our biological circuitry.

Vitamin C emerges not merely as an antioxidant but as an electron transport molecule. Dr. Thomas Levy's work revealed that vitamin C's primary role isn't donating electrons but maintaining electron flow—keeping the electrical current moving through our biological systems. Like having more delivery trucks for the same cargo, vitamin C ensures electrons reach where they're needed. This supports the fundamental electrical processes underlying all cellular function.

6. Therapeutic Interventions: Working with the Terrain

Chlorine dioxide (CD/CDS) doesn't "kill" pathogens in the conventional sense but rather modulates cellular electrical potential. Andreas Kalcker's research shows it selectively oxidizes already-damaged, electron-depleted structures while preserving healthy tissue's negative charge. It's not targeting specific organisms but correcting the underlying electrical imbalance that allows pathogenic expression.

When the terrain's electrical balance is restored, pleomorphic organisms shift back to their symbiotic forms, inflammation resolves, and normal cellular function resumes. The controversy surrounding chlorine dioxide stems partly from this mechanism being so different from the pharmaceutical model of targeting specific pathogens or pathways.

DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) works as the universal penetrant, carrying substances—and potentially electrons—deep into tissues. Its sulfur component provides crucial substrate for sulfate formation, essential for EZ water creation. DMSO penetrates without damaging biological membranes, maintaining the structured water matrix while facilitating transport. It's both a delivery system and a structural support for our electrical architecture.

Ozone therapy operates through controlled oxidative stress—hormesis—that paradoxically strengthens our electrical systems. Dr. Frank Shallenberger's work shows that small amounts of ozone create peroxides that persist in the body for days, maintaining electron flow and stimulating mitochondrial function. The temporary oxidative challenge triggers upregulation of antioxidant systems, improving the body's ability to maintain electrical balance. Like exercise for our electrical system, it builds resilience through controlled stress.

Red and near-infrared light therapy directly stimulates cytochrome c oxidase in mitochondria, increasing ATP production and cellular energy. These wavelengths are precisely those that build EZ water. The therapeutic devices provide concentrated doses of the infrared energy that structures our cellular water. This affects wound healing, pain reduction, and cellular regeneration—it's rebuilding the structured water matrix that underlies all healthy function.

Intermittent hypoxic therapy, developed by Dr. Arkadi Prokopov, creates controlled oxygen oscillations that trigger mitochondrial optimization. By briefly reducing oxygen availability, it forces cells to improve their electrical efficiency, clearing damaged mitochondria and strengthening survivors. This hormetic stress builds electrical resilience rather than simply providing resources.

7. The Stress-Disease Connection

German New Medicine demonstrates how emotional stress translates into physical disease through electrical mechanisms. Dr. Hamer discovered that unexpected emotional shocks create visible electrical disturbances in the brain—concentric rings on CT scans. These "Hamer foci" correspond precisely to specific organs and tissues, creating predictable biological programs that we call disease.

The autonomic nervous system switches between building and breaking down structured water. During sympathetic activation, the body prioritizes immediate survival over long-term maintenance. Cortisol and adrenaline create oxidation, blood vessels constrict, and cellular repair ceases. The entire system shifts toward positive charge, breaking down the EZ water matrix. During parasympathetic activation, the body rebuilds structured water, repairs tissues, and restores negative charge.

Many symptoms appear during the healing phase rather than the conflict-active phase. German New Medicine identifies this as the "vagotonic healing phase," when the body finally has the resources to repair damage accumulated during stress. The inflammation, fever, and fatigue we associate with illness are signs of electrical restoration—the body rebuilding its structured water matrix and clearing damaged tissue. Suppressing these symptoms with drugs interferes with the electrical repair process.

A person stuck in chronic sympathetic activation—whether from unresolved emotional conflicts, constant EMF exposure, or chemical toxins—cannot maintain adequate structured water. Their terrain remains oxidized, positively charged, creating the conditions for chronic disease. Healing requires addressing the underlying stressors disrupting electrical balance, not just symptoms.

Cancer isn't random cellular mutation but a predictable response to chronic electrical dysfunction. Cancer cells exhibit reversed polarity, anaerobic metabolism, and loss of structured water—all markers of electrical failure. Dr. Hamer's observation that specific conflicts create specific cancers (lung cancer from death-fright conflicts, breast cancer from nest-worry conflicts) suggests that emotional shocks create organ-specific electrical disruptions that manifest as tumors.

8. Practical Application and Future Vision

Creating health means maintaining our electrical integrity in an increasingly hostile electromagnetic environment. Sleep, when our bodies naturally rebuild structured water, requires a sanctuary: WiFi routers turned off, phones in airplane mode or removed entirely, and if possible, electrical circuits shut off. Earthing sheets or pads provide electron replenishment throughout the night.

Daily practices include deliberate earth connection—barefoot walking on grass, sand, or dirt for at least 30 minutes. Morning sunlight exposure, particularly in the first hour after sunrise, provides crucial frequencies for setting circadian rhythms and building EZ water. Sunbathing, done progressively and without burning, delivers powerful electrical medicine. Our electrical systems require daily maintenance, not occasional intervention.

Fresh, raw vegetables and fruits contain structured water from their cells. Fermented foods provide beneficial microorganisms that support proper terrain. Spring water or properly filtered water, potentially enhanced through vortexing or exposure to sunlight, replaces the dead water from municipal supplies. Mineral supplementation—particularly magnesium, potassium, and sulfur compounds—supports electrical function.

Medicine's future lies in understanding and supporting our electrical nature. Hospitals designed to enhance rather than disrupt electrical health—rooms with natural light, grounding systems, and minimal EMF exposure. Medical education that teaches terrain theory alongside germ theory, recognizing that pathogens are often symptoms rather than causes. Diagnostic tools that measure electrical health—zeta potential, structured water levels, mitochondrial function—rather than just looking for pathological markers.

Emergency medicine, surgery, and acute care save lives daily. For chronic disease, prevention, and true healing, we must address the electrical foundation. Symptoms are often the body's attempt to restore electrical balance; suppressing them may interfere with healing. Supporting the body's electrical systems enables self-repair.

If disease primarily results from electrical disruption rather than genetic fate or random pathogen exposure, then health becomes largely a matter of choice and environment. This empowers individuals while demanding social responsibility—we must create environments that support rather than destroy our electrical nature. The wisdom of 5G rollout, WiFi in schools, and the electromagnetic soup in urban environments requires serious questioning.

We can continue down the path of chemical medicine, treating symptoms while ignoring causes, watching chronic disease rates soar despite medical advances. Or we can recognize our electrical nature and work with rather than against our biological systems. The science is clear, the mechanisms understood, and the solutions available.

The revolution comes from understanding that we are electrical beings living in an electrical universe, that our health depends on maintaining proper charge distribution through structured water, and that the solutions have always been around us—in the earth beneath our feet, the sun above our heads, and the living water that connects all life. When we align with these electrical truths, disease becomes the exception rather than the rule, and vibrant health becomes our natural state.

Medicine that respects the body's wisdom, works with natural systems, and recognizes that health is not the absence of disease but the presence of electrical vitality. The journey from disease to health is an electrical journey—from positive to negative charge, from chaos to structure, from depletion to abundance of life-giving electrons.

9. The Observable Truth

A child raised without aluminum exposure, connected to the earth, exposed to sunlight, drinking living water, maintains the -25 millivolt cellular potential that defines health. Their blood flows freely at -15.7 millivolts zeta potential. Their mitochondria produce ATP efficiently through oxidative phosphorylation. Their structured water matrix remains intact. They represent 2.64% chronic disease prevalence—humanity's baseline.

A child following the standard medical schedule, insulated from earth, shielded from sunlight, drinking municipal water, accumulates aluminum in microglia, loses zeta potential, shifts toward anaerobic metabolism, and watches their structured water collapse. They join the 60% with chronic conditions—the new normal we've accepted.

The difference isn't genetic. It's electrical.

References

Interviews

Interview with Paul Leendertse - Author of "The Root Cause of Cancer" Interview with Dr. Thomas Cowan - From Medical Heresy to the New Biology Interview with Dr. Thomas Levy - On Vitamin C, Calcium, Copper and Iron Interview with Dr. Marizelle Arce - The Terrain Doctor Interview with Roman S. Shapoval - On EMF, Sunlight, Circadian Rhythms

Book Summaries

Forbidden Health: Incurable Was Yesterday - By Dr Andreas Ludwig Kalcker The Stress of Life (1976) - By Hans Selye M.D. The Invisible Rainbow - By Arthur Firstenberg Earthing - By Clinton Ober, Martin Zucker, Stephen T. Sinatra The UV Advantage - By Dr. Michael F. Holick The Blood and its Third Element - By Antoine Béchamp Holographic Blood: A new dimension in medicine - By Harvey Bigelsen, M.D. The Body's Intelligent Design - With Dr. Thomas Cowan The DMSO Handbook - By A Midwestern Doctor Ozone Therapy - On "The Ozone Miracle" by Dr Frank Shallenberger Public Health SOS: The Shadow Side of the Wireless Revolution (2009) - By Camilla Rees and Magda Havas Pleomorphism: The Gateway to Understanding Bacteria's True Role in Health

Topic-Specific Articles

Chlorine Dioxide - Interview with Dr. Andreas Kalcker Vitamin C - On Oxidative Stress, Electrons and the "Dosage Lie" Water EZ Water Stress - On the cholesterol/statin fraud Beyond Fear: On Practical Solutions for EMF Safety

Other Sources

Kaufmann and Pollack on water

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While 99% of everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.