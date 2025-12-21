Preface

I’ve spent the last four years trying to understand how the world actually works. Not the version we’re taught—the one with sovereign nations, elected governments, and market forces. The version underneath.

A few things have come into focus. Central banking is critical. There is a supranational power operating above the level of nation-states, and those states function largely as window dressing for something much older and much higher up. I can’t yet explain this to a six-year-old, which means I don’t fully understand it myself. But the outline is becoming visible.

In the course of this work, certain things keep appearing. Freemasonry. Babylon. Egypt. And the number 33.

I have a hunch that Freemasonry has something to do with how power actually moves through the world. What exactly, I’m not sure. It seems there are two Freemasonries—the majority who join lodges and do charitable work, and then a selected few, an inner sanctum. It seems to have operated as a kind of supranational intelligence and recruitment network. It may have been hijacked at some point, taken over and redirected. But I’m speculating. Ask me again in six months. I need to triangulate quite a bit more material before any of this comes into focus.

What I can say is that they like their numbers. And 33 especially.

This essay is just about 33. I don’t know what it means yet. But it appears in a lot of places—important places. Architecture. Scripture. Government. The body. Geography. It’s clearly a form of signalling. To whom, and why, I don’t yet understand.

What follows is pattern documentation. I’m not making claims about what it means. I’m showing you where it appears. After you see it, you’ll start noticing it yourself.

The Israeli Supreme Court building in Jerusalem features a pyramid with an all-seeing eye on top, not visible from street level. Beneath it, a staircase descends three flights of ten stairs each—thirty total—plus three levels of library. Thirty-three levels beneath the pyramid. A plaque states the Rothschild family designed and funded the building. A painting at the entrance shows Rothschild family members with Shimon Peres, Yitzhak Rabin, and a model of the structure.

At the Vatican, there are 32 archways on each side of the courtyard with a giant obelisk in the middle. The Pope’s cassock has 32 buttons. His head represents the 33rd.

The symbol for the Soviet Union has 32 rays emanating from the sun. The sun itself is the 33rd.

The ceiling in the United Nations General Assembly Room has a large circular light surrounded by 32 smaller lights. The UN building is 39 stories high—13 times 3—and sits on land donated by Freemason David Rockefeller. The United Nations flag shows the globe divided into 33 sections encircled by olive branches. The flag is blue—the same blue as the first three degrees of Masonry, known as the “blue lodge.”

In 1933, Adolf Hitler became Chancellor of Germany. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, a 32nd-degree Mason, was inaugurated as the 32nd President of the United States in the same year.

George Soros maintains his office at 888 7th Avenue, 33rd Floor, New York. Since Soros could afford any address in the city, Peter Myers argues in The Cosmopolitan Empire that the selection of the 33rd floor functions as a signal to other Masons. The number 888 itself carries Masonic significance.

The Library of Congress features 33 carved keystones on its exterior facade, above the second-story pavilion windows. Each represents a face from the major races of the world, designed by Otis T. Mason of the Smithsonian and sculpted by William Boyd and Henry Jackson Ellicott. Ovason writes in The Secret Architecture of Our Nation’s Capital: “Altogether there are 33 heads: they are representative of the 33 degrees of Scottish Rite Masonry, which strives to bind together all good men in universal brotherhood.”

David Ovason, in The Secret Symbols of the Dollar Bill, identifies 33 as “the most sacred of all numbers”—a number used as an identification code in Rosicrucian and alchemical traditions, adopted by Francis Bacon and used extensively by William Shakespeare.

The number saturates the dollar bill’s design.

The words THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA at the top of both sides of the bill, and ONE DOLLAR at the bottom of both sides, total thirty-three characters.

The phrase IN GOD WE TRUST contains 12 letters. The ONE design below it—20 units plus the number 1 itself—brings the total to 33.

All told, there are thirty-three words or groups of numbers on the back of the dollar bill.

The Masonic Great Seal with the Latin phrase “Novus Ordo Seclorum”—New Order of the Ages—was added to the dollar bill in 1933. The motto had been on the design since 1782, but only appeared on currency after that year.

Ovason describes a mystical illustration by Jacob Boehme showing 32 stars around a circle, plus the Sun behind an anchor, making thirty-three stars in all. In Charles Totten’s idealized design for the Great Seal, a blazing star radiates thirty-three rays—one for each year Christ spent on earth.

Ovason notes that the number 33 was “a magical number because it is the total number of years that Jesus Christ spent on the earth.” Understanding “the mystery of the Christian number 33,” he writes in his introduction, is essential to fully appreciating the profound symbolism of the dollar bill.

There are 13 degrees of York Rite Masonry and 33 degrees of Scottish Rite. The measuring system originated in Masonic France in the 1790s, which may explain why 13 standard inches equal precisely 33 metric centimeters.

Ice freezes at 32 degrees Fahrenheit. At 33 degrees, it begins to move again. A Mason who hasn’t yet contributed significantly to the great work is frozen at 32 degrees. 33 is the first degree at which the illuminated can move freely throughout the organization.

The very idea of measuring heat by degrees is Masonic. So is your diploma degree. And “getting the third degree”—which comes from the Masonic third-degree ceremony, in which the initiate must answer many probing personal questions.

Head of the Supreme Council of World Freemasonry, Albert Pike, invented the 33rd degree of Freemasonry in 1832. He was chief judicial officer and co-founder of the Ku Klux Klan. K is the 11th letter of the alphabet. 11 times 3 equals 33. Pike became Grand Commander of the Supreme Council at the “Mother Lodge of the World” in Charleston, South Carolina—located on the 33rd parallel. In Morals and Dogma, Pike wrote of Lucifer as “the Light-bearer.”

The emblem of the 33rd degree features a double-headed eagle—which some argue is actually a double-headed phoenix—with the number 33 inside a triangle, crowned and bearing a sword.

Sculptress Vinnie Ream created a bust of Albert Pike wearing his Masonic regalia. Among the symbols is a radiant triangle enclosing the number 33—the emblem of his initiation into the 33rd degree. The bust is now in the collection of the Supreme Council on 16th Street in Washington, D.C. The House of the Temple on that same street rises as what Ovason calls “a three-dimensional version of the radiant triangle.”

The eagle is one of the main symbols of Scottish Rite Freemasonry and appears on the dollar bill. The phrase at the top reads E Pluribus Unum—13 letters. The phrase Annuit Coeptis above the pyramid—13 letters. The pyramid has 13 levels of stone.

William Schnoebelen, who spent nine years in Freemasonry reaching the 32nd degree, describes the 33rd-degree cross—also called the Crusader’s Cross or Jerusalem Cross—appearing on the hat of the Sovereign Grand Commander of all 33rd-degree Masons. This same symbol formed part of Aleister Crowley’s magical signature.

Scottish Rite Freemasonry in the United States published a magazine called The New Age beginning in 1904, produced by the Supreme Council of the Thirty-Third Degree for the Southern Jurisdiction.

Second Samuel 5:5 says that in Hebron, King David reigned over Judah 7 years and 6 months—7 plus 6 equals 13—and in Jerusalem he reigned 33 years over all Israel and Judah. There are multiple references to 33 in the Bible.

Solomon’s Temple stood for 33 years in its original splendor before being pillaged.

The Star of David is two triangles. Two threes. 33.

There are exactly 33 titles in the Old Testament for the Antichrist and 13 in the New Testament.

The Bible references 33 days of purification. 33 sons and daughters of Israel. 3,300 officers of King Solomon. The name of God appears 33 times in the first chapter of Genesis.

Most importantly: Jesus was baptized at age 30, began his three-year ministry, then died and was resurrected at age 33. In numerology, the word SAVIOUR vibrates to 33.

Michael Tsarion writes: “The sun enters at the 30th degree but is not totally clear until the 33rd degree, as it is of a certain size. This is why they said in the Bible that the ministry of Christ begins at 30 and finishes at 33. This reference would have been unmistakable to anyone aware of the secrets of astrology. The number is connected to the initiation of the ‘Sun’ of God—not ‘Son’—passing through the zodiac. This is why Freemasonic lodges also utilize this number.”

In astrology, the sun officially transitions into a new sign of the zodiac at the 33rd degree. A concept well known long before Christianity. Each sign of the zodiac is 30 degrees in size. When the sun enters a new sign at the first degree, it is still partially in the previous sign due to its apparent size in the sky. It is not fully within the new sign until it reaches approximately the 3rd degree—or the 33rd degree when counted from the beginning of the previous sign.

Harry S. Truman was the 33rd President of the United States.

On October 19, 1945, Truman received the 33rd degree of the Supreme Council of the Scottish Rite. He is the only president to have received this distinction, which he considered to be the culmination of his Masonic career. In 1940, he had been elected Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Missouri. On May 18, 1959, he was presented with the fifty-year award—the only U.S. president to reach that golden anniversary in the fraternity.

As the 33rd president and 33rd-degree Mason, Truman authorized the first atomic bomb test at the Trinity Test Site in White Sands, New Mexico—located near the 33rd parallel. He later authorized two more bombs to be dropped near the 33rd parallel at Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The White Sands rocket launching site, Launch Complex 33, is where the American space program developed rockets for space exploration. It was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1985.

About two years after the Trinity test, at the 33rd parallel in Roswell, New Mexico, came the famous UFO sighting. Roswell sits at latitude 33.104 degrees.

Walter Bosley describes Latitude 33 North as “a geophysical zone some suspect may be a gateway to a realm mostly hidden from our view of reality.” Ancient sacred sites, mystical experiences, and unexplained phenomena cluster between 30 and 40 degrees North latitude, with 33 degrees as the axis.

The JFK assassination occurred at Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas—near the 33rd-degree latitude line—in the 11th month, on the 22nd day. 11 plus 22 equals 33. Dealey Plaza is shaped like a pyramid with a missing capstone. It was also the site of the first Masonic temple in Dallas. Michael Hoffman calls it “another Trinity site”—positioned between the Trinity River and the Triple Underpass. He and James Shelby Downard titled their analysis of the assassination “KingKill/33.”

The Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta, Georgia occurred on the 33rd parallel.

Phoenix, Arizona sits on the 33rd parallel. It was once home to an ancient civilization known as the Hohokam. The largest hub of that culture was known as Snake Town—a connection to the importance of the serpent in ancient times—and it sits almost perfectly on the 33rd parallel. Moving along that line of latitude takes you to the ancient seaport of Tyre, part of the Phoenician empire. One product famously produced by Tyre was purple dye, and in Greek, “phoenix” means purple. Phoenix, Arizona’s city flag has a maroon background—a variation of purple.

The phoenix is a symbol of Christ—death and resurrection. 33 is the number of Christ—his age at death and resurrection. Both the phoenix and 33 reference Christ. Both reference Phoenix, Arizona, sitting on the 33rd parallel.

Other ancient cities sit on the 33rd parallel. Baghdad, Iraq—the location of ancient Mesopotamia. The ancient city of Babylon was very near the 33rd-degree latitude line. The White Pyramid in China sits on the 33rd parallel, near the ancient city of Xi’an and the Terra-cotta army of the Qin dynasty.

Damascus, one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, sits on the 33rd parallel. So does Beirut. Jerusalem lies just a few miles south of the line. And the area known as the Bermuda Triangle has its southern boundary at approximately 33 degrees.

On March 30, 1981, Ronald Reagan was shot—in the third month, on the 30th day. 3/30. Three and thirty. 33.

Jim Marrs writes: “Little more than two months after taking office, President Reagan was struck by an assassin’s bullet which, but for a quarter of an inch, would have propelled Bush into the Oval Office seven years before his time. Oddly enough, the brother of the would-be assassin, John W. Hinckley, had scheduled dinner with Bush’s son Neil the very night Reagan was shot. Hinckley’s Texas oilman father and George Bush were longtime friends. It should also be noted that Bush’s name—including his then little-publicized nickname ‘Poppy’—along with his address and phone number, were found in the personal notebook of oil geologist George de Mohrenschildt, the last known close friend of Lee Harvey Oswald.”

Pope John Paul I was found dead after being in power for only 33 days. His medical chart is missing.

David Koresh, leader of the Branch Davidians at Waco, Texas, was killed by the U.S. government at 33 years old, near the 33rd parallel.

Oklahoma City bombing suspect Timothy McVeigh was executed by the government at 33 years old.

There were 33 victims in the Virginia Tech shootings in April 2007.

United Airlines Flight 93 on September 11, 2001 had 33 passengers. It departed from Gate A17.

On April 3, 1996, U.S. Commerce Secretary Ron Brown was among 33 people killed in a plane crash in Croatia.

Serial killer John Wayne Gacy murdered 33 boys in Illinois.

In 1999, the observation deck of the University of Texas Tower in Austin was reopened—33 years after sniper Charles Whitman killed 16 people from that tower in 1966.

In 1942, at Parallel 33 North, the so-called “Battle of Los Angeles” took place—an anti-aircraft barrage targeting an unidentified object that was never officially explained.

On August 19, 1946, Bill Clinton, the 42nd President, was born in Hope, Arkansas, at the 33rd parallel.

Day Williams writes: “The JFK assassination is only one among many calculated murders that have happened along or close to the 33rd parallel. The number of murders of people of high position and key witnesses along the 33rd parallel is significant. Many significant events in modern history have taken place on the 33rd parallel.” Elsewhere he notes: “If a life is taken close to the 33rd Parallel, this fits with the Masons’ demonic mythology in which they demonstrate their worldly power by spilling human blood at a predetermined locale.”

Alexander the Great died at 33.

Jesus was crucified and died for three days at age 33.

On March 3, 2003—3/3/03—the UN World Prayer Center called for everyone to pray simultaneously at 3:30 p.m.

Stanley Kubrick died exactly 666 days before the start of 2001. His film 2001: A Space Odyssey was first shown in 1968—33 years before 2001.

Rosemary’s Baby was filmed in the Dakota building where John Lennon, who personally knew Polanski, was later shot to death. In the movie, elites demand the protagonist’s baby for success and fame—allegedly including a cameo by Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey. One year after filming, Polanski’s pregnant wife Sharon Tate was murdered by Charles Manson’s followers. Manson was later seen waving Masonic gestures at his trial.

On February 7, 2003, a Colombia nightclub blast killed 33 people.

The Queen Mother’s time of death was reported as 3:15. Both hands on the three equals 33.

The Indy 500 traditionally starts with three rows of 11 race cars. There is a band called 311. The Bank of America logo is three sets of 11s.

Disneyland has a Club 33—a private members-only club, the only location within the original Disneyland to sell alcoholic beverages. The club’s name comes from its address: 33 Royal Street in New Orleans Square. Membership is by invitation only, with annual dues in the tens of thousands of dollars and initiation fees that can reach six figures. There are now Club 33 lounges in each of the four theme parks of the Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, including Tokyo Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland.

Disneyland sits at latitude 33.8118 degrees North.

Walter Bosley, in Latitude 33: Key to the Kingdom, argues this was not coincidental. The park’s location was selected by Stanford Research Institute consultant C.V. Wood, who Bosley claims understood the metaphysical significance of the site. Wood also designed Six Flags Over Texas, which sits at 32.755 degrees—on what Bosley describes as a ley line running to the Alamo.

Walt Disney was not a 33rd-degree Freemason. The Grand Masonic Lodge of British Columbia states this claim is “unfounded.” Disney was a member of DeMolay International, a Masonic-associated youth organization, but never passed through Masonic degrees.

Enron CEO Kenneth Lay bought the entire 33rd floor of his building and lived in condo number 33.

NASA Runway 33 at Kennedy Space Center in Florida has a heading of 330 degrees, matching the angle of the coastline at Cape Canaveral.

Exactly 33 minutes after Apollo 11 touched down on the moon’s surface, the three stars of Orion’s belt would be perfectly aligned with the moon’s horizon.

During World War II, 33rd-degree Winston Churchill gave the V-for-victory two-finger salute, which since the 1960s became the peace sign. Before this Masonic sign stood for victory or peace, it was a symbol of the 33rd degree. There are three joints to the knuckle on two fingers, making 33. Held apart like a V, they form an angle of about 33 degrees.

33rd-degree Mason Buzz Aldrin and son of a 33rd-degree Mason Neil Armstrong Jr. supposedly performed a Masonic ceremony 33 minutes after arriving on the moon, held the Masonic flag, and took pictures of each other.

33rd-degree Mason James Cameron, director of Titanic, attended the Houston opening of that film when it opened at exactly 3:33 p.m.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, stands 330 meters tall.

In 1756, Charleston, South Carolina—the original site of Scottish Rite Masonry in the United States, home of the first Supreme Council, the “Mother Lodge of the World”—was established only 15 miles south of the 33rd parallel.

S.K. Bain presents a mathematical formula:

11 × 111 = 1221 1221 × 21 = 25641 25641 = 777 × 33 = 77 × 333

He calls 25641 the “Illuminati SuperNumber”—representing 777 and 33, the number of God and the number of Christ, and simultaneously 77 and 333.

Dante’s Divine Comedy is divided into three sections: 34 cantos of Inferno, 33 cantos of Purgatorio, and 33 cantos of Paradiso.

The human foot has 33 joints.

The human spine has 33 vertebrae.

Elizabeth Van Buren writes: “In spiritual numerology, 33 symbolizes the highest spiritual consciousness attainable by the human being. Three very significant 33s relate to the human body and spirituality. And it is likely the esoteric understanding of these three 33s that is coveted by Masons of the 33rd degree.”

In ancient Kundalini yoga, the serpent energy is said to rise from the root chakra, coiling up and around the spine until illuminating the crown chakra of spiritual enlightenment. This may sound like mysticism until the sacred number 33 shows parallels in the world of Western occult studies.

Genevieve Lewis writes: “Many people regard Kundalini as a new age fad. Nothing could be further from the truth. Kundalini can be considered the oldest known science. In previous ages, people raised Kundalini under the guidance of teachers and in controlled circumstances, preserving what they learned as esoteric knowledge. But we have entered a period of time in which the esoteric becomes exoteric.”

The serpent wound around the tree that speaks with Eve in Genesis references this process of spiritual illumination.

The ancient Hebrew Kabbalistic Tree of Life contains 33 permutations of consciousness: 10 Sephiroth including the 11th hidden Sephirah, and 22 paths. Just as the Kundalini serpent coils up the 33 vertebrae of the spine, the Tree of Life is often drawn with a serpent coiling up and around, showing the path toward Kether—the crown chakra.

The ancient Caduceus symbol of Hermes, Mercury, and the pharmaceutical industry: two intertwining snakes climb a straight vertical pole and end at a circle of light that has sprouted wings. The pole resembles the 33-vertebrae spine. The snakes look exactly like the double helix of DNA climbing upward. The winged crown resembles the illuminated chakra. These same wings appear on pins worn by military police and pilots, and are given to children on commercial planes.

The origin of this symbology traces to the ancient Atlantean myth—precursor to the Genesis story. At the center of Atlas’s garden was the great Tree of Life, just as in the Garden of Eden. This tree produced unique golden apples of immortality, reserved only for the most purified and holy beings. Atlas’s seven daughters, known as the Hesperides, tended and defended the tree. Assisting them in its protection was a serpent coiled around the trunk.

Frank Joseph writes: “To assist the Hesperides in its protection, a serpent called Ladon entwined about the bough. The Hesperides are sometimes given as seven in number. As such, they may correspond to the seven major chakras, the metaphysical energy centers that collectively comprise the human personality. So too, the Tree of Life symbolizes the spinal column along which the chakras are arranged. This interpretation suggests that Kundalini yoga originated in Atlantis, from which it spread around the world. Indeed, the Tree of Life is a theme frequently encountered in many European and Asian traditions of Atlantis and Lemuria.”

Arum Solles writes: “A symbol for the limbic system and the Kundalini energy, the lizard also represents the cyclical movement of energy through the universe and the space-time continuum—birth, death, rebirth, ad infinitum.”

Thus it would seem that the secret of 33—the secret held by 33rd-degree Freemasons—is one regarding spiritual consciousness, one that dates back to ancient Egypt and Atlantis.

The Masonic symbol of a pillar holding up the earth relates to the Atlantean mythos in which Atlas held the world on his shoulders.

In the dictionary, one definition of “atlas” is the anatomical term for the first cervical vertebra, which supports the head. This is the 33rd vertebra from the bottom, as the serpent travels upward. The very vertebra that supports our heads and minds is named Atlas.

Atlas holds up the world—our minds. Atlas has seven daughters—chakras—who guard the Tree of Life—our spinal column—and its golden apples of immortality.

The human spine has 33 vertebrae.

References

Bain, S.K. The Most Dangerous Book in the World: 9/11 As Mass Ritual. Trine Day, 2012.

Bosley, Walter. Latitude 33: Key to the Kingdom. Corvos Books, 2007.

Dubay, Eric. “The Freemasonic Secret of 33.”

Hall, Manly P. The Secret Teachings of All Ages.

Hoffman, Michael A. Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare. Independent History and Research, 2018.

Lawrence, Shirley Blackwell. The Secret Science of Numerology. Red Wheel/Weiser, 2001.

Myers, Peter. The Cosmopolitan Empire.

Ovason, David. The Secret Architecture of Our Nation’s Capital: The Masons and the Building of Washington, D.C.

Ovason, David. The Secret Symbols of the Dollar Bill. New York: HarperCollins, 2004.

Leave a comment

Share

New Biology Clinic

For those of you looking for practitioners who actually understand terrain medicine and the principles we explore here, I want to share something valuable. Dr. Tom Cowan—whose books and podcasts have shaped much of my own thinking about health—has created the New Biology Clinic, a virtual practice staffed by wellness specialists who operate from the same foundational understanding. This isn’t about symptom suppression or the conventional model. It’s about personalized guidance rooted in how living systems actually work. The clinic offers individual and family memberships that include not just private consults, but group sessions covering movement, nutrition, breathwork, biofield tuning, and more. Everything is virtual, making it accessible wherever you are. If you’ve been searching for practitioners who won’t look at you blankly when you mention structured water or the importance of the extracellular matrix, this is worth exploring. Use discount code “Unbekoming” to get $100 off the member activation fee. You can learn more and sign up at newbiologyclinic.com.

I appreciate you being here.

If you’ve found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While 99% of everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I’m always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.