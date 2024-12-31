It’s been a good year for this substack.

I started the year with 5,000 subscribers and am ending with 13,000, far more than I ever imagined possible considering that the initial goal was simply to help family and friends through the lies of Operation Lock Step.

I’ve broken just about every “rule” in terms of length of posts and frequency, but here you all are.

This is the 365th post of the year.

That included 106 book summaries, and 104 interviews.

My most popular book summary was about the prostate cancer scam.

And my most popular interview was with Michael Allen Bryant about there NOT being a “viral” pandemic.

A special thank you to everyone who agreed to be interviewed and took the time to thoughtfully answer my questions in writing. Your effort is truly appreciated.

Thank you also to the paid subscribers for helping to cover some of the costs of this work. Your support means so much.

I want to thank all the commenters as well. Even though I’m terrible at engagement and replies due to time constraints, I do read all the comments, and they influence the direction of my curiosity and work. Thank you for taking the time to enrich this Substack and further my own—and others'—learning.

All this knowledge can feel paralyzing.

Seeing the vast landscape of corruption and lies can bring about hopelessness.

But the power lies in the small things.

What we eat, what we think and believe, the next word to come out of our mouths, what we drink, what we inject into ourselves and others, who and how we choose to help, what we decide to comply with, who we trust—and so on.

The power lies in the small things.

Pessimism is a weapon of the regime, designed to make us believe we are powerless. But we are not.

Wishing you and your loved ones good health and a wonderful 2025.

Happy New Year, everyone!

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

For COVID vaccine injury

Consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.