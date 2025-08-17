Lies are Unbekoming

Greg_In_Oz
7mEdited

How many tens of thousands of so-called “covid” deaths are like this … defenceless elderly murdered in the pursuit of corporate profits and collectivist utopian pathological hysteria

ABIGAIL REPORTS
25m

90% CANCER after 2 years. This affects any health condition that has eye issues, such as Diabetes, Thyroid, and Glaucoma.

Popular Diabetes Drugs Linked to Small Risk of Retinal, Optic Nerve Disorders.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/popular-diabetes-drugs-linked-to-small-risk-of-retinal-optic-nerve-disorders/ar-AA1KkF0F?ocid=BingNewsVerp&fbclid=IwY2xjawMOk1dleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETF5Z3h2SUlLSnl0dHVpbHNWAR5cs6dkai2E92Y0oe2-EvI8QgINsGJYDke8OAjLWMUjAaRzmX-ANlsG8BJrqw_aem_4REn0ze1AB3zQ_IMIOLSoA

The risk of new-onset diabetic retinopathy (DR) increased slightly, but significantly, in patients taking GLP-1 receptor agonists for diabetes, despite a lower risk of vision-threatening complications, an extensive retrospective study suggested.

Weight loss drugs.

