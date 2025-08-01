Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Robert Yoho, MD
This is from my book, Judas Dentistry, available for free download here: https://dl.bookfunnel.com/5ercuvl94y, where you can find the references for the citations below. It is also for purchase on Amazon. The backgrounds of the people below are clarified in the book.

Zeolites are synthetic microporous structures that are available on Amazon. Terri Franklin, her co-author, some IAOMT dentists, and many other sources recommend these. Kerri Rivera, a world expert on the detoxification of autistic children, says that zeolite works if you use the right brand (Chapter 15).

However, Becky Dutton, who has observed hundreds of patients in mercury detox over many years, says that zeolite is not a good chelator and cites this REFERENCE. I could only find it on the Wayback Machine, so it was suppressed. It quotes recognized expert Boyd Haley, professor of chemistry at the University of Kentucky. He writes that zeolite redistributes rather than removes mercury:

[Zeolite] does not significantly remove mercury from an aqueous solution. … it seems very unlikely that [this] water-insoluble material would have any direct effect on removing mercury from cells, mitochondria, or the brain… How exactly will a non-water soluble material like zeolite cause urinary mercury excretion, as shown in previous studies? If the negative charges on the insoluble zeolite really did bind mercury, it should take it out via the fecal route. … this looks very much like many previous “miracle mercury cures” that just takes a lot of money from the unsuspecting parents looking for any help for their child… but this data was never published in a decent journal…

Zeolites contain high levels of aluminum. Although the zeolite salespeople talk about how the aluminum in their product is “caged”, hair tests done by parents found that aluminum levels spiked.

Zeolites at the stomach pH release aluminum into your body. HERE is an evidence based writeup by Dennis Crouse.

Dutton also privately surveyed six experts in preparation for this book. All had doubts about zeolite. Chris Exley, the “Aluminum Man,” wrote to her: “I would never take [a zeolite]; they have neither been shown to be effective for aluminium in a clinical trial nor indeed to be safe for human consumption. My advice is to avoid.”  

The sales pitch is that you can buy this product and do it yourself. Since there are pitfalls, an experienced expert should help with any detox process. Many of them recommend safer and more effective methods than zeolite.

Theodore Sturgeon famously said, “Ninety percent of everything is crap.” This was from the 1950s, and things are far worse today. Controversy is a sign that something stinks, so I am skeptical of commercial products like these.

Msalman
This is the only article I’ve seen on Unbekoming that is promoting something being sold (with the information appearing to come from the seller), which I find concerning.

