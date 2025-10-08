Georgia Fugar’s path into naturopathy began not in a classroom but in her own body’s rebellion. Growing up with parents who favored naturopaths and homeopaths over conventional doctors, she might have seemed destined for this field, but it was her own struggle with chronic acne, digestive chaos, and hormonal imbalances as a young adult that truly initiated her. Where others saw these symptoms as problems to suppress with medications, the naturopath who treated her revealed them as messengers—each breakout, each digestive flare pointing toward deeper imbalances in the gut ecosystem that conventional medicine rarely bothered to investigate. This revelation didn’t just clear her skin; it fundamentally rewired how she understood health itself. Through her Bachelor of Health Science studies, as research increasingly confirmed what her body had already taught her—that the gut microbiome orchestrates everything from hormones to mood to immunity—Fugar found herself drawn to what would become her life’s work: helping others decode their bodies’ distress signals and transform crisis into vitality.

What makes Fugar’s approach radical isn’t just her focus on root causes—it’s her complete reframing of what illness means. Take PCOS, a condition that sends countless women into spirals of frustration with irregular cycles, stubborn weight, and unwanted hair growth. Where conventional medicine sees a syndrome to manage, Fugar sees what she calls a “gift”—a hypersensitive feedback system that forces women to pay exquisite attention to their bodies. She’s watched clients transform PCOS from burden to compass, using their heightened sensitivity to blood sugar, stress, and hormonal fluctuations as a guide toward profound health literacy. This same perspective shift illuminates her entire practice. That persistent acne that won’t respond to thousand-dollar skincare routines? It’s the skin broadcasting what’s happening in a compromised gut, where dysbiosis and permeability are triggering system-wide inflammation. The crushing fatigue that has someone mainlining coffee just to function? Often it’s not just emotional stress but a hidden assault from blue light disrupting melatonin, glucose spikes keeping cortisol pumping, or well-intentioned over-exercise that’s convinced the body it’s in survival mode. Even conditions like IBS or PMDD—labels that conventional medicine often treats as life sentences—become, in Fugar’s hands, detailed maps pointing toward specific imbalances in neurotransmitters, hormone clearance, or microbial populations.

This detective work requires tools that go far beyond conventional blood panels. Fugar treats each person’s microbiome as unique as a fingerprint, using sophisticated testing—stool analysis, Organic Acids Testing, breath tests for SIBO—to reveal the specific cast of microbes, the presence of hidden toxins like mold or oxalates, the efficiency of detox pathways, and the intricate dance between gut health and hormone metabolism. But the testing is just the beginning. Where her practice at Folium truly distinguishes itself is in the layered, personalized protocols that follow. One client with bloating might need antimicrobial herbs like berberine to address bacterial overgrowth; another might need resistant starches to feed beneficial species that have gone missing. Someone in burnout doesn’t just get told to rest—they receive adaptogens like Withania and Rhodiola that actually retrain the stress response while rebuilding depleted systems. Throughout it all, Fugar weaves in what she calls “the sacred”—the recognition that healing isn’t just about correcting biochemical imbalances but about reconnecting people to their body’s wisdom, teaching them to read their own signals, honor their cycles, and trust their capacity for resilience. In her hands, chronic illness becomes less an enemy to defeat than a teacher to understand, and the journey from symptom suppression to genuine vitality becomes not just possible, but inevitable.

1. Georgia, could you share your journey into naturopathy and how you developed your specialization in gut microbiome health? What initially drew you to this holistic approach?

I was lucky enough to have parents that always encouraged seeing a Naturopath & Homeopath throughout my childhood and teenage years. When I experienced chronic acne, digestive issues and hormonal imbalances as a young adult I saw an incredible Naturopath who showed me the power in addressing the root causes of these symptoms, rather than band-aiding them with medications. I was then able to learn about gut microbiome health through my own health journey and saw how pivotal the gut ecosystem is to the whole health of the body. As I progressed through my Bachelor of Health Science (Naturopathy) in university, increased research was revealing the far-reaching effects of gut health in all chronic disease and inflammatory states – so naturally this became a huge focus for me once I graduated.

2. You mention that many clients with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome eventually see their condition as a gift that transforms their health. Can you explain what PCOS is and walk us through this transformation process you witness?

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, or PCOS, is a hormonal and metabolic condition that affects the way the ovaries function. Many women first experience it as irregular cycles, difficulties with fertility, or symptoms like acne, weight changes, or hair growth. While these challenges can feel overwhelming at first, I often see PCOS become a turning point — an invitation to deepen self-awareness and radically transform health.

The reason I describe PCOS as a potential gift is that it compels women to pay close attention to their bodies. For example, learning to chart cycles and track ovulation—even if irregular at first—can help women reconnect with the natural rhythms of their hormones. This process builds body literacy, so they understand what supports balance and what disrupts it. From there, the healing journey often expands into lifestyle. Women with PCOS are especially sensitive to nutrition, stress, and movement patterns. When they adopt a diet that stabilises blood sugar, prioritises rest and stress management, and find movement that feels sustainable, the shifts are profound. Symptoms ease, cycles regulate, and energy returns. What starts as managing a diagnosis often blossoms into long-term vitality.

The transformation I witness is not just physical, but also emotional and spiritual. Many women begin to feel empowered, rather than burdened, by their bodies. They discover that PCOS guided them toward living in alignment with their natural rhythms. Instead of ignoring their cycles—as our culture often teaches—women learn to celebrate them. In the end, PCOS becomes less of a limitation and more of a compass. It teaches women how resilient their bodies are, how essential self-care is, and how honouring their cycles can lead to a healthier, more connected life overall.

3. You’ve noticed patterns like low progesterone, high estrogen, and high cortisol in many clients. Beyond emotional stress, what surprising everyday stressors contribute to these imbalances - things like glucose diets, blue light exposure, or over-exercise?

Absolutely — while emotional stress is one piece, what I often see is that the body interprets many modern lifestyle factors as “stressors,” and these can quietly drive hormone imbalances like low progesterone, high estrogen, and high cortisol.

For example, diets high in refined carbohydrates and sugars cause frequent glucose spikes. Each spike is followed by a crash, which forces the adrenal glands to pump out cortisol to stabilise blood sugar. Over time, this can keep the body in a constant stress response and disrupt normal ovarian hormone production.

Blue light exposure, especially in the evenings is also a major stressor. Blue light from screens suppresses melatonin, the hormone that signals sleep and repair. Without enough deep, restorative sleep, cortisol levels stay elevated, and progesterone — which thrives on rest and recovery — often falls behind. This imbalance can leave women feeling wired but tired, and more prone to anxiety or cycle irregularities.

Over-exercise is another one I see often. While movement is essential for health, pushing the body too hard without adequate fuel or recovery signals the nervous system that survival is at stake. Cortisol rises, ovulation may be delayed or suppressed, and progesterone stays low. Women who love high-intensity exercise sometimes discover that swapping a few sessions for yoga, walking, or strength training dramatically improves their cycles and energy.

Other overlooked stressors include environmental toxins (like plastics that mimic estrogen), caffeine overuse, or even chronic under-eating. Each of these keeps the body in a subtle but ongoing state of stress. When women learn to identify and gently reduce these hidden stressors, their hormones begin to balance naturally. Progesterone rises, cortisol steadies, and estrogen finds its proper rhythm. What looks like small lifestyle changes — dimming screens at night, balancing meals, listening to the body’s need for rest — often creates profound healing.

4. When someone comes to you with chronic bloating, food reactions, and general inflammation, you encourage looking deeper into the gut microbiome. What’s typically happening beneath the surface that conventional medicine might miss?

When someone struggles with chronic bloating, food sensitivities, and inflammation, the surface symptoms often point to much deeper imbalances in the gut microbiome. What I find is that conventional medicine sometimes focuses on eliminating the “offending food” or managing symptoms but rarely investigates why the body is reacting so strongly in the first place.

Beneath the surface, there’s often an ecosystem issue. The gut microbiome — trillions of bacteria, fungi, and other organisms — thrives in balance. When beneficial bacteria are diminished, and more opportunistic or inflammatory species take over, digestion becomes compromised. This imbalance can drive gas, bloating, irregular bowel movements, and heightened immune reactivity.

Another piece is gut permeability, sometimes called “leaky gut.” Stress, poor diet, medications, or infections can weaken the intestinal lining, allowing food particles and toxins to cross into the bloodstream. The immune system then flags these as threats, leading to food reactions and systemic inflammation. This cycle can make someone feel like they’re “reacting to everything,” when in truth, the deeper issue is immune over-activation driven by gut dysfunction.

I also see sluggish detoxification pathways playing a role. If the liver and gut aren’t efficiently clearing hormones, toxins, and metabolites, these can recirculate and create an inflammatory burden.

What’s beautiful, though, is that the body is incredibly resilient. When clients shift the focus from avoiding foods to restoring gut health — through nourishing the microbiome, repairing the gut lining, and supporting digestion — the transformation can be profound. Foods that once caused reactions are tolerated again, bloating resolves, and inflammation quiets down.

5. You’re increasingly using Organic Acids Testing alongside gut microbiome testing. Can you explain what these tests reveal - from mold toxicity to nutrient deficiencies - and why they’re valuable for conditions like chronic fatigue, acne, or anxiety?

Organic Acids Testing, or OAT, has become such a valuable tool in my practice because it offers a window into the body’s biochemical processes — things we can’t always see with standard blood work. When we pair it with gut microbiome testing, we get both the ecosystem view (who’s living in the gut) and the functional view (what those microbes and our own cells are actually doing).

For example, OAT can reveal microbial overgrowths — as well as yeast or mould toxins — that may be silently driving fatigue, brain fog, or skin issues. These metabolites often don’t show up on conventional tests, but on an OAT panel we can see their biochemical footprints clearly.

It also highlights nutrient deficiencies that are often missed. For instance, we can see whether B-vitamins are being properly utilised, if there’s a lack of antioxidants like glutathione, or if mitochondrial function is struggling. This is incredibly helpful when someone has chronic fatigue, because we can pinpoint whether their cells are literally unable to make energy efficiently.

OAT also provides insight into neurotransmitter metabolism. Imbalances here can help explain anxiety, mood swings, or poor stress resilience, and guide us in supporting the pathways that bring more balance. Similarly, markers of oxidative stress and detoxification capacity can uncover hidden burdens that link to persistent acne or systemic inflammation.

The reason I find these tests so valuable is that they connect the dots. Instead of treating fatigue, acne, or anxiety as isolated issues, we can see the root imbalances — often spanning gut health, detox pathways, nutrient status, and mitochondrial energy. When clients see this laid out, it gives them clarity: “This is why I feel the way I do.” And with that clarity, we can craft a targeted plan that restores resilience from the ground up.

6. The gut-skin connection is central to your work, especially with acne sufferers who’ve spent thousands on topical treatments. How do you explain this relationship and what internal interventions do you find most effective?

The gut-skin connection is one of the most powerful — and most overlooked — pathways to healing acne. I often explain to clients that the skin is not a separate system; it’s a mirror of what’s happening internally, particularly in the gut and immune system.

When the gut microbiome is out of balance, we often see increased intestinal permeability or “leaky gut.” This allows inflammatory molecules and toxins to enter circulation, which can trigger immune responses that show up on the skin as breakouts, redness, or irritation. Similarly, gut dysbiosis can alter hormone metabolism — for example, by re-circulating estrogen — which is a common driver of hormonal acne.

Conventional approaches often stop at the surface with creams, antibiotics, or harsh treatments. But if the root is internal inflammation or gut imbalance, no topical will create lasting change. The most effective internal interventions I see include:

Restoring microbial balance — reducing overgrowths like Candida or harmful bacteria, and repopulating with beneficial species that calm inflammation.

Repairing the gut lining — using nutrients like L-glutamine, zinc, and soothing herbs to strengthen the intestinal barrier.

Supporting detox pathways — ensuring the liver and bowels are effectively clearing excess hormones and toxins, so they’re not pushed out through the skin.

Stabilising blood sugar — since insulin spikes directly fuel sebum production and inflammation.

When clients address their acne through the gut-skin connection, they often not only see clearer skin but also improved digestion, better energy, and more balanced moods too.

7. You’ve highlighted that Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder is often misdiagnosed as regular PMS. What are the key differences - particularly the severe mood swings and debilitating symptoms - and why does this distinction change your treatment approach?

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, or PMDD, is often brushed off as “just PMS,” but the two are very different. PMS can bring discomfort — things like bloating, breast tenderness, irritability, or mild mood changes — but it’s generally manageable and doesn’t severely impact daily life.

PMDD, on the other hand, is much more intense. The hallmark difference is the severity of mood symptoms: women experience extreme mood swings, deep depression, anxiety, anger, or even feelings of hopelessness in the two weeks before their period. These symptoms can be so debilitating that they disrupt work, relationships, and overall quality of life. Physical symptoms are often there too, but it’s really the severity of the emotional and psychological impact that sets PMDD apart.

This distinction matters because the treatment approach must shift. With PMS, lifestyle tweaks and gentle hormone balancing may be enough. But with PMDD, we need to look deeper:

Supporting neurotransmitter pathways like serotonin and GABA, which are often highly sensitive to hormonal fluctuations.

Addressing stress and cortisol imbalances that amplify mood swings.

Looking at liver detoxification and gut health, since poor hormone clearance can worsen estrogen dominance and destabilise mood.

Using targeted nutrients, botanicals, and sometimes referrals for integrated care, because the psychological burden can be significant.

When women hear that what they’re experiencing isn’t “normal PMS” but a recognised condition, it’s empowering. It validates their experience and allows us to create a care plan that truly addresses the depth of their symptoms.

8. Many people are diagnosed with Irritable Bowel Syndrome without real solutions. When someone comes to you with this diagnosis, how does functional testing help uncover root causes and create targeted protocols?

Irritable Bowel Syndrome is a very common label, but it’s really more of a description of symptoms than an explanation of what’s going on. When someone comes to me with an IBS diagnosis, I see it as an invitation to dig deeper. Functional testing helps us uncover the “why” behind the bloating, pain, diarrhoea, or constipation — things that conventional approaches often miss.

For example, stool and microbiome testing can reveal bacterial imbalances, yeast overgrowth, parasites, or low levels of beneficial bacteria that are critical for digestion and inflammation control. Breath testing can uncover SIBO, a hidden driver of gas and bloating. Organic Acids Testing might show nutrient deficiencies, mitochondrial dysfunction, or microbial toxins. Food sensitivity testing and gut permeability markers can also point to leaky gut or immune reactivity.

Once we see these root causes, the protocol becomes clear and personalised. Instead of just suppressing symptoms with medications or restrictive diets, we can target the imbalance: reducing overgrowths, repairing the gut lining, replenishing missing nutrients, and restoring microbial diversity.

9. You treat each person’s microbiome as unique as a fingerprint. Can you give examples of how you develop personalized protocols using targeted herbs, nutrition strategies, and nervous system support?

No two microbiomes & health patterns are the same. This prompts personalised plans based on their unique microbial patterns, symptoms, and lifestyle.

For example, one client might show bacterial overgrowths on testing that contribute to bloating and diarrhoea. In that case, I may use targeted antimicrobial herbs like berberine or oregano oil, while also rebuilding the terrain with probiotics and prebiotic fibres at a dose their gut can tolerate.

Another client may not have overgrowths at all, but instead a lack of beneficial species that produce short-chain fatty acids — the compounds that calm inflammation and nourish the gut lining. For them, the focus might be on introducing resistant starches, polyphenol-rich foods, and gentle fermented foods to restore that diversity.

Nutrition is always tailored, too. Some people thrive when we stabilise blood sugar and reduce inflammatory foods; others need more digestive support like bitters or enzymes to properly absorb their nutrients.

And importantly, I always address the nervous system. The gut and brain are in constant communication through the vagus nerve. If someone is living in fight-or-flight, their digestion will stay compromised no matter how perfect the diet is. So we weave in practices like breathwork, meditation, yoga, or nervous system herbs like Withania & Passionflower to help the body shift into rest-and-digest mode.

10. For clients experiencing burnout - waking fatigued, feeling worse after exercise, needing constant caffeine - you prescribe adaptogens like Withania and Rhodiola. How do these herbs support adrenal recovery differently than just rest?

When clients are in burnout — dragging themselves out of bed, relying on caffeine, and crashing after exercise — rest alone often isn’t enough. That’s because their adrenal and nervous systems are so depleted that they need active support to rebuild resilience. This is where adaptogens like Withania (Ashwagandha) and Rhodiola are so powerful.

Unlike stimulants, which just push the body harder, adaptogens help regulate the stress response itself. Withania gently calms an overactive nervous system and nourishes depleted adrenals, helping restore baseline energy and improve sleep quality. Rhodiola, on the other hand, is more uplifting — it enhances mitochondrial energy production, improves mental clarity, and helps buffer cortisol swings.

Together, they don’t just mask fatigue — they retrain the body’s stress response. Over time, clients report that they wake more refreshed, can tolerate exercise again, and no longer feel chained to caffeine. It’s the difference between patching a hole in the bucket and actually refilling the well.

Rest is still essential, but adaptogens can help accelerate and deepen recover.

11. Your approach to weight management focuses on gut dysbiosis, inflammation, and blood sugar regulation rather than traditional dieting. How does addressing the microbiome change the weight loss conversation?

Traditional weight loss conversations usually focus on calories in and calories out, but what I see is that the body’s ability to regulate weight is deeply influenced by the gut microbiome, inflammation, and blood sugar balance. When these systems are out of alignment, weight becomes much harder to shift — no matter how much someone diets or exercises.

For example, gut dysbiosis can increase the number of microbes that extract extra calories from food, while also driving cravings for sugar and processed foods. Dysbiosis also promotes systemic inflammation, which not only makes fat loss harder but also signals the body to hold onto weight as a protective mechanism.

Blood sugar regulation is another key piece. If insulin is constantly spiking from processed foods or stress, the body is in “storage mode,” directing energy into fat cells rather than burning it. Many of my clients find that once we stabilise blood sugar with nutrient-dense meals and balanced gut function, their metabolism naturally resets.

Addressing the microbiome shifts the conversation away from restriction and willpower into healing and nourishment. Instead of asking “How little can I eat?” clients begin asking, “How can I support my gut and hormones, so my body wants to let go of weight?” And when the focus is on restoring balance rather than punishing the body, not only does weight shift more sustainably, but energy, mood, and digestion all improve as well.

12. When you see clients whose symptoms return after finishing protocols, you suspect things like oxalates or mold. How do you identify and address these deeper toxicity issues that keep the body inflamed?

When symptoms return after completing a gut or hormone protocol, it’s usually a sign that something deeper is still driving inflammation. Two of the most common culprits I see are oxalates and mould toxicity — both of which can fly under the radar in conventional care.

Oxalates are compounds found in certain foods like spinach, nuts, and beets. In some people — especially if the gut lining or microbiome is compromised — oxalates can build up, forming crystals that irritate tissues, joints, and even the bladder. Clients might report flare-ups of pain, rashes, or fatigue that don’t resolve until we identify and lower their oxalate burden while supporting safe clearance with minerals like calcium and magnesium.

Mould is another big one. Environmental exposure can leave the body burdened with mycotoxins that keep the immune system on high alert. This often looks like cyclical fatigue, brain fog, sinus issues, or skin flare-ups that resurface even after gut work. Testing — like urine mycotoxin panels or mould markers on the Organic Acids Test — helps us pinpoint whether toxins are still present.

Addressing these deeper layers requires a careful, stepwise approach: binding and gently removing toxins, opening detox pathways, replenishing antioxidants, and ensuring the gut and liver can keep pace with clearance. At the same time, I work with clients on nervous system support, because toxicity keeps the body “stuck in stress,” and healing requires shifting back into a state of safety.

What I emphasise is that recurring symptoms aren’t failure — they’re feedback. They point us to the next layer of healing, whether it’s oxalates, mould, or another hidden driver.

13. You emphasize that treating conditions from the inside out - whether it’s skin issues, hormones, or gut health - requires targeted, individualized approaches. What makes functional testing so crucial in removing the guesswork?

What makes functional testing so powerful is that it takes us beyond surface-level symptoms and into the body’s unique inner landscape. Without it, we’re often left guessing — giving every client the same protocol for acne, bloating, or fatigue. But functional testing reveals why those symptoms are happening for that individual.

For example, two clients might both struggle with acne. One could have gut dysbiosis driving systemic inflammation, while the other might have poor liver detoxification of hormones. On the outside, the skin looks the same — but the root causes are completely different. Testing allows us to personalise the approach so we’re not just treating symptoms but actually correcting the imbalances underneath.

The other reason it’s crucial is empowerment. When clients see their results — their own microbiome, hormone metabolites, detox pathways — it gives them clarity and validation. They understand their symptoms aren’t random, and there’s a roadmap forward.

14. What are you currently focused on in your practice at Folium, and how can people who resonate with your holistic, root-cause approach connect with your work? What exciting developments in naturopathy are you exploring?

At Folium, my focus right now is on helping clients uncover and address the hidden drivers of their symptoms — whether that’s gut imbalances, hormone shifts, oxalate issues, or environmental toxins like mould. My approach is really about restoring resilience from the inside out, using functional testing to remove guesswork and then layering in nutrition, targeted herbs, and nervous system support.

For people who resonate with this root-cause, holistic approach, the best way to connect is through my website for 1:1 consultations. I want clients to feel like they’re entering a partnership — where their symptoms are finally validated, and their healing journey is truly individualised.

In terms of exciting developments, I’m especially drawn to the way naturopathy is evolving through advanced testing. Tools like microbiome mapping, organic acids testing, and mycotoxin profiling are opening new doors for understanding how deeply interconnected our systems are. But what excites me most is blending this science with the sacred — reminding people that healing is not just about fixing what’s “broken,” but about reconnecting to their body’s wisdom, cycles, and capacity for joy.

