Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maggietee's avatar
Maggietee
35m

Dear Unbecoming,

I am really amazed at the diversity of your topics and I have become an absolute fan of your posts.

Now I have a 13 year old cat that had a skin tumor which I managed to resolve with chlorine dioxide, DMSO and Montana yew tip oil.

Fergus, the cat is still very skinny and has fleas which I try to combat with frequent brushing. I make my own catfood to try to emulate anatural diet as far as it is possible. I came to the conclusion myself that a sick animal attracts parasites and therefore I refrained from using the chemical flea treatment as I was sure his current health status would not tolerate such an assault.

Thank you for all the great and very useful tips on how to combat fleas.

Reply
Share
Gayle Wells's avatar
Gayle Wells
22m

Wondering if there is a problem with some of the newer chips they are putting in dogs. I'm seeing a friends dog get sh what looks like electrical shocks now and then. I cannot see my type anymore on substack so hope you see this. Substack seems so suss now. I can't see any of my messages either. but hope people will chime in on what they are seeing.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture