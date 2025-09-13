Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Te Reagan
7h

I hope all this finally get sorted out. I was born in 1963 and by 1973 abortions were legalized.

We went from shot gun weddings to forced abortions.

I had to run away from home to have my baby because abortion was the only option.

I was mickied and got pregnant. So naturally the baby needed to be killed. That was my family’s solution. Murder. This was 1978

So, they had grandmothers demanding that their own children murder unwanted babies rather than embracing life.

So, mom didn’t get her way. Mom even helped me deliver my baby at home and then tried to take that baby away because I was a minor at the time. She lost.

Yes, my mom was a democrat. And she let me know that she would have aborted me if that option was available in 1963

Liberals are sick in the head. They do not love themselves, so they can’t care are love anyone else.

Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
8h

Limitless capacity for incompetence linked to limitless capacity for venality...Lethal consequences...

