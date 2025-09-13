Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joyce's avatar
Joyce
7h

It makes perfect sense. TCM and a holistic approach are so very different when compared with modern medicine. Personally, whenever possible, I prefer the first. Being handicapped I used to get up and go to bed with pain, having to use 4 painkillers a day (the relatively mild ones, not the ones advised by my consultant). My wonderful friend @Tesstamona introduced me to Kundalini yoga where I found a kriya ‘Overcoming pain’. With just 17 minutes a day I can control pain 24/7 to the extent that I haven’t taken any painkiller for some time. Any pain eases and disappears during the exercise.

For me, restoring balance is vital.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Richard Johnson's avatar
Richard Johnson
7h

Very interesting article. Medicine and science today are guided and motivated by financial incentives. You can not get around that fact. Research can't exist without funding. Out of mainstream ideas are not funded. Doctors are trained and indoctrinated in medical school and afterwards to the "standard of care". Doctors who deviate from the standard of care, regardless of the outcome, risk their financial security. Period. I've seen it first hand. "It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture