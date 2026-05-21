Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
8h

Everyone needs to read this. If only the beginning. For millions of years no body has been born defective, not a human and not any animal. Defective is the system telling us, that we are defective. Our bodies are perfect (wether you think it is made in the image of God or just natural) and need no syringes at all. Every doctor who thinks a syringe is the only solution should be banned from practicing. And yes, that includes a few very admired doctors, like Midwestern doc and Dr. Cowan. Our bodies are NOT made for injecting.

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Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
7h

Such important truths being shared in this article! For corroborating information, I thought I would share 2 related articles of mine, always with the prayer and hope of saving a child and his/her family from a lifetime of iatrogenic harm.

Beware of “Standard of Care”

https://ageofautism.com/beware-of-standard-of-care/

Why Is This Legal?

https://ageofautism.com/why-is-this-legal-presentation-on-vaccines-by-laura-hayes/

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