A Note on Language

This essay operates in two registers. When the medical system’s claims are being examined, the system’s own language is used — vitamin K deficiency, immune system, mutation, cholesterol threshold. This is the establishment being prosecuted in its own words, using its own evidence. When the position the essay actually holds is being stated — that the body is self-healing, self-regulating, and intelligent — the language shifts. The body’s lymphatic and cleansing network is not an “immune system” of warriors and defenders. The MTHFR polymorphism is not a “mutation.” Cholesterol is not a “danger” the body inflicts on itself. The dual register is the structure of the argument: the establishment’s framework is allowed to speak so its contradictions can be heard, and then the terrain framework names what is actually being observed.

The First Hour

The baby is minutes old. The cord has been cut — too soon, but that is another story. The mother has not yet finished holding the child against her chest. A nurse approaches with a syringe.

The syringe contains 1mg of synthetic phytonadione suspended in polysorbate 80, propylene glycol, and a preservative system that has changed several times over the decades the injection has been administered.¹ The dose is roughly 20,000 times what the newborn would receive in a day of feeding on colostrum.² The baby is healthy by every visible measure — pink, breathing, alert, gripping a finger when one is offered.

The injection goes into the thigh muscle. The baby cries. The mother is told this is routine. She is rarely told what the injection is correcting.

What the injection is correcting, the medical system maintains, is a defect. The newborn, in the first days of life, produces clotting factors at levels lower than adult reference ranges. This lower level is called “physiologic deficiency”³ — a term whose internal contradiction passes without examination. The body is producing exactly what its own developmental program calls for, and this is described as a deficiency.

Within the first hour of life, the medical system has identified something wrong with the baby and acted to correct it. This is the first transaction. The baby has been told, on its first day, that the body it arrived with is inadequate.

It will be told this many more times.

The Paradigm Beneath

There is a paradigm operating beneath modern medicine that is rarely stated as a paradigm, because to state it would be to expose it. The paradigm is that the human body, as it arrives, is defective. It produces too little of some substances and too much of others. Its immune capacities are insufficient. Its genetic code carries errors. Its measurements drift, with age, into pathological ranges. Each of these defects is the basis for a product or procedure that corrects it.

The defects are not optional findings. They are the foundation of an industry. Without the defect, there is no product. Without the product, there is no revenue. The structure requires that the body be inadequate at every stage of life — from the first hour to the last — so that intervention can be sold at every stage.

Four manufactured defects span the life cycle and operate in different registers. The newborn is declared deficient in clotting factors. The child is declared incompetent to handle childhood without seventy injected interventions. The adult is declared to carry a genetic mutation that affects roughly 40% of the population. The aging adult is declared to have dangerous levels of a substance the body manufactures because it requires it.

The pattern is the same in each case. A claim is made, a threshold is set, a product is offered. The body is held responsible for failing to meet a standard the body did not set.

The trademark in the title is not decorative. It signals that the defective body is intellectual property — a marketed claim, a brand position. What is being defended is not a medical finding. It is a market structure.

Pillar One: The Defective Newborn

The medical claim is straightforward. Newborns are at risk for vitamin K deficiency bleeding (VKDB), a condition that can produce intracranial haemorrhage, brain damage, and death.⁴ Without prophylactic injection, the rate of late-onset VKDB is reported at roughly 1 in 14,000 to 1 in 25,000 infants.⁵ The injection eliminates this risk. The procedure has been routine in American hospitals since 1961.⁶

A newborn’s circulating vitamin K1 level at birth is approximately 0.05 nanograms per millilitre.⁷ Colostrum delivers vitamin K1 at low nanogram-per-millilitre concentrations over the first days of feeding. The injection delivers 1mg — one million nanograms — into muscle tissue in a single bolus. Several days after the injection, infant plasma vitamin K levels are measured at 9,000 times the unsupplemented level.⁸ This is not a correction of a deficiency toward a physiological norm. It is a massive supraphysiological dose administered to a healthy organism.

Classical VKDB (days 2-7) and late-onset VKDB (weeks 2-12) are real conditions. They are also rare, and their distribution is not random. The infants who present with VKDB are disproportionately those with underlying cholestatic liver disease, undiagnosed biliary atresia, or malabsorption disorders.⁹ The bleeding is the first visible sign of a deeper pathology — a sentinel event that, before universal injection, prompted investigation. Universal injection masks the signal. The underlying conditions are still present; the bleeding that would have revealed them is suppressed.

The injection is not vitamin K alone. It contains polysorbate 80, a surfactant shown in animal studies to alter blood-brain barrier permeability¹⁰; propylene glycol, which the FDA itself has warned about in neonates¹¹; and benzyl alcohol, which has been associated with “gasping syndrome” and infant deaths.¹² The product carries a black box warning — the FDA’s most serious — that reads “severe reactions, including fatalities, have occurred during and immediately after intravenous and intramuscular injection,” noting that “some patients have exhibited these severe reactions on first receiving phytonadione.”¹³ A 1992 study from the British Medical Journal reported an association between intramuscular vitamin K and childhood cancer.¹⁴ Subsequent studies disputed the finding. The dispute is unresolved. The injection continues.

The Control Group Survey, comparing health outcomes in children who received the standard interventions to those who received none, found that exposure to the vitamin K injection alone — without any subsequent vaccines — increased the rate of at least one chronic condition from 2.64% at baseline to 11.73%.¹⁵ The first injection, presented to parents as a vitamin, raises chronic disease risk by 344% before any vaccine has been given.

Oral vitamin K, administered in divided doses, achieves comparable protection against VKDB without the supraphysiological bolus and without the carrier substances.¹⁶ It is the standard in several European countries. It is rarely offered in American hospitals as the first option. The hospital workflow is built around injection.

The newborn is not deficient. The newborn is producing vitamin K at the level the newborn’s developmental program calls for, in a body whose clotting system is calibrated to that level. The “deficiency” is defined against an adult reference range that has no biological relevance to a three-day-old infant. A genuine clinical bleeding risk exists in a small subset of infants with underlying pathology, and that risk is real and serious. The response is to inject every newborn, mask the signal that would have identified the at-risk subset, and accept the toxic burden of the carrier substances in exchange for protection against a condition most infants would never have developed.

The first hour establishes the relationship the medical system intends to maintain.

Pillar Two: The Defective Immune Network

The infant is eight weeks old. She has been sleeping through the night for two weeks. She holds her head up, tracks her mother’s face, smiles at her father’s voice. At the two-month well-baby visit, she will receive — in the standard American schedule — six vaccines in a single appointment: hepatitis B, rotavirus, DTaP, Hib, pneumococcal, and inactivated polio. The pediatrician will describe this as routine. The pediatrician will not describe the volume.

The medical claim scales in childhood. The body’s lymphatic and cleansing network — what medicine calls the immune system — is presented as inadequate to the demands of childhood without pharmaceutical scaffolding. The 2024 CDC childhood schedule recommends 73 doses of vaccines across 18 conditions by age 18, with 27 of these administered before the child’s first birthday.¹⁷

In 1962, the schedule contained five vaccines.¹⁸ In 1983, it contained 23 doses. In 2000, it contained 38. The expansion was not driven by new evidence of disease threat. In November 1986, President Reagan signed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which granted vaccine manufacturers complete legal immunity from civil liability for injuries caused by their products.¹⁹ Before the Act, manufacturers faced lawsuits that constrained the number and composition of products they would bring to market. After the Act, that constraint was removed. The schedule has expanded roughly fourfold in the years since.

Over the same period, the rate of childhood chronic disease has grown in parallel. The Control Group Survey, which compared health outcomes in children who received the standard schedule to those who received none, found chronic disease in approximately 50% of vaccinated children and 2.64% of entirely unvaccinated children.²⁰ Allergies, asthma, autism, ADHD, autoimmune conditions, type 1 diabetes, paediatric cancers — each rising in the vaccinated population. The two curves move together. The medical system maintains the two are unrelated.

The premise of the schedule is that the child’s lymphatic and cleansing network cannot adequately respond to childhood exposures without injected antigens, adjuvants, and excipients. Stated baldly, this is implausible. Children have been having childhoods for as long as there have been children. The lymphatic system, the fascial network, the mucosal surfaces, the liver, the kidneys — these are not new structures awaiting pharmaceutical activation. They are the body’s cleansing and adaptive architecture, refined across the entire arc of human existence.

What the schedule actually delivers, alongside antigens, is a series of substances the body would otherwise never encounter. Aluminium hydroxide and aluminium phosphate as adjuvants, administered intramuscularly, bypassing the gut barrier that evolved to limit aluminium uptake from food and water.²¹ Polysorbate 80, again — the same surfactant in the vitamin K injection — implicated in altered blood-brain barrier permeability.²² Formaldehyde, residual from manufacturing. Recombinant DNA fragments from cell lines including aborted foetal tissue (MRC-5, WI-38).²³ Mercury, in the form of thimerosal, still present in some multidose vaccines and in the manufacturing process of others.²⁴ Polysorbate-coated lipid nanoparticles in the more recent products, delivering modified nucleic acids into cells.

The mechanistic question — what these substances do in a developing nervous system, a developing fascial network, a developing microbiome — has been studied unevenly and selectively. The vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated comparison study that would settle the broader question has not been conducted by any regulatory agency.²⁵ The Institute of Medicine, in a 2013 report commissioned by the National Vaccine Program Office of the Department of Health and Human Services, acknowledged the gap directly: “studies designed to examine the longer-term effects of the cumulative number of vaccines or other aspects of the immunization schedule have not been conducted.”²⁶ The HHS, in response to a Freedom of Information request asking for long-term placebo-controlled trials of each childhood vaccine, replied in writing that it “did not locate any records” in response to the request.²⁷ Independent studies that have attempted versions of this comparison consistently find higher rates of chronic conditions in vaccinated cohorts.²⁸ The mainstream response is to dismiss these studies on methodological grounds while declining to fund the methodologically superior study that would replace them.

The injection volumes themselves are worth pausing on. A two-month-old infant weighing roughly 5kg may receive, in a single visit, vaccines totalling around 2.5ml of injected material. Scaled to the body mass of a 70kg adult, the equivalent volume would be approximately 35ml — over two tablespoons of injected pharmaceutical product in a single visit.²⁹ No adult medical protocol approaches this density. The infant receives it in a body still building the structures the substances are delivered into.

The child’s cleansing and repair network is not defective. It is doing what it was designed to do — encountering the world, processing what it encounters, building the architecture of adult function through exposure and response. The schedule does not supplement this process. It overrides it. The substances injected are not biological in origin and have no role in any physiological pathway. The “protection” offered is protection against specific clinical presentations, achieved by injecting substances the body must then process, store, or fail to clear. The chronic disease curve rising alongside the schedule is not a coincidence to be explained away. It is the visible accumulation of toxic burden in bodies that were not designed to receive what is being injected into them.

What Is Actually Being Claimed

Both pillars rest on the same proposition: the body is defective at baseline. The proposition is not stated this way in medical literature. It is implicit in the structure of every intervention. Each procedure, each prescription, each diagnostic threshold rests on the same foundation — that the body, as it arrives and as it ages, fails to meet a standard the medical system has the authority to set and the products to address.

There is another paradigm. It is older than germ theory. It survived the institutional capture of the early twentieth century only at the margins, in the work of Béchamp, Bernard, Tilden, Shelton, Price, and their inheritors. The paradigm holds that the body is a self-healing, self-regulating, intelligent organism. It maintains its own equilibrium. It does not make mistakes. It does not attack itself. It responds to insult — toxic, nutritional, electromagnetic, emotional — with intelligent processes aimed at restoring balance. Symptoms are not malfunctions; they are the body’s response to conditions that warrant a response. Disease arises from terrain conditions, not from baseline defects.

This paradigm has no product line. It generates no patents. It cannot be billed. A body that needs only to be supported — through clean food, clean water, low toxic burden, low stress, sunlight, movement, sleep — produces no revenue. The medical system as currently structured cannot operate on this paradigm. It requires the other.

The defect paradigm and the terrain paradigm are not two perspectives in dialogue. They are mutually exclusive accounts of what a body is. One describes a system requiring continuous intervention to function. The other describes a system requiring only that its conditions be respected. The dominance of the first is not a function of its evidentiary superiority. It is a function of which paradigm has industries built around it.

The defect-claim does not stop at childhood. In adulthood, the same logic operates in registers most adult readers will recognise from their own lives — the moment a doctor names a genetic variant, the moment a number on a lab report is declared dangerous.

Pillar Three: The Defective Genome

She is thirty-four years old. She has had two miscarriages in the past eighteen months. Her doctor orders a panel of tests, including a genetic screen. The results come back: she carries a heterozygous C677T variant of the MTHFR gene. The doctor explains that her genome carries a mutation. The mutation reduces her body’s ability to process folate. This is likely why she has miscarried. She will need to take a methylated folate supplement for the rest of her life. If she becomes pregnant again, the supplement is essential. The doctor does not mention that the variant she carries is shared with roughly 40% of the human population. The doctor does not mention that the compound her body is said to fail to process did not exist until 1943.

The medical claim is presented with the gravity of biology itself. The MTHFR gene — methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase — produces an enzyme involved in folate metabolism. Two common variants, C677T and A1298C, are described as “mutations” that reduce the enzyme’s activity. The C677T variant in homozygous form (two copies) reduces enzyme activity by roughly 70%. The heterozygous form (one copy) reduces it by roughly 35%. Together, these variants are present in approximately 40% of the general population, with substantially higher prevalence in some ethnic groups.³⁰

A patient is told they carry the mutation. They are told it predisposes them to cardiovascular disease, pregnancy complications, neural tube defects, depression, autoimmune conditions, and detoxification impairment. They are told they must supplement with methylated folate — 5-MTHF — for life, because they cannot adequately process folic acid.³¹

Folic acid is not folate. Folate is the family of naturally occurring compounds present in liver, leafy greens, legumes, and other whole foods. Folic acid is a synthetic compound, first produced in 1943 by Lederle Laboratories.³² It does not exist in nature. It does not exist in food unless added through industrial fortification. The body must reduce and methylate folic acid through several enzymatic steps to convert it into a form it can use. The MTHFR enzyme is involved in one of these steps.

A “mutation” that reduces the body’s capacity to process folic acid is, on examination, a variant that reduces the body’s capacity to process a chemical invented in 1943. The body did not have this enzyme to process folic acid; folic acid did not exist when the body’s enzymatic architecture was established. The body has the enzyme to process dietary folate, which exists in the methylated and reduced forms the body uses directly.

A genetic variant present in 40% of the population is also not a mutation in any meaningful sense. It is a polymorphism — a normal variation within the species. Calling it a “mutation” performs rhetorical work that the term “polymorphism” cannot perform. A mutation is an error, a defect, a deviation from the correct sequence. A polymorphism is a variation that exists because it has been selected for, or at least not selected against, across the entire history of the population carrying it.

Variants present at such high frequencies are not deleterious. Natural selection would have eliminated them long ago. They persist because they confer some advantage, or are neutral, or are linked to traits that are themselves advantageous. The MTHFR variants almost certainly fall into one of these categories. Calling them defects is a framing choice, not a biological finding.

The establishment’s own data points the same direction. Morris and colleagues, examining NHANES participants in a 2007 paper in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that elderly people with high serum folate and low B12 showed the worst cognitive performance.³³ Unmetabolised folic acid was accumulating in the bloodstream because the body’s enzymatic capacity to reduce the synthetic compound was being exceeded by intake from fortified food. The body, presented with a chemical it was not built to process at the levels it was being delivered, was refusing to process it. The mainstream framework labels this refusal a defect. The terrain framework reads it as the body doing its job.

What the MTHFR diagnosis actually accomplishes, in clinical practice, is the inversion of cause and effect. A patient presents with symptoms — fatigue, cardiovascular issues, miscarriage, depression. The symptoms have causes — toxic exposure, nutritional patterns built around fortified processed foods, environmental stressors, sleep disruption. The MTHFR diagnosis assigns the cause to the patient’s genome. The environmental and nutritional causes are foreclosed. The intervention becomes lifelong supplementation with a synthetic methylated folate product, often alongside methylated B12 and a cascade of related supplements. The patient is told they cannot stop taking these. Their body is defective. They will need pharmaceutical support for as long as they live.

A patient eating a diet built around liver, leafy greens, legumes, and pastured eggs receives methylated and reduced folates directly from food, in proportions and combinations the body is built to use. The MTHFR variants are irrelevant to this patient, because the patient is not being asked to do enzymatic work the body was not designed for. The variants only become “problems” in a population eating fortified processed foods built around a synthetic compound invented eighty years ago.

The genome is not defective. The diet is. The defect-claim has been moved from the food supply, where it belongs, to the patient’s DNA, where it absolves the food supply and creates a permanent customer for the supplement industry. The genome, which existed long before the synthetic compound it is being declared inadequate to process, is now held responsible for the inadequacy of the synthetic compound.

Pillar Four: The Defective Adult

He is fifty-five years old. He has come for his annual physical. He feels well — better than well; he started cycling on weekends six months ago and has lost twelve pounds. The doctor reviews his blood work. His total cholesterol is 232. His LDL is 142. The doctor tells him these numbers are dangerous. The doctor explains that he is at risk of a heart attack. The doctor hands him a prescription for atorvastatin and tells him to start tonight. He will need to take it for the rest of his life. The doctor does not mention that in 1984 his cholesterol of 232 was within the normal range. The doctor does not mention that the threshold he now fails was lowered by a committee in which eight of nine members held financial ties to the manufacturers of the drug he has just been prescribed.

The medical claim has been refined over decades into one of the most lucrative diagnostic categories in pharmaceutical history. Cholesterol — specifically low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, or LDL-C — is declared dangerous when it exceeds threshold values set by the National Cholesterol Education Program (NCEP). The thresholds have been progressively lowered. The intervention is statin therapy, taken daily, for life.

In 1984, the cholesterol threshold for treatment in adults was 240 mg/dL.³⁴ In 1993, it dropped to 200 mg/dL. In 2001, the threshold for high-risk patients dropped to 100 mg/dL. In 2004, it dropped again to 70 mg/dL for very high-risk patients. The 2004 update was authored by a panel of nine members, eight of whom had financial ties to statin manufacturers.³⁵ Each threshold reduction expanded the eligible patient population by tens of millions. Statin prescriptions in the United States exceeded 200 million annually by the 2010s, generating revenue in the tens of billions.³⁶

Cholesterol is not a foreign substance. It is manufactured by the body, primarily in the liver. The body produces approximately 1,000 mg of cholesterol per day, regardless of dietary intake.³⁷ When dietary intake increases, endogenous production decreases. When dietary intake decreases, endogenous production increases. The body maintains its cholesterol level because cholesterol is required for cell membrane structure, hormone synthesis (cortisol, testosterone, estrogen, progesterone), bile acid production, vitamin D synthesis, and nervous system function. Roughly 25% of the body’s cholesterol is in the brain.³⁸ The myelin sheath that insulates nerve fibres is largely cholesterol.

The lipid hypothesis — that elevated blood cholesterol causes cardiovascular disease — was advanced by Ancel Keys in the 1950s through the Seven Countries Study.³⁹ Keys selected seven countries from an initial pool of twenty-two; the omitted countries did not support the hypothesis. The selection has been documented and is not contested. The hypothesis, built on selected data, became the foundation for half a century of dietary guidance and pharmaceutical intervention.

The intervening decades have produced results that the lipid hypothesis cannot explain. Roughly half of patients hospitalised for myocardial infarction have LDL-C levels below the treatment threshold.⁴⁰ Populations with high average cholesterol levels (the French, traditionally; the Swiss) show low cardiovascular mortality. Populations with lower average cholesterol levels show higher rates of certain cancers and depression.⁴¹ The Framingham Heart Study’s long-term data shows that after age 50, lower cholesterol is associated with higher all-cause mortality, not lower.⁴² The data has been published in peer-reviewed journals. The guidelines have not changed.

The trials themselves do not deliver what the marketing claims. The 4S trial — the most positive statin trial ever conducted, and the foundation for the entire class — showed a 29% relative risk reduction in total mortality. In absolute terms, this was a 3.3% reduction over five years. The chance of being alive at the end of the trial on placebo was 88.5%. On a statin, 91.8%.⁴³ The 29% figure appears in press releases. The 3.3% figure appears in the fine print, when it appears at all.

Statins reduce cholesterol by inhibiting HMG-CoA reductase, the enzyme that catalyses an early step in cholesterol synthesis. The same pathway produces coenzyme Q10, essential for mitochondrial energy production, and dolichols, required for cellular signaling.⁴⁴ Statin users report muscle pain, weakness, cognitive impairment, peripheral neuropathy, increased diabetes risk, and elevated rates of certain cancers. The adverse effect profile is well-documented in the literature, including in the trials submitted by manufacturers.⁴⁵ The clinical recommendation has continued to expand.

The threshold movement is the central evidence. A biomarker that is normal in 1984 becomes pathological in 1993, more pathological in 2001, dangerously pathological in 2004 — without any change in the underlying biology. The thresholds were not lowered because the body changed. They were lowered because the patient population needed to be expanded. Each reduction added millions of customers to the statin market. The committee setting the thresholds disclosed the financial relationships. The relationships did not disqualify them from setting the thresholds.

Cholesterol is not dangerous. It is required. The body manufactures it in the quantities the body requires. When measurements are taken and compared to thresholds, the thresholds are being moved to expand the patient population, not to track a biological change. The “high cholesterol” of a healthy adult is the cholesterol level a healthy adult produces. Treating it with a drug that interrupts a biosynthetic pathway producing multiple essential compounds is not correction of a defect. It is induction of a deficiency.

The Pattern Across All Four

The four pillars share an architecture. A measurement is taken or a category is named, a threshold is set or a defect is claimed, a product is offered. The threshold is positioned as biology; the product is positioned as correction.

In each case, the body is held to a standard the body did not set. The newborn is measured against an adult reference range with no biological relevance. The child is measured against an immune theory that requires injected substances to function. The adult is measured against a synthetic compound invented in 1943. The aging adult is measured against a threshold lowered by a committee paid by the manufacturer.

In each case, the actual cause of the symptoms or risks the intervention claims to address is foreclosed. The newborn’s bleeding risk, where it exists, is from underlying pathology that the universal injection masks. The child’s chronic disease load is from the toxic burden of the schedule itself, alongside diet and environment. The adult’s MTHFR symptoms are from a diet built around fortified processed food. The adult’s cardiovascular risk is from inflammation driven by diet, stress, toxic exposure, and metabolic dysregulation — not from cholesterol levels the body itself maintains.

In each case, the patient becomes a customer for life. The newborn injection initiates the relationship. The schedule extends it. The MTHFR diagnosis cements it. The statin completes it. From the first hour to the last, the body has been a revenue stream, and the defect-claim has been the mechanism by which the revenue stream was constructed.

There is a name for the structural mechanism that holds this in place. The streetlight effect: a man searches for his keys at night under a streetlight, not because he dropped them there, but because that is where the light is. Modern medicine has built its entire investigative apparatus under the streetlight of pharmaceutical and procedural intervention. It will study what can be patented and sold. It will not study what cannot. It will research statins, not stress. It will examine the genome, not the food supply. It will measure the patient’s biomarkers, not the patient’s toxic burden. The establishment will concede that smoking causes cancer, that asbestos causes mesothelioma, that lead poisons children, that pesticides damage developing brains — because these concessions implicate industries other than its own. It will not concede that vitamin K injections produce a 344% increase in chronic disease, that the vaccine schedule drives the chronic illness epidemic, that folic acid fortification has manufactured the MTHFR pathology, that statin prescription is itself a source of the conditions it claims to prevent. The streetlight illuminates everything except the system standing in its glare.

The defect-claim is a market structure that has clothed itself in the authority of biology and science because no other clothing would permit it to operate.

The Return

The mother is still holding the child. The nurse is still approaching. The syringe still contains what it contains.

The transaction that begins in this first hour will continue. The child will be told, over the following eighteen years, that her cleansing network cannot manage childhood. In her twenties or thirties, she will be told her genome carries a mutation she must supplement around for life. In her fifties or sixties, she will be told the substance her body manufactures because it requires it is, at her level, dangerous, and she must take a daily pill that interrupts its synthesis. She will be told all of this by people who believe what they are telling her, because they have been told the same things, and because the institutions that trained them have not entertained the question for over a century.

The question has a name. The question is whether the body is what it has been redefined to be — a defective machine requiring continuous correction — or what an older paradigm understood it to be: a self-healing, self-regulating organism whose intelligence operates at scales the medical system has not yet learned to read.

The diagnostic test is simple, and any reader can use it the next time a defect is presented to them. Ask one question: what did this body have to be declared defective in, in order for this product to exist? Statins require dangerous cholesterol. The schedule requires immune incompetence. Methylated folate requires MTHFR mutation. The newborn injection requires physiologic deficiency. Each defect was named because the product existed and needed a justification, or the product was developed because the defect could be named and the market constructed around it.

The mother is still holding the child. The syringe is still approaching. There is no requirement, in biology or in evidence, that the transaction proceed. There is only an institutional momentum and a market structure that requires it. The body the mother is holding is whole. It is what every body has been since there have been bodies. The claim that it is otherwise — that it arrived defective and requires the system’s products to function — is the foundation of an industry, not a finding about the child.

You were not born defective. You were born into a paradigm that requires you to believe you were.

Explain It To A Defective™ 6 Year Old

Imagine a man who sells umbrellas. He wants to sell as many as he can. So one day he tells everyone that the sky is broken. He says rain is dangerous, and the sky should not be making it, and the only thing that can protect you is his umbrella. He sells one to every person who walks past.

Then he tells them the sky is also too bright, and the sun is dangerous too, and they need a special hat — which he also sells. Then he tells them the wind is dangerous, and the air is dangerous, and the ground is dangerous. By the end, every person walking past needs ten things from his shop just to leave the house.

The sky was never broken. The rain was not dangerous. The sun was not too bright. The man just wanted to sell umbrellas.

Doctors today sell things to fix the body. To sell more of them, they have to keep saying the body is broken. A baby is born, and the very first thing they say is that the baby’s body is making a mistake and needs a shot to correct it. Then they say the baby needs many more shots, because the body cannot handle being a baby on its own. Then, when the child grows up, they say her genes are broken. Then they say her blood is broken. Each time the body is declared broken, there is something to sell to fix it.

The body is not broken. It was never broken. It knows how to grow, how to heal, how to keep itself working. What it needs is good food, clean water, sunlight, sleep, and to be left alone by people selling umbrellas.

References