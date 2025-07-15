Lies are Unbekoming

CM Maccioli
4h

100's if not 1000's of sites have been 86th since I got my 1st computer in 2004. Lots of truth back then. I took notes. Now we have google AI, lying thru their teeth. The data collected from 2004, in my eyes, proved beyond shadow of doubt that cancer came initially from Salk's vaccine which contained HeLa cancer cells, to wit, Salk finally admitted "OOPS!! Pasteur finally admitted, "Yup, ya got me, never proved contagion".

The power of the Rockefeller's cannot be overstated. They are behemoth blood suckers, Death Inc. We have no free speech, no free press. Nothing and no one will stop these monsters. Except us. Dumbed down folks, incurious, don't know, don't care will suffer the most. They know that we know that they know. There's always Plan B for them.

Chemtrail and food poisoning should work. Those pesky farmers growing natural foods? No problem. Flood the area or burn it down, maybe a nice chemical derailment to poison the water, that'll do. Why is there so much death, destruction, unnatural unbelievable weather patterns that folks believe is climate change? Just ask the Rockefellers.

Lindsay Moore
5h

I agree that jabs are the number one cause of cancer followed by foods and liquids, and various deliberate concocted environmental poisons.

