Every year, thousands of Americans travel to clinics in Mexico and Germany seeking a cancer treatment their own government forbids them to receive. The substance they seek—extracted from apricot seeds and present in hundreds of common foods—has been used clinically since 1950. Exposed to scientific testing at Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, it demonstrated consistent ability to inhibit the spread of cancer in laboratory animals. The researcher who conducted those tests, a sixty-year veteran with impeccable credentials, called it the most promising substance he had ever studied. His institution responded by burying his findings, designing new experiments guaranteed to fail, and issuing a press release declaring the substance worthless. The researcher, when asked publicly whether he stood by his original conclusions, replied simply: “I stick.” This book tells the story of that substance—vitamin B17, also known as Laetrile—and the institutional machinery that has labored for decades to ensure the American public never learns what it does.

The story divides into two parts that prove inseparable. The first examines the science: a theory of cancer origin dating to 1902, a nutritional factor identified in 1950, an enzyme mechanism explaining why certain populations eating traditional diets virtually never develop cancer while Americans consuming processed foods die of it at epidemic rates. The second examines the politics: the pharmaceutical cartel that captured American medical education a century ago, the foundations that fund research serving patent holders rather than patients, the regulatory agencies staffed by industry insiders enforcing industry preferences, and the systematic destruction of physicians who dare to practice according to evidence rather than economic interest. Neither part makes sense without the other. The science explains why vitamin therapy works; the politics explains why it remains illegal. Together they reveal a medical establishment that has become, in the words of a Founding Father who warned against exactly this outcome, “the Bastille of medical science.”

With thanks to G. Edward Griffin.

World Without Cancer; The Story of Vitamin B17: G. Edward Griffin

ANALOGY

The Body Politic and the Human Body

Imagine a homeowner who discovers a small crack in his foundation. A local builder offers to repair it with simple materials for a modest sum. But before he can begin, inspectors arrive and condemn his methods. The only approved repair, they insist, requires demolishing half the house, exposing the remaining structure to weather damage, and injecting experimental compounds that may poison the soil—and the builder who suggested the simple repair loses his license. The approved contractors charge fifty times the original estimate. Many houses collapse during repair. The homeowner learns that the inspection agency is funded by the demolition companies, that the inspector previously worked for them and will work for them again, and that the simple repair materials—though they’ve worked for centuries—have been declared illegal because they cannot be patented.

This is the relationship between the human body and the medical establishment. The body possesses natural repair mechanisms—enzymes, nutritional factors, immune responses—that have maintained human health for millennia. But these mechanisms have been declared “unproven” by authorities financially invested in complex, expensive, and toxic alternatives. The cancer patient seeking simple nutritional support faces the same obstruction as the homeowner seeking foundation repair. The simple path has been blocked not because it fails but because its success would eliminate the profitable complexity of the approved path. Both the body and the body politic suffer from the same disease: the malignant growth of institutions that serve themselves rather than those they claim to protect. The cure for both begins with recognizing that the disease exists.

THE ONE-MINUTE ELEVATOR EXPLANATION

Cancer kills hundreds of thousands of Americans annually, yet populations eating traditional diets rich in certain bitter seeds and grains show virtually no cancer at all. In 1902, a Scottish scientist discovered that cancer cells are identical to the cells of early pregnancy—cells that normally stop growing when pancreatic enzymes kick in. Fifty years later, a researcher identified the nutritional factor that helps the body control these cells: vitamin B17, found concentrated in apricot seeds and hundreds of other foods that have largely disappeared from the modern diet.

The pharmaceutical industry cannot patent natural substances. When clinical evidence showed B17 working, the response was not celebration but suppression. Studies were designed to fail. Positive results were buried. Practitioners were prosecuted. The FDA devoted more resources to blocking vitamin research than to investigating the thousands who die each year from approved chemotherapy drugs.

This isn’t a conspiracy theory—it’s a business model. Foundations controlled by pharmaceutical interests shaped medical education a century ago to emphasize patentable drugs and marginalize nutrition. The same interests fund the AMA, the cancer societies, and the regulatory agencies. The physician who graduates today has been trained within a system designed to protect pharmaceutical profits, and he has no idea this occurred.

[Elevator dings]

For further research: Look into the Sloan-Kettering Laetrile cover-up and the Ralph Moss revelations. Examine the 1910 Flexner Report and how it transformed medical education. And read Dr. Benjamin Rush’s warning about medical tyranny written at America’s founding.

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