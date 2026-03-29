Iain McGilchrist is the most celebrated critic of left-hemisphere dominance alive. His work across The Master and his Emissary and The Matter With Things — spanning some three thousand pages, citing thousands of studies, drawing on neuroscience, philosophy, art, history, and phenomenology — constitutes the most thorough description of hemispheric imbalance ever produced. He has mapped the prison with extraordinary precision. The architecture, the lighting, the acoustics, the temperature of each cell.

He has never once asked what is being pumped through the ventilation system.

Across this vast body of work, McGilchrist does not consider toxicology. Not as a contributing factor, not as a hypothesis worth dismissing, not even as a question to be deferred to others. The possibility that the hemispheric shift he documents with such care might have a material, chemical, injectable substrate — that something is physically doing this to brains at a population level — occupies no space in his framework.

This absence is the essay’s subject. Not because McGilchrist is wrong about what he observes. He is largely right, and his contribution is genuine. The absence matters because it is the most precise example I have encountered of what the streetlight effect looks like when it operates inside a brilliant mind. And it matters because the question McGilchrist never asks is the one that turns his thesis from philosophy into liability.

That is why he has been allowed to be famous.

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What McGilchrist Got Right

What follows will be harsh, so the achievement needs to be clear first.

McGilchrist demonstrated, with a depth of evidence no one has matched, that the two cerebral hemispheres attend to the world in fundamentally different ways. The right hemisphere encounters reality as it presences — whole, embodied, contextual, alive. The left hemisphere re-presents that reality — abstracted, categorised, mechanical, dead. Both are necessary. But the left hemisphere, by its nature, does not know what it is missing. It is confident, narrow, and convinced of its completeness. It mistakes its map for the territory. And in McGilchrist’s account, the left hemisphere has been winning a slow war across Western civilisation — from the alphabet to the Enlightenment to the industrial revolution to the bureaucratic, virtualised, mechanistic world we inhabit now.

McGilchrist holds this with intellectual seriousness, and supports it with clinical, neurological, and historical evidence that even his critics have struggled to dismantle. His thought experiment — “What would it look like if the left hemisphere came to be the sole purveyor of our reality?” — reads like a clinical description of 2026:

The world would become a heap of bits. Its only meaning would come through its capacity to be used. More narrowly focused attention would lead to an increasing specialisation and technicalising of knowledge. This, in turn, would promote the substitution of information, and information gathering, for knowledge, which comes through experience.¹

He goes further:

There would be a complete loss of the sense of uniqueness. Increasingly, the living would be modelled on the mechanical.²

And further still, describing how this process is self-perpetuating:

Today all the available sources of intuitive life — cultural tradition, the natural world, the body, religion and art — have been so conceptualised, devitalised and ‘deconstructed’ (ironised) by the world of words, mechanistic systems and theories constituted by the left hemisphere that their power to help us see beyond the hermetic world that it has set up has been largely drained from them.³

None of this is wrong. The mapping is meticulous and the diagnosis devastating.

The question is what causes it.

The Explanatory Gap

McGilchrist’s causal framework is entirely cultural and epistemological. The shift toward left-hemisphere dominance is explained through changes in writing systems, the Greek alphabet, the development of currency, the Reformation’s replacement of image with word, the Enlightenment’s elevation of reason over intuition, the industrial revolution’s externalisation of left-hemisphere structures into the physical world. Each shift feeds back into cognition, and cognition reshapes culture, and a positive feedback loop entrenches left-hemisphere dominance over centuries.

He even identifies the mechanism by which the loop becomes irreversible:

In the second [direction], there is not a return to the right-hemisphere world, but on the contrary a rejection of it, since it now comes to be seen as intrinsically — rather than contingently having become — inauthentic, and therefore as invalid. Instead of a corrective swing of the pendulum, therefore, there is a loss of homeostasis, and the result is positive feedback, whereby the left hemisphere’s values simply become further entrenched. This also helps to explain why the left hemisphere necessarily gains ground over time.⁴

When he asks explicitly how these shifts have occurred, his answers are revealing in what they include and what they exclude. He examines the alphabet’s evolution from pictograms to phonograms, noting that “the Greek system introduced a level of abstraction that would all but remove the script from the context of its production in oral forms … its basic process was the atomisation of speech.” He traces the development of currency, which “homogenises its objects and its users, eroding uniqueness.” He documents the Reformation’s replacement of image with text — “a concrete expression of the triumph of language.” He analyses the Industrial Revolution as “the creating of a world in the left hemisphere’s own likeness.”

Every explanation operates at the level of cultural practice, institutional structure, or symbolic system. Writing. Money. Religion. Industry. Technology. Bureaucracy. Each is treated as both symptom and cause of the hemispheric shift, in a feedback loop that explains how the shift maintains itself but never quite explains how it accelerates.

Because the shift has accelerated. McGilchrist acknowledges this. He notes that autism has “hugely advanced in prevalence during the last fifty years.” He observes that borderline personality disorder, first described in 1938, has grown to become “certainly one of the commonest psychiatric diagnoses.” He documents anorexia, dissociative disorders, self-harm — all rising, all carrying signatures of right-hemisphere hypofunction. The cultural explanation works tolerably well for slow, centuries-long shifts in hemispheric balance. It does not explain an explosion. A condition that went from 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 36 within a single generation is not a cultural phenomenon. It is a toxicological event.

McGilchrist never asks what changed materially — what new substance entered children’s bodies — during the exact decades when these conditions accelerated. His model has no mechanism for rapid-onset population-level neurological change. It has alphabets and printing presses and smartphone screens. It does not have injection sites.

What He Saw but Could Not Name

The most damning evidence against McGilchrist comes from McGilchrist.

In The Master and his Emissary, he writes about autism directly, noting its explosive prevalence and its hemispheric signature:

Then there is autism, a condition which has hugely advanced in prevalence during the last fifty years. While it may be that some of the rise is due to greater awareness of the condition, it is unlikely that this explains the very large increase.⁵

He then catalogues the features of autism — every one of them a marker of left-hemisphere dominance:

There is in autism an inability to tell what another is thinking (lack of ‘theory of mind’); a lack of social intelligence — difficulty in judging nonverbal features of communication, such as tone, humour, irony; an inability to detect deceit, and difficulty understanding implicit meaning; a lack of empathy; a lack of imagination; an attraction to the mechanical; a tendency to treat people and body parts as inanimate objects; an alienation from the self … and an obsession with detail. All these features will be recognisable as signs of left hemisphere predominance.⁶

In The Matter With Things, he develops this further with neurological specificity. Allan Schore’s conclusion, which McGilchrist quotes approvingly: “at the core, autism represents a severe impairment of the right-lateralized cortical-subcortical implicit self system that acts unconsciously.”⁷ Right hemisphere structure and function are abnormal. There is “over-connectivity in the local networks and under-connectivity in the long-distance networks” — a description that maps precisely onto left-hemisphere neuronal architecture.⁸ EEG studies demonstrate “a broad leftward asymmetry” in autistic subjects.⁹

He then draws the connection between autism, schizophrenia, and modernity that should have broken the whole thing open:

Western modernity has many overlapping features with the phenomenology of schizophrenia, as Louis Sass has convincingly demonstrated in Madness and Modernism; and I submit that this is because modernity simulates not a disease state, but a hemispheric imbalance.¹⁰

Modernity simulates a hemispheric imbalance. The word “simulates” is doing enormous work. It implies that the resemblance between modernity and these clinical conditions is phenomenological, not aetiological — that culture produces something that looks like what these conditions produce, without sharing a common material cause. This is where McGilchrist makes his critical move: he treats the parallel as metaphorical rather than mechanistic. Modernity resembles autism. He never considers that modernity might produce autism — through a specific, identifiable, injectable toxin that damages the right hemisphere.

He even quotes Panksepp, who gets within arm’s reach of the material question:

It is possible that evolution might actually promote the disconnection of certain brain functions from others. For instance, along certain paths of cerebral evolution, perhaps in emerging branches of the human species, there may be an increasing disconnection of cognitive from emotional processes. This may be the path of autism, in its various forms.¹¹

McGilchrist treats this as an evolutionary observation. He does not ask: what if the “disconnection” Panksepp describes is not evolutionary but iatrogenic? What if it is not the slow drift of natural selection but the rapid consequence of injecting aluminium nanoparticles into developing brains during critical phases of neural development?

The inflammation. The hemispheric imbalance. The explosive prevalence. The parallels with modernity. He documented all of it.

He never looked at what was in the syringe.

The Streetlight Effect

The streetlight effect takes its name from a joke about a drunk who searches for his keys under a lamppost because that is where the light is, not where he dropped them. In captured institutions, the joke stops being funny. The positioning of the light is not accidental. What gets studied, what gets funded, what counts as a legitimate question — all of this is shaped by forces that have nothing to do with truth and everything to do with liability.¹²

Epistemic capture occurs when an industry controls the conditions of knowledge production. It is far more insidious than regulatory capture, where industries influence the agencies meant to oversee them. When you capture regulation, you control decisions. When you capture epistemology, you control reality itself. The pharmaceutical industry has achieved the complete capture of an entire domain of knowledge production, from medical school textbooks to journal editorial boards to funding agencies to regulatory bodies.¹³

McGilchrist is not a pharmaceutical shill. He is not on anyone’s payroll. He is an honest and courageous intellectual who has risked professional standing to advance an unfashionable thesis. The streetlight effect does not require corruption. It requires only that certain questions remain outside the illuminated zone — not forbidden, merely unrewarded. A philosopher trained in the humanities, working from clinical neuroscience and intellectual history, is not going to stumble into vaccine toxicology unless something forces the encounter. Nothing in his training, his funding, his peer networks, or his institutional environment would position that lamppost.

The result: the most comprehensive account of hemispheric shift in Western intellectual history contains no toxicology. A three-thousand-page investigation into why the right hemisphere is losing does not mention aluminium. A thinker who documented autism’s explosive rise as a right-hemisphere deficit syndrome and then connected it to the phenomenology of modernity never asked what is physically injuring those right hemispheres.

The light shines on culture, philosophy, history, linguistics. The darkness covers the injection site.

The Missing Substrate

While McGilchrist was tracing the cultural history of left-hemisphere dominance from ancient Greece to postmodernism, researchers in a dozen countries were assembling a different body of science — one largely invisible to philosophers, ignored by mainstream medicine, and unfunded by the institutions that control what counts as knowledge.

In 2004, Dr Carlos Pardo-Villamizar at Johns Hopkins examined the actual brains of people with autism for the first time. He found permanent neuroinflammation — the brain’s own immune system locked in a state of chronic activation, even in the absence of infection.¹⁴ Dr Paul Patterson of Caltech called this “an ongoing, permanent immune-system activation in the brains of autistic people.”¹⁵

This is the inflammation McGilchrist describes phenomenologically. Pardo-Villamizar found it histologically.

Patterson then demonstrated that immune activation events during critical phases of brain development produce autism-like outcomes in animal models. The cytokine interleukin-6 (IL-6) emerged as the key biomarker — when elevated, it disrupts synapse formation and produces the neurological signature of autism.¹⁶

In 2013, French scientists led by Dr Romain Gherardi showed that aluminium adjuvant, injected into the body of a mouse, was carried to the brain by macrophages — immune cells that engulf the aluminium but cannot digest it. They act as Trojan horses, transporting aluminium nanoparticles across the blood-brain barrier and depositing them in brain tissue, where the substance persists indefinitely because the body has no mechanism to eliminate a man-made compound it was never designed to encounter.¹⁷

In 2016, Guillemette Crépeaux and colleagues discovered that small, repeated doses of aluminium adjuvant — the kind delivered by a vaccine schedule — are more neurotoxic than a single large dose. The low doses do not trigger a local inflammatory response (granuloma) at the injection site. Instead, the aluminium is packaged into macrophages and distributed throughout the body, including to the brain.¹⁸

In 2017, Dr Christopher Exley of Keele University examined the brains of individuals who had died with autism. He found some of the highest aluminium concentrations ever measured in human brain tissue. The aluminium was located inside cells — specifically, inside the macrophages that had carried it there from the injection site.¹⁹ “I have seen the same cells that we will see at an injection site carrying a cargo of aluminum into the brain tissue of individuals who died with autism,” Exley wrote.²⁰

Crépeaux’s subsequent work on autophagy added a mechanism that connects the toxicology directly to McGilchrist’s own neurological findings. Autophagy is the process by which cells clear debris — foreign or internal. In the developing brain, microglia use autophagy to perform synaptic pruning: the elimination of excess neural connections required for normal brain development. When aluminium nanoparticles trigger neuroinflammation, microglia are recruited to fight the aluminium instead. They are diverted from pruning.³¹ The result is excess connections — which maps onto the “over-connectivity in the local networks and under-connectivity in the long-distance networks” that McGilchrist himself documents as characteristic of autism.⁸ His own neurological observation has a biochemical cause he never investigated. Crépeaux, asked what the ideal culprit behind autism spectrum disorders would look like, answered without hesitation: “it would resemble aluminum adjuvants.”³²

And in a Chinese study that received no media attention, researchers vaccinated postnatal rats with the hepatitis B vaccine — which contains aluminium adjuvant — and measured elevated IL-6 in the hippocampus.²¹ The same cytokine Patterson identified as the biomarker for immune activation that produces autism, triggered by a vaccine, in a postnatal animal.

J.B. Handley, in his 2018 book How to End the Autism Epidemic, was the first to assemble these scattered discoveries into a single coherent chain — connecting Pardo-Villamizar’s neuroinflammation findings to Patterson’s immune activation work to Gherardi’s Trojan horse mechanism to Crépeaux’s dose-response research to Exley’s brain tissue analysis.³³ Each study was published in a different discipline, in a different country, by researchers who were often unaware of each other’s work. Handley built the bridge between them. He did what McGilchrist could have done — what McGilchrist’s own framework demanded — but from the opposite direction: starting with the injured child and working backward to the cause, rather than starting with the philosophy and never arriving at the child.

The chain is complete. Aluminium adjuvant is injected. Macrophages carry it to the brain. It triggers immune activation. IL-6 is elevated. Microglia are diverted from synaptic pruning. Excess connections persist. Synapse formation is disrupted. The right hemisphere — which is dominant in early childhood and critical for attachment, empathy, social cognition, and the embodied sense of self²² — sustains disproportionate damage. The result, in its clinical extreme, is autism. In its subclinical form, it is a population-wide rightward suppression — a nudge toward the mechanical, the fragmented, the disembodied, the re-presented.

Toward everything McGilchrist describes.

The aluminium does not need to cause full clinical autism in every child to produce the hemispheric shift McGilchrist documents. It needs only to nudge the balance. A subclinical rightward suppression — enough to make a child fractionally less empathic, slightly more rigid in thinking, slightly more oriented to parts over wholes, slightly more dependent on explicit rules rather than intuitive understanding — and you have moved the entire bell curve. You have created a population more amenable to the left-hemisphere world McGilchrist describes: more bureaucratic, more mechanistic, more literal, more alienated from embodied experience, more comfortable with re-presentation than with presencing.

In the mid-1980s, a fully vaccinated child received approximately 1,250 micrograms of aluminium by eighteen months. Today, a fully vaccinated child receives 4,925 micrograms — a near quadrupling.²⁷ Nine vaccines on the current schedule did not exist in the mid-1980s. Vaccination rates rose from roughly 60 percent to over 90 percent. The autism rate went from approximately 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 36.

McGilchrist’s cultural model cannot account for this timeline. The Enlightenment did not quadruple between 1986 and 2010. The alphabet did not change. Currency did not transform. What changed was the amount of aluminium being injected into the developing brains of children during the period when the right hemisphere is normally dominant — before the age of two, when the foundations of empathy, attachment, and embodied selfhood are being laid down.²⁸

The cultural and the toxicological are not competing explanations. They are layered. The cultural shift toward left-hemisphere dominance has been underway for centuries. The toxicological assault accelerated it catastrophically, within a single generation, by physically damaging the neurological substrate that the right hemisphere depends on. McGilchrist mapped the long, slow cultural tide. He missed the tsunami.

The Boundary of Permitted Dissent

McGilchrist’s work is permitted because his causal framework remains cultural. Culture is abstract. Culture is debatable. Culture does not implicate a product, a schedule, a manufacturer, or a regulatory agency. You can win book prizes for arguing that the Enlightenment went too far. You cannot win book prizes for arguing that the childhood vaccine schedule is producing population-wide right-hemisphere damage.

The boundary is precise. On one side: philosophical critique of modernity, safely contained within the academy, admired by intellectuals, invited to festivals, published by major presses. On the other side: the identification of a specific, injectable, man-made neurotoxin that produces the exact hemispheric pathology the philosopher describes — a claim that would expose governments to liability, manufacturers to litigation, and the entire public health apparatus to a reckoning it has spent decades engineering its way out of.

McGilchrist stands on the safe side of this line. He may not know the line exists. That is the nature of the streetlight effect — the scientist who never receives funding for the destabilising question does not experience suppression. They experience a career that simply moved in other directions. The question dies without ever being asked.

This is how epistemic capture operates at its most sophisticated. It does not need to censor McGilchrist. It does not need to threaten him. It needs only to ensure that the intellectual environment in which he works — the journals he reads, the conferences he attends, the colleagues he debates, the funding bodies he interacts with — never positions the lamppost over the injection site. The aluminium research exists in a separate world: published in toxicology journals, conducted by bioinorganic chemists and immunologists, ignored by mainstream neuroscience, attacked by pharmaceutical-funded fact-checkers, and utterly invisible to a philosopher of mind working from clinical neuropsychology and intellectual history.

Dr Christopher Exley, who spent thirty years researching aluminium toxicity and whose work provided the most direct evidence of aluminium in autistic brains, was removed from his position at Keele University after twenty-nine years.²⁹ Dr Christopher Shaw, whose laboratory was the first to test vaccine aluminium adjuvant in a biological setting, faced sustained campaigns to discredit his findings.³⁰ Dr Romain Gherardi, who demonstrated the Trojan horse mechanism by which aluminium reaches the brain, published his work from the relative safety of French academia but faced intense resistance. The researchers who followed the evidence into the darkness were punished. The researchers who stayed under the lamppost were rewarded.

McGilchrist stayed under the lamppost. Not through cowardice — through training. His intellectual formation did not include toxicology, vaccine science, or the political economy of pharmaceutical regulation. He was never going to encounter this evidence by accident. And the system that controls what counts as legitimate neuroscience ensured he would not encounter it by design.

Consider what McGilchrist would have to confront if he followed his own evidence to its material conclusion. He documents that autism is a right-hemisphere deficit syndrome. He documents that its prevalence has exploded. He documents that this explosion parallels the phenomenology of left-hemisphere dominance in modernity. If he then asked — what is physically injuring the right hemisphere of millions of children? — he would find himself standing in the same territory as Andrew Wakefield, Christopher Exley, Christopher Shaw, and every other researcher whose career was destroyed for asking the forbidden question.

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 gave vaccine manufacturers complete immunity from liability for injuries caused by their products.²³ In the years following, the vaccine schedule expanded from roughly eleven doses of three vaccines to over seventy doses of sixteen vaccines. The amount of aluminium injected into children quadrupled. Autism prevalence rose from approximately 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 36.²⁴ None of these facts are contested. What the entire apparatus of epistemic capture exists to prevent is the causal inference.

McGilchrist’s work functions, in this context, as a limited hangout — a term from intelligence operations describing the release of partial truth to prevent the discovery of the whole truth. This is not to say McGilchrist is an intelligence operative or a conscious participant in any deception. It is to say that his work performs this function structurally, regardless of intent. By providing a compelling, culturally grounded explanation for the hemispheric shift, he absorbs the intellectual energy that might otherwise drive someone to ask the material question. The curious reader encounters McGilchrist, finds the diagnosis persuasive, and walks away believing the problem is the Enlightenment, or bureaucracy, or the loss of the sacred — not the contents of a needle administered to a two-month-old infant.

The system does not need to buy McGilchrist. It needs only to ensure that the lamppost stays where it is.

What the Missing Chapter Would Contain

If McGilchrist were to write the chapter his own evidence demands, it would begin where his cultural analysis ends — at the point where the hemispheric shift stops being a slow historical drift and becomes an acute, measurable, generation-defining injury.

It would note that the right hemisphere is dominant in infancy and early childhood, and that the critical windows for attachment, empathy, social cognition, and embodied selfhood depend on intact right-hemisphere development during the first years of life. It would note that the vaccine schedule concentrates its heaviest aluminium load precisely within these windows — at two months, four months, six months, twelve months, and fifteen to eighteen months. It would present the chart showing how the timing of the infant vaccination schedule maps onto critical phases of brain development, and it would observe that this is not a coincidence but an unexamined catastrophe.

It would engage with the question he himself raised but never pursued: if “modernity simulates a hemispheric imbalance,” what turns the simulation into reality? His answer — culture — explains why the simulation exists. It does not explain why millions of children now live the condition rather than merely inhabit a culture that resembles it. The toxicological evidence provides that explanation. Culture creates the environment. Aluminium creates the injury. The environment makes the injury invisible.

It would also note something McGilchrist documents but does not follow to its conclusion: that the left hemisphere’s world is self-perpetuating. A population whose right hemispheres have been subclinically suppressed will build institutions, policies, and knowledge systems that further entrench left-hemisphere dominance. They will create a medical establishment that cannot see the injury because seeing it would require the contextual, embodied, empathic attention that the injury itself has degraded. They will create regulatory agencies that define safety in the narrow, fragmented, context-free manner characteristic of left-hemisphere cognition — monitoring adverse events for four days when the damage develops over months, using aluminium adjuvant as the “placebo” in trials designed to show no difference between groups.

The machine does not merely tolerate the injury. It is built by brains that have already sustained it.

This is the chapter McGilchrist will never write. Not because he lacks the intelligence or the courage, but because his entire intellectual formation occurred within a system that positioned the light precisely where he could illuminate everything except the injection site.

The Framework Predicts Its Own Capture

McGilchrist’s own model predicts exactly this blindness.

He argues that the left hemisphere, by its nature, cannot see what it is missing. It is confident in its completeness. It mistakes its partial view for the whole. It cannot integrate the right hemisphere’s broader, contextual, embodied understanding because to do so would require acknowledging its own insufficiency — something structurally impossible for it.

Apply this to McGilchrist himself. He operates within the academy. His methods are textual, philosophical, clinical. His evidence comes from studies, from history, from phenomenological description. These are the left hemisphere’s tools — powerful, precise, and constitutionally blind to the embodied, material, biochemical reality that lies outside their frame. The right hemisphere would attend to the child — the actual child, screaming, head-banging, slapping himself to relieve the pressure of a brain on fire. The left hemisphere attends to the thesis.

McGilchrist writes that “the left hemisphere necessarily gains ground over time” because its capture of the knowledge-production process is self-reinforcing. Cultural tradition, the natural world, the body, religion, and art — all have been “so conceptualised, devitalised and ‘deconstructed’” by left-hemisphere processes that they can no longer serve as escape routes.²⁵ He is describing a closed system. What he does not see is that he is inside it. His own work exemplifies the very process it describes: the most important reality — the material, the embodied, the chemical — has been abstracted out of the frame. What remains is a map. Elegant, detailed, celebrated. And missing the territory.

The Child

Dr Paul Patterson said it plainly: “There’s an ongoing, permanent immune-system activation in the brains of autistic people.”²⁶

McGilchrist described it philosophically: modernity simulates a hemispheric imbalance.

Between these two statements lies the gap that defines the streetlight effect.

On one side, a philosopher who traced the cultural history of left-hemisphere dominance across three millennia, documented autism as its clinical expression, connected the phenomenology of modernity to the phenomenology of right-hemisphere damage, and then offered the Enlightenment as the explanation.

On the other side, a body of science — conducted by researchers in Canada, France, England, the United States, the Middle East, China, and Japan — that identified a specific neurotoxin, traced its path from injection site to brain, demonstrated its mechanism of immune activation, measured the cytokine it elevates, and found it in extraordinary concentrations in the brains of the people whose condition the philosopher described.

The gap between these two bodies of work is not an intellectual puzzle. It is not a question for further research. It is a child whose brain is permanently inflamed by a substance that was injected into his body on a government-mandated schedule, carried to his brain by his own immune cells, and deposited there permanently because his body has no mechanism to remove it. His right hemisphere — the hemisphere that should have given him empathy, attachment, social cognition, embodied selfhood, the capacity to presence reality rather than merely re-present it — has been damaged during the critical window of its development.

McGilchrist described the prison this child lives in. Three thousand pages on the architecture of hemispheric imbalance.

He never looked at what built it.

References