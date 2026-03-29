Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Simon Abbott's avatar
Simon Abbott
10h

Hey, IM is a Fellow of All Souls... pretty damn near the Heart of The Beast..

While entirely agreeing with your criticism, it's always been pretty clear that the boundaries of his work have always been well delineated.

I do not doubt McGilchrist's own bona fides... but fully accept that were he to have ever stepped out of the territory he has mapped so rigorously, his work would have disappeared without trace long ago...

And he would be relegated to Rupert Sheldrake status..

For as long as IM restricts himself to focusing on the nature of human consciousness, his impact will remain in the realm of religion and spirituality and never get to challenge the pharmaco-terrrorism in today's dystopian world...

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Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
10h

Thank you for covering the devastating and debilitating effect of vaccines on the brains and bodies of recipients, especially and including babies and children. However, mercury must not remain unmentioned. It has devastated vaccine recipient after recipient. It is still in vaccines, including those for children, despite what the lying authorities state publicly. It is synergystically neurotoxic with aluminum, with one enhancing the toxicity and devastation of the other. To learn more, read #s 2 and 3 in the first link. To read about the mercury given to my severely vaccine-injured child via vaccines from 1994-1996, read the last fourth of the second link.

https://ageofautism.com/why-is-this-legal-presentation-on-vaccines-by-laura-hayes/

https://ageofautism.com/vaccines-what-is-there-to-be-pro-about-laura-hayes-to-weston-a-price-foundation-conference/

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