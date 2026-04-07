Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
4h

The U.S (not us) has a history of not taking YES! for an answer. Just ask Saddam Hussain. Oh but you can't as he was strung up because dead men tell no tales. But you can ask ,or read about a state department operative, asset, negotiator named Susan Lindaur who wrote a book about her arrest under the "Patriot act" She was a go between negotiator in the months leading up to the invasion of Iraq. She tells the familiar story of the opposition agreeing to terms so war could be averted but then as now the U.S would not take yes for an answer.

The Book: Lindauer wrote Extreme Prejudice: The Terrifying Story of the Patriot Act and the Cover-Ups of 9/11 and Iraq, which outlines her experiences and the legal proceedings against her. The Irani leadership should have been aware of this modus operandi as it was part of the time loop of history. I recommend this book highly as it is another window into how deep the deception goes when weighing it against what the public is spoon fed via the mockingbird C.I.A run media.

Reply
Share
Denis Rancourt's avatar
Denis Rancourt
2h

Impressive and timely article, Unbekoming!

... about geopolitical continuity of agenda of the USA regime ...

Brian Berletic is a major researcher on these topics: https://www.youtube.com/@TheNewAtlas

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture