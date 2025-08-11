Lies are Unbekoming

Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
12m

There's a better explanation for why ivermectin and fenbenzadole works on cancer.

They are anti parasite drugs. If we properly understand that parasites also sequester toxins (like in tuna, they isolate mercury which helps the fish operate without issues), then the mechanism is clear.

These drugs help enhance the body's elimination pathways which take away the toxic food that parasites live on.

That's also why they work on cancer, which also sequesters toxins and debris.

Yeowoman
40mEdited

These ideas made so much sense a few decades ago… my concern at this point is that we have so many potential harmful factors that I dont really know how we would tell what was what . Would you leave all cancers even if they were cutting off vital blood supply ?

2 people in my family ignored my advice and had standard medical cancer treatment years ago and it worked .. a local guy had 2 huge brain cancers removed a decade ago and is now seemingly fine. Would he have survived without that extensive surgery ??

What if cancer is a response to parasitic cysts ?? do we really have reason to believe all parasites are only there for our good, ultimately ?? I’ve taken a close look at quite a few parasites and I wasnt reassured. Many things would happily kill us I think, deciding our life had already tipped too far into the negative. Medicine attempting to rebalance the books might not be such a bad thing ?

I’ve cared for animals riddled with parasites .. letting them heal naturally, and they died ..

I’m left feeling it’s all rather confusing and people have the right to choose whichever way they want to attempt to address their ails.

I stick with natural health but I am aware it is an indulgence because it takes so much more time and effort .. in much of the world you would be sacked or bullied or worse if you walked around with a visible tumour .. :( .

