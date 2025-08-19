Lies are Unbekoming

Gecko1
The 60s counterculture and the shift to eastern religions and mysticism, alongside hoaxers such as Erich von Daniken's Chariots of the Gods and "Lobsang Rampa" (an English guy, lol), was a carefully crafted freemasonic operation encompassing related and highly successful Tavistock social engineering projects like the Beatles, Stones, Doors - the lot. The idea - as always with these satanic overlords - was to get people away from Christianity and any pride in the many achievements of European civilization and to further the complete atomization of traditional Western culture into myriad subcultures from Scientology to green idiocy. And like most freemasonic operations, when you control every kind of media from pop music to Hollywood, it's not so difficult to achieve a lasting effect.

There is much to admire in Buddhist thought, but it suits the trillionaire bloodline elites who rule us through secret orders such as freemasonry very well to have no one questioning the status quo and simply dropping out of the worldly struggle altogether. That's pretty much what I did, and only now do I understand the devious psychological methodology behind it.

Meanwhile the elites get ever richer and more powerful. The Covid scamdemic showcased their full spectrum dominance of the entire system to create and impose a completely fabricated fake reality on most of us.

Robert Townshend
44m

Terrified to breathe in, guilty for breathing out. Not a bad plan, whether you are talking Covid or climate. It must have seemed like a hard sell at first, like pushing KFC shares to the chickens.

But if we've learned anything in recent times, you can sell anything to anyone. Just own the means of communication, run your own critics and opposition, and encourage radicalism so it becomes an imposed conformity. Yep, the globsters own the game.

Anyway, thanks for this. Every little doubt sown helps to frustrate that game. Baby steps.

