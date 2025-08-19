For nearly fifty years, Maureen Richmond lived deep inside the Alice Bailey movement, studying the 24 books allegedly dictated by Tibetan Masters, compiling exhaustive topic guides for fellow students, and defending a spiritual philosophy that promised to end warfare and create planetary unity through enlightened governance. A metaphysical scholar who first discovered Bailey's work while searching for books on ceremonial magic in a Memphis library in 1973, Richmond became one of the tradition's most knowledgeable researchers, accumulating encyclopedic expertise in both Bailey's teachings and the broader Theosophical movement from which they emerged. She participated in the Arcane School, received insider mailings from Lucis Trust, and spent decades as what she calls "a quietly productive scholar and cerebral cheerleader" for a movement whose idealism about ending injustice had captured her during the Vietnam War era. Then came 2020, and Richmond watched in horror as the movement showed its teeth—Lucis Trust issuing harsh orders to embrace lockdowns, demanding religious mask-wearing and social distancing, and above all, insisting on unwavering enthusiasm for COVID vaccinations while immediately lecturing, shaming, and intimidating anyone who dared question this orchestrated response.

What Richmond discovered during COVID wasn't an aberration but the logical endpoint of what she now recognizes as Bailey's fundamentally authoritarian vision—a pyramidal power structure with unseen Masters at the top demanding total obedience from worker bees below, all wrapped in the language of spiritual evolution and planetary service. The Bailey literature, she explains, explicitly requires "immediate obedience and complete, unquestioning conformity" to telepathic communications from these Masters, training followers to suppress personal viewpoints and think "as one mind" while paradoxically claiming the physical world is "unreal and not a principle." This same dual-layer architecture—control mechanisms wrapped in moral justification—appears throughout the global governance systems that

, from the clearinghouse protocol that originated in 18th-century banking now appearing in everything from carbon credits to social credit scores, to the four-move playbook of crisis-intermediation-conditionality-control that played out perfectly during the pandemic with pre-existing "solutions" mysteriously ready for deployment.

’s

the Rockefeller Foundation orchestrating the climate narrative since the 1950s as a problem requiring global management, funding the same green NGOs and UN environmental programs that Bailey advocate Maurice Strong would lead, while Strong mentored Klaus Schwab at the World Economic Forum—creating what esc identifies as ethics weaponized as the primary control mechanism, where every expansion of power comes packaged as moral necessity and dissent becomes ethical failure.

Richmond's defection represents something far more significant than one scholar's disillusionment—it's the testimony of an insider who spent four decades defending a system before recognizing its true nature, offering us a rare glimpse into how spiritual movements serve as vehicles for political control. Her journey from true believer to "shocked skeptic and appalled defector" mirrors the awakening many experienced during COVID, when institutions they trusted revealed authoritarian foundations that had always existed beneath humanitarian rhetoric. Most crucially, Richmond identifies the core mechanism that makes these systems so effective: they exploit our moral impulses, making us feel righteous for our compliance while casting dissent as ethical failure. As she observes, "the best kind of dictatorship is the one you agree with, because it makes you feel 'righteous'"—whether that's accepting surveillance to protect the vulnerable, embracing poverty to save the planet, or injecting experimental substances to serve the collective good. The Bailey movement's current anticipation of 2025 as the year when Masters take "more direct control" isn't mystical prophecy but practical planning by very real architects of what Richmond now sees clearly: a system where Kashmir Shaivism's authentic spiritual insights were perverted into justification for power-hoarding, where Blavatsky's genuine occultism became cover for social engineering, and where the promise of ending warfare concealed the construction of a governance model that would make resistance itself impossible.

1. Maureen, could you please tell us about your background and what initially drew you to researching Alice Bailey and the Theosophical movement?

I was born and raised in the southern USA in the primarily rural state of Arkansas. At any early age, I became interested in symbolism, myth, and metaphysics. By age 12, I was keeping track of the birthdays and hence the sun signs of my schoolmates. In the early 1970s, I attended college in Memphis, TN, where my interest in mystical symbolism burgeoned. It was in Memphis that I first discovered The Secret Doctrine by founder of the Theosophical Society Helena Blavatsky and the Alice Bailey books while browsing shelves at a branch of the public library. At that time, my actual interest was in ceremonial magic, particularly of the Hermetic tradition. One of the Alice Bailey books was mistakenly shelved in that same section of the library, and I snatched it up, thinking it had to do with ritual. As it turned out, Bailey wrote nothing about the type of ceremonial ritual magic in which I was interested, but I was captured by the idealism of her writings, which purported to present a way to end warfare and injustice. It was 1973, the era of the Viet Nam War, an American military engagement which I deeply opposed. The promise of eradicating war and international conflict appealed to me deeply.

2. How did you first encounter the Bailey writings, and what was your journey like in becoming knowledgeable enough to write about this complex subject?

In my early 20s, I began reading the heavily metaphysical work of Alice Bailey in 1973 as an adjunct to my primary line of study in the western magical tradition. I’m an avid reader and note taker, and throughout most of my life, I’ve had an indefatigable curiosity about spiritual philosophies. I simply kept reading until I had consumed all 24 books of the Bailey corpus and a great deal of Theosophical literature as well. I read footnotes and collected bibliographies. Over the course of about four decades of reading, taking notes, and correlating, I accumulated a fairly encyclopaedic knowledge of Bailey and the Theosophical Society. At times, I interacted with various groups of scholars, particularly in Theosophical history, the Bailey work, and general religious studies. In the 1990s, I began to assemble exhaustive compilations of various topics from the Bailey books in an effort to nail down precisely what her works state and record it for the use of other students.

3. Alice Bailey claimed that most of her 24 books were telepathically dictated by a Tibetan lama. How do you approach this claim, and what psychological effects might this emphasis on telepathic obedience have on followers?

I must say at the outset that I am no longer a dedicated believer in or faithful adherent of either the Bailey literature or the Theosophical tradition. I went from the status of a quietly productive scholar and cerebral cheerleader for Bailey and Theosophy to a shocked sceptic and appalled defector during the covid period, when a face of the Bailey movement I had never squarely seen before and which I could not condone was starkly revealed to me.

The real problem with the Bailey material lies not in its metaphysics, which although decidedly convoluted and unabashedly verbose, is no more cumbersome or outrageous than many other teachings one might mention. The problem lies in the governance and leadership dynamic embodied in the Bailey books, in which the content leans heavily in the direction of a model for human society and planetary governance which is based not on power-sharing, but on power-hoarding. It posits a pyramidal scheme of influence, with the unseen and inaccessible Masters in the rarified atmosphere of the high Himalayas at the top calling all the shots, while the worker bees below are encouraged to offer nothing beyond complete and unflinching obedience. This arrangement has been swallowed whole and replicated by the Bailey movement itself, which during covid showed its teeth as an appallingly authoritarian organization, issuing harsh orders for followers to embrace lockdowns, wear masks religiously, social distance, and above all, unflinchingly and enthusiastically be injected with the so-called covid vaccinations. Those who questioned this stratagem were immediately lectured, shamed, and intimidated. Some caved. Others, like myself, saw the rigid authoritarianism nakedly revealed. I walked away and did not look back.

As far as telepathic inspiration goes, I think it is certainly possible as a source for any type of information of which the human mind may become aware, but as for Alice Bailey, I strongly suspect that the Masters with whom she claimed to communicate were nothing other than actual human beings to whom she looked up admiringly.

4. You mention Kashmir Shaivism as a particular influence on Bailey's work. How does this specific Hindu sect shape her philosophy differently than mainstream Hinduism or Buddhism would?

Both Blavatsky and Bailey refer to a 4,320,000,000 year evolutionary period called a kalpa. This together with their general characterization of an ultimate source called Parabrahm as capable of polarizing into the self and not-self locates both Blavatsky and Bailey in close proximity to the philosophy of Kashmir Shaivism, which posits the same kalpic time measurement and characterization of the ultimate principle.

An outstanding system of Indian religion which derives its name from traditional belief in the revelation of its foundational scriptures in Kashmir by Shiva, Kashmir Shaivism espouses a triplicity composed of God, soul, and matter, a notion strikingly similar to Bailey’s three cosmic functions or aspects, which she frequently labels spirit, soul, and matter. In addition, Kashmir Shaivism explains the divine creative process with a complex system of powers and functions called tattvas, a system reminiscent of Bailey’s many intermediary creative agencies. Further, Kashmir Shaivism treats of the cyclic reabsorption of manifest creation in reverse order of appearance, exactly as does the Bailey metaphysical system.

For these and other reasons, it appears that among the classical Indian philosophies, Bailey’s work may most closely resemble Kashmir Shaivism. In fact, in what may be a broad hint, Bailey opens her volume titled A Treatise on Cosmic Fire with an excerpt from the Shvetashvatara Upanishad, which Upanishad is one of the basic scriptures of Kashmir Shaivism, itself a doctrine which places definite emphasis upon the periodic death and rebirth of creation.

How any of this differs or resembles mainstream Hinduism or Buddhism is far too large a topic for this format and has been treated by various other authors.

5. Annie Besant led the Theosophical Society while also being a leadership figure in the American Fabian Society. How did this dual role influence Bailey's political and spiritual vision, particularly regarding the "New World Order"?

This is an interesting question that historians of the early Theosophical movements might take up. What I’ve been able to piece together is that the term New World Order originated with the Fabian Society, which was founded in the 1880s in the very same city and decade where and when Alice Bailey was raised - Manchester, England. Alice Bailey was born into English aristocracy, as she explains candidly in her autobiography, and English aristrocracy gave birth to the Fabian Society, which in the beginning aimed to perpetuate the world hegemony of the British Empire by weakening all sense of national sovereignty around the world. (What the English did to India in the late 1800s would be a good example of what the English aristocracy had in mind.) Later, the Fabian Society would put on airs of turning in a Marxist direction, while also advocating population control and eugenics. But the main point to grasp is that Alice Bailey grew up in an environment which could easily have put her in touch with the originators of the phrase, New World Order, which phrase appears abundantly throughout her works. Later in life, Bailey again encountered the influence of the Fabian Society in California during her involvement with the Theosophical Society, then under the guidance of Annie Besant, a member of the Fabian Society and one time leader of the American section. The phraseology is so similar and the trajectories so intersectional that it must be allowed that Bailey is likely to have been influenced by the philosophy of the Fabian Society.

6. Lucis Trust oversees programs like the Arcane School, Triangles, and World Goodwill. What exactly do these programs teach, and how do they work to spread Bailey's vision?

Lucis Trust maintains a website which answers all these questions admirably.

7. The Bailey literature states that "the physical world is unreal and not a principle." How does this doctrine play out practically for followers in terms of their daily lives, health decisions, and material needs?

I am no longer involved in the Bailey movement, but during the several decades in which I was involved, I noted many different responses to this notion. Many leading figures in Bailey have in the past stated that diet and lifestyle are not all that important. There is no real emphasis on financial productivity anywhere in the literature or in the movement. I would say this notion does not lead to good lifestyle choices. I myself ignored the Baileyesque disregard for the material plane and physical body. I’m a dedicated enthusiast of holistic health and believe firmly in the central importance of natural food, exercise, and contact with nature.

8. J. Gordon Melton credits Bailey's writings as foundational to the New Age Movement. What specific concepts from Bailey do you see reflected in contemporary spirituality?

Channelling, the idea of Ascended Masters, the notion of a figure called The Christ, the theories of the rays, and many other concepts from Bailey have been picked up and used in other presentations.

9. The Masters are said to require "immediate obedience and complete, unquestioning conformity" through telepathic communication. What are the psychological implications of training people to suppress personal viewpoints and think "as one mind"?

The psychological implications are precisely the problem. Most Bailey students see this unified response as a high ideal toward which to strive. It sounds good until one experiences something like the covid takeover crisis, in which total conformity of thought was sought by the engineers of the crisis and brutally enforced with censorship, imprisonments, fines, and the like.

10. Bailey's literature mentions 2025 as pivotal for the Masters taking more direct control. Given we're in 2025 now, what do current Bailey followers make of this prediction?

Since I am no longer in the movement, I have no direct experience of what current Bailey students are doing with this claim.

11. The path to mastership demands complete selflessness while expecting financial support for "The Plan." How did Bailey reconcile rejecting materialism while requiring material resources?

Right. It’s ridiculous, isn’t it? Of course it takes money to run an organization, an organization with an office in New York City, no less! I don’t think Bailey personally did rectify this dichotomy. This is one of the many contradictions in the writings, if you ask me.

12. You describe how the Bailey literature opposes nationalism and family identification in favor of planetary citizenship. How was this received in the nationalist atmosphere of the early-to-mid 20th century?

I think Bailey adherents largely glossed over and ignored this portion of the teaching and did not worry about it too much. Many were enthusiastic supporters of the United Nations as a method for resolving international tensions. Bailey students on the whole lean toward the liberal point of view and are not in general patriotic. There are exceptions, but the general rule is that Bailey students, especially before covid, were in no way nationalistic and saw nationalism as a distasteful lower expression.

13. The United Nations features prominently in post-1945 Bailey writings as the ideal forum for planetary governance. What specific role did Bailey envision for the UN in establishing her New World Order?

Bailey said that the Masters intended the UN to be the main site for planetary governance, but the New World Order was to manifest by the action of the Masters, who would place their loyal servants in positions of influence and power in every division of life. Post covid, this worries me because it is the same strategy implemented by Klaus Schwab to install his trainees in national governments and elsewhere throughout the world.

14. The connection you trace from Bailey through Maurice Strong to Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum is striking. How documented is this lineage of influence?

Strong died in 2015. In that year, quite a few articles about him were published in the mainstream media. It is no secret that Strong advised Schwab and sat on the Board of Directors of Schwab’s World Economic Forum. Many articles can be found on the internet to this effect. Additionally, the essays of Canadian historian Matthew Ehret have detailed the notion that Maurice Strong actually mentored Schwab. When during my covid research, I read Ehret’s work on Strong, I suddenly recalled that Strong had been a favorite of the Lucis Trust in the 1990s. I may be one of only a very few who remember that, and I only know because I was in the Arcane School at that time and received the insider mailings. What disturbs me is that Klaus Schwab uses some of the language of the Bailey books, such as New World Order, and some of the concepts, such as a small group of elites appointed to make decisions for the world while they reside in inaccessible mountain heights. Davos, anyone? Furthermore, to this day, Lucis Trust extolls the WEF and Davos gatherings as examples of movement toward the manifestation of the Divine Plan for Humanity. It takes no imagination to see that Lucis Trust is aligned and at one with Klaus Schwab and the WEF.

15. You mention that Lucis Trust leadership praised lockdowns as punishment for humanity's materialism. How did this align with their doctrine that the physical world is "unreal," and how did followers respond?

I have no idea. I certainly cannot speak for the leadership of the Lucis Trust, for I disagree with them heartily on covid policy and I suspect on a great deal more, given how they handled that crisis.

16. The deaths of Michael Robbins and Alan Oken after promoting COVID injections must have impacted the Bailey community. How has the movement processed these losses?

Again, I am not in the know on this. I walked away from the Bailey community in 2020 when I realized the seriousness of the mRNA threat, which Lucis leadership would not either examine or acknowledge.

17. When Lucis Trust was asked about similarities between their "New World Order" and the WEF's vision in a January 2020 group Zoom discussion, they declined to even acknowledge the question. What do you make of this response?

At first I thought it was simply an accidental failure to address an important point which emerged (rather urgently, I should say) on chat during a group Zoom call. Later, as I saw the situation develop, I came to suspect that the reason no distinction was made (when a perfect opportunity to do so had arisen) was that in fact, there was no distinction. In other words, I came to suspect that the Lucis leadership already knew good and well that the use of the phrase New World Order by Schwab and others was one and the same as the New World Order promoted by the Bailey books.

18. You note the irony of Lucis Trust praising the exclusive Davos gatherings while condemning materialism. How do Bailey followers reconcile this with their anti-materialistic teachings?

This would be a great question to send to the Lucis leadership in New York or London.

19. Given your research into the telepathic obedience doctrine, the "unreal" physical world concept, and the demand for conformity, do you see the Bailey teachings as genuinely spiritual or as something more controlling?

For decades I blithely thought the Bailey books were built entirely on altruism. After what I saw during covid, I now think quite oppositely. Unfortunately, the hierarchical leadership structure advocated by the books fits alarmingly well with the authoritarian paradigm at work during the covid crisis.

20. What are you currently working on regarding this topic, and where can readers follow your research and writings on the Bailey movement and its modern implications?

I no longer write about the Bailey material as it is no longer my frame of reference.

