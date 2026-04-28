Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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CreativePath's avatar
CreativePath
2h

Since US courts have declared corporations to be people, I cannot help but compare your description of corporate stagnation to the way humans block personal growth. Most humans have an impressive ability to block all information that opposes the status quo. They make up stories to cast suspicion on new information thus making their position of stagnation seem brilliant. They make no effort to choose a different direction and the inevitable result is disintegration.

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Squeeth's avatar
Squeeth
2h

As a student of institutional corruption I find your conclusions really rather interesting. I wonder though, if you are familiar with Erving Goffman's book Asylums?

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