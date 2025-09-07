Franklin O'Kanu's journey from pharmacist to writer began with a grieving woman clutching an antidepressant prescription. Her father had just died, and through tears she asked Franklin if she really needed the medication her doctor had prescribed for her grief. That moment crystallized everything wrong with the system he'd been trained to serve—here was modern medicine's answer to human sorrow: numb it with chemicals. Franklin told her what he knew to be true, that grief needed to be felt, not suppressed, and they put the medication on hold. Two years into his pharmacy career, after watching patient after patient receive drugs they didn't need for conditions that weren't diseases, he walked away. Not from pharmacy itself, but from what it had become—a distribution system for pharmaceutical dependencies rather than a practice of healing.

What Franklin discovered during his break from traditional pharmacy work went far beyond medicine. With time to read, research, and think, he began pulling at threads that unraveled his entire worldview. The classification of grief as a medical condition requiring pharmaceutical intervention. The deliberate creation of scarcity around abundant resources. The transformation of health from a natural state into a subscription service requiring constant medical management. Each revelation connected to the next, revealing patterns of deception that ran through every major institution—from healthcare to education to our fundamental understanding of human potential. This wasn't conspiracy thinking; it was pattern recognition. The same forces that convinced society to drug grieving daughters were the ones insisting we needed chronic medications for manufactured conditions, that our bodies were fundamentally broken and required constant chemical intervention, and that human beings were powerless without institutional guidance. Franklin saw it clearly: control through deception, scarcity through abundance denied, sickness through health suppressed.

Now Franklin writes daily on his Substack, sharing what he calls "unorthodoxy"—not to tear down systems overnight, but to plant seeds of awareness that can grow into genuine change. His message is both radical and remarkably practical: your body is designed to be healthy, modern medicine should be reserved for trauma care, and the deceptions that shape our world can only control us if we remain unaware of them. He still works within the system, still pays his bills, still takes his kids to checkups when required. But he's teaching his children about dragons—not that they don't exist, but that they can be defeated. He's showing readers how to recognize the patterns of manipulation in everything from mortgage terminology to vaccination schedules. Most importantly, he's demonstrating that awakening to these realities doesn't require despair or paranoia. It requires what he learned from chaos magic: a heart of ice to see the truth clearly, combined with the warmth of knowing this dance between light and dark has always been humanity's story. We're not the first to face systemic corruption, and we won't be the last. But armed with knowledge, grounded in spirit, and connected through growing communities of awareness, we can navigate this reality on our own terms.

With thanks to Franklin O’Kanu.

Unorthodoxy | Franklin O'Kanu | Substack

15 Questions (answers in the audio file above)

1. Franklin, you describe yourself as "The Alchemik Pharmacist" and write about examining spirituality within our material reality. Can you tell us about your background and what led you from pharmacy to becoming a writer challenging mainstream narratives?

2. You've mapped out extensive connections between vaccines, SIDS, and autism. Beyond identifying these problems, what practical steps can parents take right now to protect their children while still navigating a medical system that demands compliance?

3. You write about "knowing your enemy, knowing yourself, and knowing your focus" as ways to break free from menticide. Can you give us specific daily practices or mental exercises that have helped you personally maintain clarity in a world designed to confuse?

4. Your work suggests we're living through a massive deception that spans centuries. How do you stay psychologically grounded when confronting such overwhelming systemic corruption? What keeps you from falling into despair or paranoia?

5. You mention that realizing Earth is at the center of creation made your "spirit expand." Beyond the cosmological debate, how can readers practically apply this perspective shift to overcome feelings of insignificance or powerlessness in their daily lives?

6. In your writing about chemtrails, you had to explain them to your 2-year-old son. How are you preparing your children to navigate a world full of deceptions while still maintaining their innocence and wonder?

7. You've identified patterns of reclassification—polio to GBS, SIDS to suffocation, etc. What other current medical conditions or diagnoses should we be scrutinizing for similar manipulation?

8. Your background as a pharmacist gives you unique insight into the medical system. What's the most important thing healthcare workers who are beginning to question the system need to understand about their role in these deceptions?

9. You write about oil being abundant rather than scarce. Beyond the geological debate, how can understanding artificial scarcity transform how we approach other areas of life where we've been taught to accept limitation?

10. Many of your readers likely feel isolated when they try to share these truths with family and friends. What strategies have you found most effective for introducing these concepts without triggering immediate rejection?

11. You've studied how scientism replaced genuine spirituality. For those who've lost faith in organized religion but also reject materialist science, what practical spiritual framework do you recommend for navigating reality?

12. Your work reveals how language itself—through redefinition and reclassification—is used as a tool of control. What are the most important linguistic manipulations people should be aware of in their daily lives?

13. You often mention that "they never thought they'd get caught." As more people awaken to these deceptions, what do you think the next moves will be from those trying to maintain control?

14. Given everything you've uncovered about vaccines, modern medicine, and corporate deception, how do you personally approach health and healing for yourself and your family?

15. What are you currently researching or writing about that hasn't made it into your articles yet, and where can readers follow your ongoing work and engage with these ideas further?

