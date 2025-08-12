The entire edifice of modern virology rests on genetics, and genetics rests on DNA theory—but what if the foundation is rotten? Jamie Andrews has been methodically dismantling these scientific assumptions one control experiment at a time through his Virology Controls Studies Project. His work reveals something extraordinary: the PCR tests that defined a global pandemic, the genetic sequencing that claims to read our biological blueprint, the very concept of DNA as the "code of life"—all of it appears to be measuring electrical charges and computer-generated artifacts rather than any actual biological reality. When you can extract the same "DNA" from strawberries using dish soap that laboratories claim to extract from human cells with expensive kits, when uninfected cell cultures show particles identical to claimed viruses under electron microscopy, when the PCR gives positive results for household foods, you're not looking at sophisticated science—you're looking at an elaborate fraud that has colonized our understanding of life itself.

What makes Andrews' work so devastating is that he's doing what virologists never do: proper controls. Following in the footsteps of researchers like Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos and Stefan Lanka, he contracted independent laboratories to run the exact experiments used to "prove" viral existence—but without any virus present. The results should shock anyone who trusts modern medicine. His team took uninfected Vero cell cultures through the standard "virus isolation" protocol and found particles that matched "SARS-CoV-2," "Measles," and "HIV" by exact size, shape, coating, and visible inclusions. In over 150 electron microscopy images from live sessions where they could choose what to photograph, the "viruses" that supposedly cause global pandemics were indistinguishable from cellular debris created by starving cells in toxic culture medium. The control is science itself—without it, you're dealing with illogical falsehoods dressed up as discovery.

The PCR fraud runs even deeper. After conducting over 200 tests on household foods and products with a thermocycler at home, Andrews discovered that the test doesn't detect genetic sequences—it detects electrical charge. Things high in ionic components consistently produce positive results. The literature openly admits this: PCR is verified by gel electrophoresis, which is literally just battery terminals in gel attracting negatively charged particles. When the first COVID primer sets were sent to U.S. labs in 2020, many got positives in their negative controls using just nuclease-free water. The same "genetic testing" that supposedly identifies your ancestry can't even distinguish between human and dog DNA—when someone submitted a sample claiming to be canine, they received specific breed percentages. This isn't sophisticated molecular biology; it's watching charged particles move through gel and pretending you're reading the code of life. Meanwhile, forensic DNA testing accuracy dropped from 99.8% claimed to just 6% when Barry Scheck forced NIST to conduct blinded studies they'd never bothered to run.

This work is vital because it exposes how deep the deception goes. No complete human genome was actually sequenced until 2023—the earlier versions were computer-assembled composites with 8-10% gaps. Jonathan Latham documents how the most comprehensive genetic studies ever conducted show genes contribute at most 5-10% to common diseases, yet this failure gets buried while researchers chase "missing heritability" that doesn't exist. Tam points out that DNA extraction still uses the same harsh chemical methods from 1869—acids, bases, and solvents that likely create or destroy what they claim to isolate. A pufferfish supposedly has 22,000 genes while humans have only 18,000, Franklin's famous X-ray diffraction pattern can be reproduced from ballpoint pen springs, and forensic DNA accuracy drops from 99.8% to 6% when actually tested blind. Andrews saw through it early, watching his friends work with India's homeless through 2020, seeing no change in sickness among thousands living in supposedly perfect conditions for contagion. When 8 out of 12 men developed cold symptoms after 17 weeks in complete Antarctic isolation, timed with a cold snap, the game was up. Without DNA theory as portrayed, genetics collapses; without genetics, virology collapses; without virology, the entire justification for poisoning populations through vaccination crumbles. This is why Jamie Andrews' control experiments matter: they're not just exposing bad science, they're pulling the thread that unravels a multi-trillion dollar deception built on measuring electrical charges and calling them the code of life.

With thanks to

.

The Virology Controls Studies Project | Jamie Andrews

Leave a comment

Share

1. Jamie, can you please tell us about your background and what led you to start questioning mainstream virology? Was there a particular moment or discovery that set you on this path?

I’m British, living in Fance, very slowly renovating a Maison de Maitre (Large country house) into an off-grid homestead. My background, scientifically, was formally only an undergrad degree in Geology, more than a couple of decades ago. However I had a very good secondary school (High School) education and in particular a teacher who taught me HOW to think and not WHAT to think.

This is a rarity these days as it is dangerous to the institutions that the indoctrinating schooling system is set up to protect. What led me to start questioning virology was from these days forward, as I found out about the Anthropogenic Climate Change scam, when at University, looking at Lake Vostok Ice Core samples in mass spec. The data showed clearly a lag of CO2 by about 6/800 yrs against PaleoClimate Data.

Going into 2020 I already had a grounding, that it was totally plausible for a global data fraud to be possible, as I had seen the political and News Media cover-up of the clear science contra to the mainstream narrative in regards to Climate Change.

Directly relating to virology, the couple of things that really set alarm bells off early, was the fact that it was the UN (WHO) that was seemingly in control of the Scamdemic data and response. Given the entire Climate Change fraud had been perpetuated by the UN (IPCC) it was the same culprit.

I also had a few friends who did charity work on the streets of India, working with the homeless. These conditions were some of the most polluted, malnourished, dirty and cramped in the world. I spoke consistently through 2020 to these people who noticed not a single change to the relative sickness of the thousands of people they saw on a daily basis. I could see there was a huge gulf between what was being reported by the news and what was happening in supposedly the most prime conditions, according to germ theory, for contagion of supposed Biological Pathogens. If the mainstream narrative of contagion were correct, everyone in the streets of India would have been ill or dead, it would have been a war zone, but in reality nothing changed.

2. The Virology Controls Studies Project is an ambitious undertaking. What exactly are control studies, and why do you believe they're so important for testing the foundations of virology?

A control, for me, IS Science. Over the last few centuries Science has been captured and politicized by the State and its institutions to the point where I believe that almost nothing is rooted in reality anymore. The Control is the A/B comparison removing the thing you are studying (The Independent Variable) to see if the claimed thing you think is happening (Observable effect) is actually caused by the thing (IV) or not.

It IS the most basic safety mechanism, to verify that what you are studying is based on a logical truth. Without a control or in the case of Virology, with controls that fail, you are by proxy dealing with illogical falsehoods.

So it is no wonder that Virology very rarely has adequate controls to safety check its methods. It is therefore incumbent to carry out these necessary controls, to falsify the Virological Method, as we are doing, following in the footsteps of a handful of people such as Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos and Stefan Lanka.

3. In your work on DNA extraction, you demonstrate that the same "genetic material" can be extracted from strawberries using dish soap and salt. What does this tell us about what's actually being extracted in these procedures?

DNA extraction is a pretty entry level practical experiment conducted in nearly every education system globally. Mixing the pulp of a fruit, usually strawberries, with salt and dish soap then separating off the gloop with ethanol. The claim is that this salt and dish-soap is essential to breakdown the cell walls and release the DNA.

In some fun kitchen science, I showed that in fact neither the salt, nor the dish soap is needed to separate out the gloop that they claim is the “Building Blocks of Life”. Interestingly the extraction of claimed DNA is carried out in industrial laboratories still using salt and dish soap ( just with a 10x markup in price).

4. The PCR test became ubiquitous during recent years. You argue it's measuring electrical charge rather than genetic sequences. Can you walk us through how you arrived at this conclusion?

It is not really an argument that the PCR test IS measuring Electrical charge, the literature actively tells you so. The PCR is verified by Gel Electrophoresis which is essentially a couple of battery terminals in a Gel and the thing you are studying is attracted to the anode as the things they claim are “DNA” are negatively charged.

I arrived at this conclusion by conducting yet unreleased PCR control studies using a PCR reagents kit and thermocycler at home. Over 200 tests done, testing all sorts of household foods and products. I noticed that things said to contain lots of Ionic components were giving me positive results and “Moving the Needle” the most.

When I investigated the literature and started to pull apart why that might be, it was clear to me that these ionic components were the things being measured in the PCR and verified in Gel Electrophoresis.

5. Your forensic genetics article mentions that DNA testing accuracy dropped from 99.8% to just 6% in blinded studies. How did the Innocence Project uncover these startling statistics?

Well yes, this startling gulf in claimed Sequencing accuracy to observed accuracy when blinded (Controlled) was what started my questioning of the area of Genetics (which is really actually what is the cornerstone of the Virological fraud). Barry Scheck was a lawyer on OJ Simpson’s “Dream Team” and I guess someone that had the balls to actually challenge mainstream science, somewhat. He asked whether there were any blinded accuracy studies of forensics data carried out to verify the accuracy claims. He was stunned when NIST (The governing agency covering forensic science) had NEVER conducted such a trial, so forced them to do one.

6. You've conducted transmission electron microscopy on control cultures. What did you find when you looked at uninfected cell cultures, and why is this significant?

We contracted an Independent Microscopy Laboratory to image the uninfected cultures. We blinded the purpose of these experiments with a brief that we were looking for Extracellular Vesicles. We received back just 9 images only 6 of those were any use to us. However in those 6 images we managed to cross refence by exact size, shape, coating and visible inclusions 3 “Viruses”: “Sars Cov 2”, “Measles” and “HIV”.

By the time this article goes out, it will have been announced that we have conducted more Microscopy experiments taking over 150 images in a live open-scope session where we could choose what to take images of. In these new experiments we got to compare and contrast between the 10% growth medium negative control and the 2% FBS test medium.

This is significant because it is the PHYSICAL realm where they claim to point at a particular particle and give it a label. All the other tests are just assumptions based on ascribed values and metrics of the chemical reagents in the tests. In the PHYSICAL realm we can confidently say that these things they are pointing and declaring “Viruses” are in fact just cellular debris from the cells breaking down and dying in harsh starvation environments in vitro.

7. The concept of "gain of function" research has been widely discussed. You call it "Gain of Fiction" - what's the basis for your scepticism about bioweapon narratives?

The basis for my scepticism about the Bioweapon narrative is really a culmination of the entirety of my work: The Unanimous Negative Contagion Studies over the past 2 centuries show that Contagion of Biological pathogens is a myth. The most recent of which was conducted with the claimed “Bioweapon” “Sars Cov 2” where they gave people this claimed purified weapon and nobody got sick. They published this in the leading Biological Paper, Nature, entitled “Scientists tried to give people Covid and Failed”.

My scepticism also extends from my more recent venture into debunking the genetics and DNA fraud. I don’t think any of these claimed genetic modifications/transfections etc are happening in the way that they claim.

8. In your Antarctic base study article, you describe how 8 out of 12 men developed cold symptoms after 17 weeks in complete isolation. What does this suggest about the nature of respiratory illness?

This was the most complete contagion study done in the most controlled of environments. Given that it was a completely secluded Antarctic base where it had been 17 weeks since anyone had last visited, people displaying respiratory symptoms can't possibly have “Caught” this disease from a biological pathogen. The study even goes as far, which is a rarity, to note the exact timing of this with a cold snap weather change.

It is one of over 200 contagion studies ever conducted in history that unanimously show that contagion of biological pathogens is a myth.

9. You argue that exosomes are being mistaken for viruses. How did you reach this conclusion, and what do you think these particles actually are?

An Exosome is a claimed particle with an almost identical appearance and function to a virus. I think that the exosome narrative was a red herring to distract away from the truth of “No Virus”. I think, and it is very apparent when studying our newest TEM work that ALL of the claimed particles; Exosomes, Endosomes, Lysosomes and Viruses are all just mislabelled inert cellular debris.

The claim that these things are “messengers” carrying “DNA” to me is wrong. In terms of Cellular Biology I think that all of these extremely complex claimed procedures that are happening are incorrect. I think the cell is a much more basic thing than we are told to believe.

10. Your work suggests that genetic sequencing involves heavily manipulating data through computer algorithms. Can you explain the "De Bruijn Graph" issue in layman's terms?

Working from the assumption that “DNA” exists and is possible to read in a string of nucleotides (Which I do not believe), there are a mountain of logical floors and errors in the sequencing process itself. None more so than the De Bruijn Graph method of assembly which is a computer based mathematical algorithm used to stitch together short sequences. The way in which they are stitched together makes it impossible that the results represent anything found in nature because it knowingly forces and manipulates sections together until they fit.

11. You mention that anthrax, historically considered a bioweapon, isn't actually contagious. What evidence supports this claim, and what was really happening in those industrial wool factories?

Well, mainstream scientific institutions such as the CDC and NIH say that Anthrax is not Contagious. I am assuming, given that in the past 70 years only a handful of people have been said to have died from Anthrax, so guess it would just be a bit obvious they were lying if they claimed otherwise.

All of those deaths and injuries happened in Industrial Wool factories where Arsenic and Lead based pesticides were used frequently to disinfect the wool. This is a clear and obvious chemical poisoning as has happened with lots of claimed “Biological” outbreaks such as BSE and Polio.

12. The concept of "primer dimer" seems central to your PCR critique. What happens when these tests are run with just water, and what does this reveal?

Primer Dimer is one of hundreds of rescue devices used to cover up the failings of the fraudulent PCR test. It is claimed that a nucleotide sequence (If it existed) could bind to itself and cause amplification in a PCR assay with just 3 nucleotides in the right order. This in itself destroys the specificity claims of the PCR.

The negative control in a PCR assay is done with Nuclease Free Water. In many of the first Primer Sets sent out around U.S labs in 2020 they were receiving positives in their negative controls. This is really a wholesale debunk showing that the PCR does not measure what it claims to measure.

13. You write about dissolving DNA and the impossibility of reading sequences in liquid solution. Why is this physical reality problem so fundamental to genetic testing?

The entire process of PCR and DNA sequence takes place in liquid format. The powdered chemicals they claim are DNA/RNA are dissolved into solution. The claim that a string of physical chemicals can be read from left to right like a book is absurd.

This is one of the most fundamental flaws of the entire process that really they have very little answer for, they certainly can’t zoom in and show you these sequences with any sort of microscopy. They must rely, once again, on charge based tests such as Mass Spectrometry (which also comes with a whole raft of assumptions and impossibilities) to imply there is anything there.

14. Your articles suggest that many different biological molecules - proteins, enzymes, antibodies - are all measured the same way through electrophoresis. What are the implications of this?

When you apply the same level of scrutiny that many are now applying to virology , all of these claimed “bio”chemicals fall apart exceptionally quickly. Proteins, Enzymes, Antibodies can’t be seen with microscopy, they are only implied to exist through ultimately exactly the same methods of charge based test like Gel Electrophoresis or chemical assays where they are knowingly binding Ionic components like Copper to produce colorimetric changes that are assumed to be indicative of whatever is claimed.

I am highly sceptical of all of these claimed “Bio”Chemicals, to me they are reified in exactly the same way as “viruses” and used to claim that scientists have an extremely detailed knowledge of nanoscale chemical cellular processes, when indeed I think they are living in a world of fantasy based on a few ropey tests.

15. Epigenetics has become increasingly popular as an explanation for how environmental factors influence gene expression without changing DNA sequences. In your DNA Hoax series, you mention that epigenetics acts as a 'rescue device' for genetics, similar to how the immune system concept props up germ theory. You note that they're now claiming things like sun exposure can literally change genetics over generations. What's your take on the epigenetics phenomenon - is it another layer of complexity being added to save a failing theory, or is there something valid being observed but misinterpreted?

Certainly inherited traits are an undeniable observation, similar to patterns of disease. What the mechanism for inherited traits are, I have not quite formulated any in depth thinking yet ( not that any replacement theory is needed to be able to falsify the mainstream view).

So yes, I believe that the Epigenetics phenomenon is just a rescue device to cover over the cracks when the theory falls about at the merest of scrutiny. At its very basic level, to me, Epigenetics cannot be a “thing” largely because I don’t think genetics are a “thing”. I don’t think that DNA exists, certainly not in the highly specific way it is claimed, being the “code for life”.

16. The role of ions and pH in disease states is a recurring theme in your work. How might changes in body chemistry explain what we call infectious disease?

Well pH is really just a measurement of Hydrogen IONS, so effectively the IONIC content is one in the same as pH, or very similar at least. There was a unified theory put out by Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos called the Redox Theory which looked at Ionic components as a complete driver of cellular functions, most notably in Cellular Division (Mitosis) and also Oncogenesis (cancer formation).

I tend to agree with the fundamentals of this theory that Cellular Processes are actually much more simple than we are led to believe and are just a constant balancing act of Ionic Concentrations at the cellular level but also holistically in the body.

17. You suggest that virology might be a "red herring" compared to the broader issues with PCR and genetic testing. Can you elaborate on why you see PCR as the more fundamental problem?

The entire narrative of Virology hangs on Genetics. It is claimed that a virus is just a strand of DNA/RNA, really it is not possible to debunk virology without debunking genetics too. For me, the Viral story is really quite stupid and I think has run its course. The entire Scamdemic of 2020 was a PCR fabrication, without that test (really as the Antigen test MUST be verified by PCR) there was no Scamdemic.

When you look into the future, PCR is now being used to diagnose Cancers from Breast cancer to Leukemia and more. They are claiming to be able to design bespoke genetic medications for cancers. Really the blueprint is obvious to me that they are not going to need the very ropey “virus” story anymore when they can just cut straight to a “Cancer Pandemic”, far more profitable to “cure” and far fewer sceptics out there like there are now with the MASSIVE “Anti-Vax” movement.

18. What are you currently working on with the Virology Controls Studies Project, and how can readers follow your ongoing research and support your work?

I have just announced a new project I have been working on for the past 6 months. In collaboration with a new set of laboratories and researchers, we conducted more Cell Culture Isolation Controls, this time with Vero cells. We then took those lines and imaged them in a 2hr open Scope session comparing the 10% FBS Healthy cells in contrast to the 2% FBS starvation medium.

We were able to take over 150 images and are releasing all of the raw data Opensource for anyone to put their interpretation over it. We are also doing our own interpretation and write-ups as well as feeding the information into AI which has Objectively Cross-Referenced numerous “Virus” particles in the uninfected cultures.

All of the experiments and theoretical research is being released on Substack for Free and Opensource but any donations are a great help to put towards these costly experiments.

https://substack.com/@controlstudies

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While 99% of everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.