Luc Lelievre
10h

I understand what this is really about. The pet food industry damaged my beloved cats’ health in ways no veterinarian could reverse.

eileen
7h

Yeah, put them on a fresh food diet and a lot of the irritating stuff goes away, like allergies, stinky ears, liver or kidney issues, DCM, in dogs as well as cats, and the animals are in much better health. What about vaccinosis? Those signs are more subtle as the animal never gets completely well after fixing the diet. Some issues still persist: like arthritis (could be related to too early desexing), heavy metal burdens and hypothyroidism, which, IMO, is caused by a defective HPA axis -removing an animal's gonads.

This issue is not food related, although it is exacerbated by poor nutrition. I think we need to understand the difference between not being sick like you see when you switch to a fresh food diet, regardless of whether you buy the raw food from a pet food company or make it yourself and thriving. We get so used to seeing people who are not sick, but not thriving, that we think not being obviously sick is now the new normal.

Why do we force vaccines on pets (mostly dogs) that spend their time indoors or a fenced yard??? Rabies is in the wild, and if we are so concerned about it because of where we live, by all means jab your pet; just clean up the pet's system afterwards. The internet is full of great ideas on how to do that. Notice that as we ramped up our desire for more fresh options, especially for big dogs, the cartel that runs our sick care system started rolling out rabies vaccines using mRNA shots, leaving thimeserol vaccines as the only other alternative (the older one).

If you own your dwelling, don't license your pet, and feed your pet fresh, so they don't feel bad and start snapping at people or other dogs, the puppets in the government will not know your dog's rabies status ... because they don't even know your pet exists. If you take advantage of these Be Your Own Vet programs on the internet, you don't have to see a vet except in severe illness or trauma every once in a while and if they insist on a jab, so be it. At least your pet won't be overvaccinated. Just say No.

