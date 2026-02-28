A three-year-old female Golden Retriever had uncontrollable epilepsy. Maximum dosages of Primadone — a powerful anticonvulsant — could not stop the seizures. The dog was headed for euthanasia.

Alfred Plechner, DVM, suggested a dietary change. Switch to a non-meat kibble. The seizures stopped. The dog was weaned off all medication. Three years later: no seizures, no drugs. Something in the commercial food had been causing the epilepsy.

Plechner documented this pattern across thousands of patients over decades of practice. Blood panels on epileptic animals consistently showed the same markers: cortisol deficiency, elevated estrogen, disrupted IgA antibodies, food hypersensitivity. The endocrine system was broken. The immune system was destabilised. Food molecules the body couldn’t properly process were circulating into the brain and triggering neurological explosions.

The conventional veterinary response to this? Phenobarbital for the rest of the animal’s life. No one tests for cortisol. No one changes the diet. No one asks why the brain is short-circuiting.

This finding — and hundreds like it — is the reason I produced a book.

What Your Vet Can’t Tell You: The Root Causes of Chronic Disease in Dogs and Cats is approximately 51,000 words across sixteen chapters, five practical appendices, an annotated bibliography, and a resource directory. It is entirely new material — not a repackaging of previously published essays. Every chapter was written from the ground up, drawing on ten authoritative veterinary texts by named practitioners including Plechner, Pitcairn, Hamilton, Messonnier, Schwartz, O’Driscoll, de Bairacli Levy, and Martin.

I have written individual essays on pet food, vaccines, allergies, flea control, cancer, and leaky gut. Each one investigated a specific problem. But the deeper I went, the more obvious it became that these were not separate problems. They were surface expressions of the same underlying dysfunction — and understanding that dysfunction required a structure that individual essays cannot provide.

The book builds a cumulative argument. Evidence established in Chapter 1 makes the claims in Chapter 9 undeniable. The endocrine-immune mechanism introduced as theory in the opening chapters arrives as clinical application in the condition chapters. The dietary science from Chapter 2 makes the therapeutic protocols in Chapter 5 logically inevitable. You cannot get this architecture from a series of standalone essays any more than you can understand a building by looking at individual bricks.

Part One (Chapters 1–4) builds the case. Chapter 1 documents the chronic disease epidemic — nearly half of all dogs over ten die of cancer, and veterinarians report seeing cancer regularly in animals aged one, two, and three. Plechner’s endocrine-immune mechanism explains how a defective adrenal cortex cascades through cortisol deficiency, estrogen elevation, IgA disruption, gut permeability, and immune collapse — producing allergies, seizures, digestive disease, behavioural instability, and cancer susceptibility from a single root cause. Chapter 2 follows Ann Martin’s investigation into what actually goes into commercial pet food — the rendering process, the condemned source materials, the chemical preservatives linked to organ damage. Chapter 3 examines vaccination itself — through Catherine O’Driscoll’s research and Donald Hamilton’s clinical observations: duration-of-immunity studies that have never been conducted, adverse reactions that are rarely reported, an annual revaccination schedule built on assumption rather than evidence, and the clinical experience of practitioners who stopped vaccinating entirely and watched their patients’ health transform. Chapter 4 traces the structural reasons veterinarians cannot tell you what this book tells you — two days of nutrition training in veterinary school, nearly all of it funded by pet food manufacturers, and a practice model designed to identify and suppress symptoms rather than investigate causes.

Part Two (Chapters 5–8) provides the therapeutic toolkit. Nutrition as medicine — three levels of dietary change from upgrading commercial food to full raw feeding, plus Plechner’s elimination protocol for allergic animals. Homeopathy as explained by Hamilton and Pitcairn — the law of similars, potentisation, the minimum dose, and practical home prescribing for acute conditions. Herbal medicine drawing on de Bairacli Levy’s sixty-year tradition and Messonnier’s pharmacological evidence — echinacea, milk thistle, slippery elm, turmeric, boswellia, with specific dosing and safety data. Acupuncture and Chinese medicine through Schwartz’s five-element framework, with enough theory for the reader to understand what a practitioner is doing and why.

Part Three (Chapters 9–16) applies the framework to specific conditions: allergies and skin disease, digestive disorders, arthritis, cancer, seizures and behavioural conditions, kidney and liver disease, urinary conditions, and vaccine-related illness. Each chapter connects the condition to the root-cause mechanism, explains why the conventional approach fails to resolve it, and provides a full therapeutic protocol — dietary, supplemental, herbal, homeopathic, and acupuncture-based. Chapter 16 closes the book by returning to the ear-infection dog from the Introduction and resolving the case with everything the reader has learned.

The appendices are designed to be used, not read once and forgotten.

Appendix A: Home Remedy Quick Reference — a condition-indexed chart. Your dog is vomiting at 2am: dietary response, herbal options, homeopathic options, and when to call the vet. All on one page.

Appendix B: The Transition Diet Guide — a week-by-week protocol for switching from commercial food to homemade, including troubleshooting for animals who refuse new food, detox symptoms, and what to expect at each stage.

Appendix C: Supplement Dosing Chart — weight-based dosing for every supplement referenced in the book, organised by animal size, in a single table. Print it. Pin it to the wall above the food bowl.

Appendix D: Questions to Ask Your Veterinarian — a one-page checklist for any proposed treatment, vaccine, or surgery. Take it to the appointment.

Appendix E: Health Journal Template — daily, weekly, and monthly tracking formats that turn scattered observations into pattern recognition.

I created this book because animals cannot ask their veterinarians to explain the side effects. They cannot refuse a vaccine. They cannot choose what goes into their food bowl. The person responsible for those decisions needs the evidence to make them well. That evidence exists — in published veterinary texts, in clinical reports from named practitioners, in the regulatory record. This book puts it in one place.

The full book is available now for paid subscribers, along with a one-hour Deep Dive audio conversation about the book.

