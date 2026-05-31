In 2009, a research team in Denmark gave esomeprazole — the active ingredient in Nexium — to 60 healthy volunteers for eight weeks. None of them had reflux. None had heartburn. The other 60, the control group, received placebo throughout. In the four weeks after the PPI was stopped, 44% of those who had taken it reported clinically significant heartburn, acid regurgitation, or dyspepsia, compared with 15% in the placebo group. The trial, by Reimer and colleagues, was published in Gastroenterology. It is one of the clearest examples in modern pharmacology of a medication producing the condition it claims to treat.

The mechanism the trial uncovered is called rebound acid hypersecretion. When a proton pump inhibitor is taken for weeks or months, the body compensates for the loss of stomach acid by multiplying the cells that produce it. When the drug is stopped, those cells surge — producing more acid than the patient was making before the prescription was ever written. The reflux the patient feels at that point is real. The mistake is in the conclusion drawn from it: that the drug must be needed indefinitely, when what is being treated is the withdrawal effect of the drug itself.

Approximately 15% of the U.S. population now takes a PPI. The original FDA approval, granted to omeprazole in 1989, was for short-term use — typically four to eight weeks for the healing of ulcers and erosive oesophagitis. Most current prescriptions run for years. Many run for decades. The drug that was approved for an eight-week course is routinely refilled without review until the patient dies of something else. The Reimer trial explains why: once the body has adapted to the drug, stopping it produces symptoms that look like the original condition returning. The patient resumes the medication and concludes they need it for life.

The document is a twelve-page formatted guide — ten questions with their Key Facts, two paragraphs of context behind each, a routing table to find the questions that match your situation, and a one-page Quick Reference to print and take to the appointment.

Here is Question 4, one of the ten:

Question 4: What is the documented evidence on long-term PPI use and B12 deficiency, magnesium depletion, bone fractures, kidney disease, and dementia risk? Key Fact: Published cohort studies link long-term PPI use to a 74% increased risk of severe kidney disease (Lazarus et al., 2016), a 33% increased risk of dementia (Gomm et al., 2016), an 80% increased risk of stomach cancer in long-term users, significant bone fracture risk from impaired calcium absorption, and a 25% increase in mortality compared with the alternative class of acid-reducing drugs (Xie et al., 2017). The harms of long-term PPI use are documented in published cohort studies that the prescribing physician is rarely asked to summarise at the point of prescription. Lazarus and colleagues, in JAMA Internal Medicine, found that PPI users had a 74% higher risk of severe kidney disease, with a 142% increased risk of death among those who developed it. Gomm and colleagues, in JAMA Neurology, found a 33% increased risk of dementia in long-term PPI users. A meta-analysis examining long-term use and stomach cancer found an 80% increase in risk, particularly in patients with H. pylori. Long-term users show impaired absorption of vitamin B12, magnesium, calcium, and iron — and the consequences of these depletions extend to fatigue, mood changes, muscle cramps, irregular heart rhythm, and progressive bone loss. The fracture risk associated with long-term PPI use is significant enough that the FDA added a warning to all PPI labels in 2010.

One context paragraph above. A second, going deeper into the mechanism and the implications, sits inside the document along with the other nine questions.

The other nine cover what stomach acid actually does, the long-term harms of acid suppression, the rebound mechanism that traps patients on the drugs, the deprescribing protocols that work, the dietary triggers, and the structural alternatives.

The evidence in this instalment is drawn from Unbekoming’s compilation Stomach Acid and its “Blockers”, which assembles work from Jonathan Wright (Why Stomach Acid Is Good for You), A Midwestern Doctor’s essay “Stomach Acid Is Critical For Health”, the FDA original approval documents for omeprazole and lansoprazole, the major cohort studies named above (Lazarus, Gomm, Xie), the Reimer rebound trial (Gastroenterology, 2009), and the Garfinkel deprescribing study showing that discontinuing unnecessary medications in elderly patients reduced mortality by 23%.

If you or someone you know has an appointment coming up — yours or a family member’s, a first heartburn complaint or a long-term PPI prescription up for renewal — print the Quick Reference page and take it with you.

If there is a screening test, a prescription, or a procedure where you needed the right questions before you walked into the room, put it in the comments. The next topics will come from what you need most.

A paid subscription unlocks the full Questions for Your Doctor series — every instalment as it publishes, the back catalogue of guides already available, and the underlying books and essay summaries that make the case in depth.

Reflux Prescription: Questions for Your Doctor is available for download below.

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