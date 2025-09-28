Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
12h

The World Order sets up countless groups to promote any type of idea, and then sets up other groups to fanatically oppose them, but the masters have no dedication to anything except slavery." The World Order Eustace Mullins 1992

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Brandon S.'s avatar
Brandon S.
10h

The author seems to believe that "the elites" are those frontmen who we are presented with as the "leaders" of the above mentioned "systems". Hitler, Napoleon, Robespierre, etc.

And that their removal/downfall is representative of the system collapsing or being fundamentally altered.

Clearly the collapse of the systems that those men represented, did not result in less centralization...just look around us, the world has never been more centralized/controlled.

I would suggest the possibility that the rise and fall of systems/empires/governments is a planned necessity that the "elites" understand and account for, and (most likely) control.

The Wars, Revolutions and "public resistance" that we are told occur, are coordinated events and/or simple narratives that we are told, that turn into our (hi)stories.

the difficult truth is, that even if it were possible for an outraged mass of people to somehow all agree to coordinate and overthrow a government (I'm doubtful this is even possible outside of small communities), that another centralized system will inevitably replace it.

People want to be led, this is obvious. And there will always be a small group of people who are willing and able to do the leading.

It is a safe assumption that the powerful and rich groups have been in control all along, building and tearing down "empires" as needed. All the while, from the perception of "the masses", great change is occurring, and the people have the power to resist.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture