European fishermen sailed the Atlantic coast throughout the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries. They had extensive, prolonged contact with Native American populations. They traded goods. They shared physical space. And during this entire period — over a hundred years — there is no historical commentary on the existence of disease or epidemics among the indigenous peoples they encountered.¹

What the early accounts do describe is health. Raymond Obomsawin, in his report Historical and Scientific Perspectives on the Health of Canada’s First Peoples, notes that early European visitors marveled at the Native Americans’ robust constitutions and physical vitality. As Obomsawin points out, since the primary purpose of early contact was commercial exploitation of natural resources, any visible evidence of physical weakness or sickness among the indigenous inhabitants would have drawn keen interest.¹ It didn’t, because there was none to observe.

Samuel de Champlain established the first European settlement at Quebec on the St. Lawrence River in 1608. The first recorded outbreaks of disease among Native Americans in the Ottawa Valleys did not occur until 1734 to 1741 — more than a century later.² It was not until the 1800s that smallpox, dysentery, typhus, yellow fever, tuberculosis, and syphilis became prevalent in the aboriginal population.²

That gap — between first contact and first disease — is the single most important fact in this entire story. If European germs were the cause of indigenous death, disease should have appeared immediately. It didn’t. It appeared only after something else happened first.

Support Independent Investigative Journalism and Research

This work remains free because paid subscribers make it possible. If you find value here, consider joining them.

What paid subscribers get: Access to all books I’ve written plus 1-2 new ones per month. e.g.

The DMSO Book

Chlorine Dioxide

The PSA Trap

Breast Cancer

Drilling for Profit

What Your Vet Can’t Tell You

Plus: Access to the Deep Dive Audio Library — 180+ in-depth discussions (30-50 min each) exploring the books behind these essays. New discussions regularly added. That’s 100+ hours of content for less than the price of a single audiobook.

[Upgrade to Paid – $5/month or $50/year]

unbekoming@outlook.com

Give a gift subscription

They Marveled at Their Health

The documentary record on pre-contact indigenous health is remarkably consistent across centuries, continents, and observers.

The Frenchman Jean de Léry lived among indigenous peoples in what is now Brazil in the mid-sixteenth century. Léry, whose objective style earned the praise of the ethnologist Claude Lévi-Strauss, recorded that these people were far healthier than Europeans, suffered less from diseases, and that it was rare to see anyone among them who was lame, one-eyed, or deformed. Many reached ages of one hundred to one hundred and twenty years, and few had white or grey hair.³ Every other sixteenth-century traveler who encountered these populations recorded the same observation — vivid beauty and stable health among people who ate natural foods and lived simply.³

In the Americas, David Stannard documents in American Holocaust that the Aztec capital of Tenochtitlan operated aqueduct systems that amazed Cortés and his men, piping clean drinking water from deep springs into the city while Europeans were drawing their water from polluted rivers. The Spanish were astonished by the personal cleanliness of the population and their extensive use of soaps, deodorants, and breath sweeteners.⁴

This is a critical detail. The single most important factor in the reduction of disease in Europe was sanitary reform. The indigenous populations of the Americas had already achieved standards of hygiene that European cities would not match for centuries. To claim that these people — cleaner, better-nourished, and healthier than their colonizers by every available measure — were somehow uniquely vulnerable to diseases that rarely killed Europeans, requires the listener to ignore everything the documentary record actually says.

Meanwhile, the Europeans who arrived on these shores lived in conditions that the medical establishment itself would later identify as the primary drivers of disease. Stannard quotes J.H. Elliott’s description of fifteenth-century Spain: the rich ate to excess while the rest of the population starved. Roadside ditches filled with stagnant water served as public latrines.⁴ The majority of the population had limited or no access to clean water, drank polluted water, and rarely washed.

The question is not why the indigenous peoples became sick. The question is why someone would look past the documented conditions of their destruction and blame invisible organisms instead.

What Actually Happened

The Spanish arrived in Hispaniola, saw golden jewelry, and assumed the land was rich with treasure. What followed is not speculative. It is documented in eyewitness accounts by people like Bartolomé de Las Casas and in the research of historians who studied those contemporary writings.

Stannard records that the conquistadors went wild — stealing, killing, raping, and torturing the native people to force them to reveal the locations of imagined treasure-houses of gold.⁵ When no more gold could be collected directly, mines were established using the indigenous population as forced labor. Inside those mines, in addition to the dangers of falling rocks, poor ventilation, and the violence of brutal overseers, the laborers chipped away at rock faces and inhaled the poisonous vapors of cinnabar, arsenic, arsenic anhydride, and mercury.⁵

The lives of the indigenous workers were viewed in purely commercial terms. Stannard documents the calculation explicitly: for as long as there appeared to be an unending supply of labor, it was cheaper to work a person to death and replace them than to feed and care for them properly.⁵ Life expectancy for an indigenous person engaged in forced labor during the early years of Spanish terror in Peru was not much more than three or four months.⁵

Eduardo Galeano, in Open Veins of Latin America, writes that the Caribbean island populations finally stopped paying tribute because they had disappeared — totally exterminated in the gold mines.⁶

Hispaniola’s indigenous population fell from eight million to virtually zero between 1496 and 1535.⁷ Stannard indicates this was not unique but represents a typical example of the near-total annihilation that occurred throughout the Americas.⁷

The Portuguese established themselves in Brazil soon after the Spanish arrived in Hispaniola. Within twenty years, the native peoples of Brazil were already well along the road to extinction.⁷

The British, beginning in 1607, brought their own methods. Stannard records that starvation and the massacre of non-combatants became the preferred British approach to dealing with the natives.⁷

Many native people attempted to retaliate but were invariably overpowered by superior weapons. Others chose not to fight but to flee, with the result that crops were left to rot in the fields.⁷ Starvation followed inevitably. Some, as recorded by Fernandez de Oviedo and quoted by Galeano, refused to be enslaved at all — they took poison rather than work, or hanged themselves.⁶

The number of people who died by each of these causes is unknown, because the events were mostly unrecorded. What is recorded, through eyewitness accounts and documented reports, is that tens of thousands were directly and deliberately killed in what Stannard calls massacres and slaughters.⁷

These are not alternative explanations. They are the primary historical record.

The Nutritional Collapse

In North America, the pattern was different in method but identical in outcome. The destruction was slower, operating through the systematic dismantling of the food systems and trade networks on which indigenous health depended.

By the mid-eighteenth century, Native American life had succumbed to serious disruptions. Intensive trapping had depleted game populations, severely affecting the availability of food, skins for clothing, and materials for footwear. During this same period, sugar, white flour, coffee, tea, and alcohol arrived on trading ships, exchanged by colonists for furs.²

The same pattern held on the West Coast, where salmon fisheries became depleted by the mid-1800s. The northwest peoples spoke of “disease boats” or “pestilence canoes” — the Spanish and British vessels that arrived with increasing frequency. Those ships brought blankets, but they also brought the processed foods that undermined indigenous health. A single early hundred-foot sailing cargo vessel could transport as much as eight hundred thousand pounds of goods.²

Tribal peoples dependent on the buffalo were not significantly affected until the early 1870s, when the herds were depleted through commercial exploitation and deliberate campaigns of extermination.²

Thomas Cowan draws attention to a factor almost entirely absent from standard accounts: the disruption of the salt trade.⁸ The explorer Hernando de Soto, during his expedition through the southeastern territory of what is now the United States in the 1540s, received abundant salt as a gift from Native Americans and observed the production and trade of salt across the region.⁸ Independent salt traders traveled from tribe to tribe carrying baskets of salt gathered from salt lakes and salt springs that dotted northwestern Louisiana, western Arkansas, and the Ohio River Valley.⁸

Salt is critical for the production of hydrochloric acid in the stomach, which in turn is essential for protection against parasites and for proper digestion. As Native American cultural life crumbled under the European invasion, the salt trade would have been an early casualty.⁸ The loss of this single nutrient pathway — combined with the replacement of traditional foods with sugar, flour, and alcohol — represents a collapse of the nutritional foundation on which indigenous health was built.

A Canadian government report summarized the progression with unusual directness: the transformation of Aboriginal people from the state of good health that had impressed European travelers to one of ill health grew worse as sources of food and clothing from the land declined and traditional economies collapsed. It worsened as mobile peoples were confined to small plots of land where resources and opportunities for natural sanitation were limited. It worsened yet again as long-standing norms, values, social systems, and spiritual practices were undermined or outlawed.⁹

Disease appeared at the end of this cascade, not at the beginning. It followed the destruction of food systems, the confinement of mobile peoples, the loss of sanitation, and the obliteration of social structures. It followed, in other words, exactly the pattern that terrain-based analysis would predict — and exactly the opposite of what germ theory requires.

The Smallpox Blanket Problem

The standard narrative claims that European settlers weaponized smallpox by giving infected blankets to indigenous peoples. This story is so widely accepted that it functions as a historical given — the first example most people cite when discussing biological warfare.

Dawn Lester and David Parker, in What Really Makes You Ill?, identify the logical contradiction at the center of this claim.¹⁰ The settlers are said to have been immune to smallpox, which is understood to mean they carried antibodies that had neutralized the pathogen. But if their immune systems had eliminated the pathogen, they would not have been harboring it. And if they were still carrying smallpox, they were not immune. The narrative requires the settlers to be simultaneously free of the disease and carriers of it — a contradiction that germ theory cannot resolve without invoking the unfalsifiable concept of the asymptomatic carrier.¹⁰

Lester and Parker further note that the crew members of every ship that sailed to the New World are claimed to have merely carried these germs without succumbing to disease throughout long ocean voyages — an assertion that is, at minimum, highly improbable if these diseases were as contagious as claimed.¹⁰

Dr. Charles Campbell, who ran a pest house for smallpox patients in San Antonio in the early twentieth century, conducted extensive experiments attempting to transmit smallpox through direct contact. He exposed himself repeatedly to patients covered in sores, beat rugs in rooms recently vacated by smallpox patients and inhaled the dust for thirty minutes, and mingled freely with family, patients, and friends afterward without any precautions. Neither he nor anyone he subsequently contacted developed smallpox.¹¹ He repeated these experiments with others and consistently failed to transmit the disease. What he did find, in every household where smallpox occurred, was bedbugs.¹¹

Campbell linked smallpox severity to scorbutic cachexia — a nutritional condition resulting from vitamin C deficiency. He observed that smallpox was most prevalent among the poor, during winter when fresh fruit was scarce, and that a failure of the fruit crop in any large area was always followed the succeeding winter by smallpox.¹¹

Cowan connects these observations to the blanket narrative directly: the colonists used blankets as a weapon against the Native Americans — but what the blankets carried was bedbugs, not a virus. And what made the indigenous populations vulnerable was not a lack of antibodies but a collapse in nutritional status driven by the destruction of their food systems.¹¹ ⁸

The standard account also attributes massive death tolls to measles. On February 16, 2016, the Federal Supreme Court of Germany ruled in favor of biologist Stefan Lanka, who had challenged anyone to provide proof that the measles virus existed. The court found that the six studies submitted as proof had misinterpreted ordinary constituents of cells as components of a suspected virus.¹²

None of this is to minimize what happened. The death toll was catastrophic and real. The question is whether invisible pathogens or documented violence, starvation, toxic exposure, and nutritional collapse did the killing. The historical record is unambiguous about one of those. The other requires you to accept a theory.

Why the Myth Persists

The germ theory explanation for Native American depopulation serves two institutional functions simultaneously, which is why it has proven so durable.

The first function is to validate germ theory itself. The story of European diseases wiping out immunologically naive populations is one of the most powerful arguments for the contagion model. It is taught in every biology class, cited in every epidemiology textbook, and invoked in every public health campaign that depends on the fear of invisible pathogens. If this foundational narrative collapses — if the indigenous peoples died from documented, material causes rather than from germs — one of germ theory’s most emotionally compelling case studies disappears with it.

The second function is to sanitize genocide. The germ narrative converts an act of sustained, deliberate, documented human violence into an accident of biology. Nobody is responsible for a pathogen. A virus has no intent. If the indigenous peoples died of smallpox, the destruction becomes tragic but impersonal — a collision of immune systems rather than a collision of civilizations in which one side held the weapons, controlled the mines, burned the food, and exterminated the buffalo.

Lester and Parker state this directly: the medical establishment has a clear vested interest in perpetuating the myth that it was the germs that killed many millions of people who had no immunity to the diseases the germs are alleged to cause.⁷ This myth has distorted history. It has furthered the germ theory fallacy while failing to bring to light the real causes of death.

The documented record — assembled by mainstream historians like Stannard and Galeano, drawn from eyewitness accounts by Las Casas and de Oviedo, confirmed by the Canadian government’s own reports — tells a different story. The indigenous peoples of the Americas were massacred, starved, worked to death in mines full of arsenic and mercury vapor, driven from their land, stripped of their food systems, confined to small plots without sanitation, and subjected to the systematic destruction of their social and spiritual structures. Every one of these causes is documented. Every one is sufficient to produce mass death without invoking a single pathogen.

The germ theory narrative asks you to look past all of this — past the gold mines, past the forced marches, past the deliberate destruction of the buffalo herds, past the replacement of traditional diets with sugar and flour and alcohol — and believe that what really killed these people was something no one could see.

The documents exist. They say what they say.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

A long time ago, people from Europe sailed to a land where other people had been living for a very long time. The people who already lived there were very healthy — they ate good food, had clean water, and took care of each other.

But the people from Europe wanted the gold and the land. They hurt the people who lived there. They made them work in dangerous mines. They took away their food. They moved them away from their homes. Many of the people got very sick and died — not because of tiny invisible germs, but because of everything that was done to them.

Later, some people said it was all because of germs on blankets. But that story hides what really happened. The real story is in the history books, written down by people who were there and saw it.

References