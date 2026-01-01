Lies are Unbekoming

Fibro Vision
6h

Cheers for another great article.

I'd like to add an anecdote.

In recent years my mum had a chest x-ray. The consultant asked when had she contracted TB due to the scarring pattern he observed. Mum had no idea she had this "infection" until then.

She could only relay that she'd been diagnosed many years before as having the russian flu. She'd be severely ill. My father nursed her at the time and visitors came and went without contracting anything. No prescription given and she recovered without medical intervention.

My mum was also a Salk vaccine victim as a child. On the first vaccination she nearly died and developed acute and chronic asthma. The following year they decided to dose her again, orally this time, in the hope she wouldn't react so badly, again she was very ill. She was advised never to get any vaccines thereafter. Travelled the world without getting infected and had exemption status for countries that had mandatory requirements.

To date, no one has contracted TB from her.

Fibro Vision
6h

Also, I meant to add that recently I've been studying breathing therapies. I think it was Dan Brulé's book, but not sure with the volumes I've read. However, it stated that our lungs work in conjunction with liver and kidneys and clear around 70% of waste.

Just seems interesting to consider this as part of the overwhelm in these symptoms.

7 more comments...

