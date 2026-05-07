Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Allen's avatar
Allen
5h

The term "human" is connected to the Latin word humus, which means earth, ground, or soil.

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Roger Mitchell's avatar
Roger Mitchell
7hEdited

A beautiful piece of work! Thank you.

I moved into my current residence almost thirteen years ago and immediately started building a garden which has never had any chemical fertilizers, pesticides, nor herbicides applied. Today, I can go to any area of it, drive a pick into the ground at random, and turn up soil which is loaded with earthworms, ranging from tiny "newborns" to mammoth "mamas". Robins love it, mantises and ladybugs are abundant, and the food it produces is soooooo good.

My lawn is the same. No chemicals, no fertilizers, no weed killers. I have a robust biome filled with strong, tough grass and dandelions, a virtual blanket of round, yellow flowers which add vibrant color to the landscape, and are only "controlled" by the mower. In contrast, my next door neighbor with whom I share a property boundary, kills her lawn which produces only grass, weak, spindly grass. To date, I have mowed mine four times and it needs it again. She has mowed hers once.

While reading the article, I thought about how similar the pattern behind modern agriculture and medicine is to the financial system we live under: start with a simple transaction (voluntary trade), inject an outside influence to create a short-term benefit (inflation), drive the price up (to maximize profits), destroy the economy through recession (to ward off the pain), inject more money (to treat the side effects), making things worse all the time and getting sicker and sicker until everything within it dies. Today, we are addicted to a system which identifies the symptoms as the disease, but do our best to avoid actually confronting and treating the base condition itself.

The framework is the same. The mechanism is the same. The result is the same.

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