Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Celeste's avatar
Celeste
11hEdited

Excellent article. After 15 years of being sick with multiple autoimmune illnesses, I burned out on Western (US) medicine because I did everything they said, but saw no improvement. I actually got worse over time.

In desperation, I saw a Traditional Chinese Medicine doctor. He insisted on the protocol described in this article. I started by correcting my diet and eliminating prescriptions. I admit that I never really ate organ meats, though. Bone broth, yes. I was mostly strict otherwise. If I strayed, especially in the first two years of this protocol, it was a setback in my health. Eventually, I realized it wasn’t worth it to stray from these most excellent foods.

It took two years to become 80% better. And in another three years I was 99% well. So 5 years total.

This protocol has been my daily lifestyle for two decades now. Super healthy. Age 62. No prescriptions or over the counter meds. No chronic illnesses. I occasionally get an acute illness like 1x per year, probably from toxin exposure in the environment. I let it run its course.

If I can do it, you can do it. I had a sugar & flour habit, even though I mostly ate what I thought was healthy. Meat, veg, fruit, grains, dairy. Plus a few cookies and crackers and pasta most days. I was never overweight, 5‘1“, 105 pounds. The problem is, all of these foods were filled with chemicals. And lacked true nutrition. Eliminating all of the big crops, such as wheat, corn, soy, rice, potatoes, coffee, and sugar, was the best thing I ever did. Don’t miss any of it now because my palate & brain have recalibrated. I do eat a ton of fruit though.

Start where you’re at. Start slowly. Eliminate one thing at a time. Fall seven, rise eight.

Getting rid of prescription drugs, which are nothing but chemicals, was also a big part of my healing. I weaned from those extremely slowly.

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Hugh's avatar
Hugh
13h

That's completely brilliant, the best article on the subject I've yet seen.

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