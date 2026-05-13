Author’s note. This essay uses two registers. When I examine what the establishment claims, I use the establishment’s language — “rheumatoid arthritis,” “rheumatoid factor,” “antibodies,” “autoimmune disease.” Those terms appear in the prosecution as the labels the establishment uses, and I interrogate them. When I describe what is actually happening in the body, I shift to terrain language: inflammation as repair, sensitisation from injection, the body responding to toxic injury. The foundational argument that what medicine calls autoimmunity is Charles Richet’s anaphylaxis mechanism, extended and mislabelled, I have made in full in Autoimmunity: The Diagnostic Fiction. This essay assumes that ground and applies it to rheumatoid arthritis specifically.

The Boy Who Could Not Sit Up

In 1939, a Cleveland dentist named Weston Price published Nutrition and Physical Degeneration. Among hundreds of case files and thousands of photographs, Price documented the case of a five-year-old boy who had been bedridden for two and a half years.¹

The diagnosis was inflammatory rheumatism with arthritis and acute heart involvement. The boy’s knees and wrists were grossly swollen. His spine had stiffened to the point he could not turn his head past a fixed limit. He cried by the hour. The hospital staff had told the family he would not recover.

Price looked in the boy’s mouth and found extensive tooth decay. He had seen the same finding in ninety-five percent of the rheumatic-fever cases in his clinical files. He understood what the modern rheumatologist still does not: that joint disease in a five-year-old reflects a depleted terrain — toxic load the body cannot clear, food the body cannot turn into repair material — and that decayed teeth are one route by which that load accumulates.

The treatment was dietary. White flour and refined sugar were removed. Freshly cracked whole wheat and oats were added. Whole milk from cows grazing on green grass, with small amounts of butter from the same cows. Cod liver oil. Bone marrow added to stews. Liver, green vegetables, fruit.

Price photographed the boy at intervals. After one month, the boy was sitting on the edge of the bed for the first time in two and a half years. After six months, the swelling had receded and motion was returning. After a year, full recovery. Six years on, his mother reported the boy was taller and heavier than average, ate and slept well, attended school, ran and played without limitation.

The Mayo Clinic, in 2026, says the cause of rheumatoid arthritis is unknown. The condition is described as autoimmune, incurable, and progressive. Patients are placed on lifetime pharmaceutical management — anti-inflammatory drugs, steroids, methotrexate (originally a chemotherapy drug), and a class of biologic drugs costing $20,000 to $70,000 per patient per year.

In 1939, a dentist with a camera and a pantry produced a full recovery in a child the hospital had given up on. The case is in the published record. The photographs are in the published record. The protocol is in a book that has been continuously in print for eighty-seven years and sits in every major medical school’s library.

The Mayo Clinic says the cause is unknown.

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A Disease That Did Not Exist Before Industrialisation

In 1800, in Paris, a physician named Augustin-Jacob Landré-Beauvais submitted his medical doctoral thesis. He described nine women at the Salpêtrière, a charity hospice, with a chronic, joint-destroying arthritis that fit no diagnostic category French medicine then recognised.² He argued it was a new disease.

The historical record treats this as the first clear clinical description of what would later be called rheumatoid arthritis. The name itself was given in 1859 by Sir Alfred Baring Garrod.³ Charles Short’s 1974 paper in Arthritis and Rheumatism — the standard reference on how old this disease is — concluded that no convincing pre-19th-century evidence for the condition exists in Old World skeletal remains or medical writing.⁴ A disease that first appears in clinical medicine in industrialised Paris, in 1800, has a story to tell about what is producing it.

The geography of where the disease appears today tells the same story. In 1975, three papers in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases examined rheumatoid arthritis prevalence in South African black populations.⁵ In urban Johannesburg, the rate was 0.9 percent — comparable to white populations in industrialised countries. In rural Transvaal, the rate was 0.12 percent. In 1988, a hut-to-hut survey of 543 rural Venda residents found no definite or probable cases at all.⁶

The same condition, in the same population, presented at seven to ten times the rate in the city as in the countryside. The 1975 authors wrote: “Marked intraracial differences such as this point to the importance of sociological and environmental factors in the pathogenesis of rheumatoid arthritis.”

The concession is half a century old, in the establishment’s own journal. It has not changed the framework of mainstream rheumatology, which continues to teach that the cause is unknown. The current global burden, per the 2021 Global Burden of Disease analysis, is 17.6 million cases, projected to reach 31.7 million by 2050 — an eighty percent rise.⁷

A disease that did not exist before 1800. A disease that strikes city-dwellers ten times more than country-dwellers of the same heritage. A disease rising fastest in industrialised countries. This is a disease of industrialisation, whose causes the establishment has documented and continues to refuse to integrate.

The Diagnosis That Cannot Define Itself

I dismantled the diagnostic apparatus in Autoimmunity: The Diagnostic Fiction. Three points apply directly here.

The diagnostic picture is inconsistent on its face. The WebMD page on juvenile rheumatoid arthritis says: “Inflammation causes redness, swelling, warmth, and soreness in the joints, although many children with JRA do not complain of joint pain.”⁸ A definition that lists joint pain as a defining symptom and admits the symptom is frequently absent is not a definition. The same diagnosis covers dry eyes, lung scarring, fatigue, and cardiovascular problems.⁹ Some patients have visible swelling, others none; some have elevated blood markers, others none; steroids help some, not others. The umbrella is wide because the underlying picture is heterogeneous — different causes producing different presentations under one label.

The blood tests do not rescue the diagnosis. C-reactive protein, the first-line test, measures inflammation anywhere in the body. A patient with gum disease, gut inflammation, an injection injury six weeks earlier, or chronic stress produces the same result as a patient with inflamed joint tissue. The rheumatoid factor test is described in mainstream literature as detecting “an antibody that for reasons unknown appears to attack your own tissues.”¹⁰ The same marker turns up in lupus, Sjögren’s, sarcoidosis, leukaemia, chronic infections, and healthy people. A test whose result can mean opposing things depending on which interpretation the clinician selects is not a diagnostic test.

There is a deeper problem. The “antibodies” the test claims to detect have never been isolated from human blood and shown to exist as described. Harvard’s Clifford Saper has confirmed that laboratory-made antibody proteins bind indiscriminately to similar protein sequences, not to one specific target.¹¹ The leap from a binding reaction in a test tube to “your body is attacking itself” is theoretical scaffolding, not observation.

A clinical picture too varied to define consistently. A blood marker that detects inflammation without locating it. A serological test that cross-reacts with multiple unrelated conditions and detects an entity that has never been shown to exist as described. This is what places patients on biologic drugs for the rest of their lives.

What the Establishment Has Documented in Its Own Journals

A condition whose cause is officially unknown is a condition whose cause has been ruled out of the search. The streetlight has been positioned away from the answer. What it illuminates anyway sits in the establishment’s own journals.

In 2002, David and Mark Geier published a paper in Clinical and Experimental Rheumatology analysing the US government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System — the database the establishment itself maintains to track vaccine injuries.¹² Adults who received the rubella vaccine were thirty-three times more likely to develop chronic arthritis than adults who received the tetanus vaccine used as a control. Adults who received the hepatitis B vaccine were six times more likely. The arthritis lasted at least a year. Onset occurred mostly in women, around eleven days after the rubella shot and sixteen days after the hepatitis B shot.

A thirty-three-fold elevation is not a marginal signal. In drug-safety work, any risk above 2 is taken seriously. The female predominance matches the established demographic of rheumatoid arthritis. The eleven-day window is precise enough to invite investigation. The data are the establishment’s own. The journal is the establishment’s own. The finding has not changed how vaccines are described.

In 1998, the Journal of Rheumatology published an analysis of eleven adults who developed rheumatoid arthritis after the recombinant hepatitis B vaccine.¹³ All eleven had persistent inflammatory arthritis lasting more than six months. Nine still had active disease at the four-year follow-up. This is the full clinical picture of rheumatoid arthritis, attributed by mainstream rheumatologists, in a mainstream rheumatology journal, to the injection. The cohort was never expanded into a larger study.

In 2009, PLoS ONE published an experiment asking a question the autoimmune framework has historically refused to formulate: does the act of injection itself manufacture the disease?¹⁴ The researchers took mice not genetically prone to autoimmune disease and injected them repeatedly. In the authors’ own words: autoimmunity appears to be the inevitable consequence of overstimulating the immune system by repeated immunisation. The injected mice manufactured, on schedule, the very disease the establishment elsewhere describes as a mysterious malfunction of unknown cause.

In 2011, the immunologist Yehuda Shoenfeld proposed a new clinical category: ASIA — Autoimmune/Inflammatory Syndrome Induced by Adjuvants.¹⁵ Adjuvants are the substances added to vaccines to provoke a stronger immune response, usually compounds of aluminium. Shoenfeld documented that ASIA includes the full clinical pictures of rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and other diseases classified as autoimmune. The cause is named in the syndrome’s title: induced by adjuvants. The syndrome can take months or years to appear — much longer than the few-week observation period used in vaccine safety studies.

Romain Gherardi, at the Henri Mondor Hospital in Paris, has documented a related condition.¹⁶ Macrophagic myofasciitis is identified by aluminium-filled lesions at the site of past vaccinations, persisting for years. Patients present with joint pain, chronic fatigue, muscle pain, and cognitive problems. Women are affected more than men. Average time from symptom onset to diagnosis: 5.5 years. Gherardi’s team has shown that the aluminium from vaccines travels from the injection site through the lymphatic system to the spleen and brain. The persistence is not theoretical. It has been measured.

A 2012 paper in Lupus by Lucija Tomljenovic and Christopher Shaw stated directly that aluminium adjuvants produce effects resembling those of several autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, listing arthritis first.¹⁷ The authors noted that vaccine safety studies routinely use other aluminium-containing preparations as the “placebo” control. Both groups are given the substance under investigation. The comparison cannot detect what it is supposed to be testing for.

A 2002 paper documented over seventy medications that produce conditions clinically identical to autoimmune disease.¹⁸ The critical finding, in the authors’ own framing: these conditions resolve when the medication is withdrawn. A patient on a statin develops joint pain. A patient on a beta-blocker develops the clinical picture of lupus. The drug is stopped. The condition resolves. The arrow runs from drug to damage to repair response.

Each finding is in peer-reviewed literature. Each is consistent with the others. Injected and pharmaceutical substances produce conditions clinically identical to rheumatoid arthritis in a substantial fraction of those exposed. The textbook has not been rewritten.

The Mechanism Charles Richet Won the Nobel Prize for Describing

The physiology that explains the epidemiology has been in the medical literature since 1901.

That year, the French immunologist Charles Richet, aboard the yacht of Prince Albert I of Monaco, was attempting to develop a vaccine against the venom of the Portuguese man-of-war.¹⁹ He injected dogs with protein extracts, waited several weeks, then re-injected them with smaller doses. He expected the second injection to demonstrate immunity. The second injection killed the dogs. The animals sensitised by the first shot died from a second dose harmless to unsensitised animals.

Richet named the phenomenon anaphylaxis — from the Greek ana (against) and phylaxis (protection). The opposite of what vaccination is supposed to achieve. Later work showed the effect was universal: any foreign protein, injected into any animal, produces sensitisation. The second exposure amplifies it. What matters is not the dose but the route. Injection bypasses the digestive system, which normally breaks foreign proteins into amino acids and small pieces the body can use. Injection puts intact foreign proteins straight into the bloodstream and into the immune tissues that would never have encountered them through the digestive route.

In 1913, Richet received the Nobel Prize. His Nobel address identified three possible outcomes of injection: unchanged sensitivity, lowered sensitivity (the desired vaccine response), or heightened sensitivity. He warned that the third was the predictable consequence of repeated injection.

Heather Fraser, in The Peanut Allergy Epidemic, documents what happened next.²⁰ Medicine kept one half of Richet’s work — the idea that food proteins absorbed through a damaged gut could provoke allergy. The other half — that injection of foreign proteins reliably produces the same sensitisation across every species tested — was quietly dropped. The Nobel-recognised explanation for what injected foreign proteins do to a living organism was removed from the curriculum.

What Richet demonstrated in dogs in 1901 is what the Geier paper documented in women receiving rubella vaccine a century later. What Pope’s group documented in eleven recipients of hepatitis B vaccine is what Tsumiyama’s group produced experimentally in mice. The labels — anaphylaxis, allergy, autoimmunity, rheumatoid arthritis — change with the speed of onset and the tissue involved. The underlying process is one process: injection sensitises; subsequent exposures amplify; if the sensitising substances persist in tissues, the inflammation becomes chronic. The body is not attacking itself. It is responding, with predictable and amplifying intensity, to substances introduced through a route nature never intended.

The Four Insults That Damage the Joint

Vaccine injection is the most prosecutorially powerful cause of rheumatoid arthritis because it is documented in the establishment’s own journals and explained by a Nobel-Prize-winning mechanism. It is also not the only cause. Four categories of insult damage the joint tissue and provoke the inflammation medicine has labelled autoimmune: toxic exposure, nutritional depletion, light deprivation, and chronic stress. Different patients have different combinations. Recovery addresses whichever combination is operating.

Toxic exposure

The establishment has documented many toxic causes of rheumatoid arthritis, while keeping the integration carefully away from the injection itself.

A 2010 meta-analysis in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases found that male smokers were three times as likely as non-smokers to develop the form of rheumatoid arthritis that shows up on blood tests.²¹ A Swedish study went further: current smokers who carried a particular variant of an immune-system gene (called HLA-DRB1) were fifteen times more likely to develop the disease than non-smokers without the variant.²² A 2011 paper calculated that thirty-five percent of all blood-test-positive rheumatoid arthritis worldwide is caused by smoking — and fifty-five percent in genetically susceptible people.²³ The establishment has conceded the cause. The disease continues to be labelled autoimmune of unknown origin.

The same pattern operates for industrial dust. A 1987 study of Finnish granite workers found a five-fold increase in rheumatoid arthritis disability claims.²⁴ A Malaysian study of women exposed to cotton dust in textile factories found they were nearly three times as likely to develop the disease — and that genetically susceptible exposed women were thirty-nine times as likely to develop the blood-test-positive form.²⁵ Pesticides, mineral oils, organic solvents, air pollution — each carries its own positive signal.²⁶ Chronic gum infection by a bacterium called Porphyromonas gingivalis has been shown to modify the body’s own proteins in exactly the way the establishment uses to define seropositive disease.²⁷

The exposures the establishment has documented are precisely the ones it can acknowledge without commercial cost. Tobacco has no remaining defenders. Industrial silica and textile dust are regulated under workplace-safety law, the legal liability already settled. Pesticides are a known toxic category. Air pollution is blamed on no specific industry. Oral bacteria are framed as a personal-hygiene matter and placed on the patient. The streetlight illuminates exposures that produce no liability for any product still on the market.

The mechanism the establishment proposes — tissue damage creates modified proteins, the body responds with inflammation, chronic disease results — fits every exposure on the list. Smoke damages lung tissue. Silica damages lung tissue. Gum infection damages oral tissue. What the establishment will not say is that injection of aluminium-adjuvanted foreign proteins damages tissue at the injection site, in the lymphatic system, and in the spleen and brain to which the aluminium then travels. Gherardi has measured this damage directly. The injection produces precisely the kind of injury the establishment’s own model predicts would generate the disease. The exposure is excluded from the model.

The keys are not where the light is.

The catalogue extends into the older literature. Carolyn Dean, in Death by Modern Medicine, identifies a pattern many statin users never recognise: their new joint pain is caused by the statin.²⁸ The drug produces the condition; more drugs are prescribed; the original cause is never identified. Price’s clinical files showed ninety-five percent of rheumatic-fever and endocarditis cases had active tooth decay. The mouth is a route by which heavy metals from amalgam fillings, materials from root canals, and bacteria from chronic gum disease enter the bloodstream. Removal of infected teeth frequently produced rapid resolution of joint symptoms.

D. C. Jarvis, the Vermont physician whose Arthritis and Folk Medicine documents two centuries of rural clinical observation, identified the dietary pattern that produces the disease: foods that shift the body’s chemistry toward alkalinity — white flour, refined sugar, pasteurised milk, citrus juice in cold climates, excess muscle meat, alcohol.²⁹ The pattern matches what is now called the standard American diet. His protocol restored the body’s natural acid morning chemistry, and the arthritis resolved.

Nutritional depletion

The Price boy’s recovery was produced by adding what the modern food supply has taken out: the whole-food matrices in which the body’s mineral economy works.

Across fourteen traditional populations on four continents, Price documented that traditional diets contained roughly four times the minerals and ten times the activating compounds of the modern diet.³⁰ The activating compounds are present in cod liver oil, in butter from cows on rapidly growing green grass, in organ meats, in fish eggs, in the marrow of grazing animals. They are what allow the body to absorb and use minerals from food. Without them, the minerals in food pass through. A person eating a modern diet rich in vegetables but stripped of these activators is, in Price’s phrasing, “starving for minerals abundant in the foods eaten.” The body uses the whole substance with its full cofactor matrix. It does not use a capsule of cholecalciferol fermented from lanolin. The synthetic isolate is not the food.

The minerals depleted in modern food and implicated in joint disease — boron, sulphur, zinc, silicon, magnesium, copper, iodine — have each been documented as essential to joint tissue and deficient in industrial diets.³¹ A 1976 Lancet paper showed clinical benefit in rheumatoid arthritis from supplementing zinc alone.³² Industrial agriculture has depleted minerals from soils so that the same vegetable, grown today, delivers a fraction of what it did in the 1940s. Pasteurisation destroys an anti-stiffness compound in raw animal fat called the Wulzen factor; calves on pasteurised milk develop joint stiffness, which reverses when raw butterfat is added back.³³ The dairy industry has known this since the 1940s.

Francis Pottenger’s nine-hundred-cat study, conducted over ten years with pathology supervised by USC, demonstrated the toxic effects of cooked food across generations.³⁴ Cats fed cooked meat developed arthritis alongside thyroid problems, organ infections, and progressive bone weakness. The deterioration was generational: the first generation showed deficiencies, the second showed allergies, the third had bones soft as rubber and did not survive past six months. A patient diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis today is, in nutritional terms, a third-generation cooked-meat cat — grandmother on margarine, mother on pasteurised milk, the patient raised on processed cereal, refined seed oils, sugar, and synthetic vitamins.

Light deprivation

In the late 1950s, John Nash Ott — the cinematographer whose time-lapse photography for Walt Disney had documented plant growth across decades — developed progressive arthritis in his hip.³⁵ A plastic hip joint was scheduled. He used a cane.

Ott was a serious researcher on the biological effects of light. He had documented that animals housed under fluorescent lights died younger, bred poorly, and developed tissue lesions that animals under full-spectrum natural light did not. He had spent his working life under studio fluorescents and wore prescription glasses, with dark glasses outdoors to protect against eyestrain.

His glasses broke. The spare pair pinched. He spent several days outdoors in the Connecticut summer without any glass between his eyes and the sun. He recorded what happened next:

Suddenly I didn’t seem to need the cane. My elbow was fine and my hip was not bothering me much even though I hadn’t taken any extra amount of aspirin.³⁵

He flew to Florida deliberately without dark glasses, avoiding window glass and windshields. Within a week he was playing golf and walking the beach without his cane. The hip surgery was cancelled.

A 1982 study at the San Diego State University School of Nursing confirmed the local mechanism. Dr Sharon McDonald built a simple box with a light source and a blue filter; sixty middle-aged women with rheumatoid arthritis placed their hands inside for intervals of up to fifteen minutes. Most reported significant pain relief, with longer exposure producing greater reduction.³⁶

Light entering the eyes travels to the brain’s hypothalamus, pituitary, and pineal gland — the systems that regulate inflammation, repair, and the body’s daily rhythms. The light environment of a typical modern rheumatoid arthritis patient is the environment Ott’s experimental animals died fastest in: indoor fluorescent or LED lighting, hours of screen exposure, glasses and window glass filtering out the ultraviolet portion of natural light, late-evening blue light disrupting sleep. The folk wisdom that “weather affects arthritis” is reframed: it is not the cold of winter, it is the light that is missing.

Chronic stress

The demographic pattern of rheumatoid arthritis fits the chronic-stress hypothesis. The condition strikes women three times more often than men, most often in middle age, most often in women with histories of over-giving, self-suppression, and unresolved anger or grief. Jarvis described it as an “energy disease” — the body’s emergency-response system locked into permanent high alert, shifting its chemistry away from the rest-and-repair mode in which joints get rebuilt.

The mechanism is specific. The sympathetic nervous system — the fight-or-flight side — when chronically active, suppresses the parasympathetic side, which regulates digestion, repair, and sleep. A patient locked in emergency mode for years has been deprived of the window in which joints are repaired. The damage accumulates. The diagnosis follows.

Edward Bach, the British physician who developed the flower-remedy system in the 1920s and 1930s, mapped the emotional patterns that produced specific patterns of physical disease.³⁷ The patterns he associated with the rheumatoid arthritis presentation cluster around rigidity and self-denial, held resentment, and chronic over-endurance. A body that holds rigid posture for decades, suppresses its own anger, pushes past exhaustion repeatedly produces the elevated stress hormones, the inflammation, the depleted recovery capacity, and the joint damage the rheumatologist diagnoses as autoimmune disease.

The terrain reading does not require accepting Bach’s metaphysics. It requires acknowledging that the body holds emotional state in tissue, that chronic stress damages joints, and that no biologic drug addresses any of this.

What Recovery Looks Like

The condition labelled rheumatoid arthritis has been resolved, in clinical and case-file literature, through each of the four terrain interventions. Price documented recovery through nutrition. Ott documented his own recovery through light. McDonald demonstrated pain reduction through light at the joint. Jarvis documented two centuries of recovery through dietary correction. The seventy medications that produce conditions clinically identical to rheumatoid arthritis resolve when the medication is withdrawn.

The mechanism is the same across protocols: identify the specific insults damaging the joint tissue; remove them; supply what the body needs to repair what has been damaged; allow time. The body does the work. The protocols supply the conditions.

Thomas Cowan, in his clinical practice, has reported using an inverse-suppression approach.³⁸ Rather than blocking inflammation, he lets it complete. In some cases he intensifies it deliberately, using bee stings administered to the inflamed joint. The bee venom drives the body’s clearing of damaged tissue to completion faster. When the swelling resolves, the joint is better than before — because the clearing is finished and the rebuilding can proceed. The protocol is the exact inverse of every pharmaceutical strategy on the market.

There is a further recovery protocol the establishment has buried more carefully. In 1995, the Annals of Internal Medicine published the MIRA trial — Minocycline in Rheumatoid Arthritis — a 48-week, placebo-controlled study of 219 adults with active disease.³⁹ Fifty-six percent of the minocycline group versus forty-one percent on placebo achieved a fifty-percent improvement in joint tenderness. Joint swelling and the standard blood markers of inflammation improved with results so consistent that chance is essentially ruled out. Two years later, James O’Dell’s group published a smaller trial in early disease: sixty-five percent of minocycline patients versus thirteen percent on placebo achieved fifty-percent improvement.⁴⁰ A 2003 meta-analysis pooling ten trials confirmed the benefit.⁴¹

The protocol came from Thomas McPherson Brown, a Johns Hopkins-trained rheumatologist whose five decades of clinical work were summarised, with Henry Scammell, in The Road Back in 1988.⁴² Brown’s underlying hypothesis was that a class of organisms called mycoplasma caused the disease — a germ-theory framing the terrain reading does not endorse. The clinical results stand independently of the framing. The drugs’ mechanism is not antimicrobial. Tetracyclines have direct anti-inflammatory effects on joint tissue and inhibit the enzymes that break down cartilage. These properties operate regardless of whether any mycoplasma is present.

The 2021 American College of Rheumatology guideline dropped detailed recommendations on minocycline. The 2022 European guidelines do not include it among preferred disease-modifying drugs. A protocol with documented placebo-controlled efficacy was quietly removed from the recommended treatment landscape and replaced with biologic drugs costing twenty to seventy thousand dollars per patient per year. Minocycline costs less than fifty dollars a month.

Cure requires permitting the body to complete a process the entire treatment industry is designed to interrupt. The biologic drug, the corticosteroid, the methotrexate, the anti-inflammatory — each interrupts the body’s clearing phase. None rebuilds the joint. The joint, deprived of the clearing phase, never reaches the rebuilding phase. The disease does not progress because of biological destiny. It progresses because the repair has been chemically halted, year after year.

The Practical Stack

The composite protocol below emerges from the convergent evidence. This is a description of what has worked, in the documented clinical literature, for the condition labelled rheumatoid arthritis.

Remove (toxic inputs). White flour and refined grains. Refined sugar. Industrial seed oils — canola, soybean, sunflower, safflower, corn. Pasteurised dairy, replaced with raw dairy where available or eliminated. Citrus juices, particularly in cold climates. Nightshades (tomatoes, potatoes, eggplant, peppers) if you suspect sensitivity. Limit muscle meats; favour organ meats. Alcohol, coffee, and tea, or moderate substantially. Pharmaceutical anti-inflammatories and corticosteroids where possible — they suppress the body’s clearing phase and add toxic load — under medical supervision for any taper if currently dependent. Address dental sources: infected teeth, root canals, amalgam fillings, chronic gum disease. Minimise vaccination going forward; past exposure cannot be undone but can be supported through detoxification. Filter fluoride from drinking water, minimise bromide-treated flour, reduce chlorine exposure.

Add (whole-food repletion). Butter from cows on rapidly growing green grass and cod liver oil — half a teaspoon of each with each meal. Organ meats — liver, heart, kidney, bone marrow — once or twice a week. Bone broth daily. Raw milk if tolerated and accessible from a clean source. Fermented foods — sauerkraut, kefir, yoghurt (preferably from raw milk). Apple cider vinegar and raw honey: two teaspoons of each in a glass of water at each meal, sipped slowly (Jarvis’s foundational arthritis tonic). Kelp daily; Lugol’s iodine drops on a Monday-Wednesday-Friday schedule. Fresh fruit appropriate to climate. Whole grains, soaked or fermented before cooking. Wild small oily fish.

Light and movement. Outdoors daily, ideally morning and midday, without glasses where possible. Direct sunlight on bare skin where the season permits. Full-spectrum lighting indoors where outdoor exposure is limited. Avoid prolonged fluorescent and harsh LED exposure. Minimise screen time, particularly in the evening. Sweat baths where available. Vinegar-and-water joint soaks: half a cup of cider vinegar in three cups of hot water, used as a hand or foot soak or as a wet wrap. Gentle movement of affected joints — a joint that is overworked during recovery will relapse, so under-use is preferred over over-use.

Emotional and nervous-system work. Bach remedies appropriate to constitution; Rock Water, Willow, Vine, Beech, and Oak are common indicators. Reduce stress triggers wherever possible: limit news, address unresolved relationships and grief, reduce occupational pressure where practicable. Whatever practice settles the nervous system into rest mode: sleep, quiet time in nature, prayer or meditation, slow breathing, time with people who do not raise the heart rate.

Timeline. Jarvis was explicit: months are required, three at minimum, sometimes eighteen. The longer the disease has persisted, the longer the recovery. The course is undulating, not linear. Periods of improvement lengthen over time; relapses shorten. The recovery is not so much a cure of an underlying disease as the restoration of the conditions in which the body’s repair can finally complete what it has been attempting for years.

A patient with three months of joint pain after a documented adult vaccination, who removes the toxic inputs, repletes the depleted nutrition, restores light exposure, and addresses the chronic stress, can expect resolution in months. A patient with twenty years of progressive disease, on five medications, with significant joint deformation, faces a longer road, and complete restoration of the original joint structure may not be possible. What is consistently possible is dramatic reduction in pain and inflammation, reduction or elimination of medication dependence, restored function, and prevention of further damage. The body’s capacity to repair is substantial even at the late stages, provided the cause is identified and removed.

The Verdict

The condition labelled rheumatoid arthritis is what the body does when it has been sensitised by injection, depleted by industrial food, deprived of natural light, and held in chronic stress. The same pattern, in different tissues, produces the conditions labelled lupus, multiple sclerosis, Hashimoto’s, type 1 diabetes, and the rest of the autoimmune category. Richet described the underlying mechanism in 1901 and won the Nobel Prize for it in 1913.

Recovery has been documented since 1939 in Price’s case files and since 1995 in placebo-controlled trials of low-dose minocycline. Modern rheumatology offers a life sentence of escalating medication, deformity, and increased mortality from the infections and cancers the immunosuppressive treatments produce. Humira’s lifetime revenue, before its patent expired, exceeded $238 billion. The market is built on the premise that the condition is incurable, that the body is attacking itself, and that the cause is unknown.

The condition is not incurable. The body is not attacking itself. The cause is not unknown.

How to Explain It to a 6-Year-Old

Your knees and elbows and fingers have joints — the places where the bones meet so you can bend. Inside each joint is a kind of cushion that lets the bones move smoothly. Your body looks after these cushions every day. When they get a little damaged, your body sends repair workers to fix them.

Sometimes the repair workers can’t keep up. Maybe the food you eat doesn’t have the special things in it that the repair workers need, because real food has been replaced with food changed in factories. Maybe a medicine the doctor gave you is making things harder for them. Maybe you’re stuck inside under bright lights all day and never see the sun — and the sun is what tells your body it’s time to do repairs. Maybe somebody put something into your body with a needle that wasn’t supposed to go in that way, and now your body is upset and a little confused about how to clean up the mess.

When the repair workers can’t keep up, the damage builds up. The joint gets puffy and red and sore. That’s what people call arthritis.

The doctors say: your body is broken. Your body is attacking itself. We don’t know why. Take this pill for the rest of your life.

But your body isn’t broken. Your body is trying to fix something. The pill stops your body from doing the fixing — it doesn’t fix what was wrong in the first place. The damage is still there, hidden under the pill. The joint gets worse and worse over the years, and the doctors say “the disease is getting worse” and give you a stronger pill.

A long time ago, in 1939, a man named Dr Price met a little boy who was very sick with sore joints. The boy couldn’t get out of bed. The hospital said he wouldn’t get better. Dr Price said: let me try something. He took away all the white flour and the sugary food. He gave the boy real butter and cod liver oil and meat and vegetables. He gave him time. The boy got better. He got out of bed. He went to school. He grew up tall and strong. Dr Price took pictures of all of it.

The pictures are still in the book. The book is in libraries everywhere. The doctors who say arthritis is incurable have probably never looked at the pictures.

Your body is smart. Your body is trying to help. If something is hurting your body, find out what it is. Take it away. Give your body the good food it needs. Get into the sunshine. Get some sleep. Be around people who make you feel safe. Give it time.

The repair workers know what to do. They have been waiting for a chance to finish the job.

References

¹ Weston A. Price, Nutrition and Physical Degeneration. Originally published 1939. Price-Pottenger Nutrition Foundation. Case file and photographs, Figure 94 and accompanying text.

² Augustin-Jacob Landré-Beauvais, Doit-on admettre une nouvelle espèce de goutte sous la dénomination de goutte asthénique primitive? Doctoral dissertation, Paris, 1800. Reprinted in English translation in Joint Bone Spine 68, no. 2 (2001): 130-43.

³ Alfred Baring Garrod, The Nature and Treatment of Gout and Rheumatic Gout. London: Walton and Maberly, 1859.

⁴ Charles L. Short, “The antiquity of rheumatoid arthritis,” Arthritis & Rheumatism 17, no. 3 (1974): 193-205.

⁵ Lennox Solomon, Geoffrey Robin, and Hans A. Valkenburg, “Rheumatoid arthritis in an urban South African Negro population,” Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases 34, no. 2 (1975): 128-35; Peter Beighton, Lennox Solomon, and Hans A. Valkenburg, “Rheumatoid arthritis in a rural South African Negro population,” Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases 34, no. 2 (1975): 136-41.

⁶ Stephen W. Brighton et al., “The prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis in a rural African population,” Journal of Rheumatology 15, no. 3 (1988): 405-08.

⁷ GBD 2021 Rheumatoid Arthritis Collaborators, “Global, regional, and national burden of rheumatoid arthritis, 1990-2020, and projections to 2050,” The Lancet Rheumatology 5, no. 10 (2023): e594-e610.

⁸ WebMD, page on juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. Cited in Forrest Maready, Crooked: Man-Made Disease Explained. Feels Like Ghosts LLC, 2018.

⁹ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)” page.

¹⁰ Forrest Maready, Crooked: Man-Made Disease Explained. Chapter on rheumatoid arthritis.

¹¹ Clifford Saper, Harvard Medical School. See discussion in Dawn Lester and David Parker, What Really Makes You Ill? (2019), chapter on autoimmune diseases.

¹² David A. Geier and Mark R. Geier, “A one year followup of chronic arthritis following rubella and hepatitis B vaccination based upon analysis of the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database,” Clinical and Experimental Rheumatology 20, no. 6 (Nov-Dec 2002): 767-71.

¹³ Janet E. Pope, Aaron Stevens, et al., “The development of rheumatoid arthritis after recombinant hepatitis B vaccination,” Journal of Rheumatology 25, no. 9 (1998): 1687-93.

¹⁴ Kazuhisa Tsumiyama, Yumi Miyazaki, Shunichi Shiozawa, “Self-organized criticality theory of autoimmunity,” PLoS ONE 4, no. 12 (2009): e8382.

¹⁵ Yehuda Shoenfeld and Nancy Agmon-Levin, “ASIA — Autoimmune/inflammatory syndrome induced by adjuvants,” Journal of Autoimmunity 36, no. 1 (2011): 4-8.

¹⁶ Romain K. Gherardi and François-Jérôme Authier, “Macrophagic myofasciitis: characterization and pathophysiology,” Lupus 21, no. 2 (Feb 2012): 184-89.

¹⁷ Lucija Tomljenovic and Christopher A. Shaw, “Mechanisms of aluminum adjuvant toxicity and autoimmunity in pediatric populations,” Lupus 21, no. 2 (2012): 223-30.

¹⁸ “Environmental chemicals and autoimmune disease: cause and effect,” December 2002. Cited in Lester and Parker, What Really Makes You Ill?

¹⁹ Charles Richet, Nobel Lecture, December 11, 1913, “Anaphylaxis.” nobelprize.org.

²⁰ Heather Fraser, The Peanut Allergy Epidemic, Skyhorse Publishing.

²¹ Daisuke Sugiyama et al., “Impact of smoking as a risk factor for developing rheumatoid arthritis: a meta-analysis of observational studies,” Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases 69, no. 1 (2010): 70-81.

²² Leonid Padyukov et al., “A gene-environment interaction between smoking and shared epitope genes in HLA-DR provides a high risk of seropositive rheumatoid arthritis,” Arthritis & Rheumatism 50, no. 10 (2004): 3085-92.

²³ Henrik Källberg et al., “Smoking is a major preventable risk factor for rheumatoid arthritis: estimations of risks after various exposures to cigarette smoke,” Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases 70, no. 3 (2011): 508-11.

²⁴ M. Klockars et al., “Silica exposure and rheumatoid arthritis: a follow-up study of granite workers 1940-81,” British Medical Journal 294, no. 6578 (1987): 997-1000.

²⁵ Chun Lai Too et al., “Occupational exposure to textile dust increases the risk of rheumatoid arthritis: results from a Malaysian population-based case-control study,” Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases 75, no. 6 (2016): 997-1002.

²⁶ Christine G. Parks et al., “Insecticide use and risk of rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus in the Women’s Health Initiative Observational Study,” Arthritis Care & Research 63, no. 2 (2011): 184-94.

²⁷ Natalia Wegner et al., “Peptidylarginine deiminase from Porphyromonas gingivalis citrullinates human fibrinogen and α-enolase: implications for autoimmunity in rheumatoid arthritis,” Arthritis & Rheumatism 62, no. 9 (2010): 2662-72.

²⁸ Carolyn Dean, Death by Modern Medicine. Cited in Lester and Parker, What Really Makes You Ill?

²⁹ D. C. Jarvis, Arthritis and Folk Medicine. Henry Holt and Company, 1962.

³⁰ Weston A. Price, Nutrition and Physical Degeneration. Documentation of fourteen traditional populations.

³¹ Paul Bergner, The Healing Power of Minerals, Special Nutrients, and Trace Elements. Prima Publishing, 1997.

³² P. A. Simkin, “Oral zinc sulphate in rheumatoid arthritis,” The Lancet (1976): 539-42.

³³ Sally Fallon Morell, Nourishing Traditions. NewTrends Publishing. Discussion of the Wulzen factor.

³⁴ Francis M. Pottenger Jr., Pottenger’s Cats: A Study in Nutrition. Price-Pottenger Nutrition Foundation.

³⁵ John Nash Ott, Health and Light. The Devin-Adair Company, 1973.

³⁶ Sharon F. McDonald, blue light study, 1982, San Diego State University School of Nursing. Reported in Jacob Liberman, Light: Medicine of the Future, Bear & Company, 1991.

³⁷ Edward Bach, Heal Thyself. The C. W. Daniel Company, 1931.

³⁸ Thomas Cowan, MD, Wednesday Webinar, April 15, 2026.

³⁹ Barbara C. Tilley et al., “Minocycline in rheumatoid arthritis: a 48-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial,” Annals of Internal Medicine 122, no. 2 (1995): 81-89.

⁴⁰ James R. O’Dell et al., “Treatment of early rheumatoid arthritis with minocycline or placebo: results of a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial,” Arthritis & Rheumatism 40, no. 5 (1997): 842-48.

⁴¹ Mark Stone et al., “Should tetracycline treatment be used more extensively for rheumatoid arthritis? Meta-analysis demonstrates clinical benefit with reduction in disease activity,” Journal of Rheumatology 30, no. 10 (2003): 2112-22.

⁴² Thomas M. Brown and Henry Scammell, The Road Back: Rheumatoid Arthritis — Its Cause and Its Treatment. New York: M. Evans, 1988.

Additional sources informing this essay: Sasha Latypova, interview, Lies are Unbekoming, January 2026; Marc Girardot, interview, Lies are Unbekoming, December 2023; Amandha Dawn Vollmer, It’s Not A Germ or Gene; Marizelle Arce, Germs Are Not Our Enemy; Herbert Shelton, Natural Hygiene: Man’s Pristine Way of Life; Henry Bieler, Food Is Your Best Medicine, 1965; John Tilden, Toxemia Explained; Ulric Williams and Samantha Bailey, Terrain Therapy, 2022; Torsten Engelbrecht, Claus Köhnlein, and Samantha Bailey, Virus Mania, third edition, 2021; Mark Bailey, The Final Pandemic; Daniel Roytas, Can You Catch a Cold?; Mark Gober, Sam Bailey, Mark Bailey, and Stefan Lanka, An End to Upside Down Medicine, 2023; Thomas Cowan, The Contagion Myth and Human Heart, Cosmic Heart; Mary Holland et al., The HPV Vaccine on Trial; Neil Z. Miller, Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies; Paul Thomas, Vax Facts.