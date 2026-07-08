Author’s Note

The essay engages establishment terminology strategically. Terms such as MECP2, X-linked, mutation, and gene therapy appear because that is the language in which the case histories were recorded and the drug is now marketed. When those terms operate in the argument, the establishment’s framework is being examined against its own data. In my own voice, the framing is different. The body does not have genetic disorders. It has responses to insult. What medicine calls Rett syndrome is what a specific subset of girls, injured at a specific window in development by substances the body cannot cleanse, look like decades later after the system has spent those decades adding to the injury and calling the compounded result “progression.”

The essay was written in response to a reader’s letter about her sister. Her sister was born healthy in 1994, developed normally to eighteen months, then began to regress. At thirty-two she weighs eighty pounds and lives on a feeding tube. Her mother is now being asked to consent to Daybue.

Daybue

In March 2023, the FDA approved trofinetide, marketed as Daybue by Acadia Pharmaceuticals, as the first drug specifically indicated for Rett syndrome. The list price starts at approximately $375,000 per year and rises with patient weight. In the twelve-week LAVENDER trial submitted for approval, 82% of participants receiving trofinetide developed diarrhea, compared with 20% in the placebo arm.¹ The primary endpoint was not motor function, speech, or any objective measure. It was the Rett Syndrome Behavior Questionnaire, a 45-item assessment scored by the caregivers administering the drug.² The score improved by 4.9 points on a 0-to-90 scale in the trofinetide arm and 1.7 points in placebo. A three-point difference in a questionnaire filled out by the person giving the drug is what the approval rests on.

Daybue is now being considered for a woman on a feeding tube who cannot speak, cannot make eye contact, cannot use her hands, and cannot report distress. Her mother will fill out the questionnaire.

The reader watched her sister regress at eighteen months in 1995 or 1996. In her letter she calls what she saw “acute toxic exposure.” She has watched her sister be catalogued, medicated, cut open, tubed, and reduced across three decades to a shell of the child who had walked. She wanted to know what Rett syndrome actually is.

This essay is my answer.

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The Case

In 1994, a healthy baby girl was born in the American Midwest. She met every milestone. She sat up on schedule. She walked on schedule. She babbled and formed her first words on schedule. Photographs from her first year show a bright child, eyes engaged, hands purposeful, reaching for the world.

Sometime between eighteen and twenty-four months, she began to disappear. Her words stopped. The purposeful hand movements were replaced by the continuous hand-wringing that would become the signature of her diagnosis. She stopped making eye contact. Within a few years she could no longer walk. Within a few more she could no longer swallow.

The label she received was Rett syndrome. The explanation given to her mother was that her daughter had been born with a mutation on the X chromosome, in a sequence medicine calls MECP2, and that the mutation had lain dormant until the developmental window at which it began to express itself. The mother was told there was nothing anyone could have done. It was, she was told, genetic.

Her mother did what mothers do. She placed her child inside the American medical system. Over the next three decades that system administered polypharmacy, surgery, feeding-tube placement, seizure medications that produced their own catalog of injuries, and the specialist consultations that follow a rare-disease label. The girl who had walked at twelve months is now thirty-two years old. She is under five feet tall. She weighs eighty pounds. She cannot speak, read, write, make eye contact, use her hands, swallow, or stand. She is fed through a tube in her stomach. She is in what medicine calls a near-vegetative state.

What Medicine Says Rett Syndrome Is

The establishment’s account runs as follows. Rett syndrome is a rare postnatal neurodevelopmental disorder that presents almost exclusively in girls, with a reported prevalence of roughly 1 in 10,000 to 15,000 female births.³ Development is normal for the first six to eighteen months. Then regression begins. The child loses acquired speech and purposeful hand use. Continuous stereotyped hand movements appear. Gait becomes abnormal or is lost. Breathing becomes irregular, with hyperventilation, breath-holding, and air-swallowing. Seizures appear in most cases. Autonomic function fails progressively. The child moves through what the literature describes as four clinical stages, ending in severe motor disability and total dependency.

In 1999, a team at Baylor College of Medicine led by Huda Zoghbi identified mutations in the MECP2 sequence on the X chromosome as the finding present in most cases of the classic Rett phenotype.⁴ Since then, the field has attributed the condition to MECP2. Approximately 95% of cases meeting the classic criteria carry a detectable MECP2 mutation. Approximately 99% of those mutations are de novo, meaning they are present in the affected child and absent in the parents.⁵ Boys carrying MECP2 mutations are said to be either non-viable in utero or affected so severely they do not survive early infancy, which the establishment offers as the explanation for why Rett presents almost exclusively in girls.

Rett is filed as a genetic disorder. The clinical framework treats the MECP2 mutation as the cause. Treatment consists of symptom management and, since March 2023, Daybue. Every element of that account must now be examined.

Andreas Rett and the Historical Question

Andreas Rett described the pattern in Vienna in a 1966 paper published in German from a small clinical series.⁶ The paper attracted almost no international attention for seventeen years. In 1983, Bengt Hagberg and colleagues in Sweden published an English-language case series in Annals of Neurology that brought the condition to wider recognition.⁷ There is no reliable historical prevalence data from before Rett’s 1966 paper because the pattern had not yet been named.

The diagnostic criteria have shifted. The original consensus criteria required deceleration of head growth as a mandatory feature. In 2010, an international panel published revised criteria in Annals of Neurology and demoted head growth deceleration from a required feature to a supportive one.⁸ The stated reason was that too many girls with the clinical phenotype were being excluded from the diagnosis because their head growth had not measurably slowed. The move preserved the diagnostic category by loosening its boundaries. What was said to be a defining biological feature in 1988 was demoted to a suggestive one in 2010, without any change in the biology it was supposed to reflect.

A condition named in 1966 from a small clinical series, given wider recognition in 1983, retrofitted with a genetic anchor in 1999, and diagnostically loosened in 2010 to preserve the label against contradicting cases is not a stable natural kind. It is a working diagnostic category that the field has maintained by continuous adjustment.

The Regression Window

The single most consistent feature of the Rett clinical picture is the timing. Development is normal through the first six months. Regression begins between six and eighteen months. Some cases extend the window to twenty-four months. That is the diagnostic hinge. It is also the peak injection window in every industrialized country.

The American schedule of the mid-1990s delivered, by the eighteen-month appointment, approximately twenty separate doses across the well-baby visit sequence: hepatitis B at birth, DTP, Hib, and oral polio at two, four, and six months (with hepatitis B repeating), MMR at twelve to fifteen months, and DTP and Hib boosters at fifteen to eighteen months. The disclosed aluminum content across the mid-1990s schedule accumulated to several thousand micrograms by eighteen months. The mercury exposure through thimerosal, present in most childhood vaccines until 2001, contributed additional neurotoxic burden. The girl born in 1994 received her early injections from vials that still contained thimerosal at full concentration and DTP whole-cell pertussis vaccine that would be phased out by the end of the decade. The current schedule has expanded to a disclosed aluminum burden of approximately 4,925 micrograms by eighteen months.⁹

The signal in the data at these appointments is not disputed. In 2014, Kumanan Wilson and colleagues at the University of Ottawa published an analysis of adverse events in a cohort of 969,519 pediatric vaccinations. Their finding, in their own words: “our findings suggest that girls may have an increased reactogenicity to the MMR vaccine.”¹⁰ Girls specifically. At twelve months specifically. This is the establishment’s own signal, in the establishment’s own data, published in a mainstream journal, that the twelve-month MMR affects girls more than boys. It has never been followed up. It has never been integrated into the safety framework.

Wilson’s earlier 2011 study, published in PLOS ONE, examined a cohort of over 500,000 Ontario children and found that emergency room visits and hospital admissions were significantly elevated at days nine through twelve following the twelve-month and eighteen-month vaccinations.¹¹ The pattern was not a background rate. It was a signal locked to the schedule.

Andrew Zimmerman, the pediatric neurologist retained as an expert witness by the Department of Justice in the Omnibus Autism Proceedings, gave sworn testimony in 2019 identifying the developmental window at which the pediatric brain is most vulnerable to injection-related injury.¹² The window he named runs from about twelve months to eighteen or twenty-four months. It is the Rett regression window as described in every clinical account.

The historical precedent for regression following pediatric injection predates the Rett label by eighteen years. In 1948, Randolph Byers and Frederic Moll at Harvard Medical School published a case series in Pediatrics describing fifteen children who developed acute cerebral symptoms within hours of receiving the whole-cell pertussis vaccine.¹³ Twelve of the fifteen were boys, three were girls. The authors reported “regression or failure of further development” in the aftermath. Byers and Moll wrote in the era before the diagnostic category of Rett syndrome existed. What they were describing was not Rett syndrome as such. It was the phenomenon Rett, autism regression, Dravet, and a dozen other post-injection injury phenotypes are variations upon: the developing brain, poisoned in the critical window, producing whatever specific phenotype the child’s particular vulnerabilities and injury pattern generate.

Sally Ozonoff’s 2018 study, published in Autism Research, found that up to 88% of autism cases involve regression.¹⁴ Genes do not switch on and off in this pattern. Acute toxic exposure does.

The reader was a child when her sister regressed. She was not a physician. She was not a pathologist. She watched her sister disappear over weeks, and she remembers thinking, at the time, that it looked like poisoning. Thirty years later that lay observation lines up with the sworn testimony of a Harvard neurologist, the peer-reviewed data of an Ottawa research group, and a 1948 Pediatrics case series. The child who watched saw what the medical literature refuses to name.

The Girls Question

The strongest objection to a terrain reading of Rett is that Rett affects girls almost exclusively, and injections are given to both sexes.

Wilson 2014 partially answered the objection before I raised it. The paper, published in a mainstream journal by a mainstream research group examining nearly a million pediatric vaccinations, found that the twelve-month MMR produces a stronger response in girls than in boys. The establishment recorded a female-specific signal at the exact injection at the exact age at which Rett regression begins. The signal was published, cited, and then left alone. What it implies has never been integrated into the safety framework, because the framework cannot accommodate it.

The mechanism that would explain the signal is available. Forrest Maready, in his 2020 book Crooked, developed a framework in which girls’ response to the physical restraint of the injection procedure activates dorsal vagal responses that partially sequester the injected aluminum in granulomas at the injection site rather than mobilizing it acutely.¹⁵ Boys’ response tends toward sympathetic activation, which recruits macrophages to the injection site and carries the aluminum through circulation more efficiently. The result is that boys tend to present with acute neurological injury phenotypes (autism, ADHD, seizures) at higher rates, while girls tend to present with delayed inflammatory conditions (what medicine files as autoimmune) that emerge in adolescence and adulthood as the sequestered aluminum burden breaks down.

The DeStefano MMR data, reanalyzed by Brian Hooker in 2014, showed the autism association concentrating heavily in boys who received the MMR before thirty-six months, with the effect substantially weaker in girls.¹⁶ Autism concentrates in boys. Girls are visibly less affected. This is the general pattern. Rett is the exception that defines it. Rett is what happens when the female protective mechanism fails catastrophically in a specific subset of girls at the specific window at which Wilson 2014 documented their heightened response. The twelve-month MMR does not produce the modest, contained response Maready’s model describes for the majority of girls. It produces a mobilization event that carries accumulated aluminum through the blood-brain barrier into brainstem territory. The specific phenotype reflects injury to the brainstem nuclei that control those specific functions.

Autism concentrates in boys but occurs in girls. Rett concentrates in girls but occurs in a small number of boys, usually so severely that they die in infancy. These are not two separate conditions. They are the male and female poles of the same distribution of injection-induced injury to the developing brain.

The Sequence Named After the Injury

The MECP2 mutation is real. What it is has been misidentified.

Two specific findings inside the establishment’s own literature dismantle the causal claim. The first is documented in Percy, Neul, Glaze, and colleagues’ 2010 paper in Annals of Neurology, which reviewed the Natural History Study cohort of 819 patients meeting classic Rett clinical criteria. Approximately 3% to 5% of that classic-phenotype cohort had no detectable MECP2 mutation on complete sequencing.¹⁷ Girls with the full clinical picture, sequenced with the best available technology, showed no mutation the framework says caused their condition. The paper documented this and moved on.

The second finding is Ravn, Nielsen, and Skjeldal’s 2003 documentation, subsequently confirmed by multiple groups, of individuals carrying pathogenic MECP2 mutations who did not develop the Rett phenotype.¹⁸ The framework absorbs both findings with terms of art (incomplete penetrance, variable expressivity, X-inactivation skewing, Rett-like syndromes with CDKL5 or FOXG1 mutations) that perform the classificatory work the underlying biology refuses to do. If the mutation caused the phenotype, neither the mutation-free classic phenotype nor the phenotype-free mutation could exist. Both exist. Both are published. Both are absorbed rather than confronted.

The third finding is the establishment’s own admission that approximately 99% of MECP2 mutations in Rett cases are de novo. A de novo mutation was not inherited. It arose in this specific child. Something in that child’s environment produced the alteration, or produced the phenotype regardless of what the sequence said. The establishment names the mutation and stops. The question of what produced the mutation is filed under bad luck, which is not an answer. It is a decision not to look.

Neurotoxic damage to a developing brain leaves biochemical traces. Aluminum accumulation in neural tissue disrupts cellular metabolism at multiple sites. Mercury from thimerosal exposure crosses the blood-brain barrier and interferes with methylation reactions. Once damage has occurred to a specific brainstem territory in a specific developmental window, sequencing technology employed twenty years later will find whatever sequence variations are present in the surviving tissue and will not distinguish which of them preceded the injury and which followed it. The MECP2 finding in Rett cases may be, in many or most cases, downstream of the injury rather than upstream. Sequencing an injured child and finding an unusual sequence is not evidence that the sequence caused the injury.

The pattern documented across the ten conditions in The Ten Genetic Diseases That Aren’t Genetic applies precisely.¹⁹ Justin Bennett received the whole-cell pertussis vaccine at four months in 1977, seized for two hours within hours of the injection, and lived with permanent brain damage for forty-two years before advanced sequencing found an SCN1A mutation and produced a diagnosis of Dravet syndrome. The mutation was undetectable in his toddlerhood. The diagnostic label arrived four decades after the poison did. Rett is Dravet’s female counterpart. The injury lands in different brainstem territories and produces different specific phenotypes. The structural mechanism is the same.

What Is in the Vial

The mechanism of injury runs through what the injection physically contains.

Two categories of substance are in every vial. The first is what the manufacturers disclose. Aluminum, in the forms of aluminum hydroxide or aluminum phosphate, serves as the adjuvant in most childhood vaccines. Thimerosal, the mercury-based preservative, was present in every multi-dose vial of most childhood vaccines through the 1990s and remains in multi-dose influenza vaccines today. Formaldehyde, polysorbate 80, 2-phenoxyethanol, sodium borate, monosodium glutamate, human albumin, bovine serum, gelatin, and residual antibiotics from the production process appear on one or more current labels.

The second category is what the manufacturers do not disclose. In 2017, Antonietta Gatti and Stefano Montanari, materials scientists at the Italian National Council of Research, published a systematic microscope survey of injectable vaccines.²⁰ They obtained forty-four vaccines from pharmacies in Italy and France, spanning the major manufacturers, and examined a twenty-microliter sample of each under a Field Emission Gun Environmental Scanning Electron Microscope. Their catalog documented lead, tungsten, stainless steel fragments, bismuth, gold, silver, platinum, cerium, zirconium, hafnium, antimony, strontium, barium, copper, tin, and zinc in various alloy combinations across the full set. None of these materials appeared on any package insert. The childhood vaccines produced the highest particle counts.

Forty-three of the forty-four vaccines were for human use. One was for cats. The veterinary vaccine, manufactured by Virbac, contained none of the heavy metals or industrial alloys cataloged in the human samples. The veterinary production line produced a clean vial. The human production lines did not. I laid out the Gatti-Montanari data in more detail in What Is Really in Childhood Vaccines. The point for the present argument is narrow. The vials the girl born in 1994 received her injections from were of the same generic character as the vials the Italian team later examined. What was in them stayed in her.

The Mechanism

The particles cannot be broken down. Charles Richet documented the sensitization mechanism in 1901.²¹ Injection of foreign protein into an animal produced a measurable response, and each subsequent exposure produced a stronger response, with intensity escalating on repetition. Richet named the phenomenon anaphylaxis and received the 1913 Nobel Prize for the work. The route of administration was the operative variable. Foreign proteins encountered through digestion are processed. Foreign proteins encountered through injection sensitize predictably. Gatti and Montanari supply the physical agent Richet’s mechanism predicted: metal cores wrapped in distorted protein, biopersistent in tissue.

What the particles do inside the body from there is documented mechanism. Blood is a colloidal suspension. Red blood cells carry a slight negative surface charge that keeps them from clumping. This charge, called zeta potential, sits close to the agglomeration threshold in normal conditions. Anything that pushes zeta potential over that threshold produces blood sludging: red cells clump, viscosity increases, and flow through the smallest vessels slows. Aluminum reduces zeta potential efficiently. This is why aluminum is used in municipal sewage treatment to make suspended particles clump so they can be removed, and why aluminum salts are used in commercial wound care to clot blood. Its role as an adjuvant is described in the medical literature as “immune-stimulating.” The physical effect on colloidal blood is the same as its effect in the sewage plant. Thomas Riddick’s 1968 book Control of Colloid Stability through Zeta Potential mapped the mechanism in detail.²²

Andrew Moulden’s clinical work documented what happens next.²³ Red cells clumping in capillaries slow the flow of oxygen to the tissue those capillaries feed. When the tissue is muscle, the result is fatigue and cramping. When the tissue is nerve, the result is a microstroke. Moulden called the pattern Moulden Anoxia Spectrum Syndromes, or MASS. He identified the mechanism operating at scale during vaccination events. White blood cells migrate to the injection site, obstruct capillary flow, and combined with reduced zeta potential from the aluminum adjuvant and the other metallic particles Gatti and Montanari would later document, produce microcirculatory damage throughout the body.

The mechanism is indiscriminate. Wherever the blood carries the particles, damage follows. Where a particle lodges determines the phenotype. Damage near the nerves regulating heart rate and blood pressure produces the picture clinicians label POTS. Damage to a sensory nerve root produces the regional pain syndromes documented after HPV vaccination. Damage to a brainstem territory produces whatever phenotype that territory’s functions define.

The brainstem territories relevant to the Rett clinical picture are the ninth, tenth, and twelfth cranial nerve nuclei and the reticular formation. The Rett clinical presentation maps to these territories with specificity. Irregular breathing that includes hyperventilation, breath-holding, and air-swallowing is a signature of injury to the medullary respiratory centers. Autonomic collapse is the hallmark of brainstem dysautonomia. Loss of purposeful hand use replaced by continuous stereotyped hand-wringing is a signature of injury to the motor-planning nuclei. Swallowing dysfunction that eventually requires feeding tubes is a signature of injury to the ninth cranial nerve nucleus. Every one of the defining Rett symptoms maps to a specific brainstem territory that lies precisely in the path of the microcirculatory obstruction Moulden documented.

The girl who regressed at eighteen months regressed after months of accumulated aluminum deposition, at the point when the MMR at twelve to fifteen months mobilized macrophages carrying that deposition through her circulation. In her specific case, the load reached brainstem territories controlling the functions the Rett clinical description names. The MECP2 sequence, if it was found in her, was found because sequencing found it. The mechanism of her injury was in the vial, not in her chromosomes.

The Shelton Trajectory

Herbert Shelton described in the 1920s and 1930s the mechanism by which acute conditions become chronic under continuous medical intervention.²⁴ The body’s efforts to expel toxins produce acute symptoms. Pharmaceutical intervention suppresses those symptoms, which adds new toxins to the burden while preventing the body from completing its cleansing effort. New symptoms emerge from the compounded load. These are suppressed in turn. What medicine calls disease progression is often the observable result of this cycle rather than the inherent trajectory of the original condition.

The reader’s sister lived thirty-two years inside this cycle.

The initial injury at eighteen months, whatever specific form it took at the level of tissue damage, was acute. It produced acute symptoms. The medical response was to name the pattern, apply a diagnostic label, and begin the management protocol. Seizures were treated with anticonvulsants, which carry their own catalog of neurological, hepatic, and cognitive injury profiles. Reflux was treated with proton pump inhibitors, which deplete magnesium, zinc, and cobalamin over time. Constipation was treated with laxatives and stimulants. Sleep dysfunction was treated with melatonin, then with benzodiazepines, then with antipsychotics as the picture worsened. Muscle contractures produced by prolonged immobility were treated with muscle relaxants and botulinum toxin injections. Scoliosis was treated with orthopedic surgery involving spinal fusion, hardware placement, and the neurological insults that spinal surgery on a compromised patient produces. Feeding tube placement introduced additional microbial colonization and inflammatory demands that the compromised terrain could not efficiently address. Each pharmaceutical and surgical intervention was rational within the framework that named the underlying problem as genetic and irreversible. Each intervention added to the toxic burden, and the picture worsened as new symptoms emerged and new interventions followed. The girl who had walked at twelve months was, by thirty-two, unable to move.

This is not the natural history of a genetic condition. It is Shelton’s mechanism running for three decades under a diagnostic label that foreclosed any investigation of the terrain that would have identified what was making her worse. The Rett label routed her permanently into the pharmaceutical management pipeline. Every clinician who saw her worked competently within the framework her diagnosis had established. The framework itself was the problem.

Selye’s General Adaptation Syndrome mapped the endpoint of sustained physiological stress: what he called the exhaustion stage.²⁵ The list of conditions Selye identified as diseases of adaptation (cardiovascular problems, kidney disease, arthritis, digestive disorders, metabolic disturbances) is precisely the list that accumulates in Rett patients across the decades of management. What the Rett literature calls “late-stage motor deterioration” and “progression to Stage IV” is the exhaustion stage of General Adaptation Syndrome, produced by the sustained load of pharmaceutical management applied to a body that was originally injured at eighteen months by whatever came through the syringe.

The Structural Conflict Inside the Trial

Daybue’s evidence base rests on a structural conflict the FDA did not address.

The Rett Syndrome Behavior Questionnaire is completed by the caregiver administering the drug. In LAVENDER, that caregiver was a parent, usually the mother, who had been recruited into a trial for a condition medicine calls untreatable, and who was being asked to assess whether the drug she was giving her daughter was working. The person paid nothing to fill out the form was scoring whether the intervention she personally was administering deserved approval. The person deciding whether the drug helps is the person committed to the outcome that the drug helps.

The scoring inflation this produces is not a fringe methodological concern. It is a well-documented pattern in every trial of every treatment for every non-communicating patient across pediatric neurology, developmental disability medicine, and psychiatry. When the patient cannot report, the caregiver reports. When the caregiver has invested time, energy, hope, and daily labor in administering the intervention, the caregiver’s reports reflect the investment.

Objective outcome measures exist for Rett. Motor function scales, video-recorded stereotypy counts, breathing pattern telemetry, seizure logs from ambulatory monitoring, feeding tolerance metrics. None of these were the primary endpoint. The primary endpoint was a subjective questionnaire. A three-point improvement in caregiver score on a 90-point questionnaire, in a trial in which 82% of subjects developed diarrhea, is what the FDA accepted as evidence of efficacy.

The specific application to a woman on a feeding tube is worse. She cannot report when the diarrhea begins, how uncomfortable it is, whether she is developing electrolyte imbalances or dehydration, whether her sleep is disrupted, whether she wants the drug to continue. Her mother, filling out the RSBQ, will not see any of this in the questionnaire because the questionnaire does not ask. What the questionnaire asks is whether the caregiver has observed improvements in behavior, communication, and function. A daughter who is being made ill by the drug and whose mother is grimly hoping the drug is working will be recorded as improved.

The drug does not address the mechanism of injury. The injected metals remain in her tissue. The microcirculatory damage remains. The brainstem territories the injury destroyed remain destroyed. What Daybue adds is a new pharmaceutical to the load a body has already been managing for three decades of iatrogenic burden. It is the next chapter in the trajectory the Rett label established at eighteen months.

The list price starts at approximately $375,000 per year and rises with patient weight. Daybue generated approximately $177 million in net revenue in 2023 in the nine-month partial year following March approval, and expanded substantially through 2024.

The Treatments Marketed as Gene Therapy

The pipeline for Rett extends beyond Daybue. Two companies, Taysha Gene Therapies and Neurogene, are developing what they market as gene therapies. Taysha’s product, TSHA-102, and Neurogene’s product, NGN-401, are in Phase 1/2 trials.²⁶ Both are engineered vector treatments (the industry uses “viral vector” as its shorthand) intended to insert MECP2 sequences into the brains of affected girls. Neurogene halted the higher-dose arm of its trial in November 2024 after a patient developed severe hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a life-threatening inflammatory condition, and subsequently died.²⁷

The market structure is straightforward. The definition of Rett as genetic is the load-bearing premise of the entire commercial architecture. Without it, no intervention targeting the sequence has any theoretical basis. If the Rett phenotype is downstream of injection injury and the MECP2 finding is a biochemical fingerprint of that injury rather than its cause, then the treatments marketed as gene therapy are attempting to correct a marker without addressing the mechanism. The injected metals remain. The damage remains. The girl in the trial continues to receive the recommended booster injections that added to her burden in the first place, while the pipeline generates revenue and the next generation of Rett trial cohorts is being produced in real time.

Anticipating the Objections

“Rett affects girls almost exclusively. Vaccines given to both sexes cannot be the cause.”

Wilson 2014, published in a mainstream journal by a mainstream research group, found that girls have increased response to the MMR at twelve months specifically. The DeStefano/Hooker reanalysis showed the autism association concentrating in boys under thirty-six months. Two ends of the same distribution. The mechanism is not sex-neutral. Neither is the phenotype.

“The regression window is coincidental. Anything presenting between six and eighteen months will overlap with the injection schedule.”

The schedule was designed to hit this window because it is the developmental period during which the pediatric response to injection is most robust and the developing nervous system is most vulnerable. This is not an argument against causation. It is the mechanism. Wilson 2011 documented that hospitalization risk spikes at days nine through twelve after the twelve-month and eighteen-month appointments specifically. Byers and Moll documented the same phenomenon in 1948, in children who had been developing normally, within hours of receiving whole-cell pertussis vaccine. Seventy-eight years of published documentation does not erase itself because the establishment declines to name it.

“You are speculating without evidence.”

The evidence is triangulated. The mechanism (aluminum adjuvant plus undisclosed metallic contamination producing zeta potential collapse and microcirculatory obstruction) comes from Riddick and Moulden. The physical substrate comes from Gatti and Montanari’s particle catalog. The developmental window is in the Rett literature. The sex-specific signal is in Wilson 2014. The emergency room signal is in Wilson 2011. The historical precedent is in Byers and Moll 1948. The parental observation architecture is in Ozonoff 2018. The evidence that would settle the question definitively (a large cohort comparing injected and uninjected children followed for Rett incidence) has not been produced. The Institute of Medicine’s 2013 report formally recommended against conducting such comparison studies on the grounds that a control group would be exposed to preventable disease risk.²⁸ The absence of the study is the predictable outcome of the institutional refusal to conduct it.

The Pattern Is the Proof

The Rett label arrived in 1966, stabilized after Hagberg’s 1983 English-language series, received its genetic anchor from Zoghbi in 1999, loosened its diagnostic boundaries in 2010, and received its first drug in 2023. Across those decades, it functioned in exactly the way the genetic label functions in the ten conditions catalogued in The Ten Genetic Diseases That Aren’t Genetic, and in the way the Fifth Wall functions across the entire architecture of medical extraction. It named the injury. It closed the search.

The reader’s sister was born healthy. She received the American pediatric injection schedule of the mid-1990s, at full thimerosal load. At the point in the schedule at which the twelve-month MMR would have mobilized her accumulated aluminum burden through her circulation, she was in the Rett regression window. She regressed. The label arrived. Her mother placed her inside the pharmaceutical management pipeline. She has spent thirty-two years in that pipeline. She is now being offered Daybue.

The particle Gatti and Montanari photographed in Novartis’s Agrippal S1 flu vaccine, batch 147302A, is in someone now. The particles that entered the reader’s sister at the well-baby appointments of 1994 to 1996 are in her now. Where they lodged, they produced the phenotype that received her diagnosis. What was done to her afterward, by clinicians working competently inside a framework the label had established, produced everything that followed.

The label is not the injury. It is the decision not to look at the injury. The name of the syndrome is the name of a decision not to look at how she got there.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Imagine a healthy baby girl. She sits up when she is supposed to. She walks when she is supposed to. She says her first words when she is supposed to. She is a happy, bright child.

Then something happens. It happens when she is about eighteen months old. Nobody tells her parents what happened. She just starts to disappear.

Her words stop. Her hands stop working the way they used to. She wrings them together over and over instead of picking up her toys. She stops looking her mother in the eye. Over the next few years, she stops being able to walk. Later, she stops being able to swallow her own food.

The doctors give her a name for what is wrong with her. They call it Rett syndrome. They tell her mother it was in her chromosomes. It was written into her before she was born. There was nothing anyone could have done.

This story is not the real story.

The real story is that she was a healthy baby, and someone gave her a lot of injections in her first year and a half of life. The injections had tiny bits of metal in them. Aluminum. Mercury. Some other bits of metal nobody told her mother about. Once the bits of metal go into a baby, the body cannot get them out. They stay. Sometimes they travel to the places that control walking, or talking, or the hands, or the swallowing. Where they land, they hurt those things. The parts of the body that had been working stop working.

The doctors have a name for what the metal bits did to her body. The name is Rett syndrome. The name makes it sound like she was born broken. She was not born broken. Something broke her, at about eighteen months old. The name protects the something.

Now she is thirty-two. She weighs eighty pounds. She lives on a feeding tube. Her mother is being asked to give her another drug, one that will probably give her bad diarrhea. Her mother has been trying to help her daughter for thirty-two years. Everyone who told her mother what to do was working from the same story. It was the wrong story.

That is what this essay is about.

Truth Be Told: I’ve Accepted an Invitation to Speak on The Unvaccinated On September 17th, I’ll be giving a one-hour presentation titled The Unvaccinated as part of a six-hour livestream called Truth Be Told. This is the first time I have accepted an invitation to an event, and I have been honoured with the opening act. The livestream begins at 12pm EST. Vaccination is the subject closest to my heart, and this is another opportunity to spread the word. The format will preserve the pen name. Jamie Andrews (Decentralized Science Projects) and Agent131711 (Dinosaurs) will also be presenting. Jamie’s Virology Control Studies work led to an interview here last year. Agent’s research shaped my essays on vitamin D and dinosaurs. Tickets are here. The code UNBEKOMING is $5 off and applies automatically at that link. Replay available afterwards. Hope you can make it.

References

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Additional Sources

Lester D, Parker D. What Really Makes You Ill? Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong. Independently published, 2019.

Cowan T. The Contagion Myth: Why Viruses (Including “Coronavirus”) Are Not the Cause of Disease. Skyhorse Publishing, 2020.

Handley JB. How to End the Autism Epidemic. Chelsea Green, 2018.

Kennedy RF. The Real Anthony Fauci: Big Pharma’s Global War on Democracy and Public Health. Skyhorse Publishing, 2021.

Humphries S, Bystrianyk R. Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History. 2013.

Miller NZ. Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies. New Atlantean Press, 2016.

Exley C. Imagine You Are An Aluminum Atom: Discussions With Mr. Aluminum. Skyhorse, 2020.

Garner J. The Control Group Pilot Survey: The Real-World Health of Unvaccinated Americans. 2020.

Unbekoming. Four Causes, Seventy Thousand Diseases. January 2026.

Unbekoming. The Primary Cause: An Essay on One Impost, Three Shadows. July 2026.

Unbekoming. The Ten “Genetic” Diseases That Aren’t Genetic. June 2026.

Unbekoming. What Is Really in Childhood Vaccines. June 2026.

Unbekoming. Vaccinated (60%) vs Unvaccinated (2.64%). September 2024.