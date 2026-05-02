Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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john herzog's avatar
john herzog
3h

OK, what gives? We have these demonic twisted evil homicidal psychopaths outnumbered at least a half million to one. Let’s get together and kick their consolidated sphincters out of their pie holes. This is so obvious and cleverly marketed to have us kill our own children. I’m a physician. I question my doctor deeply about what’s in these vaccines he told me there wasn’t mercury or aluminum in it. I demanded proof he was wrong. I’m now my daughter‘s doctor. She’s fine. I believe it’s time for the law of tooth and club. You can go to Jack London to find out what that is. It’s actually a beautiful thing.

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eileen's avatar
eileen
3h

Thanks for this article. Parkinson's is one disease I knew very little about. Vaccines are pretty easy to get out of your life: just say no. But the agricultural use isn't so easy, because they could be in food, drinking water and this is where the organic label matters little: in the air.

The most fascinating description is how removal of the vagus nerve stops the development of this syndrome. When I think of all the functions controlled by the vagus nerve, this makes me wonder, short of becoming a farmer, whether anything can be done to avoid this exposure, and spending thousands of dollars on a RO filtration system for your house.

I wonder if there is a homeopathic remedy that can help the body clear all these organic, toxic molecules if the elimination pathways are working? Also, I found the information on constipation fascinating. How many billions of dollars are spent on laxatives, whether OTC or herbs like chicory root? When the most likely causative agent is dentistry? How many parasitic infestations are just manifestations of organic, toxic loads? And whether testing is just another way of extracting money from those willing to spend money to eat organic, when the cause is already known? Just me thinking out loud

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