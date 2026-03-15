Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
1h

Repeating til I am blue in the face.

The premise that we are born defective and require the injection of diseases and toxins to acquire or maintain good health is ludicrous and defies all common sense and logic. Germ theory and its concommitant pharmaceutical weaponry has been used and continues to be used to camouflage the ongoing poisonous assault upon this planet and humanity. It is the integrity and purity of the terrain, both inner and outer, that is essential for good health.

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Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)'s avatar
Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)
3m

Very well put! I like your essay a lot. It is the same argument that Andy Cutler and I make in "The Mercury Detoxification Manual."

The vaccines have lots of problems but the main one is the heavy metals. And there are other ways to get exposed that just add on to the problem. Look at all the illnesses elderly people have and all the zillions of drugs they take to control symptoms, after decades of amalgam fillings.

Our Facebook support group is packed with people with gluten intolerance, oxylate complaints and Lyme disease.

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