“The specific disease doctrine is the grand refuge of weak, uncultured, unstable minds, such as now rule in the medical profession.” — Florence Nightingale

1. The Carpet

In April 2023, the Australian House of Representatives published a 211-page report titled Sick and Tired: Casting a Long Shadow — the findings of its inquiry into long COVID and repeated COVID infections.¹ The Committee acknowledged that long COVID has “up to 200 diverse and non-specific symptoms, making recognition and diagnosis challenging.”¹ They accepted the WHO definition while simultaneously admitting they lacked “a concise definition of what constitutes long COVID.”¹

The official symptom list reads like a catalogue of everything that can go wrong with a human body: breathlessness, chest tightness, chest pain, palpitations, fatigue, cognitive impairment (”brain fog”), loss of concentration, memory issues, headache, sleep disturbance, peripheral neuropathy, dizziness, visual disturbance, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhoea, joint pain, muscle pain, tinnitus, earache, skin rashes, hair loss, anxiety, depression, autonomic dysfunction.¹ The inquiry also received evidence of increased risk of diabetes, heart attack, stroke, and cardiac arrest in young adults.¹

Two hundred symptoms. No reliable diagnostic test. No agreed cause. No effective treatment.

Buried in Chapter 4 of the report, paragraph 4.38 states that the Committee “heard from some submitters that vaccination related illness can sometimes present as a long COVID-like syndrome.”¹ The following paragraph neutralises this immediately: “it is noted that some individuals experience asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections, and it is therefore not possible to definitively rule out exposure to the virus in patients that report an adverse vaccine reaction.”¹

Read that sentence again. It is the carpet being manufactured in real time, on the parliamentary record. If asymptomatic “infection” can never be ruled out, then vaccine injury can always be reclassified as damage from a supposed virus. The mechanism is built into the language. The inquiry doesn’t need to suppress vaccine injury evidence. It simply needs to make the category unfalsifiable — and it does, in a single sentence.

Among those who submitted to this inquiry was Professor Kerryn Phelps, former president of the Australian Medical Association, practising GP of forty years, and — as she disclosed — vaccine-injured. Both she and her wife were injured by COVID-19 injections in July 2021.³ Phelps waited seventeen months before speaking publicly. During those seventeen months, she promoted the vaccine to parents of five-year-olds on social media.³

In her submission, Phelps wrote: “Within this group of vaccine injured individuals, there is a diminishing cohort of people who have symptoms following immunisation, many of which are similar to Long COVID (such as fatigue and brain fog), but who have not had a COVID infection.”²

She said the quiet part. These people were never “infected.” They were injected. And they have the same symptoms.

Elsewhere in her submission, Phelps described the clinical presentation: “People suffering the symptoms of Long COVID may present to an emergency department or to their GP complaining of chest pain or breathlessness, extreme fatigue, nerve pain or cognitive difficulties. They may have the standard tests like Xrays and ECGs and CT scans and MRIs and blood tests which come back normal, so they are told there is ‘nothing to find’.”³

Replace “Long COVID” with “Vaccine Injury” in that paragraph. It reads identically. Every sentence, every clinical detail, every description of the patient’s experience — unchanged. Try the substitution across her entire eighteen-page submission. It works on every page. “Dr Anthony Fauci labelled VACCINE INJURY an ‘insidious public health emergency for millions of people’. I tend to agree.”³ The interchangeability is total.

Long COVID is the outermost layer of something. A carpet large enough and thick enough to absorb whatever needs to be swept underneath it. The symptoms are real. The suffering is real. The label is a container designed to hold everything except the actual cause.

Underneath the carpet is what the carpet was built to hide.

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2. The Layer Beneath

The Control Group Survey of Unvaccinated Americans (CGS), conducted in 2019/2020 across 48 states, found that entirely unvaccinated adults had a chronic disease rate of 5.97%.⁴ The vaccinated adult population: 60%.⁴ Among children, 5.71% of unvaccinated children had at least one chronic condition, versus 27% of vaccinated children.⁴ The rate of autism in fully unvaccinated individuals with no exposure to the Vitamin K shot or maternal vaccines was zero.⁴

These populations eat from the same food supply. They breathe the same air. They drink the same water. They are exposed to the same glyphosate, the same seed oils, the same food dyes, the same electromagnetic fields. The variable that differs is what was injected.

The Mawson pilot study of 2017 found the same pattern in children aged 6 to 12: vaccinated children had allergies at 22.2% versus 6.3% in unvaccinated children, eczema at 9.5% versus 3.6%, learning disabilities at 5.6% versus 1.2%.⁵

This data demolishes every explanation that locates the chronic disease epidemic exclusively in the food supply. If glyphosate, oxalates, gluten, seed oils, or food dyes were the primary cause, unvaccinated people eating the same food would be equally sick. They are not. The gap is so wide it requires a different explanation entirely.

The mechanism connecting injection to food sensitivity was established a century ago. In 1913, Charles Richet received the Nobel Prize for his work on anaphylaxis — the discovery that foreign proteins injected directly into the bloodstream reliably produce allergic sensitisation.⁶ The digestive system exists precisely to disassemble foreign proteins into their component parts before allowing them into the blood. Injection bypasses this system entirely. As Sasha Latypova has documented, vaccines contain food-derived proteins: wheat albumins, egg proteins, gelatin, peanut and other nut oils, yeast.⁷ The explosion of food allergies — peanut, egg, gluten, dairy — tracks with the expansion of the childhood vaccination schedule, not with changes in the food itself.⁷

Glyphosate was found in all vaccines tested that are classified by manufacturers as “live virus” products, with the MMR showing the highest levels.⁹ Injected glyphosate bypasses the gut mucosal barrier. Whatever tolerance the digestive system might provide is eliminated when the chemical enters the bloodstream directly, alongside food proteins and aluminium adjuvants.

Richet’s work predicted all of this in 1913. Vaccination for anything is, in principle, an anaphylaxis-generating procedure. The body reacts to injected foreign proteins exactly as a century of immunology says it should. The allergies are not a side effect. They are the mechanism, operating as designed.

3. The Gluten Layer

In a previous essay, I examined how gluten intolerance, celiac disease, and wheat allergy function as a chemical problem with a dietary diagnosis.¹⁰ The core evidence: around 2006, farmers began spraying glyphosate as a desiccant directly onto wheat, oats, and barley days before harvest. Researchers Anthony Samsel and Stephanie Seneff plotted glyphosate application on wheat against deaths from intestinal infections. The correlation coefficient: 0.9834 — near-perfect alignment.¹¹

The mechanism: glyphosate kills bacteria through the shikimate pathway. Monsanto marketed glyphosate as safe for humans because human cells don’t possess this pathway. The omission: human gut bacteria do. The bacteria most sensitive to glyphosate — Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria — are precisely the species that break down gluten.¹² Kill those bacteria, and gluten passes through the gut undigested. The immune system encounters protein fragments it was never meant to see. Inflammation follows. The diagnosis follows. The chemical is never mentioned.

Frances Leader was diagnosed celiac in Britain in 1997, tested negative in Spain in 2005, ate wheat without symptoms for three years, then fell ill immediately upon returning to Britain in 2008.¹³ Same genetics, same gluten, different agricultural chemistry. British farmers spray glyphosate as a desiccant. Spanish farmers do not. Leader identified the variable her doctors never considered. She has spoken about it for seventeen years.

The gluten narrative accurately describes what happens in the body. Undigested protein fragments do trigger immune responses. Eliminating gluten does provide relief. The diagnosis is correct about the what. It is wrong about the why. It locates the problem in a grain that humans ate for ten thousand years without an epidemic of celiac disease. It generates a billion-dollar gluten-free industry. It protects glyphosate from scrutiny.

And it protects the deeper layer — the vaccination schedule that damaged the gut microbiome and immune regulation before glyphosate finished the job. Latypova calls this the “Anything But Vaccines” deflection strategy.⁸ Glyphosate concern is a permitted form of dissent. It feels radical. It threatens agricultural chemicals. It never touches the injection schedule.

4. The Oxalate Layer

Sally Norton’s Toxic Superfoods presents the case that oxalate overload is making us sick.¹⁴ The symptom list she catalogues is vast: IBS, inflammatory bowel, chronic fatigue, brain fog, joint pain, arthritis, fibromyalgia, heart arrhythmias, tinnitus, vision problems, skin rashes, anxiety, depression, kidney stones, autoimmune disorders, mast cell activation, hypothyroidism, osteoporosis, pelvic pain, neuropathy, insomnia, dizziness, chemical sensitivity, slow healing, muscle weakness, cold extremities.¹⁴

Read that list again. Then read the Australian inquiry’s long COVID symptom list. Then read the vaccine injury symptom list. The overlap is near-total. The same body, the same distress signals, wearing different nameplates depending on which clinic you walked into.

Norton’s own experts describe the clinical picture: systemic oxalosis produces “a confusing multitude of symptoms partially resembling rheumatoid or autoimmune disorders/vasculitis” and “correct diagnosis is not uncommonly overlooked for years.”¹⁴ That sentence applies verbatim to long COVID. It applies verbatim to vaccine injury. It applies verbatim to glyphosate-induced dysbiosis. The body has a limited vocabulary of distress. It screams the same way regardless of what caused the damage.

The oxalate narrative is the newest member of this family. What does it actually rest on?

The Evidence That Isn’t

Norton’s proof that dietary oxalate causes population-wide chronic disease relies on a series of extrapolations that do not survive scrutiny.

Her strongest evidence comes from primary hyperoxaluria (PH) — described as a “genetic disorder” in which the body overproduces oxalate internally. PH patients suffer terribly: kidney failure, bone degeneration, cardiovascular damage, neurological collapse. Norton uses their suffering to argue that dietary oxalate at much lower levels produces a milder version of the same pathology across the general population.¹⁴

The problem: PH involves endogenous oxalate production at levels that dwarf anything diet delivers. Extrapolating from PH to “your spinach smoothie is poisoning you” is like extrapolating from cyanide poisoning to “apple seeds are killing the population.” The dose makes the poison, and the doses are not comparable. More fundamentally, PH is framed as a genetic condition. Its diagnostic validation depends on the same genetic theory that Jamie Andrews’ control experiments have shown to rest on unvalidated assumptions — PCR measurements of electrical charge, DNA extraction methods indistinguishable from kitchen chemistry, and forensic accuracy that drops from 99.8% to 6% under blinded testing.¹⁵ If the genetic framework is unreliable, PH is not proof of inherent oxalate toxicity. It is a label applied to people whose bodies are failing to process oxalate, with the failure attributed to genes rather than investigated as terrain damage.

Beyond PH, Norton’s evidence base consists of:

Baby chicks force-fed beet greens until they all died within two weeks.¹⁴ We are not baby chicks. We do not eat a single food until we die. This tells us nothing about human dietary diversity.

Horses grazing high-oxalate pastures until they develop “big head” — bone degeneration from constant exposure to a single grass species.¹⁴ Horses are obligate grazers eating the same plant eight hours a day. Humans do not eat spinach for eight hours a day. This tells us nothing about varied human diets.

Ethylene glycol (antifreeze) poisoning — which works primarily by producing massive oxalate levels in the body.¹⁴ Nobody is drinking antifreeze. This tells us about acute chemical poisoning, not about eating sweet potatoes.

Oxalic acid used industrially as bleach and cleaning powder (Bar Keepers Friend), responsible for accidental fatalities in 19th-century England when mistaken for Epsom salts.¹⁴ We do not drink cleaning products. A rash of accidental poisonings from concentrated industrial acid tells us nothing about dietary exposure.

African hunters using banana tree sap containing oxalic acid to paralyse prey, driving arrowheads into trunks 24 hours before the hunt.¹⁴ A concentrated nerve toxin applied to weapons is not a dietary study.

A 1823 Scottish toxicology study showing that ingestion of diluted oxalic acid causes systemic poisoning.¹⁴ Diluted industrial acid is not a spinach salad.

Strip away the animal studies, the industrial chemistry, the acute poisoning cases, the antifreeze, the arrowheads, and the cleaning products. Strip away the genetic framework that hasn’t been properly validated. What remains of Norton’s proof that dietary oxalate at food-normal levels is causing a civilisation-wide epidemic?

Anecdotes. People who changed their diets and felt better. Client Debra, tortured by fecal incontinence for thirteen years, improved on a low-oxalate diet. Stories of healing. Testimonials.

These experiences are real. The relief is real. But elimination diets always produce improvement in degraded bodies, because removing any stressor frees capacity for the remaining ones. The improvement does not establish that the removed substance was the cause. It establishes that the body, in its current state, could not handle it. The question is: why not? What changed?

The Question Norton Never Asks

Norton’s diagnostic framework effectively admits the thinness of her evidence. There is no reliable blood test for oxalate overload — blood levels spike after meals and return to normal at fasting, which is exactly when standard blood draws occur.¹⁴ Urine tests produce false negatives.¹⁴ Tissue biopsy can find crystals but cannot establish that they are causing symptoms.¹⁴ The diagnostic method is: try the diet and see if you feel better. This is the same non-diagnosis that defines gluten intolerance, long COVID, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, and mast cell activation syndrome. Circular reasoning dressed as clinical practice.

The question that would test Norton’s thesis is the question she never asks: why did humans eat spinach, rhubarb, almonds, beets, and sweet potatoes for centuries without an epidemic of oxalate overload?

Her answer — dietary trends, smoothie culture, superfood marketing, almond flour in keto recipes¹⁴ — cannot explain a civilisation-wide health collapse. Spinach did not become toxic when Instagram launched. Rhubarb tarts were wildly popular in 19th-century England.¹⁴ People ate them seasonally and recovered. Nobody developed the multi-system, chronic, debilitating disease Norton describes as the modern epidemic.

What changed is not the oxalate content of food. What changed is the body’s capacity to handle it. Norton documents this without recognising what it means.

Fewer than one-third of healthy American adults retain detectable colonies of Oxalobacter formigenes — the bacterium that degrades oxalate in the gut and signals the colon to excrete oxalate from the bloodstream.¹⁶ Norton blames its disappearance on antibiotics and excessive oxalate intake.¹⁴ She never asks whether glyphosate — an antimicrobial agent operating through the shikimate pathway that gut bacteria depend on — destroyed it at population scale. She never asks whether vaccine-induced gut damage destroyed it.

Norton documents that oxalate absorption increases dramatically when the gut lining is compromised — “leaky gut.”¹⁴ She documents that inflammation, nutrient depletion, and liver stress all amplify oxalate toxicity.¹⁴ She documents that the body can compensate for years, maintaining normal function by silently draining reserves, until “some additional stress overwhelms the shrinking reserves and defenses, and symptoms suddenly break through.”¹⁴ She never identifies the stress.

Every amplifying factor she catalogues — gut permeability, chronic inflammation, immune dysregulation, mineral depletion, liver burden — is precisely what the childhood vaccination schedule, glyphosate exposure, and the broader chemical environment produce. The oxalate narrative accurately describes a body that can no longer process what it historically handled. It misdescribes why.

5. The Diagnostic Machine

Dr Thomas Cowan puts the frame around all of this. Symptoms are not malfunctions. They are the body’s intelligent adaptations to its circumstances — “the best thing your body can do, given the situations and the circumstances that you’ve provided for it.”¹⁷ There are no specific diseases. There are bodies responding to what has been done to them: the particular combination of nutrition, toxin exposure, electromagnetic burden, emotional history, and — crucially — injection history that each person carries.¹⁷

The diagnostic machine works differently. It takes a cluster of symptoms, assigns a name, validates the name with tests that were calibrated against previous diagnoses using the same tests, and declares a disease entity. Cowan identifies the circularity: without an independent way to determine who has a condition, tests are validated against diagnoses that depend on those tests.¹⁷ The loop is closed. The disease entity is minted from symptoms and assigned back to the patient as an explanation for those symptoms. Rheumatoid arthritis is diagnosed by symptoms that overlap with Lyme, Sjögren’s, lupus, and osteoarthritis, confirmed by blood markers that appear in people with other conditions and in healthy individuals.¹⁷ Oxalate overload is diagnosed by a symptom list that overlaps with everything and confirmed by nothing except the elimination diet. Long COVID is diagnosed by two hundred non-specific symptoms and confirmed by the absence of any other explanation.

The diagnosis creates the disease creates the market. Named conditions generate specialists, tests, treatments, journals, conferences, patient advocacy groups, revenue streams. The patient migrates from gastroenterologist to rheumatologist to neurologist to immunologist, collecting labels at every stop, never arriving at a cause. The labels pile up. The terrain damage beneath them goes unnamed.

Norton’s oxalate overload. The glyphosate-disrupted microbiome from the celiac essay. The Australian inquiry’s long COVID. Phelps’s vaccine injury. Fibromyalgia. Chronic fatigue syndrome. Mast cell activation syndrome. POTS. Interstitial cystitis. Different specialist’s window, same degraded body behind the glass. And every specialist has an incentive to keep their window the only frame.

Nightingale saw it in the 19th century, before the industries existed to enforce it.

6. The Nested Architecture

The structure becomes visible once you stop looking at individual diagnoses and look at the architecture instead.

Each diagnostic layer catches people at a different level of skepticism. Each layer protects the layer beneath it. Each layer is a firebreak.

The mainstream patient accepts “long COVID.” A virus supposedly lingers. Wait it out. Join a clinic. This explanation protects everything — the vaccination programme, pharma, agricultural chemicals — by attributing the damage to an alleged pathogen.

The somewhat skeptical patient lands on a food-based diagnosis: oxalate sensitivity, gluten intolerance, histamine intolerance, MCAS. The partial dietary relief reinforces the diagnosis. You remove spinach, you feel better, spinach must have been the problem. You remove gluten, you feel better, gluten must have been the problem. The improvement is real. The attribution is wrong. What the improvement demonstrates is that a degraded body has a reduced capacity to handle normal inputs. Remove any stressor and the remaining ones become more bearable. This does not mean the removed substance was the cause. It means the body is overloaded, and you lightened the load by one item.

The more skeptical patient reaches glyphosate. This feels radical. It indicts agricultural chemicals. It threatens Monsanto. It aligns with the organic food movement. It is a permitted form of dissent — critical of industry, safely within the environmental framework, and it never touches the injection schedule.

Each layer is a landing pad. Each landing pad has a community, a set of experts, a body of research, a product market, and a patient identity. The long COVID patient joins a Facebook group. The oxalate patient follows Sally Norton. The gluten-free patient shops at Whole Foods. The glyphosate-concerned patient buys organic. Each community argues with the others about which diagnosis is correct. Nobody steps back far enough to see that they are all describing the same body failing in the same ways, and that the symptom lists are nearly identical because the body’s vocabulary of distress is limited.

None of this requires coordination. The earlier essay on glyphosate and celiac disease called this convergent opportunism: multiple actors discovering, independently, that a structure serves their interests.¹⁸ The long COVID research industry protecting its funding. The gluten-free food manufacturers protecting their market. The oxalate awareness community building its platform. Pharmaceutical companies selling digestive aids and antihistamines. Agricultural chemical companies avoiding liability. Each acts from self-interest. Each reinforces the frame that locates the problem anywhere except in the injection schedule.

The original architects are not required. The founding lie maintains itself without them. The ecosystem is self-sustaining — every diagnostic layer absorbs people who might otherwise look deeper, provides partial relief and a community identity, and halts their inquiry at a level that threatens no foundational interest.

7. The Studies That Will Never Be Funded

The thesis generates testable predictions. The studies required are not technically difficult.

Compare rates of gluten intolerance, oxalate sensitivity, and food allergies in fully unvaccinated versus fully vaccinated populations eating identical diets. If the unvaccinated population shows the same rates, the food-based explanations are correct and the vaccine thesis fails. If they do not — and the Control Group data strongly suggests they will not — the primary variable is the injection history, not the food.

Compare long COVID symptom rates in unvaccinated people who tested positive for COVID versus vaccinated people who tested positive. If unvaccinated COVID survivors develop “long COVID” at the same rate as vaccinated survivors, the mainstream explanation holds. If they do not, the label is absorbing vaccine injury.

Measure Oxalobacter formigenes colonisation rates in unvaccinated versus vaccinated children. If both populations have lost Oxalobacter equally, the explanation lies elsewhere — in antibiotics or dietary factors. If the unvaccinated retain significantly more Oxalobacter, the vaccination schedule is implicated in the bacterial destruction that makes oxalate intolerable.

Compare celiac and oxalate sensitivity rates in populations eating organic versus conventional diets, controlling for vaccination status. This isolates the glyphosate variable from the vaccine variable. Without this control, every study attributing food sensitivity to glyphosate is confounded.

Use stored biological samples — as was done with the celiac antibody study using serum from 1948 to 1954¹⁹ — to compare historical oxalate tolerance with modern tolerance, and correlate the timeline with both vaccination schedule expansion and glyphosate introduction.

The critical design element in every one of these studies is the same: controlling for vaccination status. This is the variable that is never controlled for, never measured, never included. Every nutritional study, every environmental exposure study, every food sensitivity study, every long COVID study that fails to separate vaccinated from unvaccinated populations is, by design, incapable of finding that vaccination is the primary variable.

The absence is not an accident. It is the architecture. The studies that would answer the question are the studies that the system is designed to never fund, never conduct, never publish, never cite.

This is the epistemic capture that the glyphosate-celiac essay described — the streetlight effect operating at civilisational scale.²⁰ A drunk man searches for his keys under a streetlight, not because he lost them there, but because that’s where the light is. The light shines on food. The light shines on genetics. The light shines on supposed viral persistence. The light shines on dietary trends and smoothie culture and almond flour in keto recipes. The light does not shine on the injection schedule. The darkness is not where the keys are absent. The darkness is where the keys are hidden.

The absence of research is not evidence against the hypothesis. It is evidence of the epistemic capture the hypothesis describes.

8. The Terrain

The body knows a limited number of ways to express distress. Inflammation. Immune dysregulation. Neurological disruption. Vascular damage. Metabolic collapse. Whether the proximate trigger is spike protein manufactured in your cells, oxalate crystals deposited in your joints, glyphosate-killed bacteria leaving gluten undigested, or adjuvant-driven autoimmunity — the downstream expression converges on the same handful of responses. The diagnostic labels record which response the specialist happened to measure.

Cowan is right that symptoms are adaptations. The body is doing the best it can with what it has been given. The question is not what disease the patient has. The question is what has been done to the terrain that makes it unable to handle what every previous generation handled without crisis.

Humans ate wheat for ten thousand years. Humans ate spinach and rhubarb and almonds for centuries. Humans were bitten by ticks and stung by bees and exposed to environmental microbes throughout their evolutionary history. The infrastructure for processing all of this existed and functioned. Gut bacteria degraded difficult proteins and crystals. The intestinal barrier kept foreign proteins out of the bloodstream. The liver processed toxins. Mineral reserves buffered chemical insults. The immune system distinguished self from non-self without attacking food.

That infrastructure has been degraded. Systematically, across the population, over decades, through a combination of insults. The vaccination schedule — expanding from a handful of shots in the 1960s to over seventy doses by age eighteen — is the dominant variable, the one that correlates most strongly with the chronic disease explosion, and the one that is most consistently excluded from investigation. Glyphosate compounds the damage, destroying the bacterial populations that historically processed the compounds now being blamed for the epidemic. The broader chemical environment — processed food, pharmaceutical residues, electromagnetic exposure — adds additional burden.

Each diagnostic label names a trigger that the degraded terrain can no longer absorb. No label names what degraded the terrain.

The data that would resolve the question exists. It sits in the 2.64% versus 60% comparison.⁴ Same country. Same food supply. Same environmental exposures. Different injection history. The unvaccinated are not merely somewhat healthier. They are a different civilisation of health. Zero autism. Allergies at a quarter of the vaccinated rate. Chronic disease at one-twentieth.

Every label — long COVID, oxalate overload, gluten intolerance, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue, mast cell activation — describes what the 60% experience. The 2.64% do not experience it. Not because they eat differently. Not because they avoid spinach or buy organic. Because their terrain was never broken in the way that produces the “confusing multitude of symptoms” that Norton, the Australian inquiry, and the diagnostic machine are all trying to name.

The symptom funnel narrows from two hundred symptoms to one question. What was done to the terrain?

The answer sits in the injection history. It has always sat there.

How to explain this to a 6-year-old

Imagine your body is a house. A good, strong house that your grandparents built. It has thick walls, a solid roof, good locks on the doors, and a great drainage system. Rain comes, wind blows, mud splashes — the house handles it all. That’s what a healthy body does. It handles the food you eat, the air you breathe, the dirt you play in. No problem.

Now imagine someone came along and took out some bricks, pulled some tiles off the roof, broke a few locks, and clogged the drains. The house still stands, but now when it rains, water gets in. When the wind blows, things rattle. Mud that used to wash right off now stains the walls.

A doctor comes and says, “Your problem is rain.” Another one says, “Your problem is wind.” A third one says, “Your problem is mud.” They’re all pointing at things that hit the house. None of them are asking who took the bricks out.

The rain, the wind, and the mud aren’t new. They were always there. The house used to handle them fine. What changed is the house.

That’s what this essay is about. People are getting sick from foods — spinach, wheat, almonds — that people always ate. Doctors give the sickness different names depending on which food they blame. But the food isn’t new. What’s new is the damage to the body that makes it unable to handle what it always handled before.

The question isn’t “which food is making you sick?” The question is “what happened to your house?”

References