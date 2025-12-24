Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howard Steen's avatar
Howard Steen
5h

Very interesting, thank you. I had a close friend who I met at university who was a very fit and active man in his 20s and a talented mountaineer / rock climber. We did climbs together through our 20s up to the point where he was diagnosed with MS which affected his legs. His upper body strength was unaffected. He ‘coped’ with this disability up until the end of his life while having a successful career as a radiologist. He also managed to keep adventuring on the sea but the symptoms were progressive and finally he sadly succumbed to a brain tumour in 2018. Together we made a short film with the idea to show MS sufferers that it’s possible to live with these symptoms and still enjoy active outdoor pursuits. Hopefully, awareness will grow about what is the real source of these symptoms. We must stop thinking about everything using the word disease. Today I would make this film differently. https://youtu.be/Ahg9uqwQqGg

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Rhoda's avatar
Rhoda
6h

My sister developed MS about 10 years ago when she began a job as a lecturer at a college. I have always suspected the flu vaccine pushed widely especially in NHS and Scottish Education to be crucial. Thoughts?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture