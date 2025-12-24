The Faroe Islands, 1943

Roman Shapoval, drawing on the research of Arthur Firstenberg in The Invisible Rainbow, describes one of the most striking anomalies in MS history.

The Faroe Islands sit in the North Atlantic between Norway and Iceland. The inhabitants are Nordic—a population considered genetically high-risk for multiple sclerosis. Yet something remarkable appears in the medical records: prior to 1943, there were no known cases of MS among native-born residents.

None.

In the early 1960s, a Washington D.C. neurologist named Dr. John Kurtzke became intrigued by a report from Danish investigator K. Hyllested, who had documented approximately twenty-five cases of MS in the Faroes—all appearing after 1943. The disease had seemingly been “brought into” the islands, since it hadn’t been reported there before. Kurtzke’s term for what he found was significant: he called it a “point-source epidemic.” That language—from mainstream neurology—already contradicts purely genetic explanations. Epidemics have causes. Point sources can be identified.

What happened in 1943? The British military occupied the Faroe Islands during World War II. As Shapoval documents, they brought radar installations, radio equipment, and artificial lighting. Seven hundred thousand miles of copper wire had already encircled the globe by the 1860s with the telegraph. Now military technology was reaching remote North Atlantic islands for the first time.

The mainstream interpretation suggested that British soldiers must have carried an infectious agent to the islands. But no pathogen was ever identified. No virus was ever isolated. The hypothesis quietly faded from discussion.

What arrived on the Faroe Islands in 1943 was not a germ. It was electricity.

The Official Narrative

The establishment definition of multiple sclerosis describes it as “a chronic disease of the nervous system affecting young and middle-aged adults. The myelin sheaths surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord are damaged, which affects the function of the nerves involved.”

This description conveys the impression that MS is a distinct and easily identifiable condition. The reality, as Dawn Lester and David Parker document in What Really Makes You Ill, is rather different. The Multiple Sclerosis Society acknowledges that “MS is complex and has many symptoms.” The National Multiple Sclerosis Society adds that “diagnosing MS can be a challenging process. In early MS, symptoms may be non-specific and suggestive of several disorders of the nervous system.”

The official position on causation is straightforward. The Mayo Clinic states: “The cause of multiple sclerosis is unknown.”

Medicine claims to have identified a specific disease entity, developed diagnostic criteria, designed treatment protocols, and built an international network of charities and research institutions—all for a condition whose cause remains, by its own admission, unknown.

Yet the absence of a known cause does not prevent the medical establishment from making confident assertions. The MS International Federation claims that “researchers do not know what triggers the immune system to attack myelin, but it is thought to be a combination of genetic and environmental factors.” The genetic component has been discussed and, as Lester and Parker demonstrate extensively, shown to be unfounded. The environmental factors, however, deserve closer examination—because they point toward causes the medical establishment has every reason to ignore.

The dominant theory holds that MS is an autoimmune disease: the immune system mysteriously decides to attack the body’s own myelin, the protective coating around nerve fibers. This framing accomplishes something important. It positions the body as defective, malfunctioning, requiring pharmaceutical intervention to suppress its misguided immune response.

But the body does not attack itself by mistake. The immune system responds to what it encounters. If immune cells are found at sites of myelin damage, the question is not “why is the body attacking itself?” but rather “what is the immune system responding to?”

There is also the question of history. The French neurologist Jean-Martin Charcot provided the first formal description of MS in 1868. Neurological textbooks before electrification describe epilepsy, paralysis, syphilis—but not MS as a recognized disease category. The condition emerged as a diagnostic construct in the industrial era. This does not prove causation, but it raises questions the genetic model cannot answer.

The Diagnosis That Wasn’t

Before examining environmental causes, consider a condition that mainstream medicine already acknowledges can be mistaken for MS.

Vitamin B12 deficiency causes a syndrome called subacute combined degeneration. Harrison’s Principles of Internal Medicine, the standard medical textbook, describes it: demyelination of the spinal cord, optic neuropathy, profound fatigue, paresthesia (tingling and numbness), gait disturbance. The symptoms are virtually indistinguishable from multiple sclerosis. Case reports in Neurology document patients diagnosed with MS whose symptoms resolved completely after B12 correction.

This is not a fringe claim. It is textbook medicine.

The implications are significant. First, demyelination does not automatically indicate autoimmune disease. Environmental and nutritional factors can produce identical pathology. Second, the diagnostic label “MS” may be applied to patients whose actual problem is correctable—if anyone thought to look. Third, the failure to routinely test for B12 deficiency before diagnosing MS is not accidental. A treatable deficiency generates no ongoing revenue. A chronic autoimmune diagnosis generates decades of pharmaceutical sales.

The existence of B12-induced demyelination proves that the body’s myelin can be damaged by environmental insult without any autoimmune mechanism. The “label, not disease” framing is not speculation. Medicine already knows this.

A Convergence of Poisons

MS is not a disease. It is a label applied to a collection of symptoms that share a common feature: damage to the myelin sheath. What damages myelin?

The answer is not singular. Multiple environmental insults converge on the same tissue, each contributing to the destruction that gets labeled “multiple sclerosis.” This convergent poisoning explains why MS is so difficult to pin down, why its symptoms vary so widely, and why its progression differs so dramatically between patients. Different people have different toxic burdens, different combinations of exposures, different capacities to detoxify.

Three categories of environmental assault deserve particular attention: heavy metals, chemical toxins, and electromagnetic radiation. These are not competing theories. They are synergistic contributors to a single phenomenon—the destruction of nervous system tissue in a body overwhelmed by modern industrial exposures.

Heavy Metals: Mercury and Aluminum

Dr. Damian Wojcik has spent over twenty-five years treating mercury-toxic patients in New Zealand. In an interview with Dr. Sam Bailey, he described how he first became interested in metal toxicology: his own memory began failing during his early years as a GP. After diagnosis and treatment for mercury toxicity, he recovered—and began investigating the condition in his patients.

What he found was striking. “Mercury is known to mimic, to amplify, or cause many of the known neurological syndromes,” he explains. “Alzheimer’s dementia, motor neurone disease, particularly amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and so on. Mercury causing extreme oxidative stress can make any of these conditions worse and can sometimes contribute and cause them.”

MS belongs on this list. And this is not a fringe position. The World Health Organization classifies mercury as one of the top ten chemicals of major public health concern—a potent neurotoxin with no established safe level of exposure. The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry documents mercury’s particular affinity for central nervous system tissue and its disruption of sulfhydryl enzymes essential to cellular function. Peer-reviewed toxicology research shows mercury interferes with myelin basic protein synthesis. The science is not controversial. What is controversial is applying it to MS.

Wojcik describes a paper that “really got me thinking”—research by Hal Huggins involving four patients with confirmed MS. Each underwent a lumbar puncture, then had all mercury amalgam fillings removed along with any root canal-treated teeth. Twenty-four to thirty-six hours later, a second lumbar puncture was performed. The samples were coded and sent blinded for protein analysis.

The results: all four patients initially showed the highly abnormal protein bands characteristic of MS in their cerebrospinal fluid. Following the dental procedures, all four showed complete disappearance of those abnormal proteins, leaving only a single normal albumin band.

The abnormal proteins that define MS on laboratory testing—gone within thirty-six hours of removing mercury from the mouth.

This finding points toward a mechanism. Mercury is not merely associated with neurological damage; it actively disrupts the proteins that comprise myelin. The medical establishment has never followed up on this research. The National Multiple Sclerosis Society makes no mention of mercury as a potential factor in the disease.

Perhaps more revealing is how autoimmune conditions are created in laboratory settings. Wojcik explains: “Animals don’t generally develop autoimmune conditions where your immune system is attacking your own healthy cells. But the way you provoke autoimmunity in your rabbits and rats is you expose them to mercury—inject them with mercury—and then a large percentage will develop antibodies directed against their own healthy joint tissue.”

Mercury is how researchers manufacture autoimmune disease in laboratory animals. The animals are then sent to medical schools for testing. This is standard practice. Yet the MS research establishment, which frames the condition as autoimmune, shows no interest in the metal that reliably produces autoimmunity under controlled conditions.

When Wojcik presented his research on mercury toxicity to a room of New Zealand dentists in 2001, he expected that his cases and data would be convincing. “Nothing could be further from the truth,” he recalls. “It was the most difficult lecture I’d ever had to give—to a hostile audience.”

Aluminum presents similar concerns. Christopher Exley, a professor of bioinorganic chemistry who spent decades researching aluminum toxicity, documented in Imagine You Are An Aluminum Atom how this metal accumulates in brain tissue. Aluminum is the most abundant metal in the Earth’s crust and has no known biological function in living organisms. The body has not evolved mechanisms to process it.

Exley’s research revealed something disturbing about how aluminum travels through the body after injection. Immune cells called T cells, arriving at a vaccine injection site to perform routine housekeeping, engulf aluminum particles they find there. Unable to digest the metal, these cells carry their cargo throughout the body as they go about their other functions—including crossing the blood-brain barrier. As Exley documents, the aluminum arrives in the brain inside the very cells meant to protect us.

The image of a T cell packed with aluminum particles, on its way to deposit that toxic load in brain tissue, helps explain why aluminum adjuvants in vaccines have come under scrutiny. But aluminum exposure extends far beyond vaccines: public tap water (where aluminum is used as a flocculant), cookware, food packaging, antacids, cosmetics, deodorants, infant formula.

In 2011, immunologist Yehuda Schoenfeld and colleagues proposed the term “autoimmune/inflammatory syndrome induced by adjuvants” (ASIA) to describe the unusual immune-mediated diseases appearing after injection with aluminum-containing vaccines. Symptoms included chronic fatigue, muscle and joint pain, sleep disturbances, cognitive impairment, and skin rashes—a constellation that overlaps substantially with MS.

The Informed Consent Action Network filed a Freedom of Information Act request in 2019, asking the NIH for human or animal studies establishing the safety of injecting infants and children with aluminum. The NIH responded that “no records responsive to your request were located.” The CDC continues to state that aluminum salts “have been used safely in vaccines for more than 70 years” without providing citation or evidence.

Methanol and Aspartame

The damage to myelin in MS follows a specific pattern—it occurs at multiple sites in the brain. Dr. Woodrow Monte, whose research on aspartame is documented by Lester and Parker, made an observation that should have redirected MS research entirely: the sites of myelin damage in MS patients are identical to the sites affected during methanol poisoning.

Methanol is an “axon poison,” in the words of Dr. Russell Blaylock. It metabolizes into formaldehyde—a known carcinogen and neurotoxin—and formic acid. Cholesterol is an essential constituent of myelin. And cholesterol is soluble in methanol. As Lester and Parker explain, the protective sheath around nerves can literally be dissolved by this chemical.

Aspartame, the artificial sweetener introduced in the early 1980s and marketed as a healthy alternative to sugar, releases methanol when metabolized. It appears in thousands of products labeled “diet” or “sugar-free.” The timing of its widespread introduction correlates with the increasing incidence of MS over the past four decades.

The manufacturers of aspartame deny any connection to MS. This denial has been accepted by the medical establishment. The National Multiple Sclerosis Society page entitled “Disproved Theories” claims that “no scientific evidence supports the claims that aspartame... causes MS.” The page refers readers to additional information available from “Nutrasweet”—the manufacturer of one of the main aspartame-containing sweeteners. As Lester and Parker observe, information from the manufacturer of a product implicated in MS cannot be considered independent or impartial.

But aspartame is not the only source of methanol exposure. The Methanol Institute acknowledges that “methanol is a key component of hundreds of chemicals that are integral parts of our daily lives.” These include plastics, glues, resins, and—ironically—health and pharmaceutical products.

Lester and Parker connect this to the methylation cycle, a biochemical pathway essential for countless bodily functions, including the synthesis of myelin basic protein. When toxic exposures disrupt methylation, the body cannot properly maintain or repair the myelin sheath. The fatigue so common in MS patients suggests disruption to the body’s energy production—another process dependent on methylation. The connection between these mechanisms and MS is, as they document, far more than suggestive.

Electromagnetic Radiation

The Faroe Islands anomaly points toward a factor rarely discussed in MS literature: the effects of artificial electromagnetic fields on the nervous system.

Arthur Firstenberg, in The Invisible Rainbow, documented the health effects that followed each major expansion of electromagnetic technology. The nervous system is particularly vulnerable because it operates electrically. Myelin sheaths are not merely insulation; they are electrical transmission lines. They consume the vast majority of the oxygen used by the brain.

Shapoval, drawing on Firstenberg’s work and the research of neurosurgeon Jack Kruse, explains that molecules called porphyrins are essential for oxygen transport and nerve conduction. Toxins and electromagnetic fields disrupt porphyrins. When this disruption occurs, the myelin sheath can be destroyed, leaving nerves exposed.

Studies on rats exposed to cell phone radiation showed spinal cord atrophy and significant loss of myelin—pathologies similar to those seen in MS.

The research of Swedish neurosurgeon Leif Salford, published in Environmental Health Perspectives, provides a crucial mechanistic link. Salford exposed rats to GSM mobile phone radiation and found albumin leakage across the blood-brain barrier—at non-thermal exposure levels, meaning the effect was not from heating. The blood-brain barrier exists to protect neural tissue from circulating toxins. When EMF compromises this barrier, substances that would normally be excluded gain access to the brain. This finding connects directly to the synergy argument: electromagnetic radiation opens the gate, and heavy metals walk through.

The geographic distribution of MS provides circumstantial support. MS rates are highest in northern latitudes—Canada has among the highest rates in the world, with over 90,000 people living with the condition. Rates are lowest near the equator. The conventional explanation invokes vitamin D deficiency from reduced sun exposure. But equatorial regions also have stronger natural magnetic fields and were later to adopt intensive electrification. Northern industrial societies installed electrical infrastructure earlier, more densely, and have subsequently added layers of wireless technology.

As Shapoval notes, MS was virtually unknown in Japan before 1960. What changed after 1960 was not genetics or latitude—it was the rapid Westernization and electrification of Japanese society.

The bioelectrical nature of the human body is well established. Dr. Neil Cherry, in his 2000 paper to the Australian Senate Inquiry on Electromagnetic Radiation—cited by Lester and Parker—explained: “We have natural EMR-based communication systems in our brains, hearts, cells and bodies. External natural and artificial EMR resonantly interacts with these communication systems, altering hormone balances and damaging organs and cells.”

The body’s internal electrical systems operate with minute amounts of energy. Artificial electromagnetic fields overwhelm these delicate systems. The brain and heart—organs that function electrically—are particularly vulnerable.

Synergy

These factors do not operate in isolation. Research indicates synergistic relationships between toxic chemicals and electromagnetic radiation. An Environmental Health Trust article notes that “wireless and EMF radiation can synergistically increase the effect of daily toxic exposures.” The mechanism may relate to EMF’s documented effect on the blood-brain barrier: radiation increases permeability, allowing more toxic chemicals to reach vulnerable brain tissue.

A body burdened with mercury and aluminum, exposed to methanol from diet, bombarded with electromagnetic frequencies—this is not one insult but a convergent assault. The myelin sheath, attacked from multiple directions simultaneously, breaks down. The symptoms that emerge get labeled “multiple sclerosis.”

The terrain—the body’s internal environment—has been poisoned. What mainstream medicine calls an autoimmune attack is the body’s response to this poisoning.

The Epstein-Barr Distraction

A brief word on the mainstream’s current favored explanation. Recent studies, prominently featured in The Lancet and major news outlets, have claimed that Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infection is a necessary precursor to MS. The implication is that MS is, after all, an infectious disease.

The logic does not hold. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 90% of adults worldwide carry EBV antibodies—meaning they have been infected at some point. MS prevalence remains below 0.1% even in high-incidence countries. If EBV were sufficient cause, MS rates would be orders of magnitude higher. If EBV is necessary but not sufficient, the question becomes: what other factors determine who develops MS? The environmental factors discussed above answer that question. EBV seropositivity in MS patients may reflect nothing more than the fact that virtually everyone has been exposed to the virus.

The EBV hypothesis also cannot explain the Faroe Islands anomaly, the geographic distribution matching electrification patterns, the temporal correlation with aspartame introduction, or the resolution of symptoms when mercury is removed. It cannot explain why MS was unknown before 1868. Correlation with a ubiquitous virus explains very little.

The Industrial Cover-Up

If MS results from environmental poisoning, why isn’t this common knowledge? The answer involves money, institutional capture, and a propaganda apparatus that has proven remarkably effective at suppressing inconvenient information.

The Charity Industrial Complex

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society is the 63rd largest charity in the United States, taking in over $200 million annually. A Midwestern Doctor, writing on Substack in an analysis titled “What Can a Multiple Sclerosis Charity Teach Us About Medical Propaganda?”, examined what decades of this funding have produced: better drugs than existed in the past, improved practice guidelines, but no cure and no serious investigation of environmental causes. The organization’s own website acknowledges that “the cause of multiple sclerosis is unknown.”

After almost a century of research and billions in funding, the cause remains unknown. The organization’s survival depends on that mystery continuing.

As the Midwestern Doctor observes, “any organization tasked with ‘solving a problem’ will inevitably fail to solve the problem because it has an inherent conflict of interest against the problem being solved.” If MS were cured, the funding would disappear. The organization would cease to exist. The salaries, the conferences, the prestige—all gone.

The MS Society receives substantial funding from pharmaceutical companies. This creates obvious conflicts. Drug companies profit from expensive, long-term treatments. They have no financial interest in identifying environmental causes that could be addressed through lifestyle changes, detoxification, or removal of toxic exposures. MS drugs cost between $57,000 and $93,000 per year. A cured patient stops paying.

The Midwestern Doctor notes that the “complementary and alternative medicine” guidelines published by MS organizations effectively dismiss non-pharmaceutical approaches. Some actively attack protocols that practitioners have used successfully—while referring patients to resources like Quackwatch, one of the most industry-biased sources on the internet.

This is not unique to MS. The pattern repeats across disease-focused charities. They begin as small volunteer organizations dedicated to helping patients. As they grow and professionalize, they become dependent on pharmaceutical funding. Their messaging aligns with industry interests. They promote drug treatments while dismissing or ignoring alternatives.

The Midwestern Doctor describes the “third-party technique”—a PR strategy in which seemingly independent voices promote a client’s message. Medical charities serve this function for the pharmaceutical industry. Their apparent independence makes them effective at shaping public perception. When the MS Society says the cause is unknown and drugs are the only treatment, this carries more weight than if a drug company said the same thing.

The financial entanglement goes deeper than general funding. Investigative reporting by STAT News and Fierce Pharma documented federal settlements in which patient assistance charities—including those serving MS patients—were found to have funneled pharmaceutical company money to patients as effective kickbacks, ensuring continued use of high-cost drugs. Companies involved included Biogen, Teva, and Novartis, all major MS drug manufacturers. A 2025 study published in JAMA Network Open found that pharmaceutical companies paid $164 million to doctors treating MS patients between 2015 and 2019. Physicians receiving these payments prescribed the paying companies’ drugs at higher rates. The money flows from drug manufacturers to charities to patients and from drug manufacturers to doctors to prescriptions. The cause of MS remains, officially, unknown.

Suppressed Evidence

Lester and Parker document that in France during the 1990s, a mandatory hepatitis B vaccination campaign was implemented for schoolchildren. Cases of MS and lupus rose dramatically among the vaccinated population. The French government halted the program.

This should have been international news. A government had identified a link between a vaccine and MS serious enough to suspend a national vaccination campaign. Instead, the story received minimal coverage and quickly disappeared.

The Midwestern Doctor highlights a striking pattern in VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. In the entire 38-year history of VAERS, approximately 970 cases of MS have been reported. Roughly half of those reports came after COVID-19 vaccines were introduced—a period of less than four years.

Nicolas Hulscher, reporting for the McCullough Foundation, describes a 2025 scoping review by Dr. Claudia Chaufan and colleagues that analyzed 109 published studies on COVID-19 vaccination and autoimmune disease. Of the 109 studies, 36 (33.1%) involved multiple sclerosis—documenting flares, relapses, worsening symptoms, and new-onset MS. More than half the studies suggested a causal link between vaccination and these autoimmune outcomes.

Fifty-six percent of 109 studies suggesting causation is not a marginal signal. It is a pattern demanding investigation. Instead, medical authorities continue to recommend these vaccines for MS patients.

When Dr. Wojcik presented his mercury research to dentists, he faced a hostile audience despite presenting cases and data. Medical education does not train doctors to recognize metal toxicity. Wojcik was never taught about mercury poisoning in medical school—not at all. The curriculum focuses on diseases that require pharmaceutical intervention, not on environmental causes that would implicate industries or undermine treatment paradigms.

The dental establishment’s position on mercury amalgam fillings reveals the contradiction at the heart of this suppression. At a parliamentary hearing on New Zealand signing the Minamata Bay Treaty to minimize mercury exposure, dental advisors admitted they don’t put amalgam down the drain because it would pollute water and fish. But putting the same substance in human mouths was deemed acceptable.

Mercury is too toxic for the water supply but safe for your teeth, two centimeters from your brain.

Research Priorities

Medical research funding flows toward profitable conditions. Chronic diseases requiring lifelong medication attract investment. Conditions that could be cured with one-time interventions, lifestyle changes, or removal of toxic exposures generate no ongoing revenue stream.

This explains why research focuses on drugs that modulate the immune system rather than on identifying what the immune system is responding to. It explains why vitamin B12 deficiency—which produces symptoms virtually identical to MS and can be treated with inexpensive injections—is rarely investigated in MS patients. It explains why no major research institution has followed up on the Hal Huggins findings about mercury removal normalizing cerebrospinal fluid proteins.

The research questions that don’t get asked are as revealing as those that do.

When the Insults Are Removed

The terrain theory of disease holds that symptoms are not the problem but the body’s attempt to restore balance. Illness indicates that the internal environment has been disturbed. Remove the disturbing factors, and the body can heal.

This is not merely philosophical. Clinical evidence supports it.

Dr. Wojcik reports that when mercury-toxic patients undergo proper detoxification—safe amalgam removal followed by chelation therapy—at least 80% experience significant health benefits. Their health scores return to levels seen in people who never had amalgam fillings. These benefits persist: Wojcik has followed patients for up to fifteen years who remain well.

“These patients get well again in many cases,” he states simply. “And they stay well.”

The recovery is not instantaneous. Detoxification protocols typically run three months, but full recovery takes six to nine months on average. Enzyme systems damaged by years of mercury exposure require time to repair. The body must rebuild what was destroyed. But given the opportunity—given the removal of the toxic burden—it does rebuild.

Exley’s research points toward silicon-rich mineral water as a means of facilitating aluminum excretion. Silicic acid binds to aluminum, forming compounds that can be filtered by the kidneys and removed in urine. Regular consumption of such water offers a non-invasive method of reducing aluminum body burden.

Terry Wahls, a physician who reversed her own MS, developed a protocol centered on nutrient-dense foods, particularly leafy greens. As Shapoval explains, these provide nitrogen substrates that convert to nitric oxide, necessary for vitamin D synthesis. MS patients characteristically have low vitamin D and low nitric oxide.

Reducing electromagnetic exposure—minimizing wireless device use, avoiding smart meters, grounding to the earth’s natural electrical field—addresses another contributor. The body’s electrical systems function on direct current; alternating current from modern power systems interferes with these delicate processes.

Eliminating aspartame and reducing methanol exposure from other sources allows the methylation cycle to normalize. The body can resume synthesizing myelin basic protein.

None of these approaches generate pharmaceutical profits. None of them are promoted by MS charities. None of them appear in conventional treatment guidelines.

But the body heals when the insults are removed. Physiology does not require a pharmaceutical intermediary.

The Terrain Is Everything

Multiple sclerosis is not a mysterious autoimmune malfunction. It is not the body attacking itself due to genetic bad luck or viral infection. It is not an incurable sentence requiring lifelong pharmaceutical management.

MS is a label applied to the symptoms of environmental poisoning. Heavy metals accumulate in nervous tissue. Chemical toxins dissolve the myelin sheath. Electromagnetic radiation disrupts the electrical systems on which nerve function depends. These insults converge on the same tissue, producing the same result: demyelination, inflammation, progressive neurological damage.

The medical establishment frames this as autoimmune disease because that framing serves institutional interests. It justifies expensive, lifelong drug treatments. It absolves industries whose products contribute to the toxic burden. It directs research funding toward pharmaceutical solutions rather than environmental causes. It keeps patients dependent on a system that profits from their illness.

The fishermen of the Faroe Islands did not suddenly develop defective immune systems in 1943. Something arrived on their shores—radar installations, radio equipment, artificial lighting. The nervous systems of people who had lived for centuries without MS began to break down.

The body is not the enemy. The body is responding to what we have done to it—and what has been done to it by the pharmaceutical, chemical, telecommunications, and dental industries whose products contribute to the toxic burden. When the poisoning stops, healing can begin.

As Daniel Roytas documents in Can You Catch a Cold?, Louis Pasteur reportedly conceded on his deathbed: “Le terrain est tout, le microbe n’est rien”—the terrain is everything, the microbe is nothing.

The same principle applies here. The terrain is everything. Remove the poisons, and the body can heal.

References

Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. Toxicological profile for mercury. Documentation of mercury’s affinity for CNS tissue and disruption of sulfhydryl enzymes.

Bailey, Sam and Mark Bailey. Interviews and presentations on terrain theory and mercury toxicity, including interview with Dr. Damian Wojcik.

Blaylock, Russell. Health and Nutrition Secrets. Research on excitotoxins, mercury neurotoxicity, and methanol as an axon poison.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Epstein-Barr virus prevalence data.

Charcot, Jean-Martin. First formal description of multiple sclerosis, 1868.

Chaufan, Claudia et al. (2025). Scoping review of 109 studies on COVID-19 vaccination and autoimmune disease. Peer-reviewed publication documenting associations with MS, lupus, type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, Graves’ disease, and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis.

Exley, Christopher. Imagine You Are An Aluminum Atom: Discussions with Mr. Aluminum. Documentation of aluminum toxicity mechanisms, transport via immune cells, and accumulation in brain tissue.

Firstenberg, Arthur. The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life. History of electromagnetic technology and associated health effects, including the Faroe Islands MS cluster.

Harrison’s Principles of Internal Medicine. Description of subacute combined degeneration from B12 deficiency, including demyelination indistinguishable from MS.

Huggins, Hal. Research on cerebrospinal fluid protein normalization following mercury amalgam removal in MS patients.

Hulscher, Nicolas. “Breaking Study: COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’ Linked to Multiple Sclerosis, Lupus, Type 1 Diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Graves’ Disease, and Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis.” Focal Points (Courageous Discourse), November 2025. Reporting on the Chaufan scoping review.

JAMA Network Open (2025). Study documenting $164 million in pharmaceutical payments to MS-treating physicians, 2015-2019, and associated prescribing patterns.

Kurtzke, John F. Epidemiological studies on multiple sclerosis in the Faroe Islands, 1960s-1970s. Described the post-1943 outbreak as a “point-source epidemic.”

Lester, Dawn and David Parker. What Really Makes You Ill: Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong. Comprehensive analysis of MS as environmental illness, methylation cycle disruption, methanol toxicity, French hepatitis B vaccine disaster, and critique of autoimmune theory.

A Midwestern Doctor. “What Can a Multiple Sclerosis Charity Teach Us About Medical Propaganda?” The Forgotten Side of Medicine, Substack, February 2024. Analysis of the MS charity industrial complex, pharmaceutical capture, and the third-party technique.

Monte, Woodrow. While Science Sleeps. Research on methanol toxicity and aspartame, including observation that MS lesion sites match methanol poisoning sites.

Roytas, Daniel. Can You Catch a Cold? Untold History and Human Experiments. Documentation of terrain theory history, including Pasteur’s reported deathbed concession.

Salford, Leif et al. Research on blood-brain barrier permeability following GSM radiation exposure, published in Environmental Health Perspectives.

Schoenfeld, Yehuda et al. (2011). Research on autoimmune/inflammatory syndrome induced by adjuvants (ASIA).

Shapoval, Roman. “Electrical Illnesses: Multiple Sclerosis & EMF.” The Power Couple Substack, September 2025. Analysis of the Faroe Islands anomaly, DHA, porphyrins, and electromagnetic factors in MS, drawing on the work of Arthur Firstenberg and Jack Kruse.

STAT News and Fierce Pharma. Investigative reporting on pharmaceutical company settlements involving patient assistance charities and MS drug kickbacks (Biogen, Teva, Novartis).

Wojcik, Damian. Interview with Dr. Sam Bailey on mercury toxicity, clinical outcomes in treated patients, animal research on mercury-induced autoimmunity, and the Hal Huggins MS research.

World Health Organization. Classification of mercury as one of the top ten chemicals of major public health concern; documentation of neurotoxicity with no safe exposure level.

