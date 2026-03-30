A Normal, Saprophytic Organism

In 2013, a team from the University of Paris Descartes and INSERM published a review paper in Cold Spring Harbor Perspectives in Medicine on the pathogenesis of meningococcal infection.¹ The paper was tasked with explaining how Neisseria meningitidis — the bacterium blamed for bacterial meningitis and its frequently fatal complication, septicaemia — causes disease.

Its opening description of the organism: Neisseria meningitidis is “a common inhabitant of the human nasopharynx, and as such is a normal, saprophytic organism that is transmitted from person to person by direct contact.”¹

Saprophytic. An organism that feeds on dead and decaying organic matter. Decomposition. Cleanup. The establishment’s own characterisation, in one of the most respected laboratory science journals in the world. The bacterium alleged to cause a terrifying and sometimes fatal brain inflammation is described, by the scientists who study it, as a decomposer. A member of nature’s waste management system.

The paper then concedes the central paradox: “Only in a small proportion of colonized subjects does the bacteria invade the bloodstream where they are responsible for septicemia and/or meningitis.”¹

Virtually everyone carries this bacterium. Almost no one gets sick. Not a fringe claim — the opening paragraph of the establishment’s own review.

The paper runs for fourteen pages of dense molecular biology: type IV pili adhesion mechanisms, b2-adrenergic receptor signalling, cortical plaque formation, Src tyrosine kinase pathways. Impressive molecular detail. But molecular detail is not causal evidence, and the paper never resolves its own paradox — how a universal commensal becomes, in a vanishingly small number of people, a lethal pathogen. What it does, across those fourteen pages, is reveal why the bacterial causation of meningitis has never been established.

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What the Paper Admits

The paper states that “the mechanisms responsible for nasopharyngeal colonization and crossing of the nasopharyngeal mucosa remain mostly unexplained and will not be approached in this review.”¹

A review paper on the pathogenesis of meningococcal infection — a paper whose entire purpose is to explain how this bacterium causes disease — states that the central question (how does a harmless nose-dwelling commensal cross into the brain?) is “mostly unexplained.” And then declines to address it.

Tom Cowan offers an analogy.⁴ A hundred houses on a street. Five have been blown up. Investigators discover skunks in all hundred — the five that were destroyed and the ninety-five that are intact. Nobody would conclude that skunks blew up the houses. Yet this is the logical structure of the meningococcal causation claim: the organism is in everyone, disease occurs in almost no one, and the organism is blamed.

On individual susceptibility: “The reasons why disease occurs in some individuals and not in others remain unclear, but human genetic polymorphism is likely to be important.”¹

Having failed to explain the mechanism through the bacterium, the paper retreats to host genetics — a speculative claim with no demonstrated causal pathway for meningitis. “Likely to be important” is a placeholder for we don’t know.

On animal evidence: “N. meningitidis interacts only with human cells and there is no animal model of meningococcal sepsis.”¹

Mice and infant rats have been used in limited experiments, but these models “are unable to assess the consequences of the interaction with endothelial cells.”¹ The bacterium alleged to kill teenage humans has never produced disease in any animal under any experimental conditions.

On the data source: “Most hypotheses regarding the pathogenesis of meningococcal infections are derived from post mortem studies of patients who died from meningococcal meningitis or purpura fulminans, or from biopsies of skin purpuric lesions.”¹

Everything the establishment thinks it knows about how this bacterium causes disease comes from examining people who are already dead. Autopsy a meningitis patient, find bacteria in the inflamed meninges, and you have established presence. Not causation. Firemen are found at the scene of fires. Something damaged the meninges. The bacteria are there in the aftermath.² ³

On the pathogenesis model itself, the paper’s best attempt: “From these in vivo data, it can be speculated that the clinical forms of meningococcal disease mostly reflect the level of bacteremia.”¹

Speculated. The paper’s own word. The entire pathogenesis model for meningococcal disease: speculation, built on autopsy findings, with no animal confirmation and no explanation for why a universally carried organism would suddenly initiate the process.

The paper also reveals a pattern that Tom Cowan has identified across medicine — the retreat to the smaller claim.⁴ When the original assertion fails (the bacterium causes disease), the establishment doesn’t abandon the model. It retreats to subtypes. The paper discusses “hypervirulent” or “hyperinvasive” lineages identified through multilocus sequence typing.¹ But subtype distribution doesn’t cleanly separate sick from well. So the retreat goes further: “Recently, the presence of a prophage has been shown to be responsible for a large proportion of invasiveness of strains belonging to hyperinvasive lineages.”¹ A prophage — a virus-like genetic element within the bacterial chromosome — is proposed as the factor that transforms certain strains into killers. Unproven, speculative theorising layered on an already unproven claim.

Bacterium → subtypes → genetics → prophage elements. Each retreat generates years of research, hundreds of papers, the impression of progress. The foundational question — does this bacterium cause this disease? — recedes from view. After a hundred years, everyone forgets it was never answered.⁴

The same structural move appears in the pertussis literature, where Bordetella pertussis as a straightforward causative agent has been through an identical trajectory of subtypes, genetic variation, and ever-more-granular molecular sub-claims.⁵

The Scorecard

Koch’s postulates provide the logical framework for establishing that a specific microorganism causes a specific disease.⁶ ⁷ ⁸

Postulate 1 — the microorganism must be found in all cases of the disease but not in healthy individuals. Fails. The bacterium lives in the nasopharynx of a substantial percentage of the healthy population — up to 25% of young adults.⁹ Multiple other bacteria (E. coli, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Streptococcus agalactiae) are also associated with meningitis.¹

Postulate 2 — the microorganism must be isolated and grown in pure culture. Passes. Unlike the virus debates, Neisseria meningitidis is a real, observable, culturable bacterium. The argument here is not about whether the organism exists. It is about whether it causes the disease.

Postulate 3 — the cultured microorganism must cause the same disease when introduced into a healthy host. Fails. No animal model. No human challenge studies. The purified bacterium has never produced meningitis in any controlled experiment.

Postulate 4 — the microorganism must be re-isolated from the experimentally diseased host. Fails. Cannot be attempted because Postulate 3 has never been fulfilled.

One pass out of four. The pass establishes that the bacterium exists. The three failures establish that it has not been shown to cause the disease.

When Meningitis Wasn’t Meningitis

In May 1956, a five-year-old girl was admitted to a hospital in Minamata, Japan — a small fishing village of approximately 50,000 people on the Yatsushiro Sea. Acute neurological symptoms: convulsions, difficulty walking, impaired speech. Within days, her sister and three other residents presented with the same symptoms. The numbers grew over the following weeks. Fish swam strangely before dying. Sea birds lost the ability to fly. Cats ran in circles.¹⁰

Reports surfaced that the disease was “infectious meningitis.” Panic. Neighbouring towns ostracised Minamatans. Homes were disinfected. The sick were quarantined.¹⁰

It took nearly three years to identify the cause. A local fertiliser manufacturing company had dumped 27 tonnes of methylmercury into Minamata Bay. More than 900 people died. Two million suffered chronic health problems. And despite the official announcement that mercury was responsible, the belief that the disease was transmissible persisted for years. Victims had to reassure people they encountered in daily life that they were not contagious.¹⁰

Sixty-two years later, in August 2018, three siblings — ages 15, 13, and 11 — presented to an emergency department with fever, muscle pain, skin rashes, and malaise. Diagnosed with a “viral syndrome.” Sent home. They returned days later in worse condition, one with neurological impairment. Diagnosed with streptococcal pharyngitis. Given antibiotics.¹⁰

A second hospital investigated properly. The children had been playing with a jar of elemental mercury at home. Their mother vacuumed the spill, aerosolising it. Two children recovered fully. One required a walker. The published case study concluded that mercury toxicity can mimic an infectious disease.¹⁰

When the assumption is infection, every diagnostic step looks for a pathogen. When no one looks for a toxin, no one finds one.

Kent, March 2026

Mid-March 2026. Reports of a meningitis “outbreak” centred on the University of Kent in Canterbury, England. Two young people dead. Multiple students hospitalised. The BBC covered the story across a week of escalating urgency.⁹ ¹¹ ¹² ¹³ ¹⁴ ¹⁵

Dawn Lester covered the outbreak in two detailed articles, raising the questions mainstream media would not. Her investigative reporting and terrain analysis informs this section.¹⁶ ¹⁷

The cases were linked to a Canterbury nightclub called Club Chemistry — specifically gatherings on 5, 6, and 7 March. The identified strain: MenB, meningococcal group B. Within a week, a targeted vaccination programme was underway for students in halls of residence. More than 4,500 vaccinated. Over 10,000 given antibiotics. The NHS offered free antibiotics to anyone who had visited Club Chemistry on those dates. “Super-spreader event” language appeared. A “huge tracing effort” identified 10,000 potential close contacts. Students who had left Canterbury were described as potential vectors.¹⁴ ¹⁵ ²³

The fear moved faster than any bacterium. Lester noted something the mainstream coverage did not: mass psychogenic illness and the nocebo effect are documented phenomena. A media campaign telling young people they’ve been exposed to a deadly pathogen can itself produce physiological effects. Not a denial of anyone’s illness — an observation about the additional damage fear inflicts.¹⁶

The BBC’s own reporting contained the admissions that dismantled its own narrative.

On the 17th March: “Some people carry the various types of meningitis B bacteria harmlessly in their nose and throat. They don’t get sick, but can spread it to others who may.”¹²

The asymptomatic carrier concept. Koch invented it when he found cholera bacteria in healthy people — a finding that falsified his own first postulate. Rather than abandon the model, he proposed that healthy carriers could harbour the pathogen without symptoms while still transmitting disease.⁶ Daniel Roytas has documented how this functions as an unfalsifiable rescue device: if the sick have the bacterium, it caused the disease; if the healthy have it, they’re asymptomatic carriers. Guilty regardless of the evidence.⁶

If up to 25% of young adults carry the bacterium harmlessly, and only a handful at one university fell ill, the bacterium is not what differs between the sick and the well. Something else does. The establishment’s response — vaccinate everyone, give everyone antibiotics — targets the universal factor (the bacterium) and ignores the differential one (what actually changed in those who became ill).

The same BBC article acknowledged that the MenB vaccine “does not work so well in young people.”¹² Oxford immunologist Sir Andrew Pollard: “The B strain is more complicated because although we call it the B strain, it’s actually a collection of a very large number of different strains, some of which are covered by the B vaccine and some aren’t.”¹² Within days, despite this, the vaccine was being administered to thousands of students.¹⁴

Four days later, a different BBC article asserted that “there has never been an argument about whether the vaccine works — it does — it is about whether it is considered cost effective.”²³ The question of effectiveness had quietly become a question of economics. No evidence for the effectiveness claim was provided.

The same article floated the idea that “Covid lockdowns” left teenagers with reduced protection because they “have been exposed to fewer meningococcal bacteria.”²³ But exposure to these bacteria is what the establishment claims causes the disease. If reduced exposure is a risk factor, exposure cannot simultaneously be the cause. The article did not notice this.

One student’s account cuts through the theories. The BBC reported that a student named Annabelle fell ill after attending Club Chemistry. She was there for less than an hour. Had one drink. Did not share vapes. Was outside the club for most of the time.¹⁵ Her case doesn’t fit the “shared saliva through vaping” explanation. Doesn’t fit the “prolonged close contact” explanation. And the saliva-sharing theory has a deeper problem: if virtually everyone already carries Neisseria meningitidis in their nasopharynx, sharing saliva cannot introduce a bacterium you already have. The explanation is circular.

The Questions That Went Unasked

The investigation focused entirely on the bacterium — which strain, how it spreads, who to vaccinate. The other questions went unasked.

A 2024 study in Nature examined chemicals produced when e-cigarette liquids are heated: “The aerosols produced by e-cigarette vaping contain immensely complex uncharacterized mixtures of pyrolysis products, the health implications of which are, as yet, mostly unidentified.”¹⁸

Vaping devices deliver nicotine, propylene glycol (the same compound in some vaccines¹⁶), vegetable glycerin, flavourings, heavy metals, carcinogens, and various chemicals generated during heating.⁴ Aerosolised. Inhaled through the nose. A direct pathway toward the brain and the meninges. Dr Christopher Exley has raised concerns about aluminium plates inside vaping devices that heat up during use.¹⁷ Nobody investigated any of this.

A published study documented aseptic meningitis in association with glyphosate-surfactant herbicide poisoning: “CNS signs and symptoms induced by aseptic meningitis should be considered in cases of glyphosate-surfactant herbicide poisoning.”¹⁹ Had pesticides been used on the campus? On surrounding agricultural land? In the club, for pest control?

What pharmaceutical drugs were the students taking? NSAIDs produce meningeal inflammation.¹⁶ What recreational substances were available at a nightclub? What about the cumulative toxic load young people carry — chemicals in food, toiletries, clothing, air? Roytas documents more than 350,000 man-made chemicals in current use, 2.5 billion tonnes produced annually.⁶ Lester and Parker have catalogued the range of toxic substances in everyday consumer products.⁷ And stress — university students under sustained academic pressure, in a culture that treats chronic stress as normal.

The terrain paradigm identifies four categories of disease causation: toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic radiation, and stress.⁷ ²⁰ The answers would vary for each student. Some at Club Chemistry became gravely ill. Others, present at the same time, did not. A bacterium that lives in everyone cannot explain that difference. Differential toxic exposures, nutritional status, and stress loads can.

We don’t know what poisoned these students. But the establishment doesn’t know either. They assume — without evidence — that a bacterium everyone carries is responsible.

The Terrain Reading

A person is exposed to toxic insults — inhaled chemicals, ingested poisons, environmental contaminants, pharmaceutical drugs, sustained stress. Tissue damage occurs in the meninges. Inflammation follows. Inflammation is not the disease. It is the body’s repair response — resources brought to damaged tissue.⁷ ²⁰

Bacteria already present as commensals — including Neisseria meningitidis, described by the establishment’s own paper as “a normal, saprophytic organism”¹ — respond to the damaged tissue. Their function: decomposition of dead and dying cellular material. This is established biology, not terrain speculation. Bioremediation — using microorganisms to break down environmental pollutants — is a recognised field.⁷ E. coli, blamed for food poisoning, is simultaneously acknowledged to reside harmlessly in healthy intestines and to be capable of biodegrading heavy metals.⁷ The saprophytic function of bacteria is not disputed in any field of science except medicine, where it would dismantle the germ theory of disease.

The surgeon Lawson Tait demonstrated the principle in the 1880s. Dead tissue in a wound: bacteria proliferated. Dead tissue removed: bacteria departed, even without antiseptics. Bacteria introduced into healthy, vital tissue: no infection. Decomposition required something dead to decompose.⁶

In meningitis: bacteria accumulate at the site of meningeal damage, performing their saprophytic function. A lumbar puncture finds bacteria in the cerebrospinal fluid. Conclusion: the bacteria caused the inflammation. Antibiotics are administered — toxic by design, their purpose being to kill. They may produce temporary anti-inflammatory relief, creating the impression that the “infection” is being treated.¹⁶ The underlying cause of the tissue damage — whatever toxin or combination of toxins started the process — is never identified. No one looked.

Shelton’s mechanism then applies: the body’s repair effort (inflammation) is suppressed by pharmaceutical intervention. The suppression adds new toxins. New symptoms emerge. The cycle drives acute conditions toward chronic disease.²¹

A vaccine is administered. The cycle continues.

Tom Cowan has noted that he may have seen one or two cases of meningitis in his entire career, including emergency department rotations.⁴ Meningitis is a serious illness. People die of it. Nothing in this essay diminishes that. But the families of those who have died deserve an investigation into actual causes, not the reflexive blame of a bacterium that was already there.

The Wider Pattern

Meningitis has a longer history of diagnostic manipulation than most people realise.

After the Salk polio vaccine was introduced in the mid-1950s, cases previously diagnosed as polio were reclassified as “aseptic spinal meningitis.” Three simultaneous definitional changes accomplished the trick. The diagnostic threshold for a polio epidemic was raised from 20 to 35 cases per 100,000 — nearly a 75% increase. The paralysis duration required for a polio diagnosis jumped from 24 hours to 60 days. And aseptic meningitis was separated from polio as a distinct reporting category, despite what Trebing describes as “essentially identical” symptomatology.²⁴

The US Department of Health, Education and Welfare acknowledged the reclassification: “most cases of aseptic meningitis observed by clinicians up to the early 1950s were considered non-paralytic poliomyelitis.”²⁴ The CDC explained that laboratory techniques in the mid-1950s made it “clear” that aseptic meningitis was caused by different enteroviruses. What made it “clear” was that the vaccine had been administered, so polio had to decline. Cases that persisted couldn’t be polio. By definition.²⁴

State-level data: Tennessee, 119 polio cases before the vaccine programme, 386 after. Ohio, 17 before, 52 after. Connecticut, 45 before, 123 after. North Carolina, 78 before, 313 after. As polio cases were reclassified as spinal meningitis, polio “declined” and meningitis “increased.” Same condition, different label.²⁴

Vaccination has also been documented to produce the condition it claims to prevent. A 1990 New Zealand study found MMR programmes created an outbreak of spinal meningitis. A 2000 Journal of Epidemiology study found the same in Brazil.²⁴ A systematic review documented meningitis as a complication of COVID-19 vaccination.¹⁷

The UK government’s Exercise Pegasus — a pandemic preparedness simulation — was built around a novel enterovirus causing conditions including meningitis. The exercise ran in 2025. A “recovery” phase is planned for 2026.¹⁷ ²⁵ The Kent outbreak attributed meningitis to a bacterium, not an enterovirus.

The WHO published Defeating Meningitis by 2030: A Global Road Map in June 2021, targeting “elimination of bacterial meningitis epidemics” and “reduction of cases of vaccine-preventable bacterial meningitis by 50%.”²⁶ A well-publicised outbreak of bacterial meningitis, generating fear among parents and students and prompting calls for expanded vaccination, is useful to that agenda. The road map rests on two premises: that bacteria cause meningitis and that vaccines prevent it. The evidence examined here supports neither.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

There’s a type of germ called a bacterium that lives in almost everyone’s nose and throat. It’s been there your whole life. It doesn’t make you sick.

Sometimes, people get a very bad inflammation in the covering around their brain. Doctors find this bacterium there and say it caused the problem. But that’s like finding ants at a picnic and blaming the ants for making the sandwiches fall on the ground. The ants came because there was food on the ground. They didn’t knock it over.

What knocked the sandwiches over? What actually hurt the person’s brain? Was it something they breathed in? Something they ate or drank? Something in their environment?

Nobody is asking those questions. They’re too busy blaming the ants.

References