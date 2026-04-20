Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
13hEdited

Lots of America is swampy....including my lot in north NY. I do have a warm dry dwelling at least. I am glad to know about the issues with quinine, thanks. Have my herbal treatment for Lyme protocol ready as well. (from Buhner's Healing Lyme book). I used his protocol and healed Lyme once already, without antibiotics. It works. I felt great after, as well, having avoided the gut killing drugs.

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eileen's avatar
eileen
10h

Has it ever occurred to anyone why the treatment for malaria is what the Front Line doctors recommend for COVID? Cuz it is the same disease. Why does it work for heartworm? Cuz it is the same disease. The use of ivermectin has skyrocketed and the goverrnment's attempt to limit its use has moved the major production offshore, mostly India. Why? Cuz all these diseases have the same cause. Including cancer. Does this mean that cancer is a parasite? Possibly. More likely the toxins affect the ACE2 receptors, the nicotinic receptors that ivermectin with zinc block from the toxins. Should give people a good clue as to what the issue really is. It isn't a pathogen, or a parasite. It is the ingestion of a substance the binds your nicotinic receptors.or ACE2 receptors.

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