Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
7h

Great write up … No jabs , cranial/ sacral works wonders and have the mom give you a diary of what she eats for 48 hrs . Happy belated Mother’s Day to all the moms out there . 💞

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
7h

Nice work, Unbekoming. Lots of factors with Colic, but loved the fact that you emphasized the mechanical aspect and its solution, via specific adjustments (usually C1 and mid-upper T-spine). Have been doing that for over 35 years, and all I can say is that it works far more often than not. The unfortunate reality, however, as your essay shows, is that vaccinations are a wild-card. Nuff said on that topic for now, otherwise I may start ranting and rambling a bit.

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