The poor did not get hay fever.

In the 1820s, when John Bostock first documented the condition in London, every case he could find was in the middle or upper classes. He inquired at the dispensaries and across the country and found, in his own words, no unequivocal case occurring among the poor.¹ Twenty years earlier, a new medical procedure had been introduced in England. The disease appeared in the class that received the procedure. Those who had not received it remained free of it. The procedure was Edward Jenner’s vaccination, the insertion of material from cowpox lesions into incisions in the human arm. The material’s origin was the cow.²

Hay fever did not exist in the medical literature before this. The first cases appeared in the population that had received the procedure. The mechanism by which injection of foreign protein produces sensitization to bystander substances was discovered before the end of the century, demonstrated in animal models repeatedly since, and conceded by establishment investigators in at least one specific case. The condition that tens of millions experience as a feature of biology is an artifact of the syringe.

The Disease That Did Not Exist

Bostock called it the Catarrhus Aestivus, summer catarrh.¹ He had experienced it himself since he was a young man. His symptoms began every June with heat and fullness in the eyes, irritation of the nose accompanied by sneezing, and tightness in the chest. The 1819 paper to the Medico-Chirurgical Society was an attempt to ask the other physicians of London whether they had seen anything similar. Nothing in the medical literature, ancient or modern, described the syndrome. None of the most eminent physicians of London, Liverpool, or Edinburgh had heard of anything like it.

By 1828 Bostock had assembled twenty-eight cases.¹ Every one of them was in the middle or upper classes. He initially attributed the trigger to the effluvium from new hay, and the name stuck. The condition was hay fever even after Charles Blackley demonstrated, in 1873, that the proximate trigger was pollen and not hay itself.³ Blackley, a Manchester physician who suffered from the condition, applied pollen to abraded patches of his own skin and observed the reaction. The proximate cause was identified. The originating cause was not asked.

What did become asked, in the half-century that followed Bostock’s first paper, was what kind of person developed hay fever. The answer was consistent. The condition was an affliction of the wealthy, of the urban, of the educated. The wheezing wealthy, in a pattern that became fashionable, would migrate every summer to the English coast, then to the Swiss Alps, and, by the late nineteenth century, to the White Mountains of New Hampshire, where the air was understood to be safe.³ Those who could not afford to leave continued, by every report, not to develop the condition. The nostrums prescribed when the patient could not travel included medicated cigarettes, powders, and salves.

The vocabulary used to describe what was happening did not yet exist. The word allergy was coined in 1906 by the Viennese pediatrician Clemens von Pirquet, in response to reactions doctors had observed in patients they had injected with horse serum. The word anaphylaxis had been introduced four years earlier by the French physiologist Charles Richet, describing a phenomenon he had produced by injecting sea anemone venom into dogs. The condition Bostock had documented in 1819 had been observed for eighty-five years without a category to file it under. It was, in the most literal sense, unprecedented in human medicine.

What had also happened in the decades preceding Bostock’s first paper was Edward Jenner’s introduction of the cowpox procedure.² Jenner published his findings in 1798. By 1801 James Smith had been appointed as the first United States Vaccine Agent. The first US Vaccine Act passed in 1813. Compulsory vaccination would spread across European jurisdictions through the rest of the century, with the United Kingdom’s Vaccination Act of 1853 making the procedure mandatory in England and Wales. Before any of those mandates were in place, the procedure had been adopted by those who could afford it and avoided by those who could not. The early vaccinations used arm-to-arm transmission from cowpox-affected milkmaids; by the mid-nineteenth century, industrial-scale production used calf-derived vaccine lymph directly. The constant across both methods was that material of animal origin was introduced past every layer of the body’s normal route of exposure.

Forrest Maready’s reconstruction of the historical record names what the documented sequence implies.² A disease that had no precedent in medicine appeared in London within a generation of the introduction of the cowpox procedure, in the class that received the procedure, in a city where the procedure had spread first. The mechanism by which such exposure produces sensitization to bystander substances had not yet been described. It would be, three quarters of a century later, by Charles Richet.

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Richet, and Foreign Protein

In 1901 Charles Richet, working with Paul Portier aboard the yacht of the Prince of Monaco, was studying the toxicity of sea anemone venom. He injected small amounts into dogs to establish baseline responses. The first injections produced predictable effects. When he later attempted to inject the same dogs again, weeks after the first exposure, he found something he had not expected. The second injection, of a dose the dogs had previously tolerated, produced a violent and disproportionate reaction. The dogs collapsed. Some died within minutes.⁴

Richet named the phenomenon anaphylaxis, against protection, because the body’s response to the second exposure was the opposite of what immunization was meant to produce. Injection of foreign protein did not protect against subsequent exposure. It sensitized. The reaction was demonstrated across species and across protein sources, and the demonstration was reliable. The 1913 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Richet for this work.⁴

The mechanism Richet described is the foundation of every allergic phenomenon documented since. Foreign protein introduced through injection, bypassing every layer of the body’s normal route of exposure, produces a sensitized state. On subsequent contact with the same material or with material closely resembling it, the body responds with escalating intensity. The mechanism does not require an inhaled antigen or a digestive failure. It requires only an injection and a second exposure. The clinical demonstration in human children had already been under way for more than a decade by the time Richet won his Nobel Prize.

The Diphtheria Antitoxin

The first mass clinical demonstration of Richet’s mechanism in human children did not wait for the Nobel committee. It had already been under way in routine pediatric practice for the better part of a generation.

In 1890 Emil von Behring and Shibasaburo Kitasato discovered that horses injected with diphtheria toxin produced a substance in their blood that neutralized the toxin. By collecting blood from the immunized horses, separating out the red cells, and filtering the remaining serum, a therapeutic preparation could be made. Children with diphtheria, injected with the horse serum, often recovered. Behring received the first Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for this work, in 1901.⁵

The procedure became routine through the 1890s and the first years of the twentieth century. Children with diphtheria received it as treatment. Children in institutions, orphanages, and hospitals received it prophylactically when diphtheria appeared in the community. The serum being injected was horse serum: the antitoxin and every other protein the horse’s bloodstream had been carrying.

What the children began to show, with growing frequency, was a delayed systemic illness that did not fit any existing diagnostic category. Seven to twelve days after the injection, fever appeared, urticarial rashes spread across the body, joints swelled and ached, and the lymph nodes nearest the injection site enlarged. The illness lasted one to two weeks and resolved on its own. It bore no resemblance to diphtheria.

Clemens von Pirquet and Béla Schick, two pediatricians at the University Children’s Hospital in Vienna, began collecting the cases systematically. By 1905 they had analyzed over a hundred and published their findings as Die Serumkrankheit, Serum Sickness.⁵ The monograph documented what they observed. The illness was a response to the horse proteins in the serum. It was dose-related, with the worst reactions in the children who had received the most serum. Re-injection produced an accelerated response, sometimes within twenty-four hours of the second injection rather than the eight-to-twelve days of the first. In some cases the second injection produced sudden anaphylaxis and the child died within minutes.

The clinical phenomenon Richet had documented in dogs was being observed, in real time, in children injected with horse serum. In 1906 Pirquet coined the word allergy, from the Greek allos and ergon meaning altered reactivity, to describe what he and Schick had been observing. The word entered the medical vocabulary of the twentieth century. Within a generation it had been generalized far beyond the horse-serum context that produced it. It is the word used today, by the same medical tradition, to describe hay fever.

The diphtheria antitoxin episode established on the clinical record what Richet’s animal experiments had shown more cleanly. Foreign animal protein injected into children produced systemic reactions in a substantial fraction of recipients, intensifying with each successive exposure and sometimes killing the child outright on a second injection. This was not theoretical. It was the routine experience of pediatric practice for two decades, and it generated the vocabulary that the rest of the twentieth century would inherit.

The Adjuvant Mechanism

The next refinement was aluminum.

Vaccine science discovered in the 1920s that injecting a foreign protein alongside an aluminum compound produced a far more intense response than injection of the protein alone. The aluminum acted as what the field came to call an adjuvant, a helper. It provoked an inflammatory reaction at the injection site so intense that any other material present at that site was swept into the reaction. The body responded not just to the aluminum and not just to the protein, but to the combination.

The mechanism is the foundation of every laboratory model of allergic disease. The standard laboratory model of asthma is produced by injecting mice with ovalbumin alongside aluminum hydroxide. The same protocol, with different proteins, produces laboratory models of dust mite allergy, fish allergy, and other named allergic conditions. Allergy is not observed in nature and then replicated in the laboratory. Allergy is created in the laboratory by injection of foreign protein with adjuvant. The mechanism by which allergy is produced for study is the mechanism the syringe administers in clinical practice. The two procedures are the same procedure.

Aluminum exposure is also known to produce asthma in humans through other routes. The industrial-exposure literature has documented occupational asthma in aluminum smelters and aluminum welders for decades. The mechanism is not in dispute. What is in dispute is whether the same aluminum, injected into the bloodstream of children rather than inhaled by adults at work, has equivalent effects.

The Japanese DTaP case settled the question for one specific protein. Through the 1980s and into the 1990s, Japan revised the formulation of its diphtheria-tetanus-acellular-pertussis vaccine.³ The acellular version, the world’s first, contained gelatin as a stabilizer. Until 1993, Japanese children received a trivalent MMR vaccine before the DTaP series, and no anaphylactic reactions to the MMR were reported during that period. From 1994 the schedule was reversed, with DTaP given before the gelatin-containing MMR.

Japanese children began to react with anaphylaxis to the MMR. They began to react with anaphylaxis to gelatin-containing foods, to yogurt, to gummy sweets, to jelly desserts. Japanese investigators traced the chain. The DTaP, administered first, had sensitized the children to the gelatin present in the formulation. The MMR, given later, contained the same gelatin. The body had been primed by the first injection. The second exposure produced the reaction. Between 1997 and 2000, gelatin was removed from all the Japanese DTaP vaccines. The anaphylaxis to gelatin-containing MMR stopped.⁶

The conceded mechanism is exactly what Richet had described in 1901. Foreign protein, introduced at an injection site, produces sensitization to that protein. The body subsequently encounters the same protein through another route, including orally, and reacts. The Japanese investigators conceded the mechanism in the specific case of gelatin. They did not concede it for any other.

Hilleman, Adjuvant 65, and What Merck Knew

Maurice Hilleman, the chief vaccine developer at Merck through the second half of the twentieth century and the dominant figure in twentieth-century American vaccine production, understood the mechanism. In 1964 his team announced Adjuvant 65, an experimental influenza-vaccine adjuvant composed of eighty-six percent peanut oil emulsified with four percent aluminum monostearate.⁷ The formulation was developed because earlier oil-based adjuvants had produced persistent local reactions, tumors in animals, and what the literature of the period called autoimmune reactions. Hilleman’s group published the early clinical trials in the New England Journal of Medicine, the New York Times reported on the patent, and clinical testing proceeded through the late 1960s and into the 1970s.

Hilleman and his colleagues understood that the procedure they were testing would introduce intact peanut oil, alongside an aluminum compound, into the human arm. Allergic sensitization to the oil was acknowledged as a possibility. The reasoning at the time was that highly refined peanut oil would lack the proteins that drove an allergic response. The FDA disagreed: refined oils retained protein traces, and intramuscular injection rather than intravenous was the recommended route precisely because intravenous deposition risked greater absorption and a stronger reaction.

The 1973 WHO Scientific Group on Immunological Adjuvants, whose deliberations were published as Technical Report Series No. 595 in 1976, addressed the safety questions that adjuvants raised.⁸ The group examined what injection of adjuvants alongside antigens would produce, considered the route-of-administration variable, and reviewed contamination concerns. Adjuvant 65 itself was discontinued within a few years because of reactogenicity in human subjects.

The relevant point is not that Adjuvant 65 was licensed for general use. It was not. The relevant point is that the people building vaccine adjuvants understood, by the mid-1960s, that introducing food-derived oils into the human bloodstream alongside an aluminum compound carried a serious risk of allergic sensitization. They tested it anyway. They considered the risk acceptable. The schedule they helped design in the years that followed expanded steadily. Peanut allergy, a clinical rarity through the 1980s, became epidemic in the 1990s and 2000s.

The Pertussis Mouse

The animal-model literature on pertussis demonstrates the mechanism applied to airborne triggers.³ When researchers inject mice with pertussis, the mice subsequently react to airborne allergens they would not otherwise have reacted to. Pertussis toxin functions as an adjuvant in this experimental context, amplifying the body’s response to whatever proteins are present in the inhaled environment.

The animal-model and clinical-observation literatures converge on a single pattern. Inject foreign protein into a young animal, with or without a separate adjuvant, and the animal becomes sensitized to substances it would otherwise have tolerated. The procedure used to manufacture laboratory models of allergic disease is the procedure that produces clinical allergic disease in human beings.

Modern Schedule, Modern Numbers

The clinical evidence for the same mechanism in modern children is documented in the establishment’s own journals, though the literature is contested.

In 2005 the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, the flagship publication of American allergy medicine, published a study by Enriquez and colleagues based at Vanderbilt University.⁹ The cohort included 515 never-vaccinated children, 423 partially vaccinated children, and 239 fully vaccinated children in the United States. Among children with no family history of hay fever, parents of unvaccinated children were ten times less likely to report hay fever in their child. The probability that this finding occurred by chance was less than five in ten thousand. The lead author was based at Vanderbilt’s Division of Allergy, Pulmonary, and Critical Care Medicine. The paper was peer-reviewed in the allergy field’s central journal, and it remains in the literature.

The same year, the Archives of Disease in Childhood, the British pediatric journal of record, published a study by Bremner and colleagues using two large UK databases comprising more than 7,000 hay fever cases and matched controls.¹⁰ The investigators did not find that vaccinated children overall had higher hay fever risk than the unvaccinated. What they found was internal to the schedule. Children whose DTP series had been delayed beyond their first birthday had reduced odds of hay fever, and children whose first MMR had been delayed beyond age two had similarly reduced odds. The pattern was a dose-response on timing: the longer the schedule was deferred, the less hay fever appeared. The investigators acknowledged the finding and suggested it might reflect confounding by febrile illness during the delay. The pattern, however interpreted, is consistent with the Richet mechanism: timing of antigen exposure during early life shapes the subsequent allergic response.

Three years later, Pediatric Allergy and Immunology published the Bernsen finding.¹¹ Bernsen and colleagues compared pertussis exposure in vaccinated and unvaccinated children. The internal finding within the paper is the load-bearing one. In the unvaccinated group, there were no significant associations between pertussis exposure and the conditions labeled atopic. In the vaccinated group, the associations were positive across hay fever, asthma, and food allergies. The same bacterium, introduced through two different routes, produced two different outcomes. Encountered naturally, pertussis did not produce hay fever. Following pertussis vaccination, it did.

A 2006 paper in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology by Flöistrup and colleagues examined 4,606 children in Steiner-school communities, largely unvaccinated, against 2,024 conventional controls across five European countries.¹² Children who had received MMR vaccination showed an increased risk of rhinoconjunctivitis, the clinical term for hay fever. Children who had experienced natural measles, by contrast, showed a reduced risk of IgE-mediated eczema. A 1999 Lancet paper by Alm and colleagues, comparing 295 anthroposophic children with 380 conventional controls, found that children who had never received MMR carried a reduced odds ratio for allergy in general.¹³

The literature is not univocal. Several mainstream reviews have found no association between vaccination and allergic disease, and a small number of studies have reported lower allergy rates in vaccinated children.¹⁴ The defenders of the schedule cite these findings as offsetting the positive studies. Several considerations weigh against treating the disagreement as a wash. The internal findings within the positive studies, the route-of-exposure contrast in Bernsen and the dose-response on timing in Bremner, are difficult to explain by confounding. The mechanism is established. The Japanese gelatin case is direct evidence of the mechanism operating in human children, with anaphylaxis appearing after the schedule change and disappearing after gelatin removal. The historical case from 1819 stands regardless of how the modern epidemiology shakes out: a disease that did not exist in the medical literature appeared, in a single generation, in the class that received the new procedure.

Broader catalogs of vaccinated-and-unvaccinated comparisons document the same pattern across multiple countries and investigators. Mawson’s 2017 cohort, the analyses compiled by Hooker and Miller in 2021, Lyons-Weiler and Thomas’s data from the Portland practice, Garner’s 2021 survey of more than a thousand unvaccinated American children, the Dutch NVKP 2006 data: each independent dataset converges on elevated allergic disease in the vaccinated.¹⁵ The aggregate weight of the evidence runs in one direction.

The convergence is acknowledged at the highest level of allergy organizations, though the implications are not. The World Allergy Organization reported in 2011 that the prevalence of allergic disease, with allergic rhinitis named explicitly among the conditions, was rising dramatically in both developed and developing countries.¹⁶ The increase was concentrated in children and in the previous two decades. The 2013 WAO White Book addressed the question of whether vaccination might be implicated. Its conclusion was that vaccination programs were essential and that the harms of denying them would exceed the costs of the allergy epidemic. The conclusion is the only statement in that section of the report that the authors do not reference.¹⁶ The WAO acknowledged the connection by raising it. They dismissed it without evidence.

Aluminum, Dose, and Asthma

The most recent of the establishment’s own findings on this terrain is the Daley study, published in Academic Pediatrics in 2022.¹⁷ The study was funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Its authors included current and former CDC staff. Its data came from the Vaccine Safety Datalink, the CDC’s own pharmacovigilance system, covering seven large medical organizations.

The investigators followed 326,991 children born between 2008 and 2014. For each child, the cumulative aluminum exposure from vaccines received before age twenty-four months was calculated in milligrams. The outcome was persistent asthma diagnosed between ages two and five years, defined by the field’s tighter criteria: repeated clinical encounters plus at least two long-term controller medication dispenses.

The finding was a dose-response. For each one-milligram increase in vaccine-associated aluminum exposure before age two, the adjusted hazard ratio for persistent asthma was 1.26 in children with eczema and 1.19 in children without. Children who received three or more milligrams of vaccine-associated aluminum had a thirty-six percent higher risk of persistent asthma than children who received less than three milligrams.

The accompanying editorial, also in Academic Pediatrics, opened with the observation that “people only see what they are prepared to see.” The author called the findings “intriguing” while emphasizing that no determination of causation could be made from observational data. The CDC, in its public response, stated that it was “not changing the current routine childhood vaccination recommendations based on this single study.”

The Daley study did, as far as it could in an observational design, what the critics of all prior vaccine-and-allergy research had demanded. It used the CDC’s own data, the field’s tightest definition of asthma, a cohort of more than three hundred thousand children, and a continuous dose variable rather than a binary vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated comparison. The finding was a dose-response on aluminum, internal to the vaccinated population, by mainstream investigators publishing in a mainstream journal. The aluminum that Glenny had described in 1926 as boosting the body’s response to injected antigens is now documented, in a 2022 paper funded by the CDC, as boosting the body’s response to environmental antigens at a population scale. Hay fever and asthma belong to the same family of conditions; the aluminum that drives the asthma signal in the Daley cohort is the same aluminum that has been added to the schedule across the period in which hay fever has expanded.

What the Body Is Doing

The symptoms of hay fever are produced by the body, not by the pollen.

Daniel Roytas’s analysis of nasal secretions in respiratory illness documents what is actually found in the mucus.¹⁸ Histamine, bradykinin, prostaglandins, interleukins, cytokines, lysozymes, lactoferrin, hyaluronan, mucins, fibrinogen, immunoglobulins. These are the substances the mucous membrane releases when it encounters an irritant. Histamine produces nasal congestion, sneezing, and the throat irritation that pharmaceutical companies have spent a century selling drugs against. Bradykinin produces the same effects. Concentrations of bradykinin in nasal secretions during respiratory illness rise to thirty times normal levels.¹⁸

Both substances, when introduced into the airways of healthy volunteers, produce the symptoms of hay fever directly. No pollen is required. No allergen is required. The mucous membrane releases the inflammatory mediators when it is irritated, and the mediators produce the symptoms. The mediators are the body’s response. They are not the problem.

The body’s purpose in releasing them is documented. Histamine, bradykinin, and the other inflammatory chemicals in nasal mucus exist to expel material from the respiratory tract. The runny nose and the watering eyes that hay fever patients experience are the body’s mechanism for getting toxic material out. The symptom is the cleansing.

Roytas notes that medical papers have acknowledged the principle. Inhalation of non-infectious agents, irritants, allergens, chemicals, produces clinical illness indistinguishable from what the establishment calls infectious illness.¹⁸ The body responds to insult by mounting the same response, whatever the insult.

What hay fever sufferers are doing, when they take an antihistamine, is shutting down the mechanism by which the body expels the material it has reacted to. The chemical is retained. The membrane stays inflamed. The expulsion is suppressed. The reactive state is preserved.

What Medicine Says Is Happening

The official explanation for hay fever is that the body has made a mistake.

The mechanism, as the establishment presents it, runs as follows. A substance the body encounters, pollen or dust or dander or peanut protein, is identified by the body as harmful when it is in fact harmless. The body produces a specific protein, an immunoglobulin called IgE, in response to this misidentification. The IgE binds to receptors on cells called mast cells, located in connective tissue. When the body encounters the same substance again, the IgE on the mast cells signals them to release histamine and other inflammatory mediators. The mediators produce the symptoms.

Lester’s analysis identifies what is missing from this account.¹⁹ The roles of IgE and mast cells, as Lester documents, remain poorly understood by the establishment’s own admission. The protein medicine calls IgE has not been purified from human serum and characterized directly. It is inferred from laboratory tests that detect binding behavior, not from direct observation. What the antibody is, what it does, and whether the conventional account of its function corresponds to anything real in the body are questions the field treats as settled by convention rather than by evidence.

The deeper problem is the circular logic of the underlying framework. The American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology acknowledges that hay fever symptoms can be triggered by common irritants such as cosmetics, laundry detergents, pool chlorine, perfumes, and hair sprays.¹⁹ The British National Health Service’s list of common allergens includes medications and household chemicals. The NHS then describes these allergens as substances “generally harmless to people who aren’t allergic to them.”¹⁹ The argument is that the substance is harmful only to the body that mistakenly identifies it as harmful. The framework defines its terms in a way that cannot be falsified. Whatever the body reacts to is, by definition, a thing it should not have reacted to, and the reaction is, by definition, a mistake.

The substances in question are not harmless. They are chemicals. Many of them are documented toxins. The body is not mistakenly identifying them as harmful. The body is responding to them as harmful because they are harmful. The framework that calls this response a malfunction has rotated the arrow of cause and effect. The body is doing what bodies do when they encounter material they cannot tolerate. The doing is then labeled the disease.

What is added to the picture by the vaccination history is the explanation of why some bodies cannot tolerate these substances while others can. The Richet mechanism, as demonstrated by Bostock’s cases, by the diphtheria antitoxin reactions, by the Japanese gelatin admission, by the converging modern epidemiology, is that the sensitized body responds to substances the unsensitized body does not. The sensitization comes from injection. The substance the sensitized body subsequently reacts to is whatever happens to be present in the air, in the cosmetics, in the food, in the environment. The proximate trigger is incidental. The originating cause is the syringe.

Why It Manifests

The terrain framework provides the missing layer of explanation. Sensitization is the precondition that explains why a body responds at all. Sensitization alone does not explain why a particular body responds today and not yesterday, in June and not December, after this exposure and not that one.

John Tilden, writing in the 1920s, documented the chain that connects systemic toxic load to mucous membrane response.²⁰ The body, as Tilden described it, vents accumulated toxins through whichever route remains available. The mucous membranes of the nose are one such route. What medicine calls a cold is the elimination of accumulated toxin through the nasal membrane. Repeated colds, when the underlying toxic load is not addressed, lead to thickening of the membrane, then to ulceration, then to bony spurs, then to what is named hay fever. In Tilden’s words: “The cause is the same from the first cold to hay fever.”²⁰

Henry Bieler, writing in the 1960s, named the same sequence from the local end. Hay fever, Bieler observed, develops after atrophy of the nasal and sinus mucous membranes.¹⁹ The membrane that has been repeatedly inflamed, scarred, and depleted no longer functions as a protective barrier. It reacts to substances it would once have tolerated. As Bieler put it: “When there is no catarrhal state, there is no hay fever.”¹⁹

Herbert Shelton’s account closed the loop on what produces and perpetuates the catarrhal state.¹⁹ Inhalation of toxic chemicals such as volatile organic compounds, fragrances, household products, and industrial pollutants induces nasal irritation and inflammation. When the exposure continues, and when the body’s response is suppressed pharmaceutically, the acute inflammation becomes chronic. The chronic catarrh becomes the conditions filed under allergic rhinitis, hay fever, and chronic sinusitis. Shelton named catarrhal inflammation a crisis of toxemia.¹⁹

The integrated picture: injection produces sensitization. The sensitized membrane is reactive. The reactivity is manifested when the body’s toxic load reaches a threshold, when the inhaled trigger meets a membrane already depleted, when the seasonal pollen meets a system already at its limits. The vaccinated person carries the originating cause. The dietary toxemia, the household chemicals, the industrial pollutants, the modern environmental burden carry the proximate triggers. The membrane atrophies through repeated exposure and repeated suppression. The June pollen, the September ragweed, the cat dander, the perfume, none of these is the disease. They are what the sensitized and depleted system can no longer tolerate.

The terrain framework explains the variability. Some vaccinated children develop hay fever. Some do not. Some develop it at five, some at fifteen, some lose it in middle age. The sensitization is the underlying precondition. The manifestation depends on the cumulative state of the terrain: the diet, the chemical exposures, the stress load, the cumulative toxic burden. A body that was sensitized but whose terrain remained strong may not manifest. A body whose terrain weakens through accumulated insult will.

What the Treatment Does

The treatment for hay fever is, in every modality the establishment offers, the suppression of the response the body is mounting to deal with the situation.

Antihistamines block the histamine that the membrane is releasing to flush the irritant out. The histamine is retained. The membrane stays inflamed. The expulsion is suppressed. Corticosteroids deliver synthetic versions of the body’s own anti-inflammatory hormone at concentrations that override the body’s regulation, shutting down inflammation by chemical force. Chronic use of nasal corticosteroids produces, in turn, mucosal atrophy, recurrent infections, and the slow erosion of the membrane’s structural integrity. The acute response is suppressed and the underlying terrain deteriorates.

Allergen immunotherapy, the procedure marketed as allergy shots, completes the circle. Patients sensitized through injection are treated by repeated injection of the substance they were sensitized to, in escalating doses, with the goal of reaching a tolerance state. The procedure is the same procedure that produced the disease, applied as the cure. The Richet mechanism is acknowledged in the design of the treatment. The clinical category, the mechanism, and the treatment all rest on the same observation: that injection produces sensitization, that the sensitized body reacts to subsequent exposure, and that further injection can modulate the response.

What the treatment does not do is identify and remove what made the membrane reactive in the first place. The household chemicals, the industrial fragrances, the dietary toxic load, the pharmaceutical burden, the original vaccination history, none of these enters the clinical encounter. The patient receives a prescription. The next prescription follows. The acute symptom becomes chronic. The detailed sequence by which acute conditions are driven into chronic states through pharmaceutical suppression is developed in the essay on inflammation, where Shelton’s catarrhal chain runs to its full progression.²¹

The Hygiene Hypothesis

The establishment’s competing explanation for the modern rise in allergic disease is the hygiene hypothesis. The argument, first articulated by David Strachan in 1989, was that hay fever and the wider atopic conditions had risen because modern children encountered fewer microbes in early life, and that the resulting underdevelopment of the body’s regulatory capacity left them prone to misdirected reactions.

The hypothesis was built specifically to explain hay fever.³ Strachan’s original findings concerned birth order, family size, and socioeconomic status as predictors of hay fever risk. The hypothesis has been adjusted and extended in the decades since. It cannot account for the 1819 first appearance, when the affluent classes who developed the condition had less rather than more hygiene than the rural poor who did not. It cannot account for the Bernsen finding that pertussis encountered naturally protects against atopy while pertussis injected produces it. The hygiene hypothesis is a theory in search of a mechanism. The mechanism that fits the data is the syringe.

What Hay Fever Is

The documented sequence is the one this essay has traced. A disease that had no precedent in the medical literature appeared in London within a generation of the introduction of a new injection procedure, in the class that received the procedure. The mechanism by which injection of foreign protein produces sensitization was demonstrated in children injected with horse serum, was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1913, and is now the standard laboratory protocol for manufacturing allergic disease for study. The Japanese investigators conceded the mechanism in the case of DTaP and gelatin: schedule change produced anaphylaxis, gelatin removal stopped it. The animal-model literature shows that injected microbial preparations function as adjuvants for airborne allergens the animal would otherwise have ignored.

Modern epidemiology documents the convergent pattern. Vaccinated children with no family history of hay fever are ten times more likely to develop it than children who were never vaccinated. The dose-response on timing is internal to the schedule. The same bacterium, when injected, produces atopy that normal exposure does not. The most recent and methodologically rigorous of these studies, funded by the CDC, found a dose-response on aluminum specifically: each milligram of vaccine-associated aluminum increased the persistent-asthma risk in young children.

Whatever word a reader chooses for the documented sequence, coincidence, correlation, contributing factor, primary cause, the documentation exists. The records exist. The studies exist in the establishment’s own journals, by the establishment’s own investigators. The body is not malfunctioning. The body is responding to having had foreign protein inserted past every layer of its protective architecture by a procedure that promised protection and delivered sensitization. Hay fever is the response. The syringe is the cause.

Author’s Note

Hay fever is not treated here as an exception within the framework of allergic disease but as the originating case. The condition the establishment files under allergic rhinitis was the first disease for which the words allergy and anaphylaxis had to be coined. The vocabulary of modern allergy medicine was created in direct response to the reactions doctors observed in patients they had injected.

Where this essay cites establishment research, it uses the establishment’s terminology. IgE, mast cell, allergen, immune response. These terms appear in attributed register, as the constructs by which mainstream medicine accounts for what it observes. In the terrain framework that grounds the analysis, those constructs do not name confirmed biological entities. They name conventions of interpretation. The body does not attack itself. The body does not make a mistake. The body responds to having been sensitized and to having been continuously exposed to substances it cannot tolerate. The conventional account inverts cause and effect.

The remedy does not exist in the pharmacy. A body sensitized through injection, depleted through dietary toxic load, irritated through environmental chemical exposure, and suppressed through pharmaceutical intervention cannot be restored through additional intervention. The remedy is to stop the procedure that produced the condition and to begin the long process of detoxifying and rebuilding what has been damaged. Nothing here is medical advice. The intent is to provide the documented historical and clinical record that the conventional account of hay fever omits.

Explain It To A Six-Year-Old

A long time ago, before doctors started doing it, almost nobody got hay fever. Then doctors started giving people a shot in the arm. They thought the shot would keep people from getting sick. The shot put stuff into the body that the body had never seen before, and the body got confused.

When the body is healthy, it knows what belongs and what does not. It breathes in flowers and dust and grass and air, and it sorts them out fine. When the doctors put stuff straight into the arm with a needle, the body had to figure out what was happening without being able to use its usual ways of checking. So it started to react.

After the shot, some bodies started to get itchy and sneezy when they breathed in things that used to be fine. Pollen from grass, dust, pet fur. The body would say, wait, that looks like something I had to deal with before, when the doctor stuck the needle in. And it would start sneezing and the eyes would itch and the nose would run.

Hay fever is the body doing its job. It is trying to wash away things it thinks are dangerous. The runny nose washes things out, and so do the watering eyes, and the sneezing pushes things away.

Medicine usually gives people pills to stop the runny nose and the sneezing. The pills do not fix the problem. They just hide what the body is trying to do. The real problem is that the body was confused in the first place by the shot.

If you have hay fever, your body is not broken. Your body is working. It is reacting to something that scared it a long time ago.

References

¹ Bostock, J. (1819). Case of a Periodical Affection of the Eyes and Chest. Medico-Chirurgical Transactions, 10, 161–165; and Bostock, J. (1828). Of the Catarrhus Aestivus, or Summer Catarrh. Medico-Chirurgical Transactions, 14, 437–446.

² Maready, F. Crooked: Man-Made Disease Explained. Feels Like Fire, 2018.

³ Fraser, H. The Peanut Allergy Epidemic: What’s Causing It and How to Stop It. Skyhorse Publishing, third edition, 2017.

⁴ Richet, C. Nobel Lecture: Anaphylaxis, delivered 11 December 1913. Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine awarded for work on anaphylaxis.

⁵ Behring, E. von, and Kitasato, S. (1890). Ueber das Zustandekommen der Diphtherie-Immunität und der Tetanus-Immunität bei Thieren. Deutsche medizinische Wochenschrift, 16, 1113–1114; and von Pirquet, C., Schick, B. (1905). Die Serumkrankheit. Vienna: Franz Deuticke. Translated by Schick as Serum Sickness, Baltimore: Williams & Wilkins, 1951.

⁶ Nakayama, T., Aizawa, C., Kuno-Sakai, H. (1999). A clinical analysis of gelatin allergy and determination of its causal relationship to the previous administration of gelatin-containing acellular pertussis combined with diphtheria and tetanus toxoids. Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, 103, 321–325; Kuno-Sakai, H., Kimura, M. (2003). Removal of gelatin from live vaccines and DTaP — an ultimate solution for vaccine-related gelatin allergy. Biologicals, 31(4), 245–249.

⁷ Weibel, R.E., Woodhour, A.F., Stokes, J., Metzgar, D.P., Hilleman, M.R. (1967). New Metabolizable Immunologic Adjuvant for Human Use: Evaluation of Highly Purified Influenza-Virus Vaccine in Adjuvant 65. New England Journal of Medicine, 276, 78–84; Hilleman, M.R. (1966). Critical appraisal of emulsified oil adjuvants applied to viral vaccines. Progress in Medical Virology, 8, 131–182.

⁸ World Health Organization Scientific Group on Immunological Adjuvants. Immunological Adjuvants: Report of a WHO Scientific Group. WHO Technical Report Series No. 595, Geneva, 1976.

⁹ Enriquez, R., Addington, W., Davis, F., Freels, S., Park, C.L., Hershow, R.C., Persky, V. (2005). The relationship between vaccine refusal and self-report of atopic disease in children. Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, 115(4), 737–744.

¹⁰ Bremner, S.A., Carey, I.M., DeWilde, S., Richards, N., Maier, W.C., Hilton, S.R., Strachan, D.P., Cook, D.G. (2005). Timing of routine immunisations and subsequent hay fever risk. Archives of Disease in Childhood, 90, 567–573.

¹¹ Bernsen, R.M.D., Nagelkerke, N.J.D., Thijs, C., van der Wouden, J.C. (2008). Reported pertussis infection and risk of atopy in 8- to 12-yr-old vaccinated and non-vaccinated children. Pediatric Allergy and Immunology, 19(1), 46–52.

¹² Flöistrup, H., Swartz, J., Bergström, A., Alm, J.S., Scheynius, A., et al. (2006). Allergic disease and sensitization in Steiner school children. Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, 117(1), 59–66.

¹³ Alm, J.S., Swartz, J., Lilja, G., Scheynius, A., Pershagen, G. (1999). Atopy in children of families with an anthroposophic lifestyle. Lancet, 353(9163), 1485–1488.

¹⁴ For mainstream reviews finding no association or protective effects, see Grüber, C., Lau, S., Sommerfeld, C., Wahn, U. (2002), and Nilsson, L., Kjellman, N.I., Björkstén, B. (2003). The aggregate analysis sits within ongoing methodological dispute over case ascertainment and confounding by socioeconomic and care-seeking variables.

¹⁵ Kennedy, R.F., Jr., and Hooker, B.S. Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak. Skyhorse Publishing, 2023. The original studies catalogued therein include Mawson et al. (2017), Hooker and Miller (2021), Lyons-Weiler and Thomas (2020), Garner (2021), and the Dutch NVKP 2006 dataset.

¹⁶ Bailey, M. The Final Pandemic: An Antidote to Germ Theory. Independently published, 2023. Citing World Allergy Organization, White Book on Allergy: Update 2013; and Pawankar, R., Canonica, G.W., Holgate, S.T., Lockey, R.F., editors, WAO White Book on Allergy, World Allergy Organization, 2011.

¹⁷ Daley, M.F., Reifler, L.M., Glanz, J.M., Hambidge, S.J., Getahun, D., Irving, S.A., Nordin, J.D., McClure, D.L., Klein, N.P., Jackson, M.L., Kamidani, S., Duffy, J., DeStefano, F. (2023). Association Between Aluminum Exposure From Vaccines Before Age 24 Months and Persistent Asthma at Age 24 to 59 Months. Academic Pediatrics, 23(1), 37–46.

¹⁸ Roytas, D. Can You Catch a Cold? Untold History and Human Experiments That Challenge the Theory of Viral Contagion. Humanley, 2024.

¹⁹ Lester, D., and Parker, D. What Really Makes You Ill? Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong. Independently published, 2019. Citing Bieler, H. Food Is Your Best Medicine; and Shelton, H. Natural Hygiene: Man’s Pristine Way of Life.

²⁰ Tilden, J.H. Toxemia Explained: The True Interpretation of the Cause of Disease. Originally published 1926; reprinted FQ Classics, 2007.

²¹ Unbekoming. What Is Inflammation? Substack essay.

Additional Sources

What Is Inflammation? The acute-to-chronic suppression chain described in this essay, the trajectory from catarrhal response through pharmaceutical suppression to chronic disease, is developed in full in the inflammation essay.

What Is Asthma? The atopic disease that sits beside hay fever in the modern epidemiology, with the strongest vaccinated-and-unvaccinated signal in the literature.

What Is Eczema? The third member of what the establishment calls the atopic triad, with the same originating mechanism and the same modern epidemiology.

Maready, F. Crooked: Man-Made Disease Explained. The book-length treatment of the historical case for vaccination as the originating cause of allergic disease, including the Bostock chronology and the diphtheria antitoxin documentation.

Fraser, H. The Peanut Allergy Epidemic. The book-length treatment of the modern allergic disease epidemic, including the Richet mechanism and the Japanese gelatin admission.

Kennedy, R.F., Jr., and Hooker, B.S. Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak. The compilation of vaccinated-and-unvaccinated comparison studies cited in Movement 3.

Miller, N.Z. Critical Vaccine Studies: 400 Important Scientific Papers Summarized for Parents and Researchers. The compilation that catalogs the Enriquez, Bremner, Bernsen, Flöistrup, and Alm papers among many others.

Bailey, M. The Final Pandemic: An Antidote to Germ Theory. The terrain-framework treatment that documents the WAO admissions and the broader vaccine-allergy literature.