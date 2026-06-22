Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
2hEdited

As a person vaxxed according to 1964's schedule until 2020, I have a high histamine/allergic reaction to a few things, pollen, formaldehyde, bug bites. I am finding relief in coping with histamines by taking 3 things; Inositol, DAO (diamene oxidase) and Pycnogenal. None of them are very expensive, so for now I will just keep up with all three. I also have a hunch that Turpentine orally may help, as that is somewhat related to Pycnogenal but is lower cost. I hope this information helps other sufferers.

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Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
3h

Thank you for laying this out so magnificently!

Vaccine/shot-free is the way to be!

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