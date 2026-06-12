Author’s Note

This essay reports the establishment’s framing of Guillain-Barré syndrome where doing so serves to expose the establishment’s own contradictions. When the FDA, the CDC, the WHO, or a peer-reviewed journal is quoted using terms like “immune system,” “autoimmune,” “antibody,” “infection,” or “virus,” those terms belong to the institutions being examined. They are not endorsed in this author’s voice. The terrain framework — that disease arises from toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic radiation, and stress, and that the body is a self-healing organism that does not attack itself — is the foundation from which this essay proceeds. Where establishment terminology appears without quotation marks, it is because the term names a product, a study, a court, or a regulatory category whose name is what it is.

The Document the Manufacturer Wrote

Open the FDA-approved prescribing information for any current influenza vaccine. Scroll to the section headed Postmarketing Experience. Among the listed adverse events: Guillain-Barré syndrome.

The same line appears on the prescribing information for the MMR vaccine, the varicella vaccine, the meningococcal conjugate vaccine, the Gardasil HPV vaccine, the DTaP vaccine, the COVID-19 mRNA products from Pfizer and Moderna, the Janssen viral-vector COVID-19 product, and — added by the FDA after rollout — the GSK and Pfizer RSV vaccines for adults sixty and older.¹

Federal regulation requires that the package insert list “only those adverse events for which there is some basis to believe that there is a causal relationship between the drug and the occurrence of the adverse event.”² That is the standard the manufacturers and the FDA agreed to. By that standard, every product listed above carries a basis to believe it can cause Guillain-Barré syndrome. The manufacturers wrote those documents. The FDA approved them. Most patients never see them.

The condition is serious. Muscle weakness and paralysis spread from the limbs inward. Recovery, when it occurs, can take years. The peripheral nerves are stripped of their myelin sheaths — the fatty insulation that allows nerve signals to travel — and the body of the patient becomes a body that no longer responds to its owner.

How this language came to be on the manufacturers’ own documents is a story that begins fifty years ago at an army base in New Jersey.

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Fort Dix

In January 1976, recruits at Fort Dix reported cold symptoms. Most recovered without intervention. Private David Lewis, an eighteen-year-old, collapsed during a forced five-mile march and died days later. Throat cultures sent to a laboratory returned standard influenza. The CDC then tested one of the cultures and announced a different verdict: swine flu.³

There were no other confirmed swine flu cases anywhere in the world. There would never be. By the end of the year, exactly one person had died with swine flu — David Lewis.

What followed was the largest mass vaccination campaign in American history to that point. President Gerald Ford was televised receiving the shot on October 1, 1976. The vaccine, designated X-53A, was not the same product that had been tested in early trials. Mike Wallace, in a 1979 60 Minutes segment, asked CDC director David Sencer whether X-53A had been field-tested. Sencer replied: “I can’t say. I would have to check the records. I haven’t looked at this in some time.”⁴

Forty-six million Americans were injected in approximately ten weeks. The pandemic never came. By December 16, the program had been halted after CDC surveillance identified clusters of Guillain-Barré syndrome among recipients. Final surveillance, conducted by the CDC’s own Lawrence Schonberger and colleagues and published in the American Journal of Epidemiology in 1979, identified 1,098 cases of GBS occurring nationally between October 1, 1976 and January 31, 1977; 532 of those had received the swine flu vaccine prior to onset.⁵ Approximately twenty-five vaccine recipients died of GBS-related complications.⁶ The cases clustered primarily within five weeks of vaccination, with elevated risk extending to nine or ten weeks.⁵

Wallace produced the underlying scandal in the November 4, 1979 broadcast. Inside the CDC, Dr. Michael Hattwick — whose job was to assess what complications might follow the vaccine — had reviewed the medical literature on prior influenza-vaccine neurological events. He had reported what he found to his superiors. On camera, Sencer denied that any such warning had reached him. Hattwick, also on camera, answered Wallace directly: “That’s nonsense. I can’t believe that they would say that they did not know that there were neurological illnesses associated with influenza vaccination.”⁴

Wallace also reported that approximately four thousand Americans had filed claims against the federal government totalling $3.5 billion in damages, two-thirds of those claims for neurological damage or death allegedly triggered by the flu shot.⁴ The figure represented filed claims, not paid settlements; the eventual paid total ran into the hundreds of millions.

Two government commissions later examined the episode. Richard Neustadt and Harvey Fineberg’s The Swine Flu Affair was published in 1978; The Epidemic That Never Was followed in 1983.⁷ Both attributed the disaster to overconfidence, premature decisions, and insufficient questioning. The pharmaceutical industry took a different lesson: that liability protection could be extracted from Congress under conditions of declared urgency. Within a decade, the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act would codify that protection for every vaccine on the recommended schedule.⁸

A note on what made 1976 visible. The injections were synchronous — forty-six million people receiving the same product within a ten-week window. Suzanne Humphries observed in Dissolving Illusions:

The reason that vaccines are not done in “pulse” fashion to interrupt transmission is that if they were administered on specified days, any damage from vaccination would become blindingly obvious to both parents and authorities. It is much more difficult to make any connection between vaccines and reactions when they are given to individuals, spread out over the whole year.⁹

Concealment by scheduling design. The 1976 episode was the last time the industry let the data points cluster.

What the Studies Confirmed

The 1976 episode could have been an anomaly attributable to the specific A/New Jersey strain. Subsequent peer-reviewed surveillance established otherwise.

Tamar Lasky and colleagues at the University of Maryland published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1998, examining the 1992-1993 and 1993-1994 seasonal influenza vaccines. The relative risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome in the six weeks following vaccination was 1.7 — a seventy percent increase. The confidence interval was 1.0 to 2.8. The p-value was 0.04.¹⁰

David Juurlink and colleagues at the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences in Toronto published in Archives of Internal Medicine in 2006. Examining 1,601 hospital admissions for GBS in Ontario, they reported a relative incidence of 1.45 — a forty-five percent increase — in the post-vaccination window. The confidence interval was 1.05 to 1.99. The p-value was 0.02.¹¹

Jeffrey Kwong and colleagues, at the same Toronto institute, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases in 2013, drawing on Ontario healthcare data from 1993 through 2011. The risk of GBS within six weeks of seasonal influenza vaccination was elevated by fifty-two percent. The confidence interval was 1.17 to 1.99.¹²

Three large studies, two countries, eighteen years of surveillance, all reaching similar findings within similar time windows, all published in mainstream journals authored by researchers affiliated with the institutions that recommend the vaccines.

The 2009 H1N1 campaign produced its own confirmation. Michael Wise and colleagues at the CDC published in the American Journal of Epidemiology in 2012, reporting an adjusted relative risk of 1.57 for GBS in the forty-two days following H1N1 vaccination, surveying approximately forty-five million Americans.¹³ Jacqueline Tokars and CDC colleagues published a self-controlled analysis in Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety the same year; the relative risk within forty-two days was 3.0, with a confidence interval of 1.4 to 6.4.¹⁴ Daniel Salmon and colleagues confirmed the association in The Lancet in 2013.¹⁵

The CDC’s own employees authored the 2012 surveillance papers. The signal could not be dismissed and was not dismissed. It was acknowledged, contained, and absorbed into the recommendation that flu vaccination should continue regardless.

There is a defence the establishment has constructed from these studies that requires dismantling. The Kwong paper reported a relative incidence of GBS of 15.81 following influenza-attributed illness — much higher than the 1.52 reported following vaccination. Defenders cite this to argue that influenza vaccination remains net-protective: more GBS comes from the flu than from the shot.

The defence collapses on its denominator. In any given year, only a small percentage of the population contracts influenza. The entire population is encouraged to receive the vaccine. Mass vaccination of one hundred percent to prevent illness in five to ten percent of the population — an illness for which most people have low GBS risk anyway — produces more GBS in absolute terms than the disease prevented. The Kennedy and Hooker analysis in Vax-Unvax states the arithmetic plainly: “seasonal influenza vaccination could likely increase the overall rate of GBS.”¹⁶ The temporal clustering completes the argument. Lasky, Juurlink, Kwong, Wise, and Tokars all found their elevated risk inside the same five-to-six-week window. The 1976 cases had clustered at weeks two and three. The Richet mechanism — to which we will come — predicts exactly that interval.

The Souayah Number

In 2009, Nizar Souayah and colleagues at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey published an analysis of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System covering the years 1990 through 2005.¹⁷ The paper appeared in the Journal of Clinical Neuromuscular Disease. The dataset is the closest thing the United States has to a comprehensive vaccine-GBS register.

The findings, in the authors’ own counting:

One thousand cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome reported to VAERS following vaccination

Thirty-two cases (3.2%) ended in death

One hundred sixty-seven cases (16.7%) ended in disability

Six hundred thirty-two cases (63%) followed influenza vaccination

Ninety-four cases (9%) followed hepatitis B vaccination

Roughly one in five affected individuals died or was left disabled

The authors’ published conclusion is the line worth carrying:

The results suggest that vaccines other than influenza vaccine can be associated with Guillain-Barré syndrome. Vaccine-related GBS results in death or disability in one fifth of affected individuals.¹⁷

A floor must be noted. VAERS captures roughly one percent of actual vaccine adverse events. The figure comes from a Harvard Pilgrim Health Care study commissioned by the federal Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, conducted between 2007 and 2010 by Ross Lazarus and Michael Klompas. The investigators wrote: “Adverse events from drugs and vaccines are common, but underreported... Fewer than 1 percent of vaccine adverse events are reported.”¹⁸ The Department of Health and Human Services received the report and never implemented the automated surveillance system the investigators recommended.

One thousand reported cases captured at a one-percent reporting rate suggests on the order of one hundred thousand vaccine-associated GBS cases over a fifteen-year window. One in five of those — twenty thousand people — would have died or been left permanently disabled. The estimate rests on an HHS-commissioned finding HHS chose not to act on.

2009: The Script Repeats

The 2009 H1N1 campaign reproduced the 1976 sequence with new actors. Anthony Fauci, then director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a national television audience that “the track record for serious adverse events is very good. It’s very, very, very rare you ever see anything associated with the vaccine that’s a serious event.”¹⁹ Seventy million Americans received the H1N1 vaccine. Twenty-six million were children. Most products contained thimerosal, the mercury-based preservative.

GlaxoSmithKline’s Pandemrix vaccine, distributed across Europe under emergency authorisation, produced a cluster of childhood narcolepsy cases. The Swedish Medical Products Agency began reporting cases in 2010. Confirmation followed across multiple European countries. In 2015, The Guardian reported that a twelve-year-old boy in the United Kingdom had been awarded £120,000 after a court accepted that Pandemrix had caused his narcolepsy.²⁰ The British government had spent more than three years arguing that his condition was insufficiently severe to warrant compensation. The boy was unable to shower unattended, unable to take a bus alone, and required several naps to get through a school day.

Pandemrix was withdrawn from the market.

The American GBS signal was substantial enough that the CDC’s own employees published it. The pharmacovigilance papers from Wise, Tokars, and Salmon appeared in the years immediately following the campaign and confirmed elevated risk in the post-vaccination window. The product line was eventually retired. The manufacturer was not penalised. The campaign was deemed, by the public health establishment, a success — because the script measures success in doses delivered rather than in injuries inflicted.

The Modern Inserts

The chronology arrives at the present. The COVID-19 vaccines, the RSV vaccines, and the HPV vaccine each carry GBS or GBS-adjacent injuries on their own labels.

The Janssen viral-vector COVID-19 product, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, had its FDA emergency use authorisation revised in July 2021 to add a warning about Guillain-Barré syndrome following 100 preliminary VAERS reports of GBS following 12.5 million doses.²¹ The product was no longer authorised in the United States as of May 2023.²² The AstraZeneca product was withdrawn globally in 2024 for thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome; GBS appeared among its listed neurological injuries.²³ The Pfizer and Moderna mRNA products list GBS along with transverse myelitis, encephalitis, Bell’s palsy, and seizures.²¹

A 2023 study by Hui-Lee Wong and colleagues at the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, drawing on Medicare claims data for more than thirty million elderly Americans, identified four safety signals exceeding the agency’s threshold for further investigation following Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination. In the agency’s own coding categories, those signals were pulmonary embolism, acute myocardial infarction, disseminated intravascular coagulation, and what the FDA terms “immune thrombocytopenia.”²⁴ A 2022 reanalysis of the original Pfizer and Moderna trial data by Joseph Fraiman, Peter Doshi, and colleagues, published in Vaccine, reported serious adverse events at a rate 1.16 times greater in the vaccinated arm than in the placebo arm — an excess that exceeded any plausible benefit calculation for low-risk populations.²⁵

The RSV vaccines for adults sixty and older — Arexvy from GSK and Abrysvo from Pfizer — were approved in 2023. Within thirty days of Arexvy administration, atrial fibrillation occurred in ten vaccine recipients compared with four placebo recipients in the largest pre-licensure trial. The FDA, after rollout, added warnings to both products’ inserts about increased Guillain-Barré syndrome risk.²⁶ Neither product was withdrawn.

The CDC justifies the RSV programme with claimed annual elderly RSV deaths of six to ten thousand. Paul Thomas, in Vax Facts, notes that no underlying data substantiate that figure.²⁷ The actual annual RSV hospitalisation risk for an adult aged sixty-five and older is approximately one in 1,734. The trial efficacy figure of eighty-two percent relative risk reduction for Abrysvo reflects seven RSV cases among 12,466 vaccinated recipients against forty cases among 12,494 placebo recipients.²⁸ The absolute risk reduction is below one percent. A vaccine producing GBS to prevent an illness most recipients would not develop, with absolute benefit measured in fractions of a percent — this is 1976 in slow motion, conducted as the present.

The HPV connection deserves separate mention. While Gardasil and Cervarix list GBS on their inserts, the more commonly documented HPV neurological injuries are postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), dysautonomia, and small fibre neuropathy. Some researchers have grouped these under what is termed “HPV vaccination syndrome.” Jill Schofield and Jeanne Hendrickson published biopsy-proven autonomic neuropathy in patients within days of Gardasil administration.²⁹ Louise Brinth and colleagues in Denmark documented fifty-three patients with autonomic dysfunction following HPV vaccination, with mean symptom onset at eleven days; ninety-eight percent were unable to continue daily activities.³⁰ Toshihiro Kinoshita and colleagues in Japan reported forty adolescent girls with chronic limb pain, involuntary movements, and abnormal pathology in unmyelinated nerve fibres.³¹ Lucija Tomljenovic and Christopher Shaw, examining VAERS data, found that HPV vaccines accounted for sixty percent of all serious adverse events and 81.8 percent of permanent disability cases reported.³²

The pattern across these products is consistent: an aluminium-adjuvanted or lipid-nanoparticle-delivered injection, onset of neurological symptoms within days to weeks, demyelinating or autonomic damage, a clinical label applied to what is a single underlying phenomenon, a regulatory response that adds a warning while leaving the product on the market, and a patient who was healthy before the injection and is no longer healthy after.

The Inversion

The mainstream account of how Guillain-Barré syndrome occurs reads as follows. The body’s immune system, mistakenly identifying myelin as a foreign threat, mounts an attack on its own peripheral nerves. The mechanism, in the establishment’s language, is termed molecular mimicry: a foreign protein from a microbe or a vaccine is said to bear a molecular resemblance to a self-protein, and the antibodies raised against it are said to cross-react with the self-protein. The body, on this account, is confused and turns on itself.

The framing requires acceptance of three propositions, each of which carries the weight of the larger paradigm. First, that the body produces highly specific antibodies which then attack tissue indiscriminately — a contradiction that sits in the sentence. Second, that the body has no mechanism for distinguishing injected proteins from its own tissue, contradicting the rest of immunological theory which insists on exquisite self-recognition. Third, that the body — otherwise self-regulating — malfunctions specifically in response to injection, with the cause of the malfunction described as unknown.

What “molecular mimicry” describes is real. The mechanism the establishment uses to explain it is wrong. The events that follow injection — sensitisation, inflammation at sites of damage, demyelination — were documented and explained more than a century ago, before the autoimmune concept was constructed.

Charles Richet, professor of physiology at the Faculty of Medicine in Paris, won the Nobel Prize in 1913 for his work on a phenomenon he called anaphylaxis. The word he coined means “against protection” — the precise opposite of what vaccination claims to produce. Beginning in 1901 with experiments aboard Prince Albert of Monaco’s research yacht, Richet demonstrated that the injection of foreign protein into a living organism produced sensitisation. A second injection, days or weeks later, triggered a violent reaction of escalating severity. He documented the mechanism in dogs, cats, rabbits, horses, and frogs, and called the principle universal.³³

The crucial features of Richet’s mechanism, as relevant to GBS: the reaction is not present at first injection; the first injection sensitises. The interval between sensitising and triggering exposure varies by substance and species but typically falls within a one-to-six-week window. The mechanism applies to any foreign protein introduced in a way that bypasses the digestive system’s protein-modifying processes. The body’s response to subsequent exposure is inflammatory and can damage tissues including the nervous system. None of this requires malfunction. It is the predicted behaviour of an organism repeatedly exposed to foreign protein by injection.

The window matches the GBS clinical picture. Souayah found seventy-seven percent of vaccine-associated cases occurring within six weeks of injection. The 1976 cases clustered at weeks two and three. The Lasky, Juurlink, Kwong, Wise, and Tokars studies all measured elevated risk within five to six weeks. Richet’s interval and the GBS clinical interval describe the same interval.

Herbert Shelton — the Natural Hygiene physician whose decades of clinical work produced the most systematic articulation of terrain principles — described what is happening at the tissue level. “Vaccines and serums, now so freely employed, are of animal origin and are well known to be sources of severe damages, such as are subsumed under the rubric anaphylaxis.”³⁴ He continued: “Protein, as essential to life as it is, is a virulent poison if introduced directly into the blood without first undergoing digestion.”³⁵ Speedy death following injection, he wrote, “is dignified by the title, anaphylactic shock.”³⁶

Shelton’s framework places the inflammatory response in its actual position in the causal chain. Inflammation is the body’s repair response — a great increase in blood supply to damaged tissue, delivering the materials required for restoration. It is the body acting correctly. When the damage is extensive or the cause continues, the inflammation continues. Tissues that cannot be fully repaired — such as the myelin sheaths assaulted by aluminium adjuvant and foreign protein in a sensitised organism — show the visible signs of failed repair. The medical establishment observes the failure and labels it “the immune system attacking myelin.” The label inverts cause and effect.

The aluminium contribution warrants its own consideration. Aluminium is the deliberate amplifier of the response Richet documented. It is added to vaccines as an adjuvant — a substance whose function is to provoke a more violent reaction than the injected protein alone would produce. Romain Gherardi and colleagues at the Université Paris-Est Créteil documented that aluminium nanoparticles are engulfed by macrophages and transported across the blood-brain barrier — a Trojan horse mechanism whereby the metal deposits in neural tissue.³⁷ The aluminium is biopersistent: the body has no efficient mechanism to eliminate it.

Guillemette Crépeaux and colleagues at the same laboratory reported in Toxicology in 2017 that low chronic doses of aluminium adjuvant are more neurotoxic than single bolus doses, producing translocation to the brain at doses where higher single doses fail to do so.³⁸ The finding contradicts the dose-response framework on which FDA and CDC safety calculations rest. The Informed Consent Action Network obtained, through a 2019 FOIA appeal, an HHS admission that no studies have been conducted assessing the safety of injected aluminium adjuvants in the doses present on the childhood vaccine schedule.³⁹ The studies that would establish or refute the safety of injected aluminium have never been conducted. That absence is constructed ignorance, not absence of evidence.

The mechanism is therefore complete. A foreign protein is injected, accompanied by an aluminium adjuvant designed to amplify the body’s reaction. The protein bypasses the digestive system’s protein-modifying defences. The aluminium binds to neural tissues including myelin and crosses the blood-brain barrier via macrophage transport. The body responds — per Richet — with sensitisation, and on subsequent exposures or with sufficient initial dose, with the inflammatory response that characterises Guillain-Barré syndrome. The body has not malfunctioned. It has done what bodies do when assaulted with foreign protein and a known neurotoxin in close succession. The “autoimmune” label is the terminology that protects the assault from being named.

The Names That Were Once Polio

A diagnostic question worth asking: what is the actual incidence of ascending flaccid paralysis in the developed world, and how does it compare to the incidence of “polio” before the vaccine?

The official answer is that polio has been nearly eradicated. The 2019 WHO fact sheet reports a ninety-nine percent reduction in cases since 1988.⁴⁰ The Salk vaccine, introduced in 1955, is credited with the victory. The mortality data tell a more complicated story. Polio deaths had already fallen by forty-seven percent in the United States and fifty-five percent in Great Britain between 1923 and 1953 — before the vaccine existed.⁴¹ The decline tracked the decline in pesticide use, particularly the slow retreat of DDT, lead arsenate, BHC, and other organochlorines from agricultural application following Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring in 1962.⁴² Jim West’s analysis of US production data and polio incidence shows the correlation directly: the curves rise together, peak together, and fall together.⁴³ Ralph Scobey, MD, testified to the US House of Representatives in 1952 that “from ancient times to the early 20th century, the symptoms and physiology of paralytic poliomyelitis were often described as the results of poisoning.”⁴⁴

The decline of “polio” in the developed world was also assisted by a quieter mechanism: the redefinition of polio.

Before 1955, polio was diagnosed clinically. A child presented with fever and ascending flaccid paralysis; the diagnosis was polio. After the Salk vaccine rolled out, the diagnostic criteria tightened. Two-stage paralysis lasting more than sixty days became required. Laboratory confirmation of poliovirus became required. Cases that had previously been called polio were now reclassified as aseptic meningitis, viral meningitis, transverse myelitis, Coxsackie virus infection, enterovirus infection, or — in the modern era — acute flaccid paralysis (AFP), acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), and Guillain-Barré syndrome. The vaccine got credit for the disappearance of the label. The ascending flaccid paralysis continued under different names.

The 1984 paper “Nonpolio causes of polio-like paralytic syndromes” in Reviews of Infectious Diseases makes the artifact of categorization explicit: “In a study of patients with suspected poliomyelitis, but from whom poliovirus was not isolated, a variety of causes of the paralysis was found... Chemical poisons, such as arsenic, triorthocresyl phosphate, and organophosphorus insecticides, were responsible for paralysis affecting groups of people.”⁴⁵ The clinical syndrome was the same. The label was different. The cause was identified as the toxin.

India is the most legible modern example. A 2012 article in the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics by Vashisht and Puliyel, titled “Polio programme: let us declare victory and move on,” reports that while India was declared polio-free in 2011, the incidence of non-polio acute flaccid paralysis — clinically indistinguishable from polio paralysis but twice as deadly — rose in direct proportion to the number of polio vaccine doses administered in each area.⁴⁶ A 2018 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health calculated 491,000 additional paralysed Indian children between 2000 and 2017 in excess of expected numbers, coincident with the polio vaccination campaign.⁴⁷ The 1997 National Medical Journal of India paper on rural northern India found that of thirty-seven cases of paralysis identified between 1990 and 1991, sixty percent had received an intramuscular injection — typically for fever — preceding the paralysis.⁴⁸

The relevance to Guillain-Barré syndrome is structural. Polio, AFP, AFM, transverse myelitis, and GBS describe the same clinical phenomenon — ascending flaccid paralysis with peripheral demyelination — under different administrative labels. The establishment treats them as separate conditions with separate causes. The terrain reading recognises one phenomenon with consistent causes: neurotoxic exposure, often by injection, sometimes by pesticide, sometimes by both. The labels permit the appearance of victory over each individual category while the underlying injury continues across all of them.

This is why the Goldman group’s 2003 reanalysis of Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s 1921 paralysis matters beyond its biographical interest. FDR was thirty-nine when he was paralysed at Campobello. He had been swimming in cold water. The diagnosis was polio. Goldman’s group, applying Bayesian probability analysis to the eight documented symptoms, concluded that Guillain-Barré syndrome was more probable than poliomyelitis.⁴⁹ Goldman’s 2016 follow-up reaffirmed the conclusion against subsequent criticism.⁵⁰ The face of the polio vaccine campaign was, in the most likely diagnosis, not polio. It was GBS.

The 1976 Schonberger surveillance found 1,098 cases of GBS in four months — at a time when “polio” had supposedly been eradicated. The Souayah analysis found 1,000 reported cases of GBS following vaccination over fifteen years, with VAERS capturing one percent of actual events. The implied actual incidence of vaccine-associated ascending flaccid paralysis under the GBS label alone exceeds the worst polio years of the early twentieth century. The label has changed. The injury has not.

The Vaccine Court

The system that handles the consequences in the United States has its own architecture. The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act removed manufacturer liability for vaccines on the recommended schedule. Claims must be filed first with the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, where the respondent is the Department of Health and Human Services, defended by the Department of Justice. The vaccine manufacturer is not the defendant. The doctor who administered the injection is not the defendant.⁵¹

The 1995 revision of the Vaccine Injury Table — the list of conditions presumed compensable when they follow a covered vaccine within a specified window — narrowed the basis for claims. DTP brain injury claims, previously paid in approximately twenty-five percent of cases, fell to 5.4 percent paid afterwards.⁵² Two-thirds of NVICP claims fail. More than half of cases take longer than five years to resolve. As of 2023, the program had paid roughly five billion dollars since its establishment in 1988. If the Lazarus/Harvard estimate of one percent VAERS reporting holds across vaccine injuries generally, the figure that would be paid if all injuries were reported and successfully claimed would exceed five hundred billion dollars.⁵³

Guillain-Barré syndrome is on the Vaccine Injury Table for influenza vaccines. The federal government compensates GBS victims of flu vaccines through a special court whose existence most Americans cannot describe. The compensation is funded by a per-dose excise tax built into the price of every vaccine on the schedule. The manufacturer takes no liability. The doctor takes no liability. The patient takes the disease, the cost of proving causation, and on the present record, a roughly one-in-three chance of any payment at all.

A nation that claims its vaccines do not cause Guillain-Barré syndrome would not require a special court to compensate its citizens for vaccine-caused Guillain-Barré syndrome. The court exists because the injury exists.

What Follows

Each era, the script has run.

In 1976, a manufactured pandemic, an untested product, a campaign halted only after the cluster of injuries became impossible to deny, and a quiet legislative response that protected the manufacturer for the next time. Through the 1990s and 2000s, the seasonal influenza vaccine became the standing background — a product administered annually to most of the population, producing forty-five to seventy percent elevated GBS risk in study after study, none of which produced a withdrawal. In 2009, the script ran with new branding: H1N1, narcolepsy, Pandemrix, a settled court case in the United Kingdom, an American GBS signal documented by the CDC’s own employees. In 2021, the Janssen COVID-19 product had GBS warnings added and was retained on the market for two years before quiet retirement. In 2023, Arexvy and Abrysvo had GBS warnings added after rollout, while marketing continued.

The script is the institution operating as designed. A pre-warning is given by an internal scientist; the warning is ignored; the product is rolled out; the cluster of injuries appears; the cluster is contained, named, and incorporated into the package insert; the next product follows. The mechanism that drives the script is regulatory capture — the agencies tasked with safety derive most of their relevant funding from the industry they regulate, the advisory committees include patent holders, and the litigation system has been designed to shield the manufacturer from the consequences of producing a product that injures its users.⁵⁴

Salveen Richter, an analyst at Goldman Sachs, put the underlying logic on paper in April 2018 in a research note to investors titled The Genome Revolution. The note asked the question that the script answers: “Is curing patients a sustainable business model?” Richter wrote that one-shot cures “offer a very different outlook with regard to recurring revenue versus chronic therapies” and concluded that this could “represent a challenge for genome medicine developers looking for sustained cash flow.”⁵⁵ The note was internal and was leaked to the press. The candour was the embarrassment. The answer the industry has given for half a century is that curing patients is not sustainable, but managing chronic injury is. A vaccine that produces Guillain-Barré syndrome in some recipients produces, downstream, a population requiring intravenous immunoglobulin therapy, plasma exchange, and physical rehabilitation. A vaccine that produces Bell’s palsy or transverse myelitis produces a population requiring further pharmaceutical management. The injury is not a defect of the business model.

What Guillain-Barré Syndrome Is

It is not a disease in the conventional sense. It is the body’s documented response, in the framework Charles Richet described and the Nobel Committee honoured in 1913, to the injection of foreign protein and aluminium adjuvant in quantities that overwhelm the body’s capacity to neutralise the assault. The peripheral nerves are demyelinated because the injected substances damage them. The inflammation that follows is the body’s repair response to that damage. The repair fails — wholly or partially — when the damage is too extensive, when the toxic burden continues, or when the body’s nutritional and metabolic resources are insufficient to complete the work. The patient is paralysed because the nerves no longer conduct. The patient may die because the muscles of breathing no longer respond.

The cause is the injection. The mechanism is sensitisation. The autoimmune label is the terminology that protects the cause from being named.

The package inserts confirm it, in their own muted regulatory language. The peer-reviewed studies confirm it, in their statistical findings. The 1976 episode confirmed it, before the industry learned to disperse the data points. The vaccine court confirms it, every time it pays a settlement. The Goldman Sachs analyst named the underlying logic when he asked his clients whether curing patients was a sustainable business model. The body of every patient who walks into a hospital paralysed two weeks after a flu shot confirms it in the language of paralysis.

The script has run since 1976. It is still running.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

When someone gets a shot, sometimes the stuff in the shot is poison to nerves. The nerves are the wires that tell your arms and legs what to do. When the wires get damaged, the arms and legs stop working. Sometimes for a little while. Sometimes forever. Sometimes the breathing wires get damaged too, and the person dies.

The doctors call it Guillain-Barré syndrome. They say nobody knows what causes it. But the people who make the shots wrote on the box that the shots can cause it. So somebody knows. They just do not say it loud.

A long time ago, in 1976, a lot of grown-ups got the same shot at the same time, and a lot of them got sick. Five hundred of them got the wires-not-working sickness, and twenty-five of them died. Everyone could see it, because they all got sick at the same time. Now the shots are spread out so people get them at different times. That way, when one person gets sick, nobody can tell that the shot was the cause.

It was the shot then. It is the shot now.

References