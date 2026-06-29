Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
9h

To someone born and brought up in rural England, the corruption, the fraud, and the sheer incompetence have been very demoralising...

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Health And Truth's avatar
Health And Truth
8h

How can it be contagious if it has not popped up for 14 years? What is the origin if it was not originally caught?

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