The 2025 Events

On 10 January 2025, the European Union recorded its first foot-and-mouth disease case in fourteen years. A herd of water buffalo in Brandenburg, Germany tested positive. The herd was an organic operation, using only its own hay for feed. By 14 April 2025, the herd was culled and Germany’s disease-free status restored. The route of introduction was never established.

By March 2025, Hungary and Slovakia had separate outbreaks attributed to different serotypes. The World Organisation for Animal Health stated there was no connection between the events. Two separate outbreak declarations had appeared in Europe within eight weeks. The routes of introduction for both remained unknown.

Between December 2025 and April 2026, SAT1 serotype, historically confined to sub-Saharan Africa, spread to Iraq, Turkey, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Lebanon, Israel, Cyprus, Greece, and China. This represents the first-ever SAT1 detection in Chinese history. The routes of introduction for all three waves remained undocumented.¹

Three separate outbreak declarations across three continents in eighteen months. All routes of introduction officially unresolved. The World Reference Laboratory for FMD characterized the SAT1 spread as a transition from sporadic detections to a broader and more sustained geographic presence.²

The response to each event followed the same template: detect, declare an outbreak, cull affected herds, impose movement restrictions, pursue restoration of disease-free status. The apparatus that justified this response was built in 1898 on a foundation that has never been corrected.

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The Foundation: 1898

Dr Sam Bailey’s examination of the 1898 Berlin Commission report reveals how the foundation of FMD virology was never evidence-based. Friedrich Loeffler and Paul Frosch were tasked with determining the cause of foot-and-mouth disease in cattle. They took material from infected animals and filtered it through porcelain filters fine enough to exclude bacteria. They then injected the filtrate into healthy cattle. The animals became ill. From this they concluded that the causative agent must be smaller than bacteria, what would later be called a virus.³

The logic was sound. The methodology was not.

Loeffler and Frosch never observed the agent they postulated. They could not culture it. They could not visualize it. When they examined infected material under available magnification, they found no consistent microorganism. Their own report states the plain fact: in the vast majority of cases, inoculated flasks “remained permanently sterile.”⁴ When they did observe structures, they described them as small protoplasmic bodies with distinct amoeboid movements. When they attempted to cultivate these structures on specially prepared media, they could not.⁵

Their solution was to name the unobserved agent, call it a virus, and declare the problem solved. The birth of FMD virology was an act of declaration rather than observation.

For more than a century, this admission has been polished into invisibility. The virus came to be treated as established fact. Isolation, characterization, and demonstration of pathogenicity (the standard scientific requirements) were never met. By the 1950s, when electron microscopes became available, particles were visualized in infected tissue. These were declared to be the virus. No validation was performed to confirm they were not cellular debris produced by laboratory conditions: starvation, antibiotics, and osmotic shock used to prepare the samples.⁶

The pattern was set: absence of observation, bridged by assumption, confirmed through declaration rather than evidence. Bailey’s analysis of the Commission’s own words exposes this as the founding methodology of FMD virology. That same pattern—assumption masquerading as evidence, declaration standing in for observation—runs through the entire apparatus that governs the response to FMD.

The Trade Architecture

FMD policy operates as trade policy administered through the World Organisation for Animal Health and encoded in the legal structures that regulate international livestock commerce.

WOAH maintains a classification system for FMD status among member countries. Countries are designated either “free from FMD where vaccination is not practised” or “free from FMD where vaccination is practised.” The distinction is absolute in trade consequences. Countries in the first category have access to premium markets in Japan and South Korea, the European Union’s most restrictive segments, and other high-value export channels. Countries in the second category face restrictions.⁷

The financial stakes are enormous. Brazil pursued its transition to FMD-free without vaccination status specifically to gain access to Japanese and South Korean beef markets, which only buy from the premium tier. The difference in export value for a country the size of Brazil is measured in billions of dollars annually.⁸

The mechanism that drives culling policy operates through reinstatement timelines. When FMD is detected in a country, that country loses its disease-free status. Reinstatement requires proof of disease elimination. The WOAH International Animal Health Code specifies reinstatement periods based on control method: three months if the country culls all infected animals (stamping out) versus six months if vaccination is used.⁹

This creates a structural incentive. For export-dependent countries, stamping out reduces the period of market access loss by fifty percent compared to vaccination. Denmark does not use vaccinate-to-live strategies because the six-month reinstatement period makes vaccination economically irrational for an export-focused nation. The three-month timeline for culling is the cheaper policy choice despite higher direct control costs.¹⁰

Vaccination is epidemiologically superior. It produces faster animal recovery, less economic disruption, and no need to slaughter healthy animals. Trade policy makes vaccination economically catastrophic for countries dependent on premium market access. The WOAH structure guarantees that the economically irrational choice (mass slaughter) becomes the rational policy response.

The 2001 UK epidemic provides the historical validation. When the outbreak began, fifty thousand doses of vaccine were ordered and teams were trained. The vaccination plan was ready to deploy. It was cancelled because the National Farmers’ Union lobbied the Prime Minister directly, arguing that vaccination would damage the UK’s FMD-free status and eliminate access to key export markets.¹¹ Kitching, Thrusfield and Taylor documented the trade reasoning: there was concern that there would be no market for milk or meat from vaccinated cattle, even though deboned meat from vaccinated cattle had been sold in the UK for fifty years.¹²

The Royal Society Inquiry into the epidemic concluded that emergency vaccination should be considered as part of the control strategy from the start of any outbreak of FMD.¹³ The European Parliament’s Temporary Committee on FMD amended proposed EU regulations to make emergency vaccination the first choice solution if an outbreak of FMD is suspected or confirmed.¹⁴ These conclusions came after the UK had slaughtered between 6.5 million and 10 million animals without using the available vaccination.¹⁵ They made no difference to the WOAH framework. The structure that incentivized culling in 2001 remained in place to incentivize it again in 2025.

What Causes the Lesions

The clinical presentation of foot-and-mouth disease comprises fever, reduced feed intake, and vesicular lesions (fluid-filled blisters) on the mouth, hooves, and sometimes the skin. The World Organisation for Animal Health acknowledges what veterinary practice has long recognized: FMD cannot be differentiated clinically from other vesicular diseases.¹⁶ Laboratory testing is required for diagnosis. The diagnosis is made not by observing a virus, but by detecting genetic material via PCR matched against sequences stored in databases.

What the WOAH statement conceals is the range of documented non-infectious causes that produce identical clinical presentations.

Zinc deficiency causes the outer layer of skin to fail to shed and regrow properly. The result is crusted, thickened, ulcerated lesions on the muzzle, lips, and inside the mouth. The hoof lesions include brittleness, horizontal cracking, and separation of the sole from the heel. This is the FMD clinical presentation, produced entirely by mineral depletion. Zinc deficiency is endemic in naturally low-zinc soils across major agricultural regions. Soil zinc content has declined substantially since the 1940s as continuous cropping depleted minerals without replacement. Cattle consuming forage from these depleted pastures manifest the same lesion profile as animals presumed to be infected with FMD virus.

Mycotoxin contamination of stored feed is a common problem. Fungal toxins, particularly T-2 from the Fusarium fungus that grows on damp hay and silage, produce oral lesions indistinguishable from FMD. The contamination occurs under specific conditions: hay harvested with high moisture, baled while damp, stored in poorly ventilated structures. Cool, wet harvest conditions favor fungal growth and toxin production.

High-grain feeding produces a condition where rumen fermentation lowers pH, triggering inflammation and foot problems. The result is the same as FMD: lameness and hoof lesions. Feedlot cattle on high-grain diets show foot problems in thirty to sixty percent of animals on hoof examination. Cattle on year-round pasture show foot problems in only eight to fifteen percent. Same species, different diet and flooring, different outcome. No virus required.

Photosensitization reactions occur when cattle eat certain plants (St. John’s wort, lantana, some pasture grasses) that make their skin hypersensitive to sunlight. The result is blistering and ulceration on unpigmented skin and mucous membranes: the mouth, muzzle, and hooves. The lesions are indistinguishable from FMD. Seasonality aligns with plant toxin peaks, not with disease spread. These conditions occur in regions reporting FMD outbreaks.

The nineteenth-century farriers and drovers who treated “foot-and-mouth disease” with rest, movement to better pasture, and shelter were recognizing that the condition was environmental and constitutional rather than infectious. The animals recovered. No epidemic control apparatus was required. The condition was more common in droving operations, after long drives, in animals on poor pasture. It was less common in pastoral subsistence herds. These epidemiological observations were incompatible with single-agent viral transmission and consistent with multifactorial environmental causation.²¹

What binds the non-infectious causes is that investigating them requires examining farm management, feed sources, and soil mineralogy. It requires on-farm veterinary assessment, dietary modification, and attention to environment. It is administratively complex and does not generate revenue for pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Attributing the lesions to a virus is simpler. It justifies culling. It generates demand for replacement stock, for diagnostic tests, for vaccines, and for maintaining the trade barriers that protect premium-market access through the WOAH framework.

The 2001 UK Catastrophe

The 2001 UK foot-and-mouth disease epidemic is the definitive case study of how this apparatus operates at scale.

The index case was identified at Burnside Farm, a pig holding in Northumberland licensed to feed processed waste food (swill) to animals.²² The origin of the contaminating material was never definitively traced. Press reports referenced a Chinese restaurant. No specific shipment, supplier, or import record was ever publicly identified. Bobby Waugh, the farm operator, was convicted on nine charges and banned from keeping farm animals for fifteen years. Roy Anderson, who built the mathematical models driving the slaughter policy, was awarded an OBE in 2002. The political accountability was inverted: the small operator was prosecuted, the policy architect was honored.

By the time the disease was officially detected on 20 February 2001, at least fifty-seven farms were already infected.²³ What was presumed to be the virus had spread across nearly the full geographic range of the eventual epidemic before anyone knew it was present. This fact of silent spread before detection renders the entire logic of the contiguous cull implausible from the outset. If the presumed agent was already distributed widely by the time the first case was detected, then pre-emptive culling of neighbors could not create a firebreak.

The contiguous cull policy was introduced anyway. On 29 March 2001, an Emergency Instruction made the culling of all animals on premises adjacent to confirmed infected farms automatic, without veterinary assessment or diagnostic testing.²⁴ The policy was driven by mathematical models from Imperial College. The principal paper, Ferguson, Donnelly and Anderson in Science, was published on 12 April 2001, after the policy was already in place.²⁵ The Royal Society Inquiry into the epidemic concluded that it was not satisfactory to rely on the development of models during an outbreak.²⁶

The result was catastrophic. The UK slaughtered between 6.5 million and 10 million animals.²⁷ Only sixty-five percent of the 2,026 premises declared infected were ever laboratory confirmed positive by testing at the World Reference Laboratory at Pirbright.²⁸ Approximately seven hundred declared infected premises had no laboratory evidence of infection. All animals on contiguously culled premises (roughly 1.2 million animals) were not tested. All animals on dangerous contact premises (roughly 1.5 million animals) were not routinely tested. Approximately three million healthy animals were slaughtered without laboratory confirmation that disease was present.²⁹

The Netherlands experienced an outbreak simultaneously. Twenty-five cases total. The Dutch approach: sixty thousand animals culled for disease control, two hundred thousand vaccinated and subsequently culled to restore trade status quickly. Total: 260,000 animals.³⁰ The UK cull was twenty-five times larger.

The economic cost was eight to nine billion pounds.³¹ Tourism losses of three to four billion pounds exceeded agricultural losses.³² Psychological morbidity in the worst-affected regions persisted eighteen months after the epidemic, with seventy-three percent of Cumbria respondents meeting clinical thresholds for psychological caseness.³³

Every subsequent inquiry concluded the slaughter was excessive. The Anderson Inquiry noted it was unable to find a clear account of decision-making during the critical period.³⁴ The Royal Society Inquiry recommended that vaccination be part of any future strategy. The European Parliament’s Temporary Committee concluded that emergency vaccination should be the first choice solution. None of this altered the WOAH framework. None of it changed the incentive structure that guaranteed culling would be chosen again.

What enabled the cull was the diagnostic system. Clinical signs alone permitted declaration of infection. Testing was not performed on most culled animals. The assumption that lesions meant virus was treated as sufficient. The apparatus operated on presumption rather than evidence.

The Same Apparatus in 2025

The 2025-2026 FMD events reveal the identical apparatus operating with identical outcomes.

Germany’s January 2025 outbreak occurred at a single water buffalo herd in an organic operation using only its own hay for feed. No documented connection to imported meat or cross-border animal movement existed. The official illegal-imports narrative, which has justified culling in past outbreaks, does not fit the epidemiology. The route of entry was never established. By 14 April 2025, Germany’s FMD-free status was restored through rapid culling and documentation.³⁵ Germany’s reinstatement occurred in ninety-four days, precisely the three-month WOAH timeline for status recovery through stamping out.

Hungary and Slovakia followed in March 2025 with two separate outbreaks attributed to different FMD serotypes than Germany’s. WOAH explicitly stated there is no connection between the German outbreak and the Hungary/Slovakia cases.³⁶ Two separate introduction events of claimed different serotypes into Europe within eight weeks. The routes of both entries remain unknown. Hungary pursued reinstatement by September 2025, Slovakia by October 2025. The longer timelines reflected the use of suppressive vaccination, which extends WOAH reinstatement periods.

The most significant global FMD event of this period involves the geographic expansion of SAT1 serotype from sub-Saharan Africa into the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Asia. SAT1 appeared in Iraq, Turkey, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Lebanon, Israel, Cyprus, Greece, and China between February 2025 and April 2026. The first-ever detection of SAT1 in China. The routes of SAT1 spread are undocumented.

In November 2025, the World Reference Laboratory flagged sequences of SAT1/III from Iran and Turkey as closely related to a virus called BOT/1/77 that is used as a vaccine master seed, and called for urgent investigation into whether these represented escape of a vaccine into the field either from a manufacturing site or an incompletely inactivated vaccine.³⁷ As of June 2026, no public resolution of this question exists.

South Africa’s December 2025 announcement of a vaccination campaign acknowledged that complete resolution of this event is unlikely due to the FMD carrier status of the buffalo populations in the affected game reserves.³⁸ This is an explicit admission that the stated goal of FMD-free status is structurally unachievable. The vaccination program proceeds, framed as a path to FMD-free with vaccination status, which is a lower trade tier. The R80 billion livestock industry is locked into a permanent disease-management regime due to wildlife reservoirs that cannot be eliminated.

South Africa’s Ministry of Agriculture has documented that farmers are withholding notification of outbreaks due to fear that animals would be quarantined in the absence of vaccines.³⁹ The notification system that the entire apparatus depends on is being deliberately undermined.

What characterizes the 2025 events is what characterized 2001: routes unknown, responses driven by trade frameworks rather than epidemiology, vaccination available but rejected due to trade status penalties, and massive culling undertaken without diagnostic certainty across all affected animals.

The Pattern

The continuity across 1898, 2001, and 2025 reveals a system that operates independently of its stated justification.

The diagnostic gap is constant. Clinical signs permit presumption of infection. Testing is not performed on most culled animals. Diagnostic confirmation occurs after the decision to cull has been made, not before. The 2001 UK epidemic provides definitive data: thirty-five percent of premises declared infected were never laboratory confirmed. In 2025, routes of entry remain unknown across all three waves. The apparatus operates on presumption rather than evidence.

The trade framework is the engine. The WOAH reinstatement timeline structure makes culling the rational economic choice despite being epidemiologically inferior to vaccination. Countries dependent on premium market access cannot afford the six-month reinstatement period that vaccination requires. They choose the three-month period for culling. The policy choice is predetermined by institutional structure, not by field evidence.

Institutional capture of inquiry processes ensures continuity. When inquiries are conducted, they conclude that the slaughter was excessive, that vaccination should be primary, and that the methodology was inadequate. These conclusions produce no change in the WOAH framework or trade structures. The inquiries validate the narrative that improvements can be made within the system. They do not challenge the system itself.

The ecosystem is profitable. Vaccine manufacturers benefit from emergency response frameworks that guarantee procurement of massive vaccine quantities. The Foot-and-Mouth Disease vaccine market was valued at $2.68 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $4.78 billion by 2032.⁴⁰ Diagnostic testing protocols expand with each regulatory response. Agricultural commodity markets see reduced supply and supported prices from culls. The apparatus generates revenue throughout the value chain. These actors have no incentive to dismantle it.

The system turns vesicular lesions on livestock into justifications for mass slaughter through a chain that does not require the virus to exist. A cow’s hoof can ulcerate from zinc deficiency, mycotoxin contamination, photosensitization, laminitis from high-grain feeding, or contact dermatitis from ammonia exposure on slatted concrete. Each of these is documented in the establishment’s own veterinary literature. Each can produce lesions indistinguishable from FMD. None requires the existence of a virus that was never properly observed, never isolated, never characterized.

The apparatus persists because the alternative requires examining what is actually being done to livestock: the soil mineral depletion, the feed contamination, the intensive husbandry conditions, the agricultural chemicals, the wet-harvest mycotoxins. That examination would implicate the same actors whose interests the apparatus protects. It is easier to maintain the declaration: a virus exists, it spreads, it requires culling, the trade framework dictates the response.

The departure from this apparatus requires nothing more than what was promised in 1898: the evidence for the entity that justifies the slaughter. That evidence has never been delivered. The slaughter continues regardless.

The Apparatus as Instrument of Control

The FMD apparatus is not incidental to global trade. It is central to it. Japan and South Korea set the standards (WOAH FMD-free without vaccination status) that exclude all competitors from their markets except those willing to undergo expensive, disruptive culling policies. The EU maintains similar restrictions. These wealthy importing nations do not compete on price. They compete on the basis of regulatory status. They have codified into international law a mechanism that prevents export competitors from accessing their markets except through submission to economic disruption.

The asymmetry is structural. Argentina was excluded from US beef markets for eleven years (2001-2012) following FMD. Brazil is forced to pursue FMD-free without vaccination status specifically to access Japanese and South Korean markets. South Africa, after deploying vaccination as the rational response, discovered that vaccination itself prevents market access—the country is now locked into permanent disease management with no exit pathway. These are not epidemiological constraints. They are trade weapons. The virus provides the justification. The WOAH framework provides the mechanism. The 3-month versus 6-month reinstatement differential provides the enforcement: culling is economically rational for countries dependent on premium market access; vaccination is economically irrational precisely because it extends the period of market exclusion.

This is how contemporary empire operates. Not through military occupation, but through the control of standards. Not through direct coercion, but through the creation of institutional structures that make compliance rational and resistance costly. The veterinary establishment, the regulatory apparatus, the trade frameworks—all work in concert to maintain agricultural market dominance for wealthy nations while extracting compliance and economic disruption from developing ones. The virus is the cover story. The trade framework is the mechanism. The culling of millions of healthy animals is the cost of that control.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

A long time ago, some people said they found a tiny bug that made cows’ feet sore. But when other people looked really carefully, they could not actually see this bug. Instead of saying “we cannot find it,” they just decided to believe in it anyway and named it a virus.

Now, a cow’s feet get sore for lots of reasons. Maybe the cow does not get enough of a mineral called zinc. Maybe the hay the cow eats got moldy while it was stored wet. Maybe the cow eats too much grain, which makes its stomach acid, which hurts its feet. Maybe the grass has a plant in it that makes the cow’s skin sensitive to sun. All of these things make a cow’s feet and mouth get sores, and they look exactly like what people say the virus does.

But here is the tricky part: when a cow’s feet get sore, the people in charge decided to kill the cow. And if cows near that cow got sores, they kill those cows too, even without checking if they are actually sick. They do this because other countries will not buy meat from places that have the sickness. If they kill all the cows, they can say “we do not have the sickness anymore” very fast. If they help the cows get better with medicine, they have to wait longer, and they lose more money from people not buying their meat.

So the real question is not “is there a virus?” The real question is “why do we keep killing millions of healthy cows instead of just helping the sick ones feel better?” And the answer is: because the countries that buy the meat made a rule that says killing is faster than fixing.

The grown-ups should be looking at why the cows got sores in the first place. Maybe it is the food. Maybe it is the place where they live. Maybe it is something in the dirt. But if they look at those things, they have to change how farms work, which costs money and power for the people who run big farms. It is easier to say “a virus did it” and kill the cows than to admit “we did it with how we raise these animals.”

Author’s Note

In the establishment register: FMD policy operates as a trade architecture that incentivizes mass slaughter through WOAH reinstatement timelines, generates revenue for vaccine manufacturers and diagnostic test producers, sustains itself through institutional capture of inquiry processes that document excess without altering the apparatus, and rests on a diagnostic methodology that explicitly admits it cannot distinguish FMD from other vesicular conditions. The 2001 UK epidemic killed approximately three million healthy animals without laboratory confirmation of disease. The Royal Society, the Anderson Inquiry, and the European Parliament have all documented the policy excess. None of these findings has produced reform.

In the terrain register: animals develop lesions when their bodies attempt to expel toxins through mucosal and dermal pathways. Vesicles on the muzzle, mouth, and coronary band express the body’s intelligent response to accumulated toxic load, mineral depletion, mycotoxin exposure, agricultural chemical residue, and the chronic stress of industrial husbandry conditions. The lesions express the terrain’s distress when overwhelmed. The herds present these symptoms as a consequence of how they are kept, fed, and managed. The cull does not restore health to the survivors. It removes the evidence of the conditions that produced the symptoms in the first place.

References

¹ Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut, Press Release, 10 January 2025; WOAH/GF-TADs Information Webinar, 8 May 2025.

² World Reference Laboratory for FMD Quarterly Report (Jan-Mar 2026), The Pirbright Institute.

³ F. Loeffler & P. Frosch, Report of the Commission for the Investigation of Foot-and-Mouth Disease at the Institute for Infectious Diseases, Berlin (1898).

⁴ Ibid.

⁵ Ibid.

⁶ S. Bailey, “Tobacco Mosaic ‘Virus’ – The beginning & end of virology” (2022); M. Bailey, A Farewell to Virology (Expert Edition) (2022).

⁷ WOAH Terrestrial Animal Health Code, Chapter 8.8 (2023-2024 editions).

⁸ Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, WOAH recognition announcement, May 2025; trade analysis in Beef Central, 15 May 2025.

⁹ WOAH Terrestrial Animal Health Code Article 8.8.43.

¹⁰ Analysis of FMD status suspension and recovery data 1996-2020, Frontiers in Veterinary Science (2022).

¹¹ I. Anderson, Foot and Mouth Disease 2001: Lessons to be Learned Inquiry Report, HC 888 (22 July 2002), §12.7.

¹² R.P. Kitching, M. Thrusfield & N.M. Taylor, “Use and abuse of mathematical models: an illustration from the 2001 foot and mouth disease epidemic in the United Kingdom,” Revue Scientifique et Technique de l’Office International des Épizooties, 25(1), pp. 293–311 (2006).

¹³ B. Follett (Chair), Infectious Diseases in Livestock, Royal Society Inquiry (16 July 2002).

¹⁴ European Parliament, Report on measures to control Foot and Mouth Disease in the European Union in 2001, Temporary Committee on FMD, Resolution P5_TA(2002)0614 (17 December 2002).

¹⁵ Kitching, Thrusfield & Taylor (2006); National Audit Office, HC 939 (21 June 2002).

¹⁶ Chapter 3.1.8, “Foot and mouth disease,” Manual of Diagnostic Tests and Vaccines for Terrestrial Animals, World Organisation for Animal Health (2025 update).

¹⁷ Veterinary nutritional literature on zinc deficiency and parakeratosis in cattle, summarised in differential diagnosis literature for vesicular conditions; soil mineral content decline documented across major agricultural regions through retrospective herbage analysis comparisons.

¹⁸ Veterinary toxicology literature on T-2 toxin and oral lesion presentation in cattle, in differential diagnosis references for vesicular disease.

¹⁹ Comparative lameness prevalence data in dairy and beef production systems, from Journal of Dairy Science and Bovine Practitioner literature reviewed in veterinary epidemiology summaries.

²⁰ Veterinary dermatology and toxicology literature on photosensitization syndromes producing FMD-like vesicular presentations in cattle.

²¹ Pre-germ-theory veterinary understanding of constitutional and environmental causation of hoof and mouth conditions, documented in nineteenth-century veterinary references and contemporary historical reviews.

²² Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Origin of the UK Foot and Mouth Disease Epidemic in 2001 (2002); Anderson Inquiry, §5.1.

²³ Anderson Inquiry, §5.1.

²⁴ Emergency Instruction 2001/73, 29 March 2001, MAFF/SERAD/NAWAD.

²⁵ N.M. Ferguson, C.A. Donnelly & R.M. Anderson, “The foot-and-mouth epidemic in Great Britain: pattern of spread and impact of interventions,” Science, 292(5519), pp. 1155–1160 (12 April 2001).

²⁶ Follett, Infectious Diseases in Livestock (2002).

²⁷ Kitching, Thrusfield & Taylor (2006); National Audit Office, HC 939.

²⁸ Kitching, Thrusfield & Taylor (2006).

²⁹ Ibid.

³⁰ Ibid.

³¹ Anderson Inquiry; DEFRA/DCMS Joint Working Paper (March 2002); National Audit Office (June 2002).

³² D. Campbell & R. Lee, “’Carnage by computer’: the blackboard economics of the 2001 foot and mouth epidemic,” Social & Legal Studies, 12, pp. 425–459 (2003).

³³ M. Mort, I. Convery, J. Baxter & C. Bailey, “Psychosocial effects of the 2001 UK foot and mouth disease epidemic in a rural population: qualitative diary based study,” BMJ, 331(7527), 1234 (2005).

³⁴ Anderson Inquiry, Summary.

³⁵ German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL/BMLEH) statement, 15 April 2025.

³⁶ WOAH/GF-TADs Information Webinar, 8 May 2025.

³⁷ WRLFMD Quarterly Report (Oct-Dec 2025) on SAT1/III sequences from Iran and Turkey.

³⁸ J. Steenhuisen, Minister of Agriculture, South Africa, Statement on FMD Control Response, 18 December 2025, www.gov.za.

³⁹ South African Ministry of Agriculture portfolio committee briefing, March 2026.

⁴⁰ FMD vaccine market analysis 2024-2032, Mordor Intelligence and Credence Research market reports (2025).

Additional Sources

Mark Bailey, A Farewell to Virology (Expert Edition) (2022)

Mark Bailey, The Final Pandemic: An Antidote to Pandemic Mania (2022)

Sam Bailey, video presentations on FMD and virology, drsambailey.com

Antoine Béchamp, The Blood and Its Third Anatomical Element (1912)

Henry Bieler, Food Is Your Best Medicine (1965)

Thomas Cowan, The Contagion Myth (2020)

Torsten Engelbrecht & Claus Köhnlein, Virus Mania (3rd edition, 2021)

Mark Gober & contributors, An End to Upside Down Medicine: Contagion, Viruses, and Vaccines (2023)

Dawn Lester & David Parker, What Really Makes You Ill? Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong (2019)

Daniel Roytas, Can You Catch a Cold? Untold History of Contagion (2024)

Herbert Shelton, Natural Hygiene: Man’s Pristine Way of Life (1968)

John Tilden, Toxemia Explained (1926)

Ulric Williams & Mark Bailey, Terrain Therapy (2022)