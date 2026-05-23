Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
3h

Spectacular expose! Praying that more and more people see through the lies…and the immoral, criminal behavior.

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
2h

Virology covers up the real causes of diseases.

Polio covered up for DDT.

Aids covered up for harmful drugs.

Ebola covers up for toxic dumping in Africa.

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