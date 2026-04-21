Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Neil Kellen's avatar
Neil Kellen
1h

I experienced dyslexia temporarily in 7th and 8th grade. It went away on it's own, for the most part.

When I was reading, the words would start spinning around, and often "slide" off the page. I thought I was going nuts, and back in those days you didn't talk about stuff like that. I still occasionally transpose numbers and letters, but over time have figured out ways to check myself.

I thought about joining a support group, DAM (Men Against Dyslexia). :-)

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Georgia's avatar
Georgia
1h

I’d like to mention how much I enjoy reading your articles. You have a great variety of topics and the content is always interesting and a pleasure to read!

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