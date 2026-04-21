The Admission Inside the Canon

Frank Vellutino is not a fringe figure. He is one of the foundational researchers in the dyslexia field. His 1996 paper in the Journal of Educational Psychology remains among the most cited in the discipline. Vellutino tutored first-graders in the lowest fifteenth percentile of reading performance, one-on-one, thirty minutes a day. Most became average readers. His conclusion, in his own words, was that “experiential and instructional deficits are often the primary cause of early reading failure.”¹

Louisa Moats, writing for the American Federation of Teachers, stated the consequence plainly: “Researchers now estimate that 95 percent of all children can be taught to read by the end of first grade.”² G. Reid Lyon, former Chief of the Child Development and Behavior Branch at the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, carried the same claim into congressional testimony in 2001: with early, explicit, systematic reading instruction, the population of children who remain severely reading-impaired could be reduced to six percent or less.³

Ninety-five percent of children labelled dyslexic can be taught to read. This is not a critical position arguing against the establishment from outside. It is the establishment’s own finding, produced by its foundational researchers, translated into policy by its most senior administrators, and cited approvingly in every major document the field has produced since.

A fixed neurological condition does not resolve with changed instruction. When a condition resolves with teaching in ninety-five percent of cases, the condition is not what the establishment has said it is.

The parent reading this knows the reading difficulty is real. The child cannot decode the page. The frustration is genuine. The struggle in school is not imagined. All of that is true. What is not true is the explanation the parent has been given.

The word dyslexia, as currently deployed, names a phenomenon and then lies about its causes. This essay is an attempt to unravel that lie and to name what is actually happening to the child.

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The Category Cannot Survive Its Own Definition

The International Dyslexia Association defines dyslexia as “a specific learning disability that is neurobiological in origin” characterised by “difficulties with accurate and/or fluent word recognition” and “poor spelling and decoding abilities.”⁴ The United States federal definition tracks this language closely. The difficulties, both sources insist, “typically result from a deficit in the phonological component of language” and are “often unexpected in relation to other cognitive abilities.”

Four contradictions sit inside this definition and each one does damage to the category.

Neurological but not detectable. Dyslexia is called a neurobiological condition, yet no diagnostic brain scan exists for it. No blood test. No biomarker. The condition is diagnosed through reading assessment and behavioural observation — that is, through the child’s reading difficulty itself. The foundational post-mortem studies that launched the magnocellular theory of dyslexia examined five brains.⁵ Five. A 2025 paper in Brain from Müller-Axt and colleagues at the Max Planck Institute concedes that “to date the relevance of these original findings for dyslexia pathology remained unconfirmed.”⁶ The neurobiological framing rests on a foundation the establishment itself admits has never been replicated.

Genetic but environmentally amplified. Dyslexia is described in the literature as highly heritable, with the heritability figure sometimes placed as high as seventy percent. Yet the same sources acknowledge that prevalence correlates strongly with poverty, with language-minority schools, with under-resourced neighbourhoods. A condition that is seventy percent genetic cannot track environmental conditions this closely. The heritability statistic does not distinguish genetic transmission from shared-environment transmission, and within a family, shared environment includes shared diet, shared water supply, shared toxic exposures, shared vaccination schedules, and shared injections at the same ages. Heritability measures none of these separately. It measures the sum and assigns the result to genes.

Defined by discrepancy, treated as fixed. The diagnostic criterion is unexpected poor reading performance relative to general intelligence. The child is otherwise bright. The reading does not follow. But the same sources that call this a fixed neurological lesion also say that ninety to ninety-five percent of these children can reach grade level with appropriate structured literacy instruction. A fixed neurological lesion does not respond to changed teaching methods. The category is constructed from a gap between expected and actual reading performance, and the gap closes with better teaching. The category is doing something other than identifying a discrete pathology.

No upper bound. The National Institutes of Health cites a prevalence of five to ten percent.⁷ The US Department of Health and Human Services cites fifteen percent. The International Dyslexia Association cites fifteen to twenty percent. The same population generates prevalence figures that vary by a factor of four depending on the criteria. One in five American children has dyslexia, by the broadest operational definition in use. A clearly defined biological entity does not have a prevalence that ranges over a factor of four. A category that absorbs one in five children is not identifying a bounded condition. It is absorbing whatever is presented to it.

The Category Is 140 Years Old

The word dyslexia was coined in 1883 by Rudolf Berlin, a Stuttgart ophthalmologist. Adolph Kussmaul had written about an isolated condition he called word-blindness in 1877. Oswald Berkhan wrote about word-blindness in 1881. The founding case of what is now called developmental dyslexia is William Pringle Morgan’s 1896 paper in the British Medical Journal, which described Percy F., a fourteen-year-old boy called “the smartest lad in the school” by his schoolmaster, provided the instruction were entirely oral.⁸ Percy could not learn to read. Morgan attributed this to “defective development of the left angular gyrus” — a brain region he never examined. Morgan guessed at a location and named it the cause. The field has been refining the guess for one hundred and thirty years.

The category emerged with mass literacy. Before universal schooling, before compulsory literacy, reading was a specialised skill held by a minority and its absence was not pathologised in the general population. The NCBI Bookshelf chapter on the history of dyslexia states this plainly: the condition “could not occur in the form we understand it today outside of literate societies, and identifying people with dyslexia prior to the late nineteenth century is likely impossible.”⁹

A fixed neurological condition does not appear and disappear with the spread of cultural institutions. It does not emerge as a mass phenomenon at the precise moment universal literacy makes reading difficulty visible. The category tracks the institutional window inside which the cultural skill is demanded, not any biological reality that would exist regardless. Hunter-gatherer societies did not have dyslexic members. Agrarian oral cultures did not have dyslexic members. Pre-industrial Europe did not have dyslexic members at scale. The “neurobiological condition” is a category that did not exist before the 1880s and whose prevalence has expanded roughly in step with the expansion of schooling, industrial chemical exposure, and the modern childhood injection schedule.

The theoretical framing has shifted three times since Morgan. Pringle Morgan and James Hinshelwood located the problem in visual memory. Samuel Orton in 1925 proposed hemispheric dominance. By the 1970s the phonological processing model became dominant. Functional MRI in the 1990s and 2000s repackaged the phonological model as neurobiological.¹⁰ Each reframing was presented as scientific advance. What remained constant across all three was that the problem was always located inside the child. Environmental causes — toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, injected adjuvants, instructional method, psychological strain — were never the organising question. The field was not looking.

What the Field Has Already Admitted About the Brain

The strongest mechanistic account the establishment has produced for dyslexia is the magnocellular theory, developed by John Stein and colleagues at Oxford. Magnocellular neurons are large, fast-conducting nerve cells distributed throughout the visual system, the auditory system, the cerebellum, and the brainstem. They specialise in temporal processing and sequencing — the rapid tracking of changes in light, sound, and position that reading requires. The theory is that these cells are impaired in dyslexic children.

In his 2001 paper in Dyslexia and his 2018 update in Brain Sciences, Stein writes that the development of magnocells may be impaired by autoantibodies affecting the developing brain. He cites the Major Histocompatibility Complex Class 1 region on chromosome 6 — the region controlling antibody production — as the best-characterised genetic linkage in dyslexia research.¹¹ He also notes that magnocells require high levels of polyunsaturated fatty acids to maintain membrane flexibility, and that essential fatty acid deficiency would impair their function.¹²

This is a mainstream Oxford immunologist describing the cause of dyslexia as antibody-mediated injury to the developing brain combined with essential fatty acid deficiency. It is toxic injury plus nutritional deficiency, reframed as genetic because the injury is said to operate through a genetic locus controlling antibody production. The establishment’s own best mechanistic account is identifying the causes the terrain framework identifies. It is simply declining to name them as such.

Post-mortem studies from Albert Galaburda’s laboratory in the late 1980s reported “ectopias” — outgrowths of neurons described as errors in neural migration during foetal development — clustered around the left temporoparietal language areas in dyslexic brains.¹³ The dominant interpretation in the dyslexia literature is that these migration errors are genetic. The alternative interpretation — that neural migration errors can be caused by toxic exposures during foetal development — is well established in the broader developmental toxicology literature and is not a controversial claim.¹⁴ It is not part of the dyslexia conversation because the dyslexia field does not cite the toxicology field and the toxicology field does not cite the dyslexia field.

The magnocellular theory is contested within the dyslexia field, and the essay does not need to defend it as complete truth. What matters is this: the establishment’s own best mechanistic account of dyslexia, offered by one of its most senior researchers over two decades, identifies the causes as antibody-mediated injury and essential fatty acid deficiency. That account has been treated as compatible with the “neurobiological and genetic” framing through the simple expedient of locating the antibody genes on a chromosome and calling the result heritable. The injury and the mechanism are both real; labelling them as genetic is an act of classification, not a finding.

The Toxic Exposure Case

In 2014, Philippe Grandjean of Harvard and Philip Landrigan of Mount Sinai published a paper in Lancet Neurology on developmental neurotoxicants. The opening sentence reads:

“Neurodevelopmental disabilities, including autism, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia, and other cognitive impairments, affect millions of children worldwide, and some diagnoses seem to be increasing in frequency. Industrial chemicals that injure the developing brain are among the known causes for this rise in prevalence.”¹⁵

Grandjean and Landrigan named dyslexia directly. They placed it alongside autism and ADHD in the category of conditions caused, in part, by industrial chemical exposure to the developing brain. They named fluoride, manganese, chlorpyrifos, DDT, tetrachloroethylene, and the polybrominated diphenyl ethers as developmental neurotoxicants. Their paper has been cited more than three thousand times, yet the dyslexia field has not followed the naming. The toxicity hypothesis Grandjean and Landrigan articulated has not become the organising question of the discipline — the search for genes continues.

The aluminium question

The largest single deliberate toxic exposure in the modern child’s life is not a chemical the child encounters in food, water, or air. It is the aluminium adjuvant injected directly into the bloodstream under the childhood immunisation schedule, bypassing every biological filter — skin, gut, liver — that evolved to handle toxic material.

Aluminium is a documented neurotoxicant. Christopher Exley’s work at Keele University has shown aluminium accumulation in the brain of children with autism and in the brain of patients with Alzheimer’s disease.¹⁶ Christopher Shaw’s work at the University of British Columbia has demonstrated that injected aluminium adjuvants cross the blood-brain barrier, accumulate in brain tissue, and produce motor neuron damage in animal models.¹⁷ The route of administration matters. Aluminium in food is handled largely by the gut and eliminated. Aluminium injected intramuscularly is phagocytosed by macrophages and distributed throughout the body, including to the brain, over a period of months to years. The pharmacokinetics are different. The establishment’s dismissal of injection aluminium (”we eat more than we inject”) relies on conflating two different exposure routes that produce two different biological outcomes.

The childhood injection schedule has expanded from three vaccines in 1983 to a schedule of approximately seventy doses across fifteen or more products by the age of eighteen, many of them aluminium-adjuvanted.¹⁸ The period of maximal injection exposure is the first thousand days of life — the same window the developmental toxicology literature identifies as the period of maximal brain plasticity and maximal vulnerability to neurotoxic injury. The schedule was designed to deliver immunisation during the window when the immune response is most robust, which is the same window when the developing brain is most vulnerable to toxic injury.

Capel and Pinnock, analysing hair samples from dyslexic children and matched controls by flameless atomic absorption spectrometry, reported elevated concentrations of magnesium, copper, aluminium, and cadmium in the dyslexic children, with cadmium exceeding the normal acceptable range.¹⁹ The paper was published in Clinical Chemistry in 1981. Nearly half a century later, the finding has not been followed up with a modern large-sample replication. The question of aluminium body burden in dyslexic children, assessed with contemporary techniques, has not been asked.

In 2017, Anthony Mawson and colleagues published a survey study comparing health outcomes in approximately six hundred and sixty-six homeschooled American children aged six to twelve, of whom two hundred and sixty-one were entirely unvaccinated.²⁰ The vaccinated children were diagnosed with a learning disability at 5.7 percent. The unvaccinated children were diagnosed at 1.2 percent. A 375 percent increase. The vaccinated children also showed elevated rates of ADHD (370 percent increase), ASD (370 percent increase), allergic rhinitis (2,500 percent increase), and any chronic illness (76 percent increase). The learning disability category was not broken out into dyslexia specifically, though dyslexia is the dominant subcategory of learning disability in clinical practice, typically accounting for seventy to eighty percent of identified cases.²¹

The Mawson paper’s publication history is itself part of the evidence. The paper was provisionally accepted by Frontiers in Public Health, which then withdrew acceptance. It was published in the Journal of Translational Science in April 2017, briefly removed in May 2017, and restored later that month without public explanation. It is characterised as retracted by some tracking services while remaining available on the journal’s site. The critics emphasise the survey design, the homeschool sample, and the small cell counts in subgroups. These are real methodological limitations. They exist because the comparison Mawson attempted — between the health outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated children — has not been conducted with better methodology by any better-resourced group. The reason for that absence is structural, not accidental.

The comparison that has been refused

In 2013, the Institute of Medicine published a report titled The Childhood Immunization Schedule and Safety: Stakeholder Concerns, Scientific Evidence, and Future Studies. The report’s formal Recommendation 6-2 reads:

“The Department of Health and Human Services should refrain from initiating randomized controlled trials of the childhood immunization schedule that compare safety outcomes in fully vaccinated children with those in unvaccinated children or those vaccinated by use of an alternative schedule.”²²

The National Academy of Medicine formally recommended against the study that would answer the question. The reasoning offered was that denying vaccines to a control group would expose those children to preventable disease risk. The consequence is that the randomised controlled trial comparing neurodevelopmental outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children has never been conducted and has been officially discouraged from being conducted. The Mawson data, with all its limitations, is what is available because the institutions that could have generated better data have been formally instructed not to.

The structural reason for that refusal traces to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, signed by President Reagan on November 14th of that year.²³ The Act created a no-fault compensation programme adjudicated in the US Court of Federal Claims, funded by an excise tax on vaccine doses, and shielded vaccine manufacturers from the product liability litigation that would otherwise apply to a medical product administered to every child in the country. The Supreme Court confirmed the shield in Bruesewitz v. Wyeth in 2011.²⁴ The 1986 Act removed the single mechanism — private litigation — through which the comparison studies would have been compelled. Since 1986, the industry has had no commercial incentive to conduct the studies and no legal compulsion to do so. The federal institutions that could have commissioned the studies have formally declined. The absence of the evidence is the predictable outcome of the incentive structure the 1986 Act created.

Lead, fluoride, food dyes

The injection schedule is the primary suspect in reading difficulty attributable to toxic exposure, but it is not the only one. Three documented environmental exposures also contribute.

Lead. A 2022 case-control study in Shantou, China, published in Environmental Pollution, measured urinary concentrations of thirteen metals in fifty-six children with dyslexia and sixty typically developing controls.²⁵ After adjustment for confounders, lead was positively associated with dyslexia risk. Children in the highest quartile of lead exposure had a 6.81-fold increased risk of dyslexia diagnosis, with a dose-response relationship across quartiles. A 2022 systematic review published in PLOS One examining heavy metals and neurodevelopment in low- and middle-income countries found that ninety-four percent of postnatal lead studies reported negative associations between lead exposure and neurodevelopmental outcomes.²⁶ Lead neurotoxicity is established, dose-responsive, and not confined to high-exposure populations. The blood lead level at which no harm is observed is zero.

Fluoride. The United States National Toxicology Program published a monograph in August 2024, after a nine-year review process marked by repeated delays and institutional resistance, concluding with moderate confidence that fluoride exposure above 1.5 milligrams per litre is consistently associated with lower IQ in children.²⁷ Of seventy-two studies the NTP reviewed, eighteen of nineteen rated high-quality reported inverse associations between fluoride exposure and child IQ. The Harvard meta-analysis by Choi and colleagues in 2012 had reported a pooled effect of approximately seven IQ points between high-fluoride and low-fluoride populations.²⁸ The Mexico City ELEMENT cohort, in a 2017 paper by Bashash and colleagues, found that a 0.5 milligram per litre higher maternal urinary fluoride predicted a 2.5-point lower full-scale IQ in children aged six to twelve.²⁹ In September 2024, Senior US District Judge Edward Chen ruled in Food & Water Watch v. EPA that water fluoridation at 0.7 milligrams per litre — the current US community fluoridation level — “poses an unreasonable risk of reduced IQ in children” and ordered the EPA to initiate rulemaking under the Toxic Substances Control Act.³⁰ The direct fluoride-to-dyslexia study has not been conducted, but the mechanism — impaired cognitive development in the window when reading is acquired — is the relevant pathway. Grandjean and Landrigan named fluoride in the same paper that named dyslexia.

Food additives. The Southampton Study, published in The Lancet in 2007, was a randomised double-blind placebo-controlled trial of synthetic food dyes and sodium benzoate in nearly three hundred British children.³¹ The study reported significant increases in hyperactivity in the general population — not the clinically diagnosed population — exposed to the dye mixtures. In 2008 the UK Food Standards Agency recommended voluntary industry phase-out of the six implicated dyes. The European Union has required warning labels on foods containing them since July 2010: “may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.” The United States Food and Drug Administration has declined to follow. The six dyes remain in American food, schools, and children’s medicines. In April 2021, the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment reviewed twenty-seven clinical trials and concluded that synthetic food dyes “can result in hyperactivity and other neurobehavioral problems in some children.”³² In 2023 California passed AB 418 banning Red 3 in the state; in 2024 AB 2316 banned six additional dyes from K-12 public schools. In January 2025 the FDA finally revoked Red 3 in food and ingested drugs, citing the Delaney Clause. The ADHD-to-reading pathway is not speculative: a child who cannot attend to the page cannot learn to decode it. The comorbidity between ADHD and reading disability runs between thirty and fifty percent.³³

These three exposures — lead, fluoride, food dyes — are documented, quantified, and understood by the mainstream. None of them, individually, has been studied with standardised reading outcomes as the endpoint. The field has studied around reading.

Nutritional Deficiency

The magnocellular theory, as Stein articulates it, identifies essential fatty acid deficiency as a mechanism. The broader nutritional literature identifies more.

Essential fatty acids. The Oxford-Durham Trial, published in Pediatrics in 2005, was a randomised placebo-controlled trial of omega-3 and omega-6 supplementation in one hundred and seventeen children aged five to twelve with developmental coordination disorder.³⁴ Single-word reading advanced 9.5 months in the active supplementation group over three months, compared with 3.3 months on placebo. Spelling and ADHD symptom measures also improved. The 1995 Stordy letter in The Lancet had reported preliminary dark-adaptation findings in dyslexic children consistent with DHA involvement in visual processing.³⁵ Chang and colleagues in a 2018 meta-analysis reported significant effects of omega-3 supplementation on cognitive attention in children with ADHD.³⁶ The fatty acid pathway is real, measurable, and responsive to intervention.

Iodine. Bath and colleagues analysed nine hundred and fifty-eight first-trimester urine samples from the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children.³⁷ Mothers with iodine-to-creatinine ratios below 150 micrograms per gram — the WHO threshold for adequate iodine status — showed elevated odds of their children being in the bottom quartile on verbal IQ, reading accuracy, and reading comprehension at age nine. This is the strongest direct maternal-nutrition-to-child-reading-outcome finding in the literature. The UK national iodine survey published in 2011 found mild iodine deficiency across the population, with roughly two-thirds of schoolgirls below the WHO adequate threshold.³⁸ Iodine is a substrate for thyroid hormone, which is essential for foetal brain development. Subclinical maternal iodine deficiency is not rare. Reading comprehension in the child is a measurable downstream consequence. The study was done. The field did not incorporate it.

Iron. Betsy Lozoff’s Costa Rica cohort followed children who had suffered severe iron-deficiency anaemia in infancy. At twelve years of follow-up, the children showed persistent deficits in arithmetic, written expression, motor function, and spatial memory, with no catch-up despite iron repletion.³⁹ The WHO classifies iron-deficiency anaemia as the most prevalent nutritional deficiency globally. The developmental deficits from early-life iron deficiency are largely irreversible once the first thousand days have passed.

Zinc, copper, and the Capel finding. Capel and Pinnock’s 1981 paper reported elevated magnesium, copper, aluminium, and cadmium in the hair of dyslexic children. The downstream interpretation — that the copper-to-zinc ratio is elevated, consistent with zinc depletion — has been supported by ADHD case-control studies, but the direct zinc-to-dyslexia trial has not been conducted.⁴⁰

The MTHFR question. The mainstream account of the methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase (MTHFR) polymorphisms — carried by thirty to forty percent of the population — is that they reduce the body’s ability to convert dietary folate into the active 5-methyl form, limiting methylation capacity. The terrain-compatible reading is different: the polymorphism is not a defect but an adaptive response to industrial folic acid exposure. Morris and colleagues reported in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2007 that elderly NHANES participants with high serum folate and low B12 showed the worst cognitive performance.⁴¹ Unmetabolised folic acid accumulates in the bloodstream because dihydrofolate reductase has limited capacity to reduce synthetic pteroylmonoglutamic acid, the form used in fortification. A body refusing to process a synthetic industrial chemical is not exhibiting a defect. It is doing its job. The MTHFR literature, read through the terrain frame, is evidence of widespread synthetic folic acid exposure producing measurable metabolic consequences, not evidence of genetic impairment.

The four nutritional pillars — fatty acids, iodine, iron, and the zinc-copper-methylation axis — are all documented, all measurable, and all addressable. The field that labels children dyslexic does not routinely measure any of them.

The Treatment Cascade

The child labelled dyslexic does not typically receive a nutritional panel. The child receives a psychological assessment, an individualised education plan, and, often, a stimulant medication for the comorbid inattention.

Peter Breggin’s work documents what psychiatric drugs do to developing brains. Stimulant medications produce measurable brain changes, including reduced grey matter volume and disruption to the dopaminergic reward system.⁴² Tardive dyskinesia — involuntary movement disorders — is associated with long-term use of psychiatric medications in children.⁴³ SSRIs prescribed to children with co-diagnosed anxiety or depression add further neurological insult on top of the existing injury. Antipsychotics, prescribed in increasing numbers to children with “behavioural” diagnoses, add metabolic and neurological consequences of their own.

This is Herbert Shelton’s acute-to-chronic mechanism in visible operation.⁴⁴ The underlying toxic injury — lead, aluminium, fluoride, food dyes, nutritional deficiency — produces attention difficulty. The attention difficulty is labelled ADHD and treated with a stimulant, which is itself a neurotoxicant producing further neurological changes. The reading failure continues, the original injury has not been addressed, and the child is now inside the cycle the diagnosis begins.

The International Dyslexia Association’s guidance on treatment focuses on structured literacy instruction and academic accommodations. It does not recommend measuring blood lead. It does not recommend fluoride biomarker assessment. It does not recommend iodine, iron, or essential fatty acid panels. It does not recommend reviewing the child’s injection history. It does not recommend removing synthetic food dyes from the child’s diet. The causes the evidence points toward are not part of the diagnostic or treatment pathway.

The label dyslexia functions, in clinical practice, as a foreclosure on inquiry. Once the label is applied, the condition is said to be neurological and genetic and no further investigation is required. The same child, without the label, would be a child with reading difficulty whose causes could be sought. With the label, the child is a case of dyslexia — the causes decided in advance.

What Can Be Reversed

The category’s “incurable” status has already been contradicted by the establishment’s own finding that ninety to ninety-five percent of children labelled dyslexic can reach grade level with structured literacy instruction. The insults identifiable under the terrain framework are reversible or removable in specific, actionable ways.

Lead exposure can be measured through a blood test and addressed by identifying and removing the source — pre-1978 paint, lead pipes, contaminated soil, imported cookware, lead-glazed ceramics. Chelation is available for elevated levels. The body eliminates lead slowly but it does eliminate it.

Fluoride can be removed from drinking water by reverse osmosis filtration. Most commercial filters do not remove fluoride; a reverse osmosis system does. Fluoride-free toothpaste is widely available. Green and black tea are significant dietary fluoride sources. Non-stick cookware contaminated with fluoropolymers is avoidable.

Food dyes, sodium benzoate, and other synthetic additives can be removed from the child’s diet by eliminating processed foods that contain them, reading ingredient labels, and providing whole foods. The Southampton Six are the starting point. The removal produces changes in attention and behaviour that are measurable within weeks.

Nutritional deficiencies can be tested. Serum ferritin for iron status. Urinary iodine for iodine status. Omega-3 index for essential fatty acids. Serum copper and zinc. Methylmalonic acid for functional B12. The panels are routinely available through standard laboratories, and where deficiencies are found they can be addressed through food first and targeted supplementation where necessary.

Instructional method can be changed. Structured literacy instruction — explicit phonics, systematic decoding, morphology, syllable instruction — is available, evidence-based, and produces the results Vellutino, Torgesen, Foorman, and Moats documented. The child who is being taught by a three-cueing method can be taught by a different method. The parent who seeks structured literacy instruction outside the school system, if the school will not provide it, has options: private tutoring in Orton-Gillingham-derived approaches, structured phonics programmes, and direct home instruction with materials that work. The change in instruction is often the single largest lever available to the parent.

Injection exposure can be stopped. Further doses on the childhood immunisation schedule are not mandatory. The legal landscape varies by jurisdiction, and exemptions — medical, religious, philosophical — exist in most. The parent who concludes that further aluminium adjuvant exposure is not in the child’s interest can decline further doses. Whether the aluminium already administered can be reduced in the body is a harder question with fewer evidence-based answers; silicic acid supplementation (as in high-silica mineral waters) has been proposed by Exley’s group as a means of mobilising tissue aluminium, though this is a tentative line.⁴⁵

Psychiatric medications, if the child is on them, can be reviewed. The decision to taper is a medical one that should not be undertaken abruptly, but the question of whether the medication is serving the child, or the system’s need for the child to be manageable inside an educational structure that is not serving them, is a question the parent can ask.

A fixed neurobiological condition does not respond to this list. A cascade of identifiable toxic, nutritional, and instructional insults does. The label dyslexia has been concealing the cascade by naming it as something else.

Remove the label and the child returns to the world in which lead, aluminium, fluoride, food dyes, nutritional deficiency, and failed instruction can be identified and addressed. That is what dropping the diagnosis actually means for the child. Not that the difficulty is unreal. That the explanation offered for the difficulty has been false, and that the real causes are things that can be named, measured, removed, and taught differently.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Reading looks simple from the outside. A child holds a book, moves their eyes across the page, and the words come out. It does not look like much is happening.

A lot is happening.

The eye has to move across the line of text in tiny, precise jumps. Each jump is called a saccade. Between the jumps, the eye stops and looks at a word. While the eye is looking, the brain is doing several things at once. It is recognising the shapes of the letters. It is turning those shapes into sounds. It is blending the sounds into a word. It is matching that word to a meaning. It is remembering the words that came before so the sentence makes sense. It is holding all of this in the child’s head while the eye moves to the next word and does it again.

For this to work, the child needs a lot of things to be working together. The eyes need to move correctly — which depends on healthy cranial nerves, particularly the nerves that control eye movement and focus. The brain needs to be processing signals quickly — which depends on healthy nerve cells and enough of the right fats to keep those cells working. The child needs to be able to pay attention — which depends on a nervous system that is not being interfered with by chemicals it should not have to handle. The child needs to have been taught to connect letters to sounds — which depends on a teacher who uses phonics instead of asking the child to guess from pictures. The child needs to have enough iron in their body to carry oxygen to the brain. They need enough iodine for their thyroid to work, because thyroid hormone built the brain before the child was born. They need rest. They need food. They need time.

Now consider what the modern child is being given.

The modern child drinks water with fluoride in it. Fluoride accumulates in the hippocampus, which is where the brain stores memories. Fluoride affects the thyroid. The child eats food with Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6 in it, and these colours interfere with attention in some children strongly and in most children a little. The child is injected, on a published schedule, with aluminium adjuvants — a metal that does not belong in the bloodstream, administered directly into it, in the years when the brain is building itself the fastest. The child may be exposed to lead from old pipes or old paint. The child is probably not getting enough iodine, because the British and American diets are deficient in it. The child is probably not getting enough omega-3 fats, because the modern diet has replaced them with seed oils. The child is probably being taught to read by a method that asks them to look at the picture and guess.

Each one of these things makes reading a little harder. Put them together and reading becomes very hard. For some children, it becomes so hard that they never learn.

When the child does not learn to read, the child is taken to a specialist. The specialist tests the child. The specialist tells the parent the child has a neurological condition called dyslexia. The specialist says the condition is genetic. The specialist says it is lifelong. The specialist does not test the child’s lead level, fluoride exposure, iodine status, iron status, fatty acid status, or aluminium body burden. The specialist does not ask what the child is eating or what the teacher is using. The specialist does not review the injection schedule. The specialist gives the child a label and sends the child back to the same school, the same water, the same food, and the same schedule, with a new word for why it is not working.

That is what the word dyslexia does. It names a difficulty and then it lies about the causes. It tells the parent something is wrong with the child’s brain when what is actually wrong is the water the child drinks, the food the child eats, the needles the child has been given, and the method by which the child has been taught. None of those things are inside the child. All of them are things adults have decided the child should be given. The word dyslexia puts the blame back inside the child and stops the conversation about where the blame belongs.

References