In 1975, a study in the New England Journal of Medicine established what three generations of doctors have since treated as settled science: that traveller’s diarrhoea — Delhi belly, Bali belly, Montezuma’s revenge — is caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli.¹ The paper, by Gorbach, Kean, Evans, and colleagues, studied 133 American students in Mexico. Of the 38 who developed diarrhoea, 72 per cent had heat-labile toxin-producing E. coli in their stools. The conclusion was accepted as near-definitive and shaped the next fifty years of research, treatment guidelines, and pharmaceutical intervention.

On the first page, in the acknowledgements, the authors thank “Dr Christopher M. Martin, senior director, Medical Affairs, Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Laboratories,” who “provided logistical support in Mexico and New York.” The study was additionally funded by the US Army Medical Research and Development Command and Veterans Administration research funds.¹

The pharmaceutical company that would go on to sell drugs and vaccines for traveller’s diarrhoea helped fund and logistically support the foundational study that established the condition’s cause. This is not allegation. It is a sentence in the paper itself.

What the study demonstrated was an association — 72 per cent of symptomatic students carried ETEC. What it did not demonstrate was causation. It did not satisfy Koch’s postulates. It did not include an experimental arm testing whether the organism produced the illness. And it found ETEC in 15 per cent of the healthy students too.¹

A year later, Merson and colleagues studied 121 physicians at a medical congress in Mexico City, funded “in part by contract (DADA 17–73-C-3055) with the U.S. Army.” An aetiological agent was identified in 63 per cent of symptomatic participants. In the remaining 37 per cent — more than a third — no pathogen was found at all.²

Fifty years of clinical practice, pharmaceutical development, and travel medicine guidelines rest on these two small studies: 133 students and 121 physicians in Mexico, with military and pharmaceutical funding disclosed on the first pages.

A note on language. This essay uses the establishment's own terms — pathogen, ETEC, norovirus, infection, immunity — throughout. I do this strategically, not because I accept the framework those terms carry. My position, developed across prior essays on the immune system, antibodies, autoimmunity, and germ theory itself, is that the pathogen model of disease is fundamentally mistaken: illness arises from toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic stress, and psychological strain, and the body's symptoms are intelligent responses, not evidence of invasion. The prosecution that follows is built from within the establishment's own literature — its acknowledgement sections, its trials, its admissions, its court records. When the essay quotes the CDC, DuPont, or Stanford, it is those sources being examined, not the author speaking in their voice. Where I state what Delhi belly actually is, I shift registers and name the terrain reading directly. The strength of the argument lies precisely in turning the establishment's own documents against its own construct.

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The Category Takes Shape

Benjamin H. Kean, a tropical medicine specialist at Cornell, published the first prospective study of “turista” in American tourists in Mexico in 1958.³ Before Kean, the condition existed only as folk terminology — localised names for a common experience of getting sick in unfamiliar places. There was no diagnostic entity. There was no cause to be identified. There was no pharmaceutical intervention to be sold.

Kean’s early investigations into traveller’s diarrhoea found no aetiological agent. The early searches were, in his own assessment, largely fruitless. The condition had no known cause.

The formal search for a cause coincided with a specific institutional context: the deployment of American military personnel and Peace Corps volunteers to developing countries. Herbert DuPont at the University of Texas and R. Bradley Sack at Johns Hopkins became the dominant researchers. DuPont’s studies confirmed differential attack rates — 40 per cent in newly arrived US students, 20 per cent in long-term US students, 11 per cent in Mexican students — funded by Norwich Pharmacal Company and the National Institutes of Health.⁴ Sack’s Peace Corps doxycycline prophylaxis studies in Kenya and Morocco tested cohorts of fewer than 40 people.⁵

The category became standardised through three channels. The CDC Yellow Book codified the definition: three or more unformed stools in 24 hours, with bacteria attributed to 80–90 per cent of cases. A 1985 NIH Consensus Development Conference addressed prophylaxis. And the International Society of Travel Medicine (ISTM), founded in 1991 by Robert Steffen of the University of Zurich — who also directed a WHO Collaborating Centre for Traveller’s Health and held an adjunct professorship at DuPont’s institution — became the primary guideline-producing body.⁶

The ISTM Foundation board includes Dr Lisa Danzig, who spent over 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry, including as Chief Medical Officer at PaxVax and nearly two decades at Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics. Sanofi sponsors ISTM webinars. The GeoSentinel surveillance network is a joint ISTM–CDC initiative.⁶

A 2023 analysis of conflicts of interest in the Journal of Travel Medicine — the first such systematic analysis in the field — examined 807 articles published between January 2018 and July 2022. Pharmaceutical industry funding was disclosed in 7.4 per cent of funded articles. At least one conflict of interest was disclosed in 11.8 per cent of all articles. The authors found “inconsistency in how funding and COI were reported.” During the entire 4.5-year study period, the journal published four randomised controlled trials.⁷

A folk illness — getting sick in an unfamiliar place — was transformed into a medical category. That transformation was funded by pharmaceutical companies from the first study, standardised by an institution with pharmaceutical sponsors, and maintained by a literature that publishes fewer than one RCT per year. The folk illness existed for centuries. The medical category has existed for fifty years. The pharmaceutical market that depends on the category has existed for exactly as long.

The Pathogens That Aren’t

The establishment’s own literature contains a figure that undermines the entire framework. In 20 to 50 per cent of traveller’s diarrhoea cases — depending on the study and the diagnostic method — no pathogen is identified at all. This is not a fringe finding. Mandell’s Infectious Disease textbook states it directly: “In 20–50% of episodes of travelers’ diarrhea, no agents can be identified despite complete microbiologic assessment.”⁸ Connor and LaRocque, writing in a 2016 review: “The etiology may be unknown in 40–50% of cases despite microbiologic evaluation.”⁹ A study in Guadalajara, Mexico, found no pathogen in 56 per cent of cases.¹⁰

The clinical picture in these “pathogen-negative” cases is identical to the cases where a pathogen is identified. Same onset, same frequency, same duration, same concomitant symptoms.¹⁰ If the pathogen causes the illness, the illness should not be present without it. It is present without it, routinely, in up to half of cases.

ETEC — the flagship pathogen established by the Gorbach-Kean study — does not hold up as well as the textbooks suggest. The comprehensive 2009 CDC systematic review by Shah, DuPont, and Ramsey, covering 51 published studies and 5,518 TD cases, found ETEC in 30.4 per cent of cases overall — not the 70 per cent from the founding Mexico study.¹¹ Detection varied dramatically by region: 33.6 per cent in Latin America, 31.2 per cent in Africa, and 7.2 per cent in Southeast Asia.¹¹ In Southeast Asia — one of the world’s highest-traffic travel destinations — the “leading cause” of traveller’s diarrhoea is found in fewer than one in thirteen cases.

When Lääveri and colleagues applied modern multiplex PCR to 459 travellers in 2018, EPEC and EAEC outnumbered ETEC in all regions. Multiple pathogens were detected in 42 per cent of samples.¹² The hierarchy of pathogens depends substantially on which detection method is used, which region is sampled, and which decade the study was conducted. The “leading cause” shifts with the technology.

Norovirus, cited in 5–15 per cent of cases, presents its own problems. Up to 30 per cent of norovirus infections are asymptomatic.¹³ Community surveys find asymptomatic norovirus positivity ranging from 5 per cent in the Netherlands to 16 per cent in England.¹⁴ Twenty-nine per cent of the population is homozygous recessive for FUT2 (secretor-negative) and is completely resistant to Norwalk virus infection regardless of dose — a finding from Lindesmith and colleagues in Nature Medicine.¹⁵ Susceptibility is not determined by exposure. It is determined by the condition of the host.

For giardia, DuPont himself wrote in a Journal of Clinical Investigation commentary: “Giardia can be identified in stools of 2–5% of presumably healthy people in industrialised countries and in 20–30% of people in developing regions.” He added: “Finding the organism as frequently in patients without symptoms as in those with diarrheal illness has led many over the years to conclude that the organism is not a pathogen.”¹⁶

When DuPont — one of the founders of the traveller’s diarrhoea paradigm — acknowledges in a mainstream journal that the presence of the organism in the well equals its presence in the sick, the pathogen model is conceding its own central problem.

What the Challenge Studies Actually Show

If ETEC causes traveller’s diarrhoea, it should be possible to give it to healthy volunteers and reliably produce the illness. Researchers have tried.

Human challenge studies, conducted primarily at the Center for Immunization Research at Johns Hopkins and the Center for Vaccine Development at the University of Maryland, use ETEC strain H10407 (LT+, ST+, CFA/I+). Dose-response data from Bourgeois and colleagues (2018) and Harro and colleagues (2011) show the following:¹⁷ ¹⁸

At 10⁵ CFU: 13–20 per cent develop diarrhoea. At 10⁶ CFU: 27–33 per cent. At 10⁷ CFU: 60–70 per cent. At 10⁸–10⁹ CFU: 75–80 per cent.

At the standard challenge dose of 2×10⁷ CFU, 80 per cent of subjects developed diarrhoea.¹⁸ Twenty per cent did not — despite confirmed colonisation. All subjects but one shed the organism in their faeces, whether or not they became ill. The organism was present. The shedding was confirmed. One in five simply did not get sick.

The doses required to produce these results are extraordinary. A contaminated meal does not deliver a billion colony-forming units. The challenge studies achieve their attack rates by administering quantities that dwarf anything encountered in natural eating. The researchers themselves acknowledge that “many volunteers experience no or only mild signs and symptoms when they are experimentally infected with ETEC, even when infected with the most pathogenic ST-producing ETEC strains.”¹⁹ The protection seen in resistant volunteers is attributed to “suboptimal colonization” or “natural resistance” — the mechanisms of which are, by their own admission, not understood.

In 1892, Max Josef von Pettenkofer — the Bavarian chemist who founded experimental hygiene in Germany — proposed a different model: disease required not merely the germ (X), but the local environmental disposition (Y) and individual predisposition (Z). His practical recommendations — clean water, fresh air, proper sewage — dramatically reduced disease in Munich regardless of whether his theory was correct.

On 7 October 1892, aged 74, Pettenkofer swallowed approximately one billion cholera vibrios from a culture prepared in Koch’s laboratory, neutralising his stomach acid with bicarbonate of soda. He developed colicky pains and moderate diarrhoea lasting 8 days. His stools were found “swarming with comma bacilli.” He did not develop clinical cholera — no rice-water stools, no severe dehydration, no collapse. He continued his normal activities throughout and reported the results to the Munich Medical Society on 12 November 1892, published in the British Medical Journal on 19 November 1892.²⁰

A later revelation complicates the record: Georg Gaffky, Koch’s closest collaborator, reportedly admitted that “we sent him a culture of low virulence, as we could easily figure out his plan.”²¹ If accurate, Koch’s laboratory deliberately undermined the experiment. Ilya Mechnikov in Paris repeated the experiment and also did not fall ill. His assistant Jupy repeated it and contracted severe cholera, nearly dying.²² The standard medical history handles the Pettenkofer episode by dismissal: he was lucky, previously immune, received attenuated culture, or the sample size was one. The possibility that his multifactorial model contained valid elements — that the condition of the host and the environment co-determine disease outcome — is not seriously engaged.

One in five ETEC challenge subjects shrug off massive doses. Pettenkofer swallowed a billion cholera vibrios and didn’t develop cholera. The pattern is the same: the organism is present, the disease is absent, and the variable is the individual.

Why the Locals Don’t Get Sick

The question that every traveller has asked — why do the locals eat the same food, drink the same water, and not get sick? — receives the same answer in every travel medicine textbook: acquired immunity from childhood exposure.

The evidence base for this claim is thin.

ETEC rechallenge data from Levine and colleagues (1979) showed that volunteers rechallenged with the same strain 9 weeks later were protected — only 1 of 8 developed diarrhoea versus 7 of 12 naïve controls.²³ But when 4 of the protected volunteers were challenged with a different ETEC strain, they were not protected. The immunity was strain-specific. ETEC circulates in at least 26 different adhesin types and two toxin types.²⁴ How endemic populations develop broad protection against this diversity is not explained in the literature.

Forty-five per cent of ETEC strains produce heat-stable toxin (ST). ST does not elicit neutralising antibodies following natural infection.²⁵ The GEMS study identified ST-ETEC as a top-four cause of moderate-to-severe diarrhoea globally.²⁶ The mechanism of acquired immunity to ST-ETEC is unknown. For the strains producing nearly half of all ETEC illness, the “acquired immunity” explanation has no identified mechanism.

For norovirus, immunity is strain-specific and lasts an estimated 2 months to 2 years.²⁷ Noroviruses undergo periodic antigenic shift. The acquired immunity explanation for local protection against norovirus does not hold.

StatPearls, the NCBI reference text, states flatly: “Traveler’s diarrhea can occur in both short and long term travelers; in general, there is no immunity against future attacks.”²⁸ This contradicts the acquired immunity narrative and is not reconciled in the literature.

What the stool studies of healthy endemic populations actually show is incompatible with a simple pathogen-causes-disease model. In urban Dhaka, 88 per cent of healthy children had at least one enteric “pathogen” detected by multiplex PCR, despite only 6–8 per cent reporting diarrhoea.²⁹ In the GEMS study, over 70 per cent of healthy matched community controls yielded at least one pathogen.²⁶ Frickmann and colleagues tested 410 asymptomatic schoolchildren by PCR in a high-endemicity setting: only 26.1 per cent tested negative for all pathogens.³⁰ Nearly three-quarters of well children carried at least one organism that the traveller’s diarrhoea literature classifies as a causative agent.

The sick and the well carry the same organisms. The pathogen is more frequently found in the population that isn’t sick.

A critical gap: virtually all stool survey data from endemic populations is drawn from children under five. Comprehensive pathogen carriage data for healthy adults in Delhi, Mumbai, Cairo, or Bali — the directly relevant comparison population — is largely absent from the published literature.³¹ The comparison that would settle the question is the comparison no one has done.

A piece of evidence the “acquired immunity” hypothesis struggles to explain: locals who emigrate to developed countries and then return home for visits develop Delhi belly like tourists.³² If the protection were immunological memory, it should persist. Its rapid loss suggests that the “protection” is an adaptation — of the gut microbiome, of the body’s calibration to its chemical environment — that is lost when that environment changes.

In 1914, Joseph Goldberger of the US Public Health Service noticed that pellagra — then widely believed to be an infectious disease — affected inmates of orphanages and asylums but never the staff.³³ Same environment, same food preparation, same exposure. Different outcomes. Pellagra was caused by niacin deficiency, not contagion. Between 1906 and 1940, over 3 million Americans were affected and more than 100,000 died while the medical establishment insisted on the infection model.³⁴ The nutritional cause was finally confirmed in 1937 — 23 years after Goldberger’s first evidence.³⁵

The parallel runs through every aspect of the Delhi belly question: the establishment invokes a mechanism it cannot fully explain, while the simpler answer — that the condition of the host and its adaptation to the local environment determine outcomes — goes unexamined.

The Drugs They Prescribe

A self-limiting condition resolving in 3–5 days without treatment. For this, the travel medicine establishment prescribed fluoroquinolones — ciprofloxacin, levofloxacin — as standard treatment and, for years, as prophylaxis.

Four RCTs from 1986–1994 demonstrated fluoroquinolone prophylaxis conferred 88 per cent protective efficacy.³⁶ This is the most effective prevention ever demonstrated for traveller’s diarrhoea. It was abandoned — but not because the condition didn’t need preventing. The drugs were too dangerous.

The regulatory history is a timeline of progressive disclosure:

1995: First tendon rupture warning added to labels. July 2008: FDA Black Box warning for tendinitis and tendon rupture. August 2013: FDA update for irreversible peripheral neuropathy. July 2016: Strengthened Black Box warning for disabling and potentially permanent effects on tendons, muscles, joints, nerves, and central nervous system. Restricted use for uncomplicated infections. July 2018: Added blood sugar disturbances and six psychiatric adverse events. December 2018: Added aortic aneurysm and dissection risk.³⁷

The European Medicines Agency went further in November 2018, explicitly stating that fluoroquinolones should not be used for preventing traveller’s diarrhoea.³⁸

Documented harms include tendon rupture (relative risk 2.0–5.3, over 89 per cent involving the Achilles tendon), irreversible peripheral neuropathy (the FDA removed the word “rare” in 2013), and mitochondrial toxicity — ciprofloxacin impairs mitochondrial DNA replication through inhibition of Topoisomerase 2.³⁹ A 2025 chemical proteomics study in Angewandte Chemie mapped human off-targets for the first time and confirmed prominent mitochondrial dysfunction in Complexes I and IV.⁴⁰ FAERS data from 2004–2023 recorded 27,816 psychiatric adverse events out of 84,777 total fluoroquinolone reports, including suicidal ideation in persons with no prior psychiatric history.⁴¹

In 2015, 35.6 million fluoroquinolone prescriptions were written in the United States alone.⁴² The Global TravEpiNet study tracked prescribing at US pre-travel clinics: in 2009, 92 per cent of consultations resulted in antibiotic prescriptions for traveller’s diarrhoea self-treatment. Even by 2018, 70 per cent still received prescriptions.⁴³

The Levaquin tendon injury MDL (MDL No. 1943, District of Minnesota, 2008) consolidated approximately 3,434 federal cases. The first bellwether trial in December 2010 returned a $1.8 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson, with the jury finding the manufacturer acted with “reckless disregard.” A separate fluoroquinolone peripheral neuropathy MDL (MDL No. 2642, 2015) consolidated approximately 2,049 actions against Bayer, Merck, and J&J. Plaintiffs alleged manufacturers “fraudulently and intentionally polluted the scientific literature.”⁴⁴ J&J discontinued Levaquin production in 2017.

Stated plainly: for a condition that resolves on its own in 3–5 days, doctors prescribed healthy travellers — often younger adults with decades of life ahead — a class of drugs that can cause irreversible nerve damage, tendon rupture requiring surgery, aortic dissection with 65–90 per cent mortality when ruptured, permanent psychiatric effects, and mitochondrial damage. The treatment shortened the illness by approximately 1–2 days.

The successor drug, rifaximin (Xifaxan), generates $1.2 billion in annual global sales for manufacturer Salix Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Bausch Health (formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals), with market exclusivity extending to at least June 2028.⁴⁵

The 2017 ISTM guidelines themselves state that the expert panel “downgraded the strength of evidence for this recommendation due to concerns of unpublished data from at least one other RCT with rifaximin.”⁴⁶ A guideline body formally acknowledged that at least one rifaximin trial exists but was never published — and this influenced their grading. What the unpublished trial showed, and who decided not to publish it, is not disclosed.

The Vaccine That Doesn’t Work

Dukoral, an oral killed cholera vaccine, is marketed in Canada and Australia for the prevention of traveller’s diarrhoea. The manufacturer’s rationale: the B-subunit of the cholera toxin is structurally similar to the heat-labile toxin of ETEC, providing cross-protection.

The efficacy figures cited in marketing — 67 per cent protection against LT-ETEC diarrhoea (Clemens et al. 1988, Bangladesh) and 52 per cent protection (Peltola et al. 1991, Finnish tourists to Morocco) — were obtained using a precursor vaccine containing purified native cholera toxin B subunit (WC-BS).⁴⁷ ⁴⁸ This is not the formulation in the marketed product. Dukoral uses a recombinant B subunit (WC-rCTB). The product monograph cites trials conducted with a different vaccine.

The only randomised controlled trial of the actual Dukoral formulation in travellers is Scerpella and colleagues (1995): 502 US college students in Mexico. Diarrhoea occurred in 51 per cent of the vaccine group versus 49 per cent of the placebo group. ETEC diarrhoea: 14 per cent versus 15 per cent. No significant difference.⁴⁹

The Cochrane review (Ahmed et al. 2013) concluded: “There is currently insufficient evidence to support the use of the oral cholera vaccine Dukoral to protect travellers against ETEC diarrhoea.”⁵⁰ The selective citation pattern — marketing the product on another formulation’s data — is documented in the Cochrane analysis itself.

Dukoral remains a prominent feature of pre-travel consultations.

The BSS Reversal

For 45 years, bismuth subsalicylate (Pepto-Bismol) was recommended for traveller’s diarrhoea prevention based on DuPont’s 1980 and 1987 studies showing 62–65 per cent protection in US students in Guadalajara.⁵¹ ⁵²

In 2025, Angelo and colleagues at the CDC published the first modern, properly controlled trial: a prospective, double-blind, placebo-controlled RCT of BSS in 270 adults travelling to Southeast Asia, South Central Asia, North Africa, or Sub-Saharan Africa. The result: no significant difference. Diarrhoea rates were 21 per cent (BSS) versus 19.4 per cent (placebo).⁵³

Forty-five years of clinical recommendations rested on two studies from a single research group in a single city. The first properly controlled replication found no effect. The same pattern recurs throughout the history of medicine: beriberi was eliminated from the Japanese Navy in 1884 by changing the sailors’ diet, while the Dutch Pekelharing-Winkler Commission was still looking for an infectious micrococcus.⁵⁴ ⁵⁵ Scurvy: James Lind conducted his controlled trial in 1747; the British Admiralty ordered citrus juice for all sailors in 1795 — 48 years later.⁵⁶ Initial evidence, attribution to infection, decades of resistance, reclassification, and retrospective acknowledgement of unnecessary deaths.

What the Contradictions Point Toward

Travel medicine’s published record admits, in its own pages, that 20–50 per cent of cases have no identifiable pathogen. That the same organisms found in the sick are found in the well — in higher proportions. That the only RCT of Dukoral in travellers showed no effect. That at least one rifaximin trial was never published. That the most effective prevention carried harms severe enough to prompt five successive FDA Black Box warnings. And that acquired immunity to the leading attributed pathogen is strain-specific and does not account for the diversity of circulating strains.

The gaps in the literature are their own finding. No controlled trial has tested non-pathogen explanations. Comprehensive pathogen carriage data for healthy adults in endemic cities is absent. The total fluoroquinolone exposure of the travelling public during decades of routine prescribing has never been quantified.

The contradictions point in one direction.

When a person flies from Sydney to Delhi, several things change at once. The water is different — different mineral content, different treatment chemicals, sometimes heavy metals and industrial residues that Australian municipal systems do not permit. The food chemistry is different — unfamiliar spices, repeatedly reused industrial seed oils in street food, preservatives and pesticide residues at concentrations that Australian regulation prohibits, food sitting at ambient temperatures in heat. The air is different — Delhi’s particulate load is among the worst in the world. The stress load is different — long-haul flight dehydration, disrupted sleep, circadian disruption, cortisol elevation, jet lag, unfamiliar environment. Military research acknowledges that “sleep disruption, psychological stress, circadian disruption, significant alterations to diet, and environmental stressors all likely contribute to alterations in the gut microbiota.”⁵⁷

The body arrives in a substantially different chemical environment while simultaneously depleted by travel stress. The gut, calibrated to the chemistry of home, encounters a novel toxic and chemical load. It does what it is designed to do: it eliminates rapidly. Diarrhoea, cramping, nausea, vomiting — these are not system failures. They are the body’s clearing response.

Ulric Williams, writing in Terrain Therapy, described this process with precision: “Diarrhoea is the usual mode of ejecting irritant substances excreted through intestinal glands or mucosa.”⁵⁸ Dawn Lester and David Parker, in What Really Makes You Ill?, are equally direct: “Symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea are not caused by any ‘germ’; instead, they are the body’s reactions to toxic substances, such as faecally-contaminated water, and represent its efforts to expel those toxins.”⁵⁹

This framework explains what the pathogen model cannot.

The 20–50 per cent of cases with no identifiable pathogen cease to be anomalous. The cause is chemical and environmental, not microbial. The pathogen, when found, is a bystander — present in the terrain, responding to the terrain, not causing the illness.

The locals don’t get sick because their bodies are calibrated to the local chemical environment. Their gut microbiome has adapted to the local water chemistry, the local food chemistry, the local microbial ecology. The adaptation is environmental, not immunological — which is why it is lost when they emigrate to the West and returns when they readapt. And it is why returning locals get Delhi belly like tourists: their environmental calibration has shifted. On return, their gut faces the same adjustment as any first-time visitor’s.

The challenge study subjects who resist massive doses are not anomalies either. The variable is the condition of the individual — their terrain — not the quantity of organism administered. One in five shrugs off doses a thousand times larger than anything in a contaminated meal because their internal environment does not produce the conditions in which illness manifests.

The fluoroquinolones “work” because they are broad-spectrum poisons. They suppress the body’s elimination response. The diarrhoea stops not because the pathogen has been killed but because the body’s clearing mechanism has been chemically interrupted. The illness is shortened by 1–2 days. The cost — mitochondrial damage, tendon rupture, irreversible neuropathy — is the cost of suppressing a self-limiting process that the body was handling on its own.

Suppressing symptoms suppresses healing. Pharmaceutical management of a self-limiting condition produced a cascade of harms that eventually required five FDA Black Box warnings to partially acknowledge.

Even the microbiome research of the 2010s — still operating within the mainstream framework — points in the same direction. Youmans and colleagues (2015) found that healthy, diarrhoea-free travellers had dysbiotic gut microbiome profiles significantly different from non-travellers, “suggesting that these alterations could be associated with factors such as travel” itself — not pathogens.⁶⁰ The body’s microbial ecology shifts in response to the new environment. The question is not whether a specific organism invades — it is whether the terrain can absorb the change.

What Delhi Belly Actually Is

Delhi belly is the body adjusting to a new chemical environment. The diarrhoea is the adjustment — the body’s intelligent clearing response to novel inputs it has not been calibrated to process. The condition is self-limiting because the body completes its work. Travellers who rest, hydrate with mineralised water, and allow the process to run its course recover within days. Travellers who suppress the process with pharmaceuticals trap the material inside and risk both the acute harms of the drugs and the longer-term consequences of interrupted elimination.

Delhi belly was never about which pathogen causes it. It was always about what the body is doing, and why. The pathogen model was imposed on a self-limiting adjustment process by researchers funded by pharmaceutical companies, standardised by an institution with pharmaceutical sponsors, and defended by guidelines that acknowledge their own missing evidence.

The document trail is not hidden. It sits in the acknowledgement sections of the foundational papers, in the funding disclosures of the Journal of Travel Medicine, in the null RCT of a vaccine marketed on another product’s data, in the admission of a buried trial, in the five successive FDA warnings on drugs prescribed to healthy people for a condition that resolves on its own.

The body is not under attack in Delhi. It is adjusting to a different place, and the diarrhoea is the adjustment.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Imagine you’ve lived in the same house your whole life. Every day you drink the same water, eat the same food, breathe the same air. Your tummy knows exactly what to do with all of it. Everything works fine.

Now imagine you get on a really long plane to a country far away. You’re tired, you haven’t slept properly, and you’re thirsty. You get there and everything is different. The water tastes different because it has different things in it. The food is cooked in different oils with different spices. The air smells different because there are different things in it too. It’s really hot, which makes your body work harder.

Your tummy tries really hard to deal with all this new stuff. But some of it — the unfamiliar chemicals in the water, the different oils, the things your body has never had to process before — your tummy decides it needs to get rid of quickly. So it pushes everything through really fast. That’s the diarrhoea. It’s your tummy cleaning house.

A long time ago, some scientists went to Mexico to study why American visitors got sick there. They found a germ in the tummy of the sick people. They said: that germ is the reason. But they also found the same germ in people who weren’t sick at all. And when they looked more carefully, in almost half the sick people, they couldn’t find any germ at all. The people were still sick the same way — same tummy ache, same diarrhoea — but no germ.

The company that makes medicines helped pay for that study. Then they made medicines and vaccines for the thing the study said was the cause. Doctors gave those medicines to travellers for thirty years. Some of the medicines hurt people very badly — damaged their tendons, their nerves, their hearts. The sickness would have gone away on its own in a few days. The medicine damage sometimes lasted forever.

The people who live in Delhi don’t get sick from the water because their tummies have been dealing with it since they were babies. Their bodies know what to do with it. If they move away for a long time and come back, they get sick just like the tourists — because their bodies have forgotten.

Your body isn’t stupid. It knows what to do. When you go somewhere new and your tummy acts up, it’s not because a germ is attacking you. It’s because your body is adjusting. Give it rest, give it water with a pinch of salt, and give it time. It knows how to finish the job.

For the Practical-Minded Reader

The argument above has implications. If Delhi belly is the body adjusting to a new chemical environment rather than an attack by a pathogen, the goal of travel preparation shifts. You are not defending against an enemy. You are arriving with reserve capacity and supporting the body through a natural adjustment.

The traveller who arrives well-mineralised, well-rested, and carrying a light toxic load handles the adjustment in a day or two of mild looseness, then adapts and enjoys the rest of the trip. The traveller who arrives depleted from a long-haul flight, eats the hotel buffet, takes the ice in the gin and tonic, and reaches for Imodium at the first gurgle spends three days horizontal — and sometimes longer, because the drug traps the material the body was trying to clear.

I have put together a practical companion document for readers planning travel to India, Southeast Asia, or anywhere that might raise these questions. It covers what to do in the weeks before departure, what to pack, how to handle the long-haul flight, what to eat and drink on arrival, how to think about mosquitoes and air pollution, what to do if the gut does engage acute elimination, when to seek medical help, and how to support the body in the week after returning home.

It is not medical advice. It is what informed travellers have been doing for generations, before the pharmaceutical model erased the older knowledge.

Download: Practical Notes for Travellers — A companion guide to “What is Delhi Belly?” (PDF)

Delhi Belly Practical Notes 130KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

References