Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
5h

Ovarian Cancer Prevention: Moving From Paradigm Shift To A National Standard of Care ……. This came up this am in my daily medical podcast today . Damn if you do damn if you don’t …. People talk about revamping healthcare, the legal system is not much better . The patient saying no doesn’t always hold up in court…. Great topic today, thank you.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4h

Defensive medicine is actually the medical mafia ensuring there are enough ill and diseased patients flowing through the doors to keep the system flush with profits. They are defending their incomes, benefits and profits, not your better long term health. Healthier patients over the long term are not conducive to the medical mafia's desire to make tons of money.

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