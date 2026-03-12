Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
5h

As usual, the money decides what will be investigated. Allopathy is like a blind man chasing an egg on a rope... and so many people suffering from whichever disease keep running to the doctor who has no idea and does not look any further... this is so sad. So much suffering could be solved by just thinking out of the box. Read Pollack and saw his presentations on the Tube. Thank God for computers. At least now we can look things up ourselves, even without chemical, biological or medical degrees, and thank you for putting an easy to understand analogy at the end of your articles that helps us no-degree people grasp the essence!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Angela Morris's avatar
Angela Morris
5h

Thank you for this. I have a family member with CF, but they are fully bought in to the allopathic model and won't explore outside of it. This is an important article. The other side of this is that the treatments, like the vests, are insanely expensive and don't address any potential for healing and vitality for those with this condition.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture