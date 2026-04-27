The Patient Who Was Never Sick

A man turns fifty. His insurer pays for a screening colonoscopy. He has no abdominal pain, no diarrhoea, no weight loss, no fatigue. He goes in because the schedule says it is time. The pathologist examines the biopsies and reports granulomas and chronic inflammatory changes. The gastroenterologist calls him in and tells him he has Crohn’s disease, a chronic incurable condition that will require lifelong management. He is started on adalimumab, an injected biologic costing roughly forty thousand dollars per year, with documented adverse events including serious infections, lymphoma, hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma, and heart failure.¹ He will inject himself with this drug every two weeks for the rest of his life.

He had no complaint when he walked through the door.

This is not a hypothetical. It has a name in the gastroenterology literature: silent Crohn’s, or asymptomatic incidentally diagnosed Crohn’s. Roughly a quarter of patients with the histological findings have no symptoms at the time of diagnosis.² The treat-to-target framework now dominant in inflammatory bowel disease practice³ instructs gastroenterologists to suppress the tissue findings whether or not the patient feels ill, on the theoretical grounds that future damage might otherwise occur. The retrospective evidence in the establishment’s own journals tells a different story. Grinman and colleagues at Sheba Medical Center in Israel reviewed the records of 2,700 Crohn’s patients in their inflammatory bowel disease registry. They identified 60 patients whose Crohn’s had been discovered incidentally — found during colonoscopy or imaging done for unrelated reasons, in patients with no Crohn’s symptoms. Eighty-eight percent of these patients received no treatment after diagnosis. Of those left untreated, eighty-nine and a half percent had no flare over a median follow-up of four and a half years.⁴ The authors’ conclusion, in their own words: many asymptomatic patients with an incidental diagnosis of Crohn’s disease can probably be followed up without immediate treatment.

The practice continues regardless. A healthy person with no complaint is informed they have an incurable disease, started on a drug that costs more than most cars, and instructed to take it indefinitely. The body that was successfully managing its own affairs is now prevented from doing so.

The case this essay makes is that Crohn’s disease is a modern poisoning with a specific toxin, by a specific route, in a specific population — and that the asymptomatic-treated patient is the clearest window into what the diagnosis actually is. The body in that man’s gut was doing what bodies do when they accumulate something they cannot easily clear. Medicine saw the work and called it disease.

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A Disease That Did Not Exist Before 1932

On 13 May 1932, three physicians at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York — Burrill Crohn, Leon Ginzburg, and Gordon Oppenheimer — presented a paper to the American Medical Association in New Orleans titled Terminal Ileitis. The published version appeared five months later in the Journal of the American Medical Association under the title Regional ileitis: a pathologic and clinical entity.⁵ The paper described fourteen patients between the ages of seventeen and fifty-two, all operated on by the Mount Sinai surgeon A. A. Berg. The lesion was characteristic: transmural inflammation of the terminal ileum, granulomas, skip lesions, fistulae. The cohort was overwhelmingly Jewish.

Earlier descriptions of similar pathology existed but were rare enough to be surgical curiosities. Morgagni had noted the picture in 1761. Antoni Leśniowski described it in Poland in 1903. Thomas Kennedy Dalziel, a Scottish surgeon, published a paper in the British Medical Journal in 1913 titled Chronic Interstitial Enteritis, describing the same condition in human patients and noting its histological resemblance to Johne’s disease — a chronic granulomatous ileitis in cattle first described by Heinrich Johne in 1895.⁶ Dalziel’s paper is not cited in Crohn’s 1932 report. The omission would shape the next ninety years of research.

From those fourteen surgical cases in 1932, the disease has expanded into a global epidemic. The 2017 Lancet systematic review by Ng and colleagues documented incidence rates above twenty per hundred thousand per year in parts of Canada and northern Europe, with prevalence exceeding 0.3% of the population in early-industrialised countries.⁷ The Global Burden of Disease 2017 IBD Collaborators estimated approximately 6.8 million people living with inflammatory bowel disease worldwide.⁸ Kaplan and Ng’s four-stage epidemiological framework places Western countries in a prevalence plateau while China, India, Brazil, and sub-Saharan Africa move rapidly through accelerating incidence — a transition the authors link explicitly to the Westernisation of diet, hygiene practices, and pharmaceutical exposure.⁹

The migration evidence makes the environmental signal unmistakable. Benchimol and colleagues documented that second-generation South Asian immigrants to the United Kingdom and East Asian immigrants to Canada acquire host-country incidence within a single generation.¹⁰ Their genes do not change in that interval. What changes is the schedule of pharmaceutical exposures, the food supply, and the injection regimen administered in childhood. The disease is acquired, not inherited.

Genetics deserves its own paragraph because the establishment has invested four decades in pursuing it. The NOD2/CARD15 gene was identified simultaneously by two groups in 2001.¹¹ Twenty-five years and over two hundred and forty susceptibility loci later, the genetic programme has produced no cure and no actionable clinical intervention.¹² The Swedish twin study of Halfvarson and colleagues found 29 monozygotic twin pairs with Crohn’s disease — only nine of them concordant for the disease, twenty discordant for life despite identical genomes. CARD15/NOD2 variants did not explain the difference; the authors concluded that the genetic variants “contribute but do not alone explain concordance of Crohn’s disease in monozygotic twins.”¹³ NOD2 variants are rare or absent in East Asian populations, where Crohn’s incidence is currently exploding. A disease that triples in a generation in Korea cannot be primarily genetic. Gene pools do not change at that rate.

What does change at that rate is what is being injected, ingested, and prescribed.

The Anatomical Tell

Out of roughly twenty-eight feet of small and large intestine, Crohn’s disease begins almost without exception in a small area at the junction of the small and large bowel: the terminal ileum. Forrest Maready, in his 2018 book Crooked: Man-Made Disease Explained, was the writer who placed this anatomical observation at the centre of the argument and assembled the peer-reviewed evidence that explains it.¹⁴ The terminal ileum is not a random location. It is the densest concentration of lymphoid tissue in the digestive tract, organised into structures called Peyer’s patches.

Peyer’s patches function as collection points. Lymphatic vessels drain into them. White blood cells gather there. And because white blood cells transport whatever they have engulfed through the lymphatic system, whatever those cells carry tends to deposit at their gathering points.

In 1987, Shepherd and colleagues at Bristol published a paper in Human Pathology titled Exogenous pigment in Peyer’s patches. They documented dark pigment accumulating specifically in the lymphoid tissue of the terminal ileum.¹⁵ Two years later, Urbanski and colleagues confirmed the finding in a paper titled Pigment resembling atmospheric dust in Peyer’s patches in Modern Pathology.¹⁶ The pigment was metal-containing. It was concentrating in exactly the location where Crohn’s disease begins.

In 2004, Perl, Fogarty, Harpaz, and Sachar — three of them at Mount Sinai, the same department where Crohn worked — published a paper in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases titled Bacterial-metal interactions: the potential role of aluminum and other trace elements in the etiology of Crohn’s disease. They documented a fatal granulomatous enteritis outbreak in horses sharing a common environment, with histology resembling human Crohn’s. Microprobe analysis of the lesions showed aluminium concentrated within the intestinal wall.¹⁷ Mount Sinai’s own pathologists were demonstrating, in an animal model with the same lesion as the human disease, that aluminium accumulates where Crohn’s begins.

Three years later, in 2007, Aaron Lerner published Aluminum is a Potential Environmental Factor for Crohn’s Disease Induction in Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, formally proposing aluminium as the environmental cause and cataloguing the major exposure routes.¹⁸ Lerner extended the argument in a 2012 paper in Lupus focused specifically on injected aluminium adjuvants.¹⁹

Then in 2014, a Franco-Swiss research team published the causal study in Mucosal Immunology. Pineton de Chambrun and colleagues administered aluminium to mice at environmentally relevant doses — 1.5 mg per kilogram. The aluminium worsened both chemically induced and genetically induced colitis. Animals receiving aluminium showed increased histological and macroscopic inflammation, elevated myeloperoxidase, IL-1β and IL-17A activation, NLRP3 inflammasome activity, reduced epithelial renewal, and impaired intestinal barrier function — even in animals with no other insult. The lesions included granulomas indistinguishable from those in human Crohn’s.²⁰

The mechanism is not speculative. The metal accumulates at the precise anatomical site where the disease begins. The animal model produces what the human disease looks like at the cellular and structural level. The establishment’s own peer-reviewed literature, in its own major journals, has documented the connection for over twenty years. The Mount Sinai paper appeared in the journal of record for the field. None of this evidence has entered the clinical practice guidelines of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, which continues to state that the cause is unknown.²¹

The Bioavailability Question

Aluminium is the third most abundant element in the earth’s crust. Humans have lived with environmental aluminium for as long as humans have existed. The fact that Crohn’s disease did not exist before 1932 cannot be explained by exposure to environmental aluminium per se. The relevant question is not whether aluminium reaches the body but whether it reaches the tissues that develop the disease.

The answer turns on the route of administration. Aluminium taken in through food and water is poorly absorbed. The gastrointestinal tract is built to keep particulate matter out of systemic circulation. The intestinal mucosa, the gut-associated lymphoid tissue itself, the liver, and the kidneys process whatever fraction crosses the barrier and excrete most of it. The standard pharmacology figure for oral aluminium bioavailability is approximately 0.3% — three parts per thousand of an ingested dose actually reaches the tissues.²² A gram of aluminium consumed in food delivers around three milligrams to the body. The remainder leaves through the stool and urine.

The other route bypasses every one of these defences. Material injected into muscle or subcutaneous tissue is, by definition, 100% bioavailable. There is no first-pass metabolism, no intestinal barrier, no liver filtration before the substance enters the lymphatic system. Aluminium adjuvants in injected products are taken up by macrophages at the site of injection and transported through the lymphatic vessels to their drainage points. The distribution work conducted by Romain Gherardi and Josette Cadusseau’s group at Paris-Est Créteil, using fluorescent nanoparticles that mimic aluminium adjuvant particles, showed transport to draining lymph nodes, the spleen, and distant organs including the brain.²³

The arithmetic is decisive. To match the systemic delivery of a single 0.5 mg injected aluminium dose, a person would need to consume approximately 167 mg of aluminium and have it perfectly absorbed at the published 0.3% rate. The ratio is roughly three hundred to one in favour of the injection. The route matters more than the total quantity.

Where, in modern industrial life, is aluminium delivered by injection?

The answer has been the same since 1932. Alexander Glenny formalised aluminium adjuvants in 1926.²⁴ The diphtheria toxoid containing aluminium hydroxide entered routine use in the early 1930s — the same period in which Crohn and his colleagues identified their first surgical cases. The expansion of the schedule through the twentieth century — pertussis components, tetanus toxoid, polio, hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenzae, pneumococcal, HPV — has steadily increased the cumulative aluminium dose delivered by injection through childhood and into adulthood. The current United States schedule delivers approximately 4.4 mg of aluminium by age six months and over 5 mg cumulative by age six years, depending on which pneumococcal and hepatitis formulations are used.²⁵ Every dose of every aluminium-containing product is administered with 100% bioavailability into a body whose lymphatic system will transport it to the locations where lymphoid tissue concentrates — and the densest concentration in the digestive tract is the terminal ileum.

The temporal correlation between schedule expansion and disease incidence is not subtle. Crohn’s disease emerged as a clinical entity in the same year aluminium adjuvants entered routine paediatric practice. Its incidence has risen alongside every successive expansion of the schedule. It appears in migrating populations within a generation of acquiring the host country’s vaccine schedule. It is rare to absent in populations that do not receive the schedule — the unvaccinated Amish and Old Order Mennonite communities, traditional populations in the developing world prior to vaccination programme expansion, and the entire human species before 1932. The natural experiment has already been run, in both directions. The result is consistent.

The Microorganisms in the Tissue: Firefighters at the Building

Mainstream gastroenterology has spent thirty years on the question of Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis, known as MAP. The Sanderson group at St George’s London found MAP DNA in 65% of Crohn’s tissue samples in 1992, against 4.3% of ulcerative colitis samples and 12.5% of non-IBD controls.²⁶ Subsequent meta-analyses confirmed the enrichment.²⁷ A phase 3 trial of triple antibiotic therapy directed at MAP — the RHB-104 trial run by RedHill Biopharma — met its primary endpoint, with 36.7% remission on the antibiotic regimen versus 23% on placebo at week 26.²⁸ The establishment has chosen not to act on the finding. Treatment guidelines have not changed.

The terrain framework reads this evidence differently than the establishment does. Béchamp and his successors documented that the microscopic forms found in the body are not fixed entities arriving from outside; they are pleomorphic, shifting in appearance and function according to the conditions of the terrain. The organisms found in healthy tissue differ from those found in tissue undergoing breakdown and clearance — not because new organisms have invaded, but because the body’s own microscopic forms have shifted into the configurations the work of clearance requires.

The MAP DNA found in Crohn’s tissue is not evidence of invasion. The metal-laden, granuloma-walled tissue of the terminal ileum is precisely the kind of damaged tissue that requires the body’s microscopic demolition machinery to attempt clearance. The forms found there are the forms required by the work being done. They are firefighters at the burning building, not the cause of the fire. The RHB-104 trial result fits this reading exactly: suppressing the cleanup crew with antibiotics produces a temporary reduction in visible inflammation, because the demolition work is what was producing the visible signs. The underlying metal continues to arrive. The exposure has not been addressed. The relapse trajectory after the antibiotic course completes is the predictable consequence.

The Dalziel observation in 1913, ignored by Crohn in 1932, points to the same framework. Cattle accumulate aluminium and other metals from the soil and from agricultural inputs. Their lymphoid tissue concentrates these metals in the same physiological process as the human gut. The granulomatous ileitis Dalziel observed and Johne described in cattle is not evidence of cross-species infection. It is evidence that the same toxic mechanism produces the same lesion in any mammal whose terminal ileum accumulates metal it cannot clear. The microscopic forms found in both species reflect the body’s response to the load, not its cause.

The Cascade

The body’s response to accumulated metal in the lymphoid tissue of the terminal ileum is the inflammatory cascade Crohn described in 1932. Granulomas form to wall off what cannot be eliminated. Macrophages and other phagocytic cells concentrate at the site of accumulation. Tissue breaks down and is cleared. The barrier function of the intestinal wall is temporarily compromised while the work proceeds. The patient experiences abdominal pain, altered bowel movements, and the systemic signs of metabolic effort — fatigue, weight loss, mild fever. These are the body’s clearance work made visible. They are not the disease. The disease is the metal that arrived and could not be cleared.

Medicine sees the clearance work and sets out to suppress it. The standard pharmaceutical cascade begins with corticosteroids — prednisone, budesonide — drugs that suppress the inflammatory response without addressing the metal load that triggered it.²⁹ Corticosteroids have well-documented adverse effects: bone loss, glucose dysregulation, infection susceptibility, mood disturbance, adrenal suppression. The patient’s symptoms reduce because the clearance has been suppressed. The metal continues to arrive.

When corticosteroids fail or cannot be tapered, immunomodulators are added. Azathioprine and 6-mercaptopurine — drugs originally developed to prevent organ transplant rejection by suppressing the body’s repair and clearance functions — are now standard maintenance therapy in Crohn’s disease.³⁰ Methotrexate, a chemotherapy agent, is another option. The Beaugerie CESAME study published in Lancet in 2009 documented elevated lymphoproliferative disease risk in IBD patients on these drugs.³¹

When the immunomodulators fail, the biologics are introduced. Infliximab and adalimumab, both anti-TNF antibodies; vedolizumab, an integrin inhibitor; ustekinumab, an interleukin pathway blocker. Each works by suppressing a specific component of the inflammatory and clearance machinery. The package inserts document serious infections, malignancies including hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma, demyelinating disease, congestive heart failure, and reactivation of latent infections.³² Primary non-response — patients who derive no benefit from the first attempted biologic — runs at 20-40%. Secondary loss of response, in which patients who initially benefited stop benefiting, occurs at 20-40% per year of therapy.³³

When the biologics fail, surgery follows. Frolkis and colleagues documented a five-year cumulative surgical risk approaching 30% in population cohorts.³⁴ The surgeons remove the inflamed segment of bowel and join the healthy tissue on either side. The procedure is called a resection with anastomosis. Endoscopic recurrence at the join is observed in 73% of patients within twelve months and 85% within three years.³⁵ Clinical recurrence — symptoms severe enough to require further intervention — affects approximately half of all surgical patients within five years.³⁶ The new tissue at the join inflames in the same pattern as the tissue that was removed.

This recurrence pattern is the closing argument. A genetic disease does not preferentially attack the anastomotic site of a previous surgery; the tissue at the join is histologically identical to the tissue elsewhere in the bowel. A disease caused by something arriving from outside the body — a poison, a metal load delivered repeatedly through ongoing exposure — does exactly that. The new tissue is exposed to the same lymphatic drainage, the same accumulating metal, and the same overburdened clearance machinery. The disease returns at the join because the exposure has not stopped. It will not stop until the source of the metal does.

The acute-to-chronic mechanism Herbert Shelton described nearly a century ago is operating throughout this cascade.³⁷ Acute clearance work is suppressed with drugs that add new toxic exposure to the existing metal load. Symptoms reduce temporarily and then return in altered form, requiring more powerful suppression. The condition is reclassified from acute to chronic. The chronic phase is then attributed to inherent disease progression rather than to the predictable consequence of decades of pharmaceutical intervention. Each step is profitable. None of them addresses what the body is responding to.

The Manufactured Patient

The asymptomatic-treated patient described at the opening of this essay represents the cascade’s logical extension. The patient who arrives with symptoms can at least be said to have presented for treatment. The patient discovered through screening has not. The treat-to-target framework manufactures the customer from a healthy person who would otherwise never have entered the system.

The retrospective evidence in the establishment’s own journals supports watching rather than treating asymptomatic patients with incidental findings. Eighty-nine and a half percent of untreated patients with incidentally discovered Crohn’s had no flare over four and a half years of follow-up.⁴ The treatment continues to be administered because the financial and ideological structure of the field requires it. A gastroenterologist who advises monitoring rather than initiating biologic therapy faces second-guessing from peers, professional society guidelines that endorse aggressive intervention, and the legal exposure of a strategy that does not match the published treatment algorithms. The drug companies that produce the biologics fund the studies, the conferences, the continuing medical education, and the professional society activities that establish what counts as standard of care. The asymptomatic patient is the natural endpoint of a system designed to maximise the number of people on lifelong injected pharmaceuticals.

The cost to the patient extends beyond the financial. Adalimumab and infliximab are themselves administered by injection. Each dose adds to the lymphatic burden the body is already trying to clear. The biologics suppress the clearance machinery, leaving the metal in place while preventing the body from doing the work that would otherwise reduce the load. The asymptomatic finding becomes the symptomatic disease, not because the underlying process was inevitably going to progress, but because the treatment of the finding ensures the progression. The patient is told this is the natural history of Crohn’s disease. It is, instead, the natural history of being treated for Crohn’s disease.

The Reversal Evidence

If Crohn’s disease were a genetic, autoimmune, or otherwise innate condition, removing the body’s exposures would not affect its course. The exposures would have done their work in utero or in early development; the disease would unfold from internal causes regardless of subsequent environment. This is not what the evidence shows.

The strongest evidence in all of paediatric Crohn’s disease management is the exclusive enteral nutrition data. Borrelli and colleagues published an open-label randomised controlled trial in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology in 2006 in which thirty-seven children with active Crohn’s disease were randomised to either polymeric formula taken exclusively for ten weeks, or oral corticosteroids.³⁸ Clinical remission rates were 79% on enteral nutrition and 67% on steroids, statistically equivalent. Mucosal healing — the actual reduction of tissue inflammation visible on follow-up endoscopy — was 74% on enteral nutrition versus 33% on steroids. The 2019 meta-analysis of eighteen studies confirmed the finding: enteral nutrition produces dramatically better tissue-level healing than corticosteroids.³⁹

The European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition makes exclusive enteral nutrition first-line therapy for paediatric Crohn’s disease.⁴⁰ In the United States, surveys indicate that approximately 4% of paediatric gastroenterologists regularly use it.⁴¹ The official explanation is that the formula is unpalatable and compliance is poor. The actual reason is that the formula is not patentable, the protocol takes weeks of nursing oversight, and the financial return on a six-week course of liquid nutrition is negligible compared to a lifetime of infliximab.

Why does the formula work? The terrain framework gives a direct answer. For six weeks, the patient consumes only the formula. Solid food is excluded. Whatever dietary aluminium the patient was previously consuming — from baking powder, processed cheese, tea, anti-caking agents in pre-packaged foods, aluminium-cookware leaching, and water with residual aluminium from municipal flocculation — stops arriving. The lymphatic system, no longer overwhelmed by daily incoming load, has bandwidth to clear what has accumulated. The granulomatous response can complete its work and the tissue can heal. The healing is real because the cause has been temporarily removed.

The intervention does not address ongoing injection-route exposure. Patients who have completed exclusive enteral nutrition successfully and continue to receive aluminium-adjuvanted injections will, in time, accumulate enough additional metal to require another intervention. The reversal demonstrates that the body remains capable of healing when the exposure is reduced. It does not demonstrate that the disease is cured in any final sense, because the principal exposure route — injection — was not addressed.

The historical clinical literature contains comparable case material. Ulric Williams, a New Zealand physician who practised in the early-to-mid twentieth century, documented the reversal of conditions matching the Crohn’s clinical picture through the removal of refined and processed foods.⁴² His case of a nineteen-year-old woman, treated for ten months by orthodox medicine for what was then called colitis, declared hopeless by two physicians and a specialist, and then restored to full health on six months of unrefined whole foods, is one example among many in his clinical writings. The mechanism Williams described — that processed and refined foods deplete the body’s nutritional reserves and add toxic burden, and that removing these inputs allows the body to repair itself — is the same mechanism the modern enteral nutrition data confirms in randomised trial form. The body heals when the exposure stops.

The Story for a Six-Year-Old

Your body is very smart. When something gets inside it that should not be there — like dust, or paint chips, or tiny bits of metal — your body has little workers whose job is to grab the bad thing, wrap it up, and carry it away to a place where it can be cleaned up. Your body does this all the time. You do not even notice.

In your tummy, there are special collecting spots where the workers bring things they have grabbed. If they bring a little bit of metal, the spot can clean it up. No problem.

But what if the metal keeps coming, and coming, and coming? More than the workers can clean up? Then the metal piles up at the collecting spot. The workers build a little wall around it to keep it from spreading. They keep trying to clean it up. The spot gets sore from all the work.

Now imagine a doctor looks at the sore spot and says, “Oh no, your tummy is broken. We have to give you a strong medicine to make the soreness stop.” The medicine does make the soreness stop for a while. But the metal is still coming. So the spot gets sore again. So they give more medicine. And more. And the medicine has its own problems.

Nobody ever asks where the metal is coming from.

That is the whole story. The tummy is not broken. The workers are doing their job. The soreness is the job being done. If the metal stopped arriving, the workers would finish, and the tummy would be fine.

The metal is coming from shots, and from some foods, and from medicines. Grown-ups have known this for a long time. They wrote it in their big science books. But they have not told the people with the sore tummies, because the medicine costs a lot of money, and somebody is selling it.

That is what Crohn’s disease is.

The Closing Argument

Crohn’s disease did not exist as a clinical entity before 1932. Its emergence coincides with the introduction of aluminium adjuvants into routine vaccination. Its rise tracks the expansion of the schedule, the spread of aluminium-containing food additives, and the cumulative pharmaceutical burden of modern industrial life. It appears in migrating populations within a generation of acquiring the host country’s exposure profile. It is rare to absent in populations that do not receive the schedule. The mechanism is documented in the establishment’s own peer-reviewed literature: aluminium accumulates in the lymphoid tissue of the terminal ileum, where the disease begins. Animal models reproduce the human pathology. The recurrence pattern at the surgical anastomosis confirms that the exposure continues to arrive after the diseased tissue is removed. The intervention that produces tissue healing — exclusive enteral nutrition — works by reducing the incoming load and allowing the body to clear what has accumulated.

The diagnosis of Crohn’s disease is the labelling of the body’s response to a chronic poisoning with the body’s response treated as the disease. The body in the man at the colonoscopy was doing what bodies do when they accumulate something they cannot clear. The granulomas were the wall-off. The inflammatory changes were the demolition machinery. The pathologist reported what was found. The gastroenterologist named it. The drug company supplied the answer.

The establishment has known about the aluminium evidence for over twenty years. Mount Sinai’s own pathologists demonstrated the mechanism in horses in 2004. The mouse work in Mucosal Immunology demonstrated the causal pathway in 2014. The peer-reviewed literature is in place. None of this evidence has entered the patient counselling that informs a man with no symptoms that he has an incurable disease and must inject himself with a forty-thousand-dollar drug for the rest of his life. The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation continues to state that the cause is unknown.⁴³ It is not unknown. It is unacknowledged.

The case is closed unless someone can produce the unvaccinated population with population-level Crohn’s incidence. Nobody has. The disease arrives where the injections arrive, and not before, and not elsewhere. The man at the colonoscopy was not sick. The body was working. The pathology report was the body’s record of its work. What followed — the diagnosis, the lifelong drug, the manufactured chronicity — was administered to the body that was successfully managing what had been done to it. The cure for the man at the colonoscopy was already underway when the colonoscopy interrupted it.

References