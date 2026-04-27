Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Just Sue's avatar
Just Sue
1h

Very interesting. I've listened to a number of conversations with people with (symptomatic) Crohn's who found relief and healing by eliminating all fiber from their diets.

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Margaret Gallagher's avatar
Margaret Gallagher
1h

Thank you for this. It is illuminating but sadly not surprising. Someone I know through volunteering is one of those asymptomatic patients, diagnosed after a colonoscopy. He phoned the group to tell us about it and, when he listed the symptoms = none, I suggested he get more info (like how can you have Crohn's with no symptoms?) before going ahead with what the doctor was going to prescribe = something to suppress his immune system. An immune system that has already been compromised by the shots he has taken and continues to take = every single c-shot since day 1 + every single flu shot + shingles shot + anything else offfered. He was unsure about going onto the new meds, but did not like my adivce - so the advice he went looking for was from other people who had the same diagnosis and were on the meds. And now he is on that medication as well. He has put on weight in a matter of weeks - and his face is now round and often red every time we see him. He now rarely contacts me - because I am clearly a weirdo - which is, these days, more of a positive outcome, TBH. But he is a decent person with a dependent family and it is like helplessly watching a slow-motion trainwreck..

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