The Admission

The World Health Organization’s current asthma fact sheet states that “many factors have been linked to an increased risk of developing asthma, although it is often difficult to find a single, direct cause.”¹ The United States National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute puts it more plainly: “The exact causes for developing asthma are unknown and may be different from person to person… Because the exact cause is unknown, you may not be able to prevent asthma in yourself or your children.”² The United Kingdom’s National Health Service agrees: “The exact cause of asthma is unknown.”³ The Mayo Clinic concurs for childhood asthma specifically: “causes aren’t fully understood.”⁴ The Cleveland Clinic is briefer: “Experts aren’t sure what causes asthma.”⁵

In 2018, a twenty-three-author Commission published in The Lancet proposed something more radical. After reviewing the state of the field, the authors concluded that the word “asthma” should be retired. It was, they argued, “a label for a heterogeneous mix of pathologically distinct processes poorly represented by our current physiological and symptom-based classification system.” They noted that progress in reducing asthma admissions and mortality had stalled in the prior decade.⁶ The Commission’s lead author, Ian Pavord, is among the most cited respiratory physicians in the world. His position, after a career studying the condition, was that the condition does not exist as a coherent diagnostic entity.

The Global Asthma Report places worldwide prevalence at approximately 262 million people.⁷ Every one of them has been given a diagnosis whose name the field’s senior authorities propose to abandon, for a condition whose cause the field’s public-facing institutions declare beyond their capacity to identify.

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The Comparison

The comparison that would answer the question has been done. It was not done by the WHO, the NIH, the CDC, or any major academic medical center. It was done by an independent researcher named Joy Garner, who spent several years assembling the Control Group Survey — a nationwide study of entirely unvaccinated Americans across forty-eight states, conducted in 2019 and 2020, with a 0.178% random sample of the unvaccinated population in all age groups, published in 2022.⁸

Among adults with zero exposure to any vaccines, no Vitamin K injection at birth, and no maternal vaccination during pregnancy, the rate of any chronic condition was 2.64%. Among the general adult population — 99.74% of whom have some vaccine exposure — the rate is 60%. The survey calculated the statistical odds that vaccines are not the cause of over 90% of the disabling chronic conditions suffered by Americans over eighteen at 1 in 245,083,100,778,672,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000. The p-value for that calculation is less than 4.08×10⁻⁶³.⁸ In particle physics, the threshold for declaring a theoretical particle discovered is 1 in 3,500,000. The Control Group result exceeds that threshold by fifty-seven orders of magnitude.

Asthma was among the specific conditions showing the differential. So were eczema, allergies, developmental disabilities, autism, ADHD, epilepsy, and cancers. The 99% confidence interval spanned less than 0.04% from the sample means.⁸

The establishment’s response has been silence. The Control Group Survey is not cited in any WHO fact sheet, any NIH publication, any GINA guideline, or any CDC document. It is not taught in any medical school. The data collection methodology — handwritten surveys, postmarked envelopes, in-person interviews — was designed to meet the federal rules of evidence for admissibility in product safety actions, not to be published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Garner built the survey to survive legal scrutiny rather than journal peer review, because she understood what the survey would encounter.

The published twelve-study convergence tells the same story. Kemp and Pearce in New Zealand in 1997: 23% of DPT/polio vaccinated children had asthma; zero unvaccinated.⁹ Odent in JAMA in 1994: pertussis-vaccinated children had asthma at 10.7% versus 2.0% in the unvaccinated.¹⁰ McKeever in 29,238 British children in 2004: hazard ratio of 14 for DPPT and 3.5 for MMR.¹¹ Enriquez at Vanderbilt in 2005: relative risk of 11.4 for asthma in vaccinated children.¹² Mawson in 2017 in American homeschooled children aged 6–12: allergic rhinitis rate of 10.4% versus 0.4%, a 26-fold difference.¹³ Lyons-Weiler and Thomas in 2020, working from Dr. Paul Thomas’s own pediatric practice records of 3,324 children over ten years: office-visit relative risks of 16.0 for asthma, 20.6 for allergic rhinitis, 11.3 for sinusitis, and 6.5 for breathing issues.¹⁴

The response to Thomas’s publication is diagnostic. The Oregon Medical Board suspended his license in December 2020, emergently and without filing charges, citing his vaccination practices. He lost his license, his hospital privileges, his board certifications, his health plan contracts, and his ability to practice medicine. His January 2022 trial before the Board was estimated to cost him over $250,000 in legal fees.¹⁴

The cause is not unknown. The comparison has been done. The comparison shows that the unvaccinated do not develop asthma at anything approaching the rate of the vaccinated. When a physician publishes the comparative data from his own practice, the institutional response is professional destruction, not investigation. The “unknown cause” formulation is not an admission of ignorance. It is a refusal to fund, publish, or practice the comparison that has already answered the question.

The Method

The establishment’s position is that the mechanism by which injection could produce asthma is speculative. The position is untenable because the establishment itself uses injection to produce asthma in laboratory animals — and has for decades.

The standard protocol for inducing allergic airway disease in a mouse is to sensitize the animal by intraperitoneal injection of ovalbumin (a protein antigen from chicken egg) adsorbed to aluminum hydroxide, followed by airway challenge with the same antigen. The mouse develops airway eosinophilia, elevated IgE, mucus hyperproduction, and airway hyperresponsiveness to methacholine. This is the stock method of every laboratory studying allergic asthma. Wilson and colleagues demonstrated in 2009, in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, that the same aluminum-adjuvanted route produces Th17-dependent neutrophilic airway hyperresponsiveness.¹⁵ Mishra and colleagues in 2015, in Nature Communications, demonstrated the same mechanism for house dust mite sensitization.¹⁶

Aluminum hydroxide is the most common vaccine adjuvant in the pediatric schedule. It is the same substance that, when injected into mice with a protein antigen, produces the murine model of the human condition. The formula is not contested. It is described in published protocols, used in thousands of studies, and produces the condition reliably.

The occupational confirmation is in the human literature. In 1994, Desjardins and colleagues at the University of Montreal published a study in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine titled “Aluminium potroom asthma confirmed by monitoring of forced expiratory volume in one second.” Workers in aluminum smelters developed asthma from inhalation exposure to aluminum fluoride fumes. The condition has its own name in occupational medicine: potroom asthma.¹⁷ Kongerud’s 1994 Norwegian cohort study documented the same relationship: a close correlation between fluoride exposure levels and work-related asthmatic symptoms, confirmed by serial peak flow monitoring.¹⁸

In 2023, Matthew Daley and colleagues at Kaiser Permanente Colorado published in Academic Pediatrics the largest study yet conducted on cumulative vaccine aluminum exposure and asthma. The cohort was 326,991 children drawn from the CDC’s own Vaccine Safety Datalink. The exposure was total aluminum from vaccines administered before 24 months. The outcome was persistent asthma diagnosis at 24–59 months. Children exposed to more than 3 mg of vaccine aluminum were 36% more likely to develop persistent asthma (95% CI 1.21–1.53). Among children with eczema — the group Lester and Parker identify as having the compromised skin elimination pathway that forces toxic burden toward the lungs — those exposed to more than 3 mg of aluminum were 61% more likely to develop persistent asthma (95% CI 1.04–2.48).¹⁹

The CDC’s own database. Kaiser Permanente’s own lead author. An establishment journal. The signal survived the filtering. Aluminum causes asthma in adult workers through inhalation. Aluminum causes asthma in mice through injection with a protein. Aluminum causes asthma in children through injection with proteins, at a dose-response curve documented inside the establishment’s own dataset.

Charles Richet demonstrated in 1901 that injection of foreign proteins creates sensitization — a heightened response on subsequent exposure. The experiments were reproducible across species. The mechanism was universal. Richet won the 1913 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for this work.²⁰ Vaccines are injections of foreign proteins with adjuvants whose explicit function is to provoke an inflammatory response that would not otherwise occur. The consequence of injecting foreign proteins with aluminum — allergy, asthma, airway hyperresponsiveness — was predictable from the Nobel-winning research of 1901. The American schedule is now over seventy doses before adulthood.

The Drugs That Suppress

Having produced the condition, medicine treats it. The first-line controller is an inhaled corticosteroid. The first-line rescue for a century was a β-agonist bronchodilator. Both categories are associated with documented, regulator-acknowledged harm at scale.

Todd and colleagues in 2002 surveyed UK consultant pediatricians. They documented 33 biochemically confirmed adrenal crises among patients on inhaled corticosteroids — 28 children (mean age 6.4 years; one death) and 5 adults. Thirty of the 33 patients were on fluticasone at routinely prescribed pediatric doses.²¹ Kelly and colleagues, reporting for the Childhood Asthma Management Program Research Group in The New England Journal of Medicine in 2012, demonstrated that budesonide 400 μg/day for four to six years in prepubertal children produced a permanent 1.2 cm reduction in adult height.²² Israel and colleagues in 2001 showed dose-dependent hip bone mineral density loss in premenopausal women on inhaled corticosteroids, independent of oral steroid use.²³ Garbe and colleagues in JAMA in 1998 showed that more than three years of inhaled corticosteroid use tripled the risk of cataract extraction in the elderly.²⁴ Qian, Suissa, and Ernst in 2017 showed a relative risk of 1.83 for pneumonia in asthma patients on current inhaled corticosteroids.²⁵

In 2022, Kachroo and colleagues published in Nature Medicine a multi-cohort metabolomic study of more than 14,000 people. They demonstrated dose-dependent adrenal suppression in users of inhaled corticosteroids. The finding was not confined to high-dose users.²⁶

The FDA label on every inhaled corticosteroid names these harms. Flovent HFA: “It is possible that systemic corticosteroid effects such as hypercorticism and adrenal suppression (including adrenal crisis) may appear in a small number of patients.” Arnuity Ellipta: “Deaths due to adrenal insufficiency have occurred during and after transfer from systemic corticosteroids.”²⁷ The Mayo Clinic’s public information page on Cushing’s syndrome states: “Cushing syndrome can happen from taking glucocorticoid medicines. These are often used to treat inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and asthma… Any form of glucocorticoid, if taken in large amounts for a long time, can cause Cushing syndrome.”²⁸ The NIH MedlinePlus page on exogenous Cushing’s syndrome names inhalers explicitly among the causes.²⁹

A syndrome caused by a class of drug is listed on the drug’s own label as a side effect. The drug remains first-line therapy. The condition it is prescribed to treat is declared of unknown cause.

Between 1961 and 1967, asthma deaths rose sharply across six countries — England, Wales, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Scotland. The rise was concentrated in 5- to 34-year-olds. The British mortality toll alone was approximately 3,500 excess asthma deaths during that period. In children aged 10 to 14 during the epidemic years, asthma became the fourth leading cause of death. In 1972, Paul Stolley of Johns Hopkins identified the cause: a reformulated isoprenaline inhaler sold in the Commonwealth countries at five times the concentration of the North American version. Stolley’s verdict: “the worst therapeutic drug disaster on record. There’s nothing else — not even thalidomide — that ranks with it.”³⁰

The industry and regulatory response was denial, delay, and quiet reformulation. No manufacturer was held criminally liable. No executive faced professional consequences. The episode is not taught in medical schools as the defining case of regulatory capture it represents.

From 1976, New Zealand held the world’s highest asthma death rate. Crane, Pearce, and colleagues demonstrated in The Lancet in 1989 that prescribed fenoterol was the cause; in the most severe asthmatics, the relative risk of death from fenoterol was 13.3.³¹ Pearce and colleagues reported in 1995 that the New Zealand asthma death rate fell by approximately 50% within a year of fenoterol’s restriction.³² The 2006 Salmeterol Multicenter Asthma Research Trial (SMART), published in Chest, documented 13 asthma-related deaths in the salmeterol arm versus 3 in the placebo arm — a relative risk of 4.37 (95% CI 1.25–15.34). The African-American subgroup relative risk was 4.10.³³

In February 2010, the FDA issued a Drug Safety Communication requiring boxed warnings on all long-acting β-agonist products and stating that “LABAs should not be used as first-line therapy for asthma.”³⁴ In April 2019, the Global Initiative for Asthma reversed half a century of first-line prescribing practice. In the words of the guideline body’s own authors, writing in the European Respiratory Journal: “In April 2019, GINA published new recommendations that might be considered the most fundamental change in asthma management in 30 years… For safety, GINA no longer recommends treatment of asthma in adolescents and adults with SABA alone.”³⁵

Three mortality epidemics across fifty years. A more potent bronchodilator is introduced commercially, deaths rise, researchers in the affected country identify the drug as the cause, the industry denies, regulators delay, the drug is eventually restricted or relabelled. GINA’s 2019 reversal is the formal admission that short-acting β-agonist monotherapy — the treatment standard for most asthmatics for most of the twentieth century — had been killing asthmatics. The admission carries no acknowledgement of the cumulative death toll. The admission carries no acknowledgement that the condition being treated may itself be the consequence of other pharmaceutical and industrial exposures.

The Physician They Refused to Read

Dr. Henry Bieler was an American physician who practiced in Pasadena, California, from the 1920s until his death in 1975. His 1965 book Food Is Your Best Medicine remains in print. His patients included Gloria Swanson and Greta Garbo. He did not practice within the pharmaceutical paradigm. He was dismissed by organized medicine as a nutritionist and quack.

Bieler’s clinical framework was the terrain position articulated in specific biochemical terms. Disease arose, he wrote, from toxemia — the accumulation of metabolic waste beyond the body’s capacity to eliminate it. The liver was the master chemist. When the liver was overwhelmed, the endocrine glands were forced into “vicarious elimination,” pushing acid waste through secondary organs. The skin eliminated through eczema and rashes. The mucous membranes eliminated through catarrh and sinusitis. The lungs eliminated through what medicine named bronchitis, pneumonia, and asthma.³⁶

On asthma specifically, Bieler was clinical and direct. The asthmatic was a person whose liver had failed to keep pace with the toxic burden, whose adrenal glands were being driven to exhaustion compensating, and whose bronchial mucosa had become the path of elimination. He observed that “the adrenal activity in asthma patients is much below normal.” He wrote: “I have found that a rational and often successful treatment depends first upon detoxicating the patient.”³⁶ His protocols involved fasting, alkalizing vegetable broths (the Bieler broth — zucchini, green beans, celery, parsley — restored sodium-potassium balance for stressed adrenal glands), and strict avoidance of drugs, particularly cortisone and its analogues. He named cortisone, adrenaline, antibiotics, and caffeine together as “whips to an already-exhausted adrenal cortex” — producing temporary symptom suppression at the cost of deeper glandular collapse.³⁶

His patients recovered.

Bieler was writing in 1965. Inhaled corticosteroids were introduced commercially in 1972 (beclomethasone dipropionate), positioned as first-line asthma therapy, and have remained the cornerstone of the GINA treatment schedule ever since. Bieler’s specific clinical observation — that corticosteroids whip an already-exhausted adrenal cortex toward deeper failure — was untested in the mainstream literature until 2022, when Priyadarshini Kachroo and colleagues published their Nature Medicine metabolomic study of more than 14,000 ICS users and documented exactly what Bieler had described: extensive, dose-dependent adrenal suppression from inhaled corticosteroid therapy in asthma.²⁶

Fifty-seven years separate Bieler’s observation from its confirmation. No practice has changed. No asthma guideline references Bieler. No medical school teaches his framework. The confirmation was published; the implication was ignored. The physician who named the mechanism in 1965 is still dismissed as a quack. The Nature Medicine paper that confirmed his finding in 2022 did not prompt any reconsideration of the drug category whose harm it documented. The iatrogenic cascade continues. Asthma is treated with inhaled corticosteroids. The corticosteroids suppress the adrenals. Adrenal insufficiency is documented. The adrenal insufficiency is managed with additional steroids. The asthmatic accumulates prescriptions, diagnoses, and deficiencies across a lifetime.

Bieler did what the establishment refused to do. He investigated the cause. He named it. He published the findings. He treated patients within the framework. He was vindicated in 2022 by the establishment’s highest-impact biomedical journal. The practice has not moved.

The Full Terrain

Bieler’s framework — shared with Tilden, Shelton, Williams, and the broader Natural Hygiene lineage — identifies four categories of insult: toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic exposure, and psychological strain. The material this essay has documented so far — the vaccine-aluminum mechanism, the corticosteroid cascade, the β-agonist epidemics — sits inside the first category, and more specifically in the iatrogenic subset of the first category. Asthma is not caused solely by pharmaceutical intervention. Asthma is the expression of accumulated toxic burden through the respiratory system, and pharmaceutical intervention is one source of that burden among several.

Paracetamol

Richard Beasley and the International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood (ISAAC) Phase Three cohort published in The Lancet in 2008 the largest study ever conducted on paracetamol (acetaminophen) and childhood asthma. The cohort was 205,487 children from thirty-one countries. Paracetamol given for fever in the first year of life was associated with an odds ratio of 1.46 (95% CI 1.36–1.56) for asthma at six to seven years of age. High current use was associated with an odds ratio of 3.23 (2.91–3.60). The population-attributable risk for severe asthma symptoms was 22–38%.³⁷ Beasley’s 2011 ISAAC follow-up in adolescents, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, found a high-current-use odds ratio of 2.51 and a population-attributable risk for severe asthma of 38–43%.³⁸ Shaheen’s 2000 Thorax study showed dose-response in adults: weekly paracetamol use produced an odds ratio of 1.79; daily use, 2.38.³⁹ Shaheen’s 2002 Thorax study showed that frequent late-pregnancy paracetamol use was associated with a doubling of childhood wheeze risk (OR 2.10, 95% CI 1.30–3.41).⁴⁰ The proposed mechanism is glutathione depletion — paracetamol’s metabolite NAPQI consumes the master antioxidant, leaving the airway epithelium oxidatively vulnerable.⁴¹

Pediatric aspirin use in the United States collapsed between 1980 and 1986 following the Reye’s syndrome warnings. Paracetamol filled the void. Varner and colleagues observed in 1998 that the collapse of pediatric aspirin use was paralleled by a documented acceleration in childhood asthma prevalence.⁴² The correlation does not establish causation on its own; Beasley 2008 and the subsequent ISAAC data provide the mechanistic and epidemiologic anchor. The 2016 AVICA trial, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, tested paracetamol versus ibuprofen in already-asthmatic children and found no difference in exacerbations.⁴³ The trial did not address the question that matters: whether paracetamol causes incident asthma. Beasley’s 2008 Lancet finding, covering over 205,000 children across more than thirty countries, remains the definitive population study, and it identifies paracetamol as a risk factor for 22–38% of severe childhood asthma.

The WHO’s 2008 guidance cited in Beasley states that paracetamol “should not be used routinely, but should be reserved for children with a high fever (38.5°C or above).” This guidance is not implemented in most pediatric practice. The GINA strategy report advises: “where possible, avoid the use of acetaminophen and broad-spectrum antibiotics during the first year of life.” The FDA has issued no asthma-specific warning.

Chemical Inhalation

Occupational asthma is the most common occupational lung disease in industrialized countries. The American Thoracic Society and European Respiratory Society published a joint consensus statement in 2019 concluding that approximately 16% of adult-onset asthma is caused by workplace exposures.⁴⁴ Torén and Blanc’s earlier 2009 systematic review identified a median population-attributable risk of 17.6%.⁴⁵ More than three hundred chemical agents have been implicated. Isocyanate asthma in industrial workers. Baker’s asthma from flour dust. Persulfate asthma in hairdressers. Potroom asthma in aluminum smelters. Cleaning product asthma in healthcare workers.

Zock and colleagues in 2007, in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, published an international longitudinal cohort study of adult-onset asthma and home use of cleaning sprays. Weekly use of cleaning sprays was associated with a doubling of physician-diagnosed asthma incidence (RR 2.11, 95% CI 1.15–3.89). The study estimated that the use of cleaning sprays at least four days a week could account for up to 15% of adult asthma cases.⁴⁶

The chemicals recognized as causing occupational asthma are present in homes. Bleach and quaternary ammonium compounds in cleaning products. Isocyanates in spray-foam insulation and home-applied paints. Formaldehyde and volatile organic compounds from particleboard, new carpet, and some candles. Scented air fresheners — the highest-risk product category in Zock’s 2007 cohort, with a relative risk of 1.71 — react with indoor ozone to form formaldehyde and secondary organic ultrafine particles. Persulfates in home hair-bleaching kits. If the 15% home-cleaning-spray and 16% occupational attributable fractions are additive rather than overlapping, the total chemical-exposure-attributable asthma approaches 30% of adult-onset cases — before anyone counts fragrance chemicals, scented candles, off-gassing furniture, or particleboard construction materials.

The establishment literature attributes this cluster of cases to “environmental triggers” and refers patients for avoidance counselling. The broader implication — that asthma is the respiratory expression of industrial chemical inhalation, and that the industrial chemicals in question remain commercially available, unregulated in most domestic applications, and heavily marketed to the same demographics that show the highest asthma rates — does not appear in clinical guidelines.

Damp Buildings and Mould

The World Health Organization’s 2009 Guidelines for Indoor Air Quality: Dampness and Mould concluded that microbial pollution in damp buildings causes “increased prevalences of respiratory symptoms, allergies and asthma as well as perturbation of the immunological system.”⁴⁷ The 2004 Institute of Medicine report Damp Indoor Spaces and Health found sufficient evidence of association between damp indoor environments and upper respiratory tract symptoms, cough, wheeze, and asthma symptoms in sensitized asthmatics.⁴⁸ Mendell and colleagues’ 2011 review in Environmental Health Perspectives went further: the epidemiologic evidence “strongly suggested causation” of asthma exacerbation in children by indoor dampness and mould.⁴⁹ Pekkanen’s 2007 Finnish cohort study documented a dose-response relationship: civil-engineer-verified moisture damage produced an asthma odds ratio of 4.0 in the highest-exposure group.⁵⁰ Kercsmar’s 2006 randomized remediation trial, published in the same journal, showed approximately 90% reduction in asthma acute-care visits among children whose homes underwent moisture remediation.⁵¹

The tight building envelopes that followed the 1973 oil crisis — designed to reduce energy losses — reduced indoor air exchange. Moisture accumulated. Mould colonized. The timing matches a component of the 1980s asthma prevalence inflection. The WHO and the IOM have been clear about the causation. No national public health campaign in any country has matched the scale of the exposure.

Nutritional Depletion

The one asthma intervention with Cochrane-grade evidence and formal endorsement by every major guideline body is not a drug. It is a nutrient. Intravenous magnesium sulfate, administered in the emergency department to asthmatics who have failed to respond to oxygen, nebulized β-agonists, and IV corticosteroids, reduces hospital admissions. The 2014 Cochrane review covering fourteen trials and 2,313 adults produced an admission odds ratio of 0.75 (95% CI 0.60–0.92), high-quality evidence.⁵² The 2016 pediatric Cochrane review showed an admission odds ratio of 0.32 (0.14–0.74).⁵³ The British Thoracic Society, NICE, GINA, and the NHLBI all endorse IV magnesium sulfate as adjunct therapy in severe acute asthma. The recommended dose is 1.2 to 2 grams infused over twenty minutes.

A nutrient rescues asthmatics from their drugs’ failures. The clinical implication — that chronic magnesium depletion contributes to bronchial hyperreactivity, and that supplementing magnesium might prevent attacks rather than merely rescue from them — is not taught. The commercial asthma market is sized around pharmaceutical therapy; nutrient therapy is not patentable.

Litonjua’s 2016 VDAART randomized trial in JAMA showed a 6.1% absolute reduction in asthma/recurrent wheeze at age three in children whose mothers had received 4,400 IU daily vitamin D during pregnancy compared to 400 IU.⁵⁴ Hodge’s 1996 Sydney cohort showed a fivefold reduction in current childhood asthma with regular oily fish consumption (OR 0.26, 95% CI 0.09–0.72).⁵⁵ Loss’s 2011 GABRIELA study showed that raw farm milk consumption reduced asthma by approximately 40% (adjusted OR 0.59); boiled farm milk showed no protective effect.⁵⁶ Hemilä’s 2013 meta-analysis in BMJ Open showed vitamin C produced a 48% reduction in exercise-induced bronchoconstriction.⁵⁷

Asthmatic airways are systems under metabolic strain. The strain responds to specific nutritional support. None of these interventions are pharmaceutical. None generate substantial revenue. None are prioritized in guideline algorithms.

Electromagnetic Exposure

The terrain framework identifies four categories of insult. Three have been documented thoroughly in this essay: toxic exposure (iatrogenic and environmental), nutritional deficiency, and — through the nineteenth-century nervous-disease literature discussed below — psychological strain. The fourth is electromagnetic exposure. The respiratory-specific peer-reviewed evidence for RF-EMF as a direct asthma cause is currently weak. No controlled human provocation trial has been published. No WHO, CDC, NIH, ATS, or GINA document identifies RF-EMF as an asthma risk factor. This is a genuine evidentiary gap.

What exists is a plausible mechanism — Pall’s 2013 Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine review documents voltage-gated calcium channel activation by non-thermal EMF exposure, producing NO/peroxynitrite pathway signalling, oxidative stress, and mast-cell and inflammatory activation.⁵⁸ The ecological correlation between the rollout of successive wireless infrastructure generations (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G) and the acceleration in asthma prevalence exists in descriptive data but has not been subjected to rigorous time-series analysis. The terrain framework’s position is that EMF belongs on the investigation list. The establishment’s position is that the question is not worth asking — the same agnotological posture documented throughout this essay.

The hypothesis advanced by Arthur Firstenberg in The Invisible Rainbow — that the 1918 respiratory mortality event coincided with the global rollout of high-power radio — is contested on dosimetry grounds and remains outside established evidence.⁵⁹ It is named here for the reader’s awareness, not endorsed. The terrain framework’s inclusion of EMF as an insult category rests on mechanistic plausibility and ecological pattern, not on direct respiratory provocation data.

The Nineteenth-Century Baseline

Asthma is not a timeless condition. The Victorian medical literature describes asthma as rare enough to warrant case-by-case chapter-length treatment. Henry Hyde Salter’s 1860 monograph On Asthma: Its Pathology and Treatment is the foundational nineteenth-century text; Salter’s position was that asthma is “essentially, and, with perhaps the exception of a single class of cases, exclusively a nervous disease.”⁶⁰ George Miller Beard’s 1881 American Nervousness, Its Causes and Consequences folded asthma into neurasthenia, the syndrome Beard argued was produced by the pressures of “modern civilization” — which he enumerated as steam-power, the periodical press, the telegraph, the sciences, and the entry of women into public life.⁶¹ Sir William Osler’s 1892 Principles and Practice of Medicine treated asthma in a five-page chapter, noting that “all authors agree that there is, in a majority of cases of bronchial asthma, a strong neurotic element.”⁶²

The prevalence implied by this literature is small. Salter, Beard, and Osler wrote as if asthma were a condition most physicians would encounter only occasionally. Nothing in their texts suggests the 1-in-13 prevalence of the current American population. The inflammatory-disease paradigm that now defines asthma is forty years old — Laitinen’s 1985 bronchial biopsy study, followed by Djukanović’s 1990 consolidation, together shifted the definition from nervous disorder to chronic airway inflammation.⁶³ ⁶⁴ The Lancet Commission’s 2018 proposal to retire the word “asthma” is the implicit admission that the inflammatory paradigm has also failed to explain the condition or reduce its burden.

Victorian medicine associated asthma with affluence and urban living. Heavy textiles, carpets, upholstery. Coal-smoke interiors. Indoor pollution from lamp oil, dust mites in horsehair mattresses, chimney soot. The nervous-disease framing was not simply prescientific — it named something the modern inflammatory paradigm has obscured. Asthma rose in the populations exposed to industrial indoor environments. The rise accelerated across the twentieth century as industrial chemistry extended its reach into every domestic product. The twenty-first century’s further acceleration — from approximately 3% of American children in 1980 to 8–10% of the American population today — tracks the expansion of the pharmaceutical schedule, the pediatric paracetamol shift, the ultraprocessed food transition, the wireless rollout, and the tight-envelope mould-friendly housing stock that followed 1973. The nineteenth-century baseline is what asthma looks like before these exposures. The Control Group Survey’s 2.64% figure is what it looks like when those exposures are refused.

The Next Move

The word “asthma” may not survive this decade. The 2018 Lancet Commission has already proposed retiring it. A new label is being prepared: autoimmune airway disease. Paul Thomas, in Vax Facts, observes: “In recent years, research has indicated that, contrary to long-standing belief, asthma may be an autoimmune condition. There are now over 100 conditions that are considered autoimmune. Vaccines may well be the single most important cause of autoimmune conditions.”⁶⁵

When evidence accumulates that cannot be explained within the existing framework — and the evidence that injection produces airway hyperresponsiveness is accumulating — the solution is not to follow the evidence to the cause. The solution is to rename the condition in a way that removes the cause from the frame.

Autoimmunity — the body attacking itself — achieves this precisely. The injection disappears. The chemical exposures disappear. The paracetamol, the corticosteroids, the β-agonists disappear. What remains is the body, malfunctioning, requiring lifelong immunosuppression. The patient who asked “what am I being exposed to?” is offered instead the question “what is wrong with me?” The framing erases causation. The body is responding, correctly, to injuries it is being asked to absorb.

When the next headline announces that asthma has been reclassified as autoimmune, the reader will know what is being said. The injection that caused the sensitization Richet described in 1901 is being renamed. The chemical that the establishment’s own laboratories use to manufacture the condition in mice is being exonerated. The physician who treated asthma through detoxification sixty years ago, and whose specific clinical observation was confirmed by Nature Medicine in 2022, is still a quack. The mechanism is known. The mechanism has been known. What is being renamed is not the disease. What is being renamed is the body’s entirely appropriate response to a century of injuries.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Two children are born on the same day in the same city. Their mothers meet in the hospital. They live in neighbouring houses. They breathe the same air and drink the same water. They go to the same school.

One of them gets the vitamin K shot at birth. He gets all the injections the doctors offer — dozens of shots before he starts school. When he has a fever, he gets paracetamol. When he has an ear infection, he gets antibiotics. When he is nine, he is diagnosed with asthma. He gets a blue inhaler and a brown inhaler. He gets steroid tablets when the asthma is bad. By the time he is twenty, he has asthma, eczema, allergies, and digestive problems. His grandmother worries about him.

The other child gets none of these things. Her parents looked at the schedule and said no. She has fevers; they do not give her paracetamol. She gets ear infections; she gets better. She does not develop asthma. She does not develop eczema. She does not develop allergies. When she is twenty, she is well. Her grandmother does not worry.

The grown-ups in the city — the doctors, the journalists, the health authorities — say they do not know why one child has asthma and the other does not. They say it might be genetic. They say it might be bad luck. They say the cause of asthma is mysterious. They do not do the comparison. When a researcher does the comparison anyway, her study is not cited in any fact sheet. When a doctor in Oregon does the comparison from his own practice and publishes the results, his licence is taken away.

The cause is not mysterious. The grown-ups know. They have always known. They have written it in their own laboratory papers. They mix aluminum with a protein and inject it into a mouse, and the mouse becomes asthmatic. They put aluminum dust in the air of a factory, and the workers become asthmatic. They inject aluminum into children, and the children become asthmatic, at a rate that goes up with the dose, in a study run by Kaiser Permanente and published in their own journal.

The difference between the two children is not genetic. It is not bad luck. It is not a mystery. It is a decision. One set of parents said yes to everything the grown-ups offered them, and their child is sick. The other set of parents said no, and their child is well. The decision is available to every parent in the city. It has always been available. It has never been advertised.

References

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Background and framework sources

Cowan TS, The Contagion Myth (Skyhorse, 2020); Bailey M, The Final Pandemic: An Antidote (2022); Lester D, Parker D, What Really Makes You Ill? Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong (Independently Published, 2019); Trebing WP, Good-Bye Germ Theory (Xlibris, 2006); Engelbrecht T, Köhnlein C, Bailey S, Virus Mania, 3rd edition (Books on Demand, 2021); Roytas D, Can You Catch a Cold? (2024); Williams U, Terrain Therapy (2022); Maready F, Crooked (Feels Like Ghosts, 2018); Fraser H, The Peanut Allergy Epidemic, 3rd edition (Skyhorse, 2017); Kennedy RF Jr., Vax-Unvax (Skyhorse, 2023); Miller NZ, Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies (New Atlantean Press, 2016); Humphries S, Bystrianyk R, Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History (2013); Bystrianyk R, Humphries S, Turtles All the Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth (2019); Handley JB, How to End the Autism Epidemic (Chelsea Green, 2018).