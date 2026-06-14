Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
5h

NEVER inject anything.

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David Weiner's avatar
David Weiner
5h

God, save us from these "bioethic experts" and their wicked analysis and prescriptions.

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