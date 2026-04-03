Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Elsa's avatar
Elsa
3d

From Barbara O'Neill: for collagen production, put on some drops of rose hip oil, followed by some drops of castor oil. The combination stimulates collagen production. Both products are inexensive - you can buy a large rose hip oil on Amazon for something like 20 US. (Beware the tiny bottles you may find at health food stores - about 1/10th the quantity at just about the same price.) Castor oil is even way less expensive. Does this work? It does on my arms, within 2 or 3 days. I was amazed. I would guess that doing the same on any area with insufficient collagen in the skin would have equal benefit. Anyone fearing they might get a hernia could also do this.

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Rob's avatar
Rob
3dEdited

I had the great privilege to be treated at Shouldice Hospital in Toronto for an inguinal hernia that caused ever-worsening, debilitating, crippling pain. I spent two nights in the world-class facility (one night prior to early-morning surgery for in-processing, and one night following surgery for observation), and walked out pain-free for the first time in months. No mesh. Extraordinary care from the Shouldice team. Of interest to me from Unbekoming’s stack, is that I had been on high-dose statins (80 mg/daily) since 1987, and had undergone triple bypass surgery (at a separate, unrelated hospital) six months prior to my hernia repair. I asked about any correlation between these dramatic, life-altering events, and no one could explain it to me, other than genes and bad luck. It appears my keys were not under the street lamp after all!

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