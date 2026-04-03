Klinge et al. published their findings in European Surgical Research in 2000. They took skin biopsies from incisional hernia patients — not from the hernia site, but from skin distant from the defect. The ratio of type I collagen (thick, strong, mature fibres) to type III collagen (thin, weak, immature fibres) was halved compared to healthy controls: 1.0 versus 2.1. In patients with recurrent hernias, the ratio dropped further to 0.8.¹

The tissue that failed in these patients was not locally defective. It was systemically weak. The body’s connective tissue — everywhere, not just at the hernia site — was producing the wrong kind of collagen.

This finding has been replicated and extended for twenty-five years. It has not reached a single mainstream patient information sheet from the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, the NHS, or WebMD. It has not altered clinical guidelines. It has not generated a single trial investigating whether addressing the underlying tissue pathology could prevent hernias, slow their progression, or reduce surgical recurrence.

Instead, every mainstream medical source says the same thing. Surgery. Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital in London: “There is no long term alternative to having surgery to repair a hernia.” The devices used in that surgery entered the market largely without clinical trials. The litigation settlements from their complications now exceed eight billion dollars. And the global market sustaining more than twenty million hernia surgeries annually is valued at over five billion dollars.²

The unanimity is striking. The evidence beneath it is not.

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The Evidence on Waiting

The clinical case for operating on every inguinal hernia rested for decades on an assumed incarceration risk of three to five percent per year — a figure that would produce a cumulative ten-year risk of twenty-six to forty percent. At those numbers, delay would be genuinely dangerous.

Three randomised controlled trials tested the assumption.

The Fitzgibbons trial, published in JAMA in January 2006, randomised 720 men with asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic inguinal hernias across five North American centres. The incarceration rate in the watchful-waiting group was 1.8 per 1,000 patient-years — one event for every 556 patient-years of observation.³ Pain limiting usual activities occurred in 5.1% of the watchful-waiting group versus 2.2% of the surgical group, a difference that did not reach statistical significance. The accompanying editorial by David Flum was titled “The Asymptomatic Hernia: If It’s Not Broken, Don’t Fix It.”⁴ Almost one-third of the surgical group experienced short-term complications, and three patients suffered life-threatening complications from the repair itself.³

The O’Dwyer trial from Glasgow, published in the Annals of Surgery in August 2006, randomised 160 men aged 55 and older. At twelve months, pain scores showed no significant differences between groups. Incarceration was approximately one percent.⁵

The INCA trial from the Netherlands enrolled 496 men aged 50 and older. Its twelve-year follow-up, published in eClinicalMedicine (Lancet) in September 2023, recorded incarceration in 10 out of 255 watchful-waiting patients — 3.9% cumulatively over twelve years, not per year. No deaths occurred.⁶

A 2024 individual participant data meta-analysis pooling all three trials reported crossover rates of 28.7% at one year, 51.5% at five years, and 70.6% at ten years.⁷ The dominant reason was increasing pain (54–72% of cases). Emergency crossovers for incarceration or strangulation remained rare throughout. Older patients crossed over at higher rates — 79.35% by ten years for those over 65, versus 61.58% for younger men — driven by symptoms and preference, not emergencies.⁸

The traditional number used to justify surgery was roughly ten times the actual observed risk.

The 2018 HerniaSurge international guidelines now acknowledge that watchful waiting is safe, with 89% panel consensus.⁹ The framing, however, positions it as a delay: “most will eventually require surgery” appears in virtually every summary. The guidelines received direct financial support from mesh manufacturers Bard and Johnson & Johnson.¹⁰

For ventral and umbilical hernias, the data is thinner but points the same direction. Kokotovic et al. followed 1,358 patients and found five-year probabilities of elective repair of only 16–19%, with emergency repair rates around 4%.¹¹

How Mesh Took Over

Irving Lichtenstein introduced his tension-free polypropylene mesh technique in 1984 and published the results in the American Journal of Surgery in 1989. In 4,000 primary inguinal hernias followed for one to eleven years, he reported four recurrences — 0.1%.¹² Traditional tissue repair techniques carried recurrence rates of 5–15% at general hospitals. Mesh appeared to end the recurrence problem.

It also lowered the skill threshold. Lichtenstein emphasised that his technique could be performed by surgeons “even those without special interest in hernia surgery.”¹² By 2000, approximately 90% of hernia repairs in the United States used mesh. In NHS England, the figure reached 95%.¹³

Nearly all mesh products reached the market through the FDA’s 510(k) clearance pathway, which requires only that a new device be “substantially equivalent” to a legally marketed predicate. No clinical trials in humans are required. Federal law states that 510(k) clearance “does not in any way denote official approval of the device.”¹⁴

Zargar and Carr mapped the regulatory ancestry of 77 surgical meshes cleared between 2013 and 2015 (PLOS ONE, 2018). Those 77 devices rested on 771 interconnected predicate claims from 400 other devices. Ninety-seven percent descended from just six meshes present on the market before 1976, when the FDA had no authority to regulate device safety. Sixteen percent were connected through equivalence claims to three predicates that had been recalled for design and material flaws.¹⁵

Ethicon’s Physiomesh was cleared in April 2010 after a one-month review. Its listed predicate was the PROCEED Mesh, which Ethicon had recalled in 2006 because its layers separated, exposing polypropylene and increasing the risk of adhesions and bowel fistulas. Physiomesh was withdrawn from the market in May 2016 after European hernia registries reported higher-than-average failure rates.¹⁶ Zuckerman et al. (Archives of Internal Medicine, 2011) found that two-thirds of all recalled medical devices had initially been cleared through 510(k).¹⁷ Then-FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb acknowledged in 2018 that “it’s time to fundamentally modernize an approach first adopted in 1976.” No reclassification of hernia mesh has occurred.

Chronic pain after mesh inguinal hernia repair affects an estimated 10–17% of patients, with 0.5–6% experiencing debilitating pain.¹⁸ A critical appraisal of highly cited studies found reported rates ranging from 10% to 63%.¹⁹ Mesh shrinkage, erosion into adjacent organs, and migration through anatomical planes are documented up to twenty years after implantation.²⁰ Since 2005, manufacturers have recalled more than 211,000 units of hernia mesh.

As of March 2026, approximately 26,234 lawsuits remain pending across four multidistrict litigations. BD agreed in October 2024 to settle approximately 38,000 cases, with Reuters reporting a $1.7 billion litigation reserve.²¹ Atrium Medical set aside $200 million. Cumulative settlements across the surgical mesh sector exceed $8 billion.²²

Holihan et al. (Annals of Surgery, 2021) examined conflict-of-interest reporting in mesh studies and found that the majority did not accurately declare conflicts, with undeclared payments from eight major mesh companies identified through the CMS Open Payments database.²³ A 2019 systematic review of three de-adopted meshes found a consistent pattern: early publications with overly optimistic results, followed by disappointing outcomes, and concluded that 510(k)-cleared devices “should undergo blinded, randomized controlled trials before introduction to the market.”²⁴

Meanwhile, the Shouldice Hernia Hospital near Toronto has performed over 450,000 hernia operations using a four-layered tissue reconstruction technique — no mesh, no general anaesthesia, no overnight stay. A population-based study from the University of Toronto (Canadian Journal of Surgery, 2016) followed 235,192 patients over fourteen years: Shouldice patients had a recurrence risk of 1.15% versus 4.79–5.21% at general hospitals where mesh was used in 85.7% of cases.²⁵ Chronic pain at Shouldice runs 0.3–0.6%.²⁶

Each Shouldice surgeon performs up to 700 hernia operations per year. Proficiency with the technique is estimated to require approximately 1,000 repairs — a volume most general surgeons never reach. The 1987 edition of Sabiston’s Textbook of Surgery, thirteen editions in, gave the technique one paragraph.²⁶ Mesh was marketed as the solution that removed the need for specialised skill. Institutions gained efficiency. Patients received a permanent foreign body with a 10–17% chronic pain rate, solving a recurrence problem that Shouldice had already solved without mesh, at a lower recurrence rate.

The Financial Architecture

A cost-effectiveness analysis of the Fitzgibbons trial found that surgically repaired patients had $1,831 higher mean costs at two years, and that the cost per additional quality-adjusted life year for surgery was $59,065 — above the standard $50,000/QALY threshold.³¹ By the health economists’ own measure, watchful waiting was the cost-effective option. This has not materially altered practice patterns.

The reason is structural. Under fee-for-service reimbursement, there is no payment code for recommending watchful waiting. A 2026 Medicare physician payment for open inguinal hernia repair is $508. For laparoscopic repair, $424.²⁹ The hospital outpatient payment for laparoscopic repair is $6,176 — a 69% premium over the $3,658 for open repair.³⁰ Robotic-assisted repair adds $2,248 per case, and institutions that have invested in robotic platforms face pressure to maximise their utilisation.

Approximately 1.0–1.3 million hernia repairs are performed annually in the United States, 100,000 in the UK, and 20 million globally.²⁷ The hernia repair device market — mesh, fixation tools, sutures — is valued at $5.5–6.5 billion as of 2024–2025, with projections reaching $7.5–10 billion by 2033.²⁸ Non-absorbable polypropylene mesh accounts for 78.4% of revenue. Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) leads with an estimated $820 million in hernia-related revenue, followed by BD/Bard at $610 million and W.L. Gore at $430 million.²⁸

What Weakens the Tissue

The Klinge findings from 2000 were not an isolated observation. Peeters et al. (Hernia, 2014) confirmed the collagen ratio alteration and established a strong correlation (r = 0.81) between skin and fascial collagen status, demonstrating that a simple skin biopsy could predict the integrity of the abdominal wall fascia.³² Rosch, Junge, and Klinge (BMC Medical Genetics, 2002) studied procollagen mRNA in cultured skin fibroblasts taken from hernia patients. The alteration persisted in cells removed from the body and grown in laboratory conditions. Their conclusion: the development of an inguinal hernia “is likely to be implemented by a primarily disturbance of the fibroblast function and their collagen genes.”³³

This is not a mechanical failure. It is a metabolic one.

Bracale et al. (Biomolecules, 2023) reviewed all available evidence on matrix metalloproteinases in inguinal hernias — enzymes that break down the extracellular matrix — and concluded they play “a crucial role in the pathogenesis” of hernia formation. MMP-1, MMP-2, MMP-9, MMP-12, and MMP-13 were elevated in both serum and fascia of hernia patients, while the inhibitors that should balance them were dysregulated.³⁴

The nutritional requirements for collagen synthesis are textbook material. Vitamin C is essential for prolyl hydroxylase and lysyl hydroxylase — without it, collagen’s thermal stability drops from 37°C to 24°C, making it structurally useless at body temperature.³⁵ Copper is required for lysyl oxidase, the enzyme that cross-links collagen fibres to give them tensile strength. Zinc supports collagen remodelling. Proline, lysine, and glycine form the structural backbone.

Ozdemir et al. (European Journal of Clinical Investigation, 2011) measured copper and zinc in both plasma and tissue from hernia patients versus controls. Plasma levels were similar. Tissue levels in all hernia groups were significantly lower (P < 0.001). The incisional hernia group had the lowest tissue copper and zinc. The authors noted this “might reflect excessive consumption or dysfunction of lysyl oxidase as playing a role in the aetiology of hernias.”³⁶

Smoking compounds the problem through a double mechanism that mainstream sources never describe. Knuutinen et al. (British Journal of Dermatology, 2002) found collagen synthesis rates 18% lower for type I and 22% lower for type III in smokers.³⁷ Morita (Journal of Dermatological Science, 2007) demonstrated that smoking increases MMP levels.³⁸ The result is a double assault — collagen synthesis suppressed while collagen degradation accelerates. A 2005 study found smokers were four times more likely to develop incisional hernias.³⁹ Mainstream patient resources mention smoking as a hernia risk factor because of chronic cough — the direct collagen effects go unstated.

Henriksen et al. (British Journal of Surgery, 2011) reviewed 52 papers: “Hernia formation and recurrence is associated with altered collagen metabolism manifested by a decreased type I:III collagen ratio. These findings are also present in skin suggesting that abdominal wall hernia is a systemic disease.”⁴⁰ A 2014 Russian clinical study found systemic connective tissue abnormalities in 61.6% of 78 patients with recurrent inguinal hernia. Co-morbidities included other hernias (47.4%), varicose veins (19.2%), and mitral valve prolapse (3.8%).⁴¹ Hauer-Jensen and Read (Hernia, 2009) found associations between hernias, diverticulosis, and gallbladder disease across 637,518 patient records, pointing toward shared connective tissue pathology across all three.⁴²

Lorentzen et al. (2018) measured type V collagen turnover in patients after inguinal hernia repair and found that the metabolic abnormality persisted — the defect had been closed, but the biology that produced it remained unchanged.⁴³

Raymond Read of the University of Arkansas published on this pattern from the 1970s through 2010, tracing the concept of “herniosis” to Arthur Keith’s 1906 hypothesis that fascial defects in adults arose from “pathological damage to fasciae, aponeuroses and tendons, secondary to systemic connective tissue disease abetted by aging.” Henriksen et al. titled their 2016 paper in Surgery: “Abdominal wall hernias — A local manifestation of systemically impaired quality of the extracellular matrix.”⁴⁴

Twenty-five years of peer-reviewed research. None of it in the information patients receive.

The Fluoroquinolone Connection

Fluoroquinolone antibiotics — ciprofloxacin, levofloxacin, moxifloxacin — were prescribed 35.6 million times in the United States in 2015. Following FDA warnings, this fell to 21.1 million by 2019 — still roughly one prescription for every fifteen Americans per year.⁴⁵ An estimated 42% of these prescriptions have historically been for non-FDA-approved diagnoses.

The FDA issued a black box warning for tendinitis and tendon rupture in July 2008. Warnings expanded in 2013 (peripheral neuropathy), 2016 (disabling and potentially permanent effects on tendons, muscles, joints, and nerves), and December 2018, when the FDA warned of a doubled risk of aortic aneurysm and dissection. Commissioner Scott Gottlieb: “patients are twice as likely to experience an aortic aneurysm or dissection when prescribed a fluoroquinolone drug.”⁴⁶

Aortic aneurysm is a failure of the collagen-rich vascular wall. The mechanism is characterised: fluoroquinolones upregulate MMP-1, MMP-2, MMP-3, and MMP-13 (Corps et al., Rheumatology, 2005; Arthritis and Rheumatism, 2002; Tsai et al., Journal of Orthopaedic Research, 2011).⁴⁷ At clinical concentrations, ciprofloxacin significantly decreases type I collagen synthesis in human tenocytes (Sendzik et al., Toxicology, 2005).⁴⁸ Fluoroquinolones chelate magnesium, zinc, and iron — cofactors required for the enzymes that synthesise and cross-link collagen — and induce cell death in the cells responsible for producing it.

Harrison et al. (Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Global Open, 2016) found that aortic aneurysm patients have a 2.86-fold increased risk of incisional hernia and a 2.30-fold increased risk of inguinal hernia.⁴⁹ The collagen degradation pathway documented in aortic aneurysm — MMP overexpression, disrupted collagen ratios — is the same pathway documented in hernia patients by Klinge, Bracale, and Henriksen. Collagen is the primary structural protein of both the aortic wall and the abdominal wall fascia.

No published epidemiological study has investigated whether fluoroquinolone exposure increases hernia risk. Given that the mechanism is characterised, the tissue is identical, and the bridging evidence through aortic aneurysm is documented, this is not a gap in knowledge. It is a gap in investigation.

Other pharmaceuticals with documented connective tissue effects include corticosteroids (which inhibit collagen synthesis and synergistically increase tendon rupture risk when combined with fluoroquinolones), statins (which upregulate MMP-1, MMP-3, and MMP-13 while decreasing collagen mRNA), and aromatase inhibitors.⁵⁰

Fluoroquinolones are routinely administered prophylactically before hernia repair surgery.⁵¹

What Has Never Been Tried

Keith Baar’s laboratory at the University of California Davis published a randomised, double-blinded crossover study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2017). Fifteen grams of vitamin C-enriched gelatin consumed one hour before exercise doubled amino-terminal propeptide of collagen I (PINP) levels in blood — a direct marker of collagen synthesis. Engineered ligaments treated with serum from supplemented participants showed increased collagen content and improved mechanical properties.⁵²

A simple nutritional intervention — gelatin plus vitamin C before physical activity — measurably increased collagen production in humans. It has not been tested in hernia populations.

Ozdemir’s 2011 finding of depleted tissue copper and zinc in hernia patients established a direct link between mineral status and the tissue that fails. The biochemistry connecting vitamin C, copper, zinc, glycine, and proline to collagen integrity is not speculative — it is the established metabolic pathway. No clinical trial has tested whether addressing these substrates prevents hernias, slows progression, or reduces recurrence after repair.

A 2025 systematic review found only six studies on exercise and physical activity in abdominal wall hernia patients. All showed positive effects. The quantity is too small for robust conclusions.⁵³ Core strengthening is recommended before hernia surgery to improve surgical outcomes — but only to optimise the operation, not as an alternative to it.

A 2024 BJS Open scoping review examined every RCT comparing operative to conservative hernia management and found that “none provided details of what was meant by conservative treatment.”⁵⁴ In every trial and guideline, “conservative management” means passive observation. No trial has tested an active programme — exercise, nutritional support for collagen synthesis, reduction of pharmaceutical agents that degrade connective tissue, targeted supplementation. The question of whether an active approach could alter hernia progression has not been asked in a controlled setting.

From the terrain perspective — the framework articulated by Antoine Béchamp and developed by researchers and writers including Thomas Cowan and Dawn Lester and David Parker — this gap is predictable. The body is a self-regulating organism that maintains its own structural integrity when its conditions support that maintenance. The fascia that fails at the hernia site is the same connective tissue matrix that operates throughout the body, and the collagen ratio studies prove the weakness is systemic, not local. When Henriksen documented the same collagen alterations in skin distant from the hernia, when Rosch showed the abnormality persisting in cultured fibroblasts removed from the body entirely, they were documenting what terrain thinkers would recognise immediately: a whole-body condition expressing itself at a single point of mechanical vulnerability.

Lester and Parker identify four categories of insult that compromise health: toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic stress, and psychological strain. Every documented contributor to hernia formation fits within these categories. Nutritional deficiency in vitamin C, copper, and zinc impairs collagen synthesis — Ozdemir measured it directly. Toxic exposure through fluoroquinolones, corticosteroids, and statins degrades connective tissue through MMP overexpression — Corps, Tsai, and Sendzik characterised the mechanism. Chronic mechanical stress from obesity, sedentary living, and persistent cough loads tissue that is already compromised. The hernia is what happens when the body’s capacity to maintain its fascia falls below the threshold set by the demands placed on it.

Providing the substrates for collagen synthesis, removing the agents that degrade it, and supporting the body’s own repair processes is not an exotic proposition. It is the logical consequence of the research that hernia surgery has produced and declined to apply.

What Patients Are Told and What Is Left Out

Mayo Clinic: tissue “pokes through” a “weak spot.” Cleveland Clinic: organs “bulge through” a “weakness in the muscle.” NHS: something “pushes through a weakness in the muscle or surrounding tissue wall.” Surgery is recommended within the first two paragraphs of every patient-facing page examined.

Listed risk factors across all major sources: age, strain, chronic cough, constipation, obesity, family history. None mention nutritional deficiency. None mention pharmaceutical effects on connective tissue. None mention the collagen ratio research. Cleveland Clinic notes “congenital differences in the strength of your connective tissue (collagen)” on one page — without explanation. Mayo Clinic mentions Ehlers-Danlos and Marfan syndrome, acknowledging that collagen matters — but does not extend this to the broader hernia population in whom the same type of alteration has been measured.⁵⁵

Recurrence figures are understated. Cleveland Clinic cites 5–10%. The NHS cites about 2 in 100. A systematic review found actual inguinal hernia recurrence of 12–13%.⁵⁶ For ventral hernias, a 2024 JAMA Surgery study of 35,433 patients found five-year recurrence rates of 44.9% with mesh and 73.7% without.⁵⁷ Radu et al. (2015) observed that recurrences follow “a linear incidence curve over the years, suggesting a multifactorial process rather than a simple failing technical repair as the underlying cause.”⁵⁸

No mainstream hernia resource examined for this essay states that surgery addresses the structural defect while leaving the underlying tissue pathology untreated. The framing is that surgery “repairs” or “fixes” the hernia. Mayo Clinic’s phrase — sewing the weakened area “often reinforcing it with a synthetic mesh” — acknowledges that the native tissue is insufficient. The acknowledgment leads nowhere.

Closing

The collagen ratio data has been available since 2000. The MMP dysregulation evidence has accumulated for over a decade. The nutritional cofactors for collagen synthesis are in biochemistry textbooks. The pharmaceutical agents that degrade collagen carry FDA black box warnings. The connection between aortic aneurysm and hernia risk is published.

No trial has tested whether nutritional support for collagen synthesis reduces hernia incidence, or whether removing collagen-degrading pharmaceuticals lowers hernia risk. No trial has tested an active conservative programme against surgery. No epidemiological study has examined fluoroquinolone exposure as a hernia risk factor. In every controlled comparison to date, “conservative management” has meant doing nothing.

Henriksen’s 2016 title sits in the surgical literature, read by researchers, ignored by guidelines: “Abdominal wall hernias — A local manifestation of systemically impaired quality of the extracellular matrix.”

Twenty million surgeries a year. Five billion dollars in device revenue. And the question of why the tissue failed is still not part of the conversation patients are offered.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Your tummy has muscles that hold everything inside, like a strong bag. Sometimes the bag gets a thin spot — like when your favourite stuffed animal starts coming apart at the seam — and a little bit of what’s inside pushes through. Doctors call that a hernia.

Almost every doctor says the only way to fix it is an operation — they sew it up or put a patch over the thin spot. And sometimes that really is needed, especially if something gets stuck.

But here’s what nobody tells people. Your body makes the strong threads that hold the bag together from the food you eat. Vitamin C from fruits. Special minerals from vegetables and meat. If your body doesn’t get enough of these, it can’t make the threads strong enough. Some medicines actually make the threads weaker.

Scientists have known this for a long time. They tested the threads in people who get hernias and found they really are weaker — not just at the thin spot, but everywhere. They wrote about it in their science papers. For twenty-five years.

But nobody made a plan to help people make stronger threads. They just kept sewing patches.

References